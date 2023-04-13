Tominey: Duchess Meghan didn’t want to bend the knee to ‘crymonger’ Kate

All of the royal commentators and royal reporters were waiting for any kind of confirmation from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding their attendance or non-attendance for the coronation. I would guess that most of these pieces had already been pre-written, and the talking points had already been settled long ago. If Meghan came to the Chubbly, the argument would have “how dare she, she’s such a famewhore, no one wants her there, this is disgusting.” If Meghan decided to skip, the argument was always going to be “how dare she, she’s missing such an important day, she’s making it all about her absence!” OH WELL! Please allow the most “Karen” of all the reporters analyze Meghan’s absence- Camilla Tominey has rage-barfed another column in the Telegraph and it’s just as unhinged as you would imagine.
An open secret!!! For the truth is, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have known for months that this was the way they were going to broach the May 6 ceremony. Among their Montecito set, it has been an open secret that Harry was planning to attend without Meghan since Spare hit the bookshelves in January – possibly even earlier. The signs were all there, from the Duchess being almost entirely absent from her husband’s book tour to rumours of disgruntlement at Archie and Lilibet’s apparent exclusion from the Coronation procession.
Egg-throwers? If Meghan wasn’t willing to help Harry to promote his tell-all book about the Firm, then why on earth would she be minded to run the gauntlet of potential egg throwers outside Westminster Abbey on behalf of her “racist” in-laws? Especially after that South Park episode? And in what world would the woman who once told Oprah Winfrey, “The most important title I will ever have is Mom,” be comfortable with skipping her eldest’s fourth birthday in favour of an event that would require her to curtsy not only to her estranged father and mother-in-law – but also her even more estranged brother and sister-in-law?
Meghan never called Kate a cry-monger, but this is too funny: She’s unlikely to be any more enamoured with the idea of bending the knee and bowing her head to “cry-monger” Catherine, the pregnancy-hormone princess.
Meghan was going to be in the cheap seats anyway! Sussex Squadders will insist she took one for the team for fear of “overshadowing” what Harry has described as the biggest day of his father’s life. But more objective observers may point to even greater fears about being placed in the cheap seats alongside their fellow non-working royal, the Duke of York.
Why did the Sussexes wait so long to confirm? Harry’s abject hatred of the media will certainly have played a part. The Duke, who made a surprise appearance at the High Court last month for his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited over allegations of unlawful information gathering, likes nothing more than keeping pesky royal reporters guessing. Even better to see them make predictions that later turn out to be false. Control is key – and in withholding their confirmation for months, Harry and Meghan ensured that the ball remained in their court. The couple seems to relish engaging in games of cat and mouse with the palace – sometimes seemingly against paid advice. On Wednesday night, there was even some confusion over whether they planned to make the announcement themselves initially – before deferring to the palace – or whether the palace planned to announce it all along.
What a heinous way to write about William physically assaulting Harry: Thoughts will now inevitably turn to whether this presents a third – and possibly final – chance for a royal rapprochement. Both sides tried and failed after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, when a family summit did not resolve matters following the Oprah interview. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September was similarly unsuccessful with Harry revealing in his memoir that he and William “barely exchanged a word”. When Harry returned for last month’s court case, he was told his father was “too busy” to see him while his brother was not even in London. They will meet for the first time since #dogbowlgate in a little over three weeks’ time.
No apologies: Meghan’s absence may smooth the path to reconciliation – but if Harry is still holding out for a royal mea culpa, it seems highly unlikely he will receive one….Many cannot see how the relationship will ever be repaired, with sources close to the Waleses revealing that they are waiting for “some acknowledgement” of the hurt that has been caused “let alone an apology”. Charles will always be willing to forgive his “darling boy” and suggestions there has been “genuine cooperation” over Harry’s attendance is surely a positive sign.
Peg in a crown: But one gets the distinct impression that when it comes to deciding whether Harry should be let back into the royal fold, William will be the one wearing the Crown come Coronation Day.
[From The Telegraph]
“Among their Montecito set, it has been an open secret” and then “the signs were all there” – which is it? A secret or something for which signs must be intuited? Meghan didn’t decide to stay in Montecito because of a South Park episode or fear of “egg-throwing” – please, Charles is the one getting eggs thrown at him, Charles is the one being threatened with a guillotine, Charles is the one who can’t leave the castle without dozens of protesters with bullhorns loudly screaming “Not My King.” Stop projecting, Cammy. Meanwhile, I halfway agree that the whole curtsey/protocol thing might have been a minor factor in Meghan’s decision, in that Meghan doesn’t want to show medieval-style deference to these racist nutjobs. And Kate IS a cry-monger. Crymonger Keen, queen of buttons and baby brains.
As for Tominey’s reference to “dogbowlgate” – I’m taking that as a threat. Tominey is in with the Crymongers, so they must have briefed her about William’s plan to somehow get Harry alone to physically assault him again. Thanks for bringing that up, Cammy. Harry and his security can keep their eye out for an enraged heir.
It’s like the duel of bad hats.
OMG. This woman needs serious therapy. She is completely off the rails.
All the rota vipers are unhinged. It must be part of the application process. Tenuous grip on reality? Ability to lie at will? You’re hired!
They won’t make the same money now that Meghan’s not coming. No new photos and they’ll have to work hard to write fiction about what she might be doing instead. They’re probably cancelling their vacation plans. Crying bitter tears in their weak tea.
Cam’stoe is just delusional if not outright hallucinating. Cam’stoe drinking problem is really off the chains now and I think she added benzos to her regular whisky cocktail and that’s why she’s crazier than usual. Meg did not bow nor curtesy to any of those fools except to the late queen. Meg is American, she is not gonna curtesy to any of those morons.
Meghan is a citizen of the United States. She does not HAVE to curtsy to any royal. If she does so it is out of courtesy. Wherever she had been seated she would have been the focus of attention and these morons know that. It would have looked far better for KC if he had made a point of apologizing and saying that he wanted Meghan and the grandchildren he supposedly wants to see to travel to the UK with PH.
Tasteless and totally expected. Two adults with a difficult family situation made a decision that was the best for them from an array of bad choices. The best thing about all of this is that having taken care of one particular piece of unpleasant business, they’re back to going about their regular business.
FWIW, this was probably the best of the range of bad choices. The bio relative shows up for the main event and leaves, returning home to the family that loves him for who he is.
My understanding is that Meghan never has to curtsy to anyone. She’s American.
Anyway, the spectacle will be dull with fussbudgets literally tripping over themselves, their robes, and their pens. And William will not have any family to serve on his behalf when his time comes, and it will be all his fault.
I don’t think anyone unless they are in fear have to curtsy at all. They did it for the Monarch out of love and respect and of course now King Chuck. But never seen any curtsies or bows extended to even William from the other royals.
Meghan is an American citizen, and we do not bow to royalty. Period. I don’t care if she ever sets foot in England again and sees those ratchet racists, as far as I’m concerned, she is under no obligation to curtsey and marrying someone in that family doesn’t change that. Everything she ever did to try to please them was apparently wrong, so why should she bother trying?
As for that tired line about her not accompanying Harry on his book tour, what were they supposed to do? Drag two little kids around the country while Dad did interviews and signed books? These reporters are deliberately obtuse and only to stir up hatred of Meghan. I can’t stand them.
Spouses don’t traditionally accompany on a book tour. Wouldn’t that be breaking “protocol” to go?
Harry didn’t exactly do an extensive book tour, did he? His 60 minutes interview was in Montecito, and then he went to New York to do Colbert. Also, it was his book! I don’t remember Obama tagging along on MIchelle’s book tour or vice-versa. Married couples often do things separately.
These people know that. They were mad that she wasn’t with him, because it messes with their narrative of her being fame hungry and controlling. Just like by next week they will all be upset that she’s not coming because they know Meghan is the one that draws eyes.
Years ago, wasn’t Kate told she had to curtsy to the Yorkie girls? Lizzie decided that & it did not go over well. Supposedly the girls had made it clear they didn’t like Kate.
That was because Anne didn’t want to curtsey to Camzilla so the queen set up the “blood prince/princess” thing. So yes, the married-in royals had to curtsey to the “blood” princesses if the married-in was alone, without their higher-ranking spouse.
Harry said in his book that Camilla T always got stuff wrong so……She acts like she has sources in Montecito but I highly doubt anyone that knows H&M would speak to her. She has always been one of the worst ones. She lies all of the time and has zero sources.
Her source in Montecito is the lawn guy who works on Susan and Tom’s yard 15 miles away from H&M’s house. Tominey is such a hack.
Lol the way she writes about the montecito set. It’s not a set and she has no idea what Meghan’s friends know. CT is a mean and hateful person and so she attracts sources that are the same. Kind people aren’t speaking to her.
Isn’t she one of the RR who doesn’t even seem to understand California geography? Like, thinking that Montecito is basically part of Los Angeles?
She’s not going and she’s still the story *sigh*
Ikr! What an own goal by Tominey, lol.
Camilla Tominey has topped herself… an ill mannered, mindlessly vicious article that got trapped in its own illogical argument .
Some own goal scored gems-
1 “cry-monger” Catherine, the pregnancy-hormone princess.
2. #dogbowlgate
What a mess!
If it was an open secret for months and the signs were all there, then why didn’t Tominey know about it? Basically, Meghan didn’t want to go and the RF didn’t want her there, so everybody should be happy.
The curtsey thing makes no sense (even if Meghan were willing to do it)! The order in which people enter the church will be the same, I imagine, as when the queen was alive…they enter based on rank – starting with the lowest – and the monarch always came in last!
Have we ever seen congregants or even the family bowing or bobbing curtseys to other family members as they entered and walked down the aisle? I can only remember it being for the queen only. So this is all a bunch of nonsense. They won’t be constantly bowing/curtseying for each higher-ranked person in the procession, it’ll only be for Chuckles and his mistress queen.
Meghan has traumatized these people all by saying no and standing up for herself. You can tell her not coming with the new prince and princess was not what they expected. The fact that she is not coming is a form of rejection to some and the media is pissed because this is the last event in at least 10 years unless a major death happens that she will ever come to the UK again. They see potential revenue going to down the drain and not a hope in sight. Oh well, she’s only doing what many there wanted and now that reality has sink in, they’re panicking.
The media will be reduced to begging Meghan and Harry to come to the UK with the children so they can learn about their “heritage”. Cry harder bitches!
💯 Brit
And it’s their own fault for treating her the way they did, so they have no one to blame but themselves. FAFO.
the press is ticked and it will be interesting to watch where they direct that anger – right now its at Meghan, but I think it will turn soon enough. They’ve lost the thing people were interested in for the ceremony – Meghan’s attendance.
I mean, I got up at 4 am for W&K’s wedding, 5 am for H&M’s, I watched the queen’s funeral pretty much start to finish – here I’m just like, what day is it again? Who even cares? I probably wasnt going to watch anyway but as it is….meh.
I think it’s possible that Harry actually told them fairly early on that he would attend, and made it a sort of test: if it was leaked to the press, he’d stay home. That’s certainly what I would’ve done in his place.
I also wonder if maybe his attendance indicates that he was able to get at least a private admission out of Charles that things should have been done very differently. Not quite the full, public apology that Harry wanted, but something to build on. Probably wishful thinking on my part, but I just hate to think that Harry’s only going because of some emotional blackmail or manipulative fuckery.
Meghan did not write spare harry.did. she promoted harry through th Netflix series
Why would Meghan have to curtsey to keen
Tominey is so mad about what Harry said about her in spare, lol. And shes just desperate besides.
I can’t believe how hung up the RRs are on the fact that Meghan did not promote Spare. Its not her book!!!! That’s not how this works. when she writes her memoir, then she’ll go out on a promotion tour (not that she’ll need to, ha.) So stew on that Tominey et al.
no way was Meghan ever going to curtsy to Kate. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any other royal curtsy to Kate, rules of precedence or not. I can imagine in general Meghan didnt want to curtsy to anyone, but I don’t think that was the driving factor in her decision to stay home.
The UK media was doing the most to help promote Spare, Meghan didn’t need to lift a finger. And thanks Camel Toe for the new hashtag/nickname for Kate! #crymonger, excellent.
Kate is being centered in a few articles as the reason why Meghan isn’t attending. Makes me think she might have briefed the press herself and some of them are hinting at it. Tominey would know that only the monarch gets a curtsey during the ceremony and in public.
Also calling kate a cry monger out of the blue might be payback for being embarrassed by the false crying story.
This bi*** needs to be put on a 5150 hold. Stat.
If Camillia weren’t spewing such vile nonsense that’s such a threat to the Sussexes’ safety, I’d be genuinely concerned for her mental health. Bitch is crazy.
This is why I expect Harry’s going to make it so quick that William won’t have the chance to corner Harry. I’ll be surprised if he’s in England for more than 24 hours.
The media is the one making a big deal out of the South Park episode. Meghan never said two words about it. Why would Meghan be out there promoting Harry’s book? That’s not how book tours work.
Come to think of it, we’ve seen photos but has Meghan even said one word in public in 2023?
Camilla T probably had a hit piece pre written about how Meghan’s star has fallen after SouthPark mocked her and how desperate she is to bask in the royal glow. You know she’s pissed.
Usual bs by a very deranged person. Traditionally, the BRF members only curtsy to the king and queen and not between each other. There is also a rule about curtsy between been or not been blood princess, but this will not happen with Meghan.
At the funerals, the wales were already named and when the Sussexes came face to face with the wales, they did not curtsy, nor salute.
Here is a reference :
https://www.nowtolove.com.au/royals/british-royal-family/curtsy-rules-royal-bow-77061
This is just a terrible piece and makes absolutely no sense.
If Meghan had planned to come, wouldn’t she have been seated in the Abbey by the time Kate pranced in, negating the need to curtsy or not to the Sad Witch? Every moment of the ceremony will be choreographed to the millisecond, so it’s not as if Meghan and Kate will be milling around trying to stay out of each other’s sightline and avoiding small talk. By the way, Meghan’s curtsies are a thing of beauty. As expected, she’s the best at it, but it’s insane to think that’s her number one problem with the ceremony, and not Chuckie’s rudeness to her, the eviction, and being in the vicinity of the man who beat up her husband and broke her dog’s favorite bowl.
Oh stop it and go suck on a lemon Cammy. We all.saw that old twitter clip of William trying to stay on the beam with his minders compared to the fitter better brother , where is a clip when u want it !!