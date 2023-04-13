Duchess Meghan’s presence at the Chubbly would’ve been ‘uncomfortable’ for Kate

The last time the Princess of Wales saw the Duchess of Sussex, Kate went out of her way to stare coldly at Meghan and physically menace Meghan. The entire week-long spectacle of QEII’s funeral blitz meant that Meghan and Kate were in the same general area several times, across several days and events. They barely spoke to each other and Kate mostly looked pissed off or like Chuckles the Clown, grinning hysterically at the thought of all of the jewelry she would now get to wear. To hear Kate tell it though, walking a few yards away from Meghan in Windsor was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do.” Wiglet Jesus wept.
Well, now that it’s been confirmed that Meghan will not fly in for King Charles’s Coronation Chaos, how has dear Buttons reacted? With relief, apparently. The poor sausage just couldn’t even handle another run-in with a Black woman. Kate wouldn’t even have a chainlink fence to separate them!
It’s no secret that sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton do not share a warm relationship, and today’s news that the Duchess of Sussex won’t attend King Charles’ Coronation may well be a welcome relief to the Princess of Wales. Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will attend his father’s big day alone, while Meghan remains behind in California with the couple’s two children Archie and Lili.
And while there will certainly still be tension in the air, Meghan’s absence will reportedly make things a little easier for senior royals.
A royal observer noted: ‘Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won’t be there – it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate.’
It comes amid reports that Kate found her Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the Queen’s death ‘one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do’, according to a sensational new royal book.
[From The Daily Mail]
Ah, yes, won’t someone think of poor Kate’s discomfort around Black people? Kate truly believes this is a position which strengthens her image. Black people are props and nothing else, they certainly aren’t members of one’s family.
I acknowledge that a lot of Sussex Squaders are, like, mad that Meghan isn’t going to the coronation because they think Meghan’s absence is exactly what the Windsors wanted? I mean, it’s been clear this whole time that Charles only wanted Harry there and not Meghan or Archie or Lilibet. Charles really put out a sign saying “Whites Only.” As for the rest of the family, they didn’t want Meghan OR Harry there. Instead of parroting those Daily Mail talking points, take a minute and analyze the reality of the optics for a second – Meghan isn’t going because she respects herself too much, because she knows Harry’s family sucks, and because she knows she was not welcome. Think about that – these terrible people (mostly Kate, William and Charles) and their press allies made sure that the entire world knew that they all wanted an all-white coronation. KKKate strikes again.
Of course shunning Meghan is appealing to Kate. Oh harry please stay far away from Kate
White fragility, thy name is Kate Middleton.
You beat me to it.
I’m sorry but Kate is truly a Karen and if she isn’t, the press don’t help in making her appear as one. Thank you Meghan for robbing the press and family of using you for clout and bonus points for the racists and delusional. That family will have nothing to leak and the press will be stuck with the boring, pale and stale.
She is a karen. No normal person lets this kind of story out during an event like a coronation. As pointed out to me, even the Trump family managed not to skewer each other during his inauguration: that tells you how fricking low the bar is not to eff up. Pathetic.
This line – ” Think about that – these terrible people (mostly Kate, William and Charles) and their press allies made sure that the entire world knew that they all wanted an all-white coronation. KKKate strikes again.”
YES YES YES. this is such a bad look for the royal family. they didn’t want the biracial duchess there, and she’s not going for her own reasons, and now the royal family seems to be gleeful over that, and its just SUCH a bad look. It really is a “Whites Only” sign being hung at the door to Westminster Abbey.
KP desperately needs a new PR person. After the dragging Kate got over the weekend for the walkabout being “the hardest thing she’s ever done,” KP is still pushing the idea that Kate having to be around the black duchess would be hard for her?? Is she that much of a racist? A bitch? A snob? Is she so immature, petty and selfish that she cannot be civil in public to her SIL for one day?
(psst. The answer is all of the above. She’ s racist, she’s a bitch, a snob, immature, petty and selfish.)
They’re not gleeful at all. Meghan not coming with her children, voluntarily is publicly a snub to the royals. They know the optics look bad but the problem is that with Harry’s Book and the documentary, they can’t pretend to miss her or care for her and her children when it’s been clear they haven’t cared for them at all. So these stories are only making matters worse in terms of their image. Personally, I’ve been getting the sense that the they know the optics look bad and their press masters are pissed their money maker isn’t coming and they’ll try to pressure her into coming in the coming weeks.
I think the BRF might be gleeful. It’s the press that isn’t.
See I think both are true. I think they are gleeful she’s not coming (well specifically William and Kate are gleeful) but I also think someone there realizes this is a really bad look. Is that someone W&K? I doubt it, because those two don’t have any sense of PR or optics at all (Flop tour, anyone?)
and I 100% agree with you that their press masters are pissed. they needed her there and it will be interesting to see if they make the royals pay in any way for missing out on their big payday.
I think Camilla knows it’s a bad look, hence the focus on Kate being the reason why Meghan isn’t attending.
@Nic919 – does Camilla really care about how it looks, though? Her involvement with the whole Clarkson incident and BP’s refusal to condemn what he wrote was a look at least as bad, if not worse. I’m not convinced Camilla truly cares about much of anything besides what personally benefits herself and her family.
More likely, her cronies and close “friends” in the media are pissed that Meghan won’t be there, and Camilla’s getting pressure from them.
@becks… and she’s full of hate and probably the most important point: full of envy and jealousy!!!
It’s really interesting that a lot of the blame for Meghan not attending is being placed on Kate, queen of the Karens. The reality is that Charles created this situation in the first place, but the media is taking the obvious scowls and nasty looks Kate gave during the funeral events and using them now to confirm that she has had an issue with Meghan’s mere presence.
It’s a very bad and racist look for Kate, but her own actions condemn her. There is nothing to show that Kate is a warm person. Of course Harry’s book adds more heft to this ice queen image because he managed to confirm she didn’t like Meghan with just a few examples.
He confirmed sideways not just that Kate didn’t like Meghan, but that Kate was openly hostile to Meghan.
Of course poor sausage would be uncomfortable because Meg out classes her at everything and that includes breathing.
“Meghan isn’t going because she respects herself too much, because she knows Harry’s family sucks, and because she knows she was not welcome.”
That’s right! Thank you! All this. Absolutely this and to hell with Waity Wiglet.
Yes, Meghan knows that no matter what she does, no matter how perfect she is, the BRF does not want her. In fact, every time she succeeded in royal work, the BRF and UK Media hated her more. Meghan does not need the Coronation to shine. The Coronation needed her. The limelight is now all for Kate & Camilla, and they will underwhelm as usual.
Is it uncomfortable when you’ve been backstabbing and lying about someone and they call it out, then you have to come face to face. Uncomfortable is one word for it. Ashamed is what she should be.
So all the “Harry caved” or “Harry put the BRF over Meg” stuff that some (mostly suspiciously new) people kept harping on yesterday was nonsense. And I’m not judging H&M for their decisions. I’m sure they’ve thought everything through and are making the best of what are all sucky options.
But it does burn me up that Kate is probably feeling like she “won” some sort of victory with Meghan not going. I am really tired of this woman acting like she is the victim.
Harry and Meghan are excellent strategists. KC3 only got this one concession out of them, that Harry will attend. And only that one event. H&M probably negotiated for security for when H has to return for either charity or the court case.
As for Kate, if she and her family think those headlines make her look good, they are sadly mistaken. Are the press ineptly trying to embiggen her or are they deliberately exposing her bigotry? Yikes!
The sheer number of brand new posters with that take on things were obvious. OBVIOUS.
What a charmed life Kate leads if being polite to someone you don’t like is the hardest part of it.
God forbid the fragile, overdressed bone-rack be made to feel uncomfortable.
Agree with Kaiser’s point about thinking about how this feels for Meghan. This is what I was saying yesterday, too many supporters act like Meghan and Harry are there to live as avatars for their own personal fights with misogyny, racism, and colonialism not thinking these are real people who have to deal with this trauma of being treated poorly and excluded. Meghan is absolutely right to decide her mental health is more important than being a symbol. I hope May 6th is a beautiful day filled with laughter, balloon arches, and cakes and giggles
I mean it would be uncomfortable for Kate. That is a fact. Less shine for her. She’s not exactly a sharer. Meghan’s first balcony appearance where she wore the crazy tall hat and William literally had to nudge her to the side is just one example. But uncomfortable is the nicest way possible to say actually she would be seething in anger if Meghan was actually there.
Kate doesn’t shine, period, unless we’re talking about how shiny her forehead gets after overdoing on the botox.
It would be great if nobody watched here in the States. I don’t plan to.
The last big event for me was Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Not tuning in for the segregated clowning .
I hope Adele and Elton are at Archie’s birthday party.
I think that what burns Kate the most is the fact that Meghan, a biracial American of all people, didn’t have to put in over a decade of scheming and plotting, waiting and crying, in order to get her prince. Meghan got Harry just by being her, while Kate had to alter everything about herself in order to get William.
Kate and Carol(E) were both furious that Meghan and Harry met-and-married in less than two years. If Meghan hadn’t had her final season obligation to Suits, I think we’d have seen them marry in Spring 2017.
Of course she’s relieved. Meghan brings out her worst insecurities because Kate knows she doesn’t measure up. She knows Meg will wear something understated and chic, and simply sit back and breathe, and will get all the attention in doing so. Kate has to cover herself in tacky brooches and netting and strings of pearls and wiglets galore to try and compete, and it still never works. I’m sure she’s relieved as heck.
Meghan called Kate a “good person” and made all kinds of excuses for her; PH is the one who told how cold and obnoxious she was in his book. Yet Kate has a problem with being around Meghan but not PH? Why? Does M being around prevent her from trying to catch H’s eye like she did at a funeral? I hope Bea out-shines her at the con.
Lilibet would’ve outshone KKKate. Let’s be real lol. 😆
Meghan called her ‘a good person’ because as Serena Williams said, Meghan is too nice.
Meghan also said this before the funeral events, where Kate proceeded to childishly act out during solemn events because she is that jealous of Meghan.
Kate’s behavior during the funeral events was some of the most childish crap I have ever seen. It was embarrassing and appalling to watch. Kate put all of her insecurities and jealousies out on full display and the entire world saw.
Meghan’s mortal sin was disputing the story that she made Kate cry.
To some, Meghan’s mortal sin is that she exists as the beloved wife of a white Prince.
Kate has to play victim and change the narrative because we ALL saw her appalling behaviour towards Meghan. Kate is probably relieved that Meghan isn’t attending because she’s doesn’t have the self-control to hide her jealousy and spite. This woman is supposed to be a future queen yet, she cannot be civil towards her SIL in public. Whether people like or dislike QEII the public never really knew if she disliked anyone. I think Kate better go back to her co-splaying QEII handbook and check the chapter on manners and civility because, from what we’ve seen so far that part of the book hasn’t sunk in.
This. Kate has NO poker face whatsoever. She simply doesn’t have it in her to shelve her petty and her jealousy for even two seconds. She’s not cut out for royal life in that way.
Ye gods, do these people even EMPLOY a single person who will give them proper advice. Now the whole world can ACTUALLY SEE what Harry and Megan were talking about. The world can see the family are a bunch of racist prks and the British press are EXACTLY THE SAME. KHATE your resting skull face with the rictus grin WON’T WORK anymore. You can wear a tiara, you can drip in diamonds (drip being the operative word) but WE SEE YOU and so does everyone. You can pose with your children to your hearts content, but all we will see is a sly little bch who can’t handle a beautiful, intelligent, wealthy in her own right WOMAN, showing YOU what class really is. Camilla is the mother you were separated from at birth, an evil conniving scrotum in a wig, who has finally got what she has wanted for Years, THE CROWN. NOW, now you will see what karma looks like up close. The briefings are coming thick and fast. Who do you think told the press you were glad Megan wasn’t coming. Charlie, you poor deluded mummy’s boy, sit on your throne Charlie, because you won’t get a lot of use out of it, your dear son BULLYAM has already started briefing against you, keep an eye on the papers old man, there is a lesson there. Any good will you might have got because of the pomp and circumstance of the coronation won’t last the anti monarchy movement is building, maybe Charlie boy, just maybe you SHOULD have treasured your youngest son and his wife and shouldn’t have gone against your mother’s PUBLICLY STATED WORDS, or sold of most of her horses or sacked over 100 staff days after the funeral. That showed us WHO YOU ARE, A pathetic individual who needs his surrogate mummy to tell him what to do, ha, hope your ready for the Parker – bowels invasion, they have plans for the Royal houses! BULLYAM, your an ugly self centered creep, you rage and scream every time someone tells you NO, well Harry did, and look at him now, more of a man than you will ever be. Harry is not there for you, he is not there for your wife or your mistress (as they are both there) he is there as a military man, and respect for your father’s office, but NOT your father! Dear, dear BULLYAM, another Alex Tiffin is waiting in the winds, and you won’t be able to shut him up, or suppress any more videos, enjoy your day matey, because tomorrow???? +++karma for breakfast
Mary Pester, every time I see the “scrotum in a wig” I shall think of you and laugh. Thank you for that. Such an apt description of her.
Kate is uncomfortable?? Imagine how Meghan would have felt. Staying away is the best thing for Meghan, Archie, Lili, and yes, even Harry – he will worry less about their safety when they are home and nowhere near Salt Isle.
👆 THIS!!💯💯
Sorry my celeb friends, my posts are a bit hit and miss today, as in hospital having treatment for my big C, but the WiFi keeps going in and out AHHHHJJ
Thinking of you, Mary! Hope all goes well.
Sending hugs and support. I hope you at least have a good book to stave off boredom.
Mary I loved your insightful take on the dramatis personae in this sorry saga.
You’ve nailed it in every case.
I also wanted to say that I support Harry’s decision to go, out of respect for the institution he was born into. But I truly hope it’s his last hurrah with his dreadful family ( apart from Chuckys funeral) and he literally shows face and fecks off back to the loving arms of his beautiful wife and adorable children.
As for Meghan not attending. Good on you girl. Why would you give the time of day to people who have treated you like something they scraped off their shoes, put your life in danger and villified the man you love?
More hugs Mary. Good luck today!
Hugs and support.
Sorry, I don’t think they consider an all white con-a-nation to be “bad optics”. It’s exactly what their monarchy loving base wants. So they deliver. They don’t look at it from our perspective at all. They need to keep the supporters they still have on board.
The UK & the commonwealth deserve better than this racist, dysfunctional family as heads of state. They can’t manage their family drama. They are making a mockery of civility & respect. They are harboring a pedo. Kate has no breeding. The list goes on and on. The head of state should be voted in by the people, IMO.
Once again, when silence will suffice, Kate leaks….
How is the state of her marriage?? One is aware that the Waleses’ bond over the hatred of Meghan.
Using that as a criteria, the answer is not very good..
🌹 pruning is in season, spring 🕙.
Someone needs to tell the under-achieving Kate that Meghan does not need her validation nor aspirations.
It is time to resume ” Please 💘 me, I am a saint” campaign.
On second 💡, Don’t, No one outside the media cares.
Kate was the one who was unwelcoming and smeared Meghan in the press. Why is she feeling uncomfortable around Meghan who did nothing but refute a lie that Kate helped push in the press. Kate is as much a psychopath as her husband.
I’m sure Kate is grateful that Meghan won’t be there to outshine her, but she’s also probably upset that she won’t get to add another look to her Pinterest board. And KCIII needs to pick a narrative and stick to it. Either he doesn’t want Meghan there, or he’s all broken up that he won’t see her and his Sussex grandchildren.
Surely you jest, Kate is epitome of style.
😂.
Every single story about Kate’s hatred of Meghan, and her melodramatic expressions thereof, makes her look more and more ridiculous, childish, petulant, and completely out of touch. And I honestly can’t tell if the people reporting on it genuinely sympathize with Kate’s “ordeal”, or if they’re intentionally making her look bad as a flex — just a way of keeping her under their thumb.
“Kate wouldn’t even have a chainlink fence to separate them!” – that would make for an epic political cartoon. Kate in a tiara, separated by Meghan…