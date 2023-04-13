Lacey: The Sussexes didn’t get what they wanted in Chubbly negotiations!

Now that I’ve had time to think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision regarding King Charles’s coronation, I don’t really hate it. I didn’t hate it when it was announced either – I was mostly relieved that Meghan and the children were staying away, and that Harry was making it abundantly clear that he was only coming for the “crowning” part and nothing else. We might have some angst about Harry choosing to give into his toxic, racist and abusive relations, but Spare made me understand how much Harry still loves his father and wants peace and understanding from his father specifically. Harry’s attendance isn’t “selling out” Meghan or her experience in any way, in my opinion – he’s going because he’s the bigger man and because his father made a point of including him.
Of course, Charles also made a point of excluding Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. The palace made it clear that while Meghan was invited, they hoped she would not come. The palace also made it clear that the Sussexes’ children were not invited whatsoever. So I do judge Harry a bit for agreeing to go to this clownshow when his family is still disrespecting his wife and their children. As for Meghan… Scobie reports that Archie’s birthday was Meg’s biggest priority.
I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023
I hope Meghan and the kids are surrounded by love, friends and cake on May 6th. I hope she throws a party for Archie and all of his little friends come and all of Meghan’s friends come and they just do it that way. Then they can do a family celebration when Harry returns, probably the next day. Meanwhile, the British media is trying to make “Meghan snubbed the Windsors” into a thing, like these people didn’t go out of their way to harass her, smear her and threaten her for years.
Wednesday’s announcement that Harry will attend, without Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one, will probably fuel the narrative that difficulties between the couple and the palace remain very real, with some undoubtedly interpreting Meghan’s decision to stay away as a snub.
But some believe the decision for Harry to attend alone could be to be down to a failure in negotiations, with the Sussexes not being able to get what they want. With the invitation going out a month ago, “it seems the result of the best part of a month’s discussions and negotiations have not worked,” said the royal historian and author Robert Lacey. The invitation had been on the table for a month, so negotiations were likely, said Lacey, “because it was possible for the Sussexes to reply a month ago”.
As non-working royals, it has been reported that the Sussexes were not expected to play any formal part in the Westminster Abbey ceremony, including any appearance on the palace balcony, though the palace has not confirmed this. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will play a prominent role as heir, and his son Prince George, nine, has a substantial role as one of the pages of honour to the king.
Negotiations might have faltered on where the Sussexes could expect to be seated, or whether they should be included in the carriage procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. The Waleses, the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband, the Gloucesters and the Duke of Kent and his sister Princess Alexandra are understood to be part of that procession.
Harry was reportedly not happy over his seating at the Queen’s platinum jubilee service, said Lacey. “It’s all about negotiating over the Abbey equivalent of Siberia as to where Harry was going to be seated,” he added. “There are invitations. And there are invitations,” said Lacey, adding that the seating plan “may have been the substance of what has not been resolved to their [the Sussexes’] satisfaction”.
After Spare’s publication, the king had “acted with a combination of firmness and conciliation”, said Lacey. Firmness in ending the couple’s lease arrangement of Frogmore Cottage, and conciliation “in that he made clear early on that they were both welcome at his coronation”.
“In view of what has happened, it is hardly surprising; the book, the Oprah interviews, the Netflix documentaries, they were sustained attacks on the family itself and on the monarchy. And, especially, an attack on the new queen. For the king to offer an invitation in those circumstances was good-hearted and forgiving. But the Sussexes clearly weren’t offered enough,” he said. On the other hand, he said, it could be seen in a positive light. “The fact Harry is coming could be said to be a fruitful compromise. It actually says quite a lot of hopeful things, considering what Harry has said about his father, and his apparent condemnation of his father, and his being willing to put that aside. So, it could be a step forward.”
The British people/commentators obsessing over their completely tragic little status symbols remains one of the most bonkers things I’ve ever seen. They won’t be allowed on the balcony! They won’t be seated in the front row! They won’t ride in a bumpy procession! Literally no one cares but the people who invented these grim little status events. All of which to say, it’s extremely stupid to believe that Meghan refused to go to the coronation because of the seating chart.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
66 Responses to “Lacey: The Sussexes didn’t get what they wanted in Chubbly negotiations!”
All he’s doing is making assumptions. He doesn’t know anything as he gave 2 schools of thought. Perhaps this or that
This whole balcony rubbish. Nobody cares bout that but them.
Yes as always he is tilting at windmills with his crap. I think Harry is doing what he feels is right and nothing more. Meg is saying pound sand I’m doing Archie’s Birthday. I hope all goes well for them both.
I hope Archie’s birthday is a big blowout with moon bounces, slides and the entire works. Maybe Tyler Perry will lend a hand and make it a true extravaganza. And I hope somehow pictures leak to People magazine about what a wonderful joyous time was had by all.
In other words, they don’t know shit.
I also doubt they give a shit about being in the procession or where they even sit. I’m sure Harry and Meghan were perfectly happy sitting with the York sisters during the Jubbly. Plus they had their own procession. Nothing to be upset about.
and let’s be honest – Meghan not attending is the worst thing that could happen to the con-a-nation because now there is absolutely nothing exciting or intriguing about the stupid event and fewer people will tune in. i think Meghan was smart not to lend her star power to the event.
I agree. It was going to be the Meghan show if she came, and I’m thrilled they’re getting zero from her. The BM can deny it all they want, but they were dying for her to come. Instead, she gets to stay home in her lovely house with her kiddos and stay sane. I also believe Harry’s attendance is going to be pretty anti-climactic. I think he’s going to go in, watch, duck out, and get back on his plane. Not much more.
You are absolutely right, @josephine
Meg has snatched the money right out of the papers’ pockets, and dimmed the wattage on this entire event tenfold!
I think was the wisest choice Harry and Meghan could’ve made. If being center of attention is what Meghan wanted then she WOULD be going. Because we know she is all those rabid animals obsess over.
A quick trip in for Harry and back home with his family.
that was why I wanted Meghan to go. I just wanted her to prove to them all once again that she is the star without even trying, that her understated chic style outshines Kate’s any day of the week and twice on Sundays, and that all she has to do is show up to dominate the spotlight.
But, this is okay too because she’s going to dominate the day without even being there.
She proves that every time she steps out of the house. No need to subject herself to abuse just to prove an already proven point.
True! She could go grocery shopping and steal Kate’s coronation spotlight LOL. That was part of the problem as far as the Windsors were concerned.
She proves that just by breathing.
I hope Harry leaves the country the second the clowning is over, announces he’s out already and then releases a full family photo of Archie’s birthday dated may 6th and jackhammers the press cycle
They’re probably not going to a release a photo they haven’t released one since his second birthday and that one was taken with his back to camera.
I suspect that’s exactly what will happen. By the time the clown show is over, it will be just 8 a.m. in California. He could jet back and still be back for evening celebrations. Harry is going because he is fifth in line to the throne and he is unwilling to allow them to write him out of history. Meghan is not going because … f–k them heauxes. I support all of this! Get ’em, Harry. Show them what a true king look like.
My spidey sense tells me that is what’s going to happen. Or at least it should. Not sure they are ever going to get in the habit of releasing photos of their kids on birthdays, but if they were, now would be the perfect time to start.
KC would have been smarter to publicly let it be known that he wanted all his grandchildren to be there at least behind the scenes for private photos. Having only PH there makes it look bad for him and his supposed “forgiveness”. Any negotiations were likely about security.
That’s the thing- will Harry be in the offical commemoration photos? How sad for his family to not be included if so. We know both Charles and Camilla’s other grandchildren will all be in attendance. I hate it.
When you’re as ‘damned if you, damned if you don’t’ as much as this family in the eyes of so many, it must be hard to juggle any decision. I hope they are all at peace as soon as the 7th arrives. We know the BM and BRF never will be……
At that point, it’s on them and that’s their choice.
Harry was put in a tough spot. I think this was the expected outcome.
I mean think about it from the royal family’s perspective. Living in their aristocratic guided cages they do think these things are important. I think Harry knows it’s all BS but he was raised to believe these things were important. But I think it shocks the palace that he doesn’t care about these things and they think they can suck him back in, especially now.
I expect Harry will be back home by 5pm. He’ll take a flight into London and take a private flight out and be out within the hour this nonsense is over with.
So I said yesterday that I thought this was a decision reached jointly, and that I thought this was about protecting Meghan’s mental health while Harry does the bare minimum in terms of attendance. And I still think those things are true.
But I was looking back over comments from the giant thread yesterday and PrincessK made some comments that stuck out to me – here’s her exact quote, just so I get it right – “I bet that Harry and Meghan and the kids were going to be excluded and not properly protected.
The fact that she is not going to attend is a serious indictment and is evidence that the gulf is as wide as ever.”
And I think here may be some truth to that. Now the kids were never going to be a part of the ceremony and I don’t think H&M expected that or even wanted it. And maybe its just that Meghan has no desire to step foot back in the UK to show any support for the royal family, ever again (she’ll go back to the UK maybe but not for the royals), which I would 100% understand – I think we all do. But it does make me wonder if there were negotiations underway and that things were planned designed to humiliate H&M and that was a part of their decision for just harry to attend and for just the ceremony.
I get the feeling that’s true. I think Harry will be out of the country before the procession is even over. He’ll have his eyes on the door. No sense in staying for any of it when he can be home and be at his son’s birthday party later in the day.
The RAVEC Security thing has still not been settled. For some reason Harry is able to move stealthily with his court cases and feels protected enough to come infrequently. But his family is another story. If Charles wanted the rest of the family there, he would have instructed Home Office long ago to reverse course. But he doesn’t so he didn’t. He’s as scummy now as he was then.
I agree. I think Meghan knows she can go back for her charities who are invested in keeping it quiet enough and safe for her. I don’t think she’ll go for any of the BRFs dog and pony shows again because they aren’t invested in doing either. And just like the Jubilee when they whined that they had already left during the concert the media will whine and be stalking LAX for pics of Harry getting home.
I know people get all up in arms every time the Sussexes fly private but now would be a good time for Harry to fly by private plane. Icing on the top would be if Tyler Perry loaned his private plane to Harry. That would explode some heads.😂
Someone said yesterday that there will probably be a Harry cam following his car back to the airport, OJ-Ford Bronco style, and I absolutely think that will happen, LOL.
They pulled so many slights during the funeral events that i am sure there was even more happening behind the scenes for this, including issues relating to security for everyone.
I feel some kind of way that Harry is going, duty or not because no one on that side of the pond protected his wife or children. No reason to honor or acknowledge that. But hopefully, there is a finality to this…Meghan has removed herself and her children from the narrative (Thank God!) And I hope Harry will do the same once he returns home.
I agree with your take on the situation, Kaiser. And I think it’s been abundantly clear that Harry’s top priority — even higher-priority than his relationship with Charles — is his relationship with Meghan, which makes me confident that this decision would have been made jointly. I truly cannot believe that Harry would go if it in ANY way actually jeopardized the security of his relationship with Meghan. They just seem too solidly connected. I understand why many people are upset at Harry about this, but I think we need to try to give the strength of their bond/foundation as a couple a little more credit. Just my two cents!
I have no doubt this was a joint decision. He wouldn’t be going if Meghan wasn’t supportive of it. She probably even encouraged him to go.
Perfectly said @kaiser!! I’m also just glad now that Meghan won’t go. I would have preferred it if Harry didn’t go either, but maybe it’s good that way.
Unfortunately I’ve read too many comments and articles since the announcement, where there was so much evil, I’m still so angry and soo frustrated with so much stupidity and injustice in this world, I have to calm down first and read some comments here 💕.
But what I desperately want to see: a statement from archwell!!!
After Betty’s funeral, I think Meghan was done with the Windsors and had no intention of going to the ConAnation. 365 days in a year, but tampon chose Archie’s birthday deliberately.
May he be blessed with showers of rain.
I can’t believe this trash that the Guardian has printed. I was gonna donate, but forget it now.
As foe Meghan not going to the Clown Show: We will never know the true story. I am just happy she won’t have to curtsy to the old Cowmilla; to anyone of those Windsor idiots. The woman has her sense of self-worth and dignity, and I admire her for that. Go Meg!
There was so much talk about Charles wanting Harry there so he wouldn’t start his kingship with a family rift, like he was able to get the family together. But only Harry going while Meghan stays home doesn’t really support that image, which is a lie anyways. Imo, this looks bad on Charles. I’m glad Meghan’s not going.
I actually think it looks worse for Charles that Harry is going and not the two of them. It shows there was a willingness on the part of the Sussexes to meet them halfway and to be there and Charles is the one who was incapable of budging at all. Charles’ biracial daughter in law will not be there and he can try to fill the church with as many other POC as he can find (as we’ve heard he’s trying to do….), but her absence is glaring.
Well put.
That’s a very good point. I am fine with Harry’s decision. No, I don’t think he should have to go to his father’s Clowning. He certainly has no moral obligation after the way he and his family have been treated. But he’s just decided to be the bigger man and attend, if only for the actual ceremony. Sometimes you do “family things” just because you think it’s the right thing to do. He’s going to show up briefly and then go home, and spare his wife and kids the insanity.
Becks this is soo ture it definitely looks bad on Charles but also the English people who in my experience are very inclusive and lovely this is coming from.a Irish person !!! But this decision makes the English people look like Bigots and racist assholes which they are not, but that is honestly what the world and the Commonwealth is seeing here , l cannot believe he signed off on this, the optics for the him and de other two ejits are just awful, so much for William de statesman !
I think Harry would prefer to stay home too, but I guess he feels it’s his duty to go. I am relieved Meghan & the children are staying home.
The press believing that negotiations broke down is their way of consoling themselves with the fact that Meghan refused to come.
The negotiations part may be true just not over the BS stuff like seating and the balcony. Entirely possible the two sides couldn’t strike a deal about security and not briefing the press. After his surprise appearance in court recently Harry knows he can get in and out of the country largely unnoticed, but if those RR jackals know Megan is coming the security risks would increase a hundred fold.
Sad little man has written the most disgusting headline and story about Meghan today .
I hope all those journos who have spent the last 7 years hating and abusing her get their come uppance sooner or later .
They are all completely consumed by hate .
Its quite troubling to see how obsessed by her .they ars .
She never had a bad word said abou her till she met Harry .
I will never understand it and I feel so sorry for her .
She must love Harry very much .
I’m sure he won’t, because he’s not a US official, but I would love love love if he arrives with Dr Biden and sits next to her. And then can fly home with her on Air Force FLOTUS.
But I wonder what the know-nothing press will say when he’s seated next to the family and not in Siberia seating? And who will they blame all the protesting and boos on now that the Queen of Montecito isn’t coming? It’s hilarious that, after months of Chuckles being protested, they’re writing that Meghan isn’t coming out of fear of being booed. Those clowns. Welp, they wanted their stale, pale, boring Chubbly, and they shall have it.
Oh I’m sure they will say that now that Meghan is not there, Harry can be embraced by his family again. Barf! Anyway, I can’t imagine the Sussexes interacting with that family any time soon again after this debacle.
I agree with Kaiser. We don’t have to read anything into this except that Harry still loves his father, and I am sure Meghan supports his decision to go because she loves Harry. Right now, Harry’s values (equality, anti-racism, and anti-misogyny) are in tension with his belief system (monarchy and all the bad things that go with it, including racism and colonialism). This is creating cognitive dissonance, not only for him but for all of us who admire his goodness. Hopefully, someday he will resolve this inner conflict and find real peace so he no longer has to keep making these lose-lose choices. In the meantime, I hope he continues to grow and thrive as the great guy he is. And Harry absolutely never “attacked” either the monarchy or his dad in SPARE so apparently Robert Lacey can’t read. He can only run his mouth.
He loves his father but I think harry is fighting a losing battle. Charles never learns.
I said this yesterday – I think this is Harry’s Royal goodbye. He won’t be returning for any events after this, except maybe for funerals. This is him washing his hands of the institution.
I will be honest and say that I started reading the beep of lies and crap from Lacey and stopped because it was obviously him making baseless assumptions about what Harry and Meghan thought or felt, with an added mixture of lies about who is at fault for all that has happened in the past six years and a sprinkle of title bragging as if any of the people promoted have done anything worth being promoted for. We have all experienced being at a job where we’re are the better prospect and over achieving worker, but some kiss ass who does half the work, if we can call it that, is the one promoted. That is exactly the role call of the royal family. The fact is they are convinced that they are somehow better than everyone else, regardless of how absolutely f’d up and racist they obviously are. They think that stolen jewels and artifacts mask who they are to the rest of the world. They just don’t realize they are just making it easier to point them out.
1) These people crowed endlessly about “polls” showing that the people of Britain didn’t want Meghan there, so their surprise is BS. Meghan is just giving the people what they want: her complete absence, amiright?
2) These people are really stupid because they still haven’t learned that Harry doesn’t give one fig about where he sits.
3) I hope Tyler Perry and Oprah are both at Archie’s birthday party, and that Tyler Perry drops an adorable photo on social media. Right in the middle of the coronation. That is my greatest wish for all of them.
Seriously, as as kid Harry was shoved into the corner of the bedroom at Balmoral and showed up to Sandringham for Christmas to find all the bedrooms taken. He’s used to sitting in the back and he doesn’t mind it.
He’s like Jon Snow at that first feast at Winterfell in “Game Of Thrones,” unable to sit up on the high table with “true born” Starks but actually having more fun sitting at the back drinking and laughing with the lower-downs (sorry, I think that was from the book and was treated differently in the show).
What if Meghan’s pregnant? That would be amazing.
I doubt it. They both said they.wanted 2 children
No, I doubt that. They said they were done and I take them at their word.
Why speculate on this?! If someone has not specifically raised the topic directly to you about their pregnancy plans, do not talk about their uterus.
I said yesterday that no matter how non existent relationships are, this is still Harry’s family and heritage. He’s still the son of a King and it makes sense that he would go to a historical event like this.
And Meghan is as usual damned if she does, damned if she don’t. If she went she would have been accused of stealing the spotlight, desperate for attention blah blah blah.
So is he going to William’s coronation? He will be the king’s brother at that time and fourth in line to the throne! After all, it seems his royal heritage is more important than his wife and two children.
What are the RR going to do? Soon the Chubbly will be over. Harry will have gone home to sunny California and his beautiful family after a blink-and-you-miss it trip for the ceremony only. No more opportunities for projection and speculation. No more news or sightings until the Sussexes choose their moment and their terms.
Oh, they’l find SOMETHING to froth about, but they’ll barely be able to work up a spittle for lack of material, lol.
Next up: “Sales of ‘Spare’ have slowed!” (after blowing through records, generating mountains of money and spending months on the best Best Sellers Lists……)
I was hoping Gayle king would speak about this today but I left when the show started. I hope she got a chance to talk about this. Nigel far age was on a radio show today trashing harry and Meghan and saying Camilla has not put a good wrong. Too bad the host did not comment on how Camilla is pals with Meghan bashing Clarkson
Foot wrong
Meghan’s non-attendance has “fueled the narrative”? Not the months and months of daily articles about how she and the children wouldn’t be welcome? H&M left years ago and live on the other side of the planet. How much more of a rift between Harry and the RF can these idiots envision? As for negotiations, I call BS – one side doesn’t want to go, the other doesn’t want you there – where is there room for negotiation?
The monarchy is all about symbols. King Charles image as father of UK is tarnished if the official coronation photos do not include his son, Prince Harry and his family.
Well Chuck got Harry to come to his Struggly. Yay. Without Meghan. Yay. Now the BM will think if they drag Harry long enough, they can get him to show up for things. HA. I really hope that Harry gets some peace out of this, or whatever it is he’s wanting by going there. I do not want him to have to bow to the Rottweiler.
I’m praying for Harry’s safety… William has stated before that he would act up at the Struggly if Harry came. Glad Meghan won’t be there, but she would have rocked their tiny world. She still will, all the way from Montecito. 😆
Harry should steer clear of Kate. The media will probably have peacemaker spin For her.
This was the outcome the Windsors wanted from the beginning. They knew Harry was always going to come. Now they can sit him at the back of the chapel and force him to wear a suit while the rest are in uniform. Maybe William and Kate can use him for a photo op as well.
When Harry stepped back from royal duty, the monarchy has a real chance to make new protocols to embrace Harry and family during ceremonial or family occasions. But instead of doing that they became more rigid and reinforced the distinctions between working and nonworking royals to the extent of making new rules to exclude non working royals from ceremonial occasions. So here we are in a messy noodle of their own making.
Charles may be King but he is also a father to Harry and family.
Leave a comment after you have read the article