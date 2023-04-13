Mia Farrow tweeted & deleted ‘I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry & Meghan’

While the Sussex Squad seemed very divided on the Buckingham Palace announcement that Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation, they came together to collectively rip someone to shreds. No, not King Charles or his wife. Not even Lord Peggington. The person on the receiving end of a Beyhive-like swarm was none other than Mia Farrow. Mia Farrow decided to tweet this about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

She deleted it a short time afterwards, probably because the reaction was not what she was expecting. She was being torn to shreds (justifiably). I haven’t seen people pull out so many receipts so fast since Zoe Kravitz criticized Will Smith and the Oscar Slap. It was amazing, actually. They brought up everything – Mia’s children accusing her of abuse and neglect, her friendship with rapist Roman Polanski, her overwhelming need to protect whiteness and a lot more. Good. It’s what she deserves.

Mia Farrow is about to go through some things. Remember the inner Karen will always come out eventually — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) April 13, 2023

Not @MiaFarrow out here talking bout being tired of somebody while stacking coins and documentaries and stuffs over her family dirty laundry we’ve been subjected to for DECADES…not that Mia Farrow… pic.twitter.com/D4HhcLr5fk — Justice for Justin 💛🐝⚖️🍑 (@ish_not) April 13, 2023

@MiaFarrow have you forgotten that you were the target of a decades long media campaign to brand you as a crazy fantasist? For decades what was widely believed, was Allen’s version of events: that you were crazy, that you coached Dylan, because you wanted revenge against Allen… https://t.co/Wo8Z93EssJ — Sarah (@SarahData_) April 13, 2023

Imagine having these many skeletons in one's closet but have the nerve to say you are tired of a man and woman you do not know and have not been seen or heard (MM) from in months. Mia Farrow should be somewhere minding her business pic.twitter.com/fCZ3osDU3U — 🦢Swan The BRAZEN HUSSIE (@shelly_swan25) April 13, 2023