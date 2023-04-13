Mia Farrow tweeted & deleted ‘I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry & Meghan’

While the Sussex Squad seemed very divided on the Buckingham Palace announcement that Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation, they came together to collectively rip someone to shreds. No, not King Charles or his wife. Not even Lord Peggington. The person on the receiving end of a Beyhive-like swarm was none other than Mia Farrow. Mia Farrow decided to tweet this about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:
She deleted it a short time afterwards, probably because the reaction was not what she was expecting. She was being torn to shreds (justifiably). I haven’t seen people pull out so many receipts so fast since Zoe Kravitz criticized Will Smith and the Oscar Slap. It was amazing, actually. They brought up everything – Mia’s children accusing her of abuse and neglect, her friendship with rapist Roman Polanski, her overwhelming need to protect whiteness and a lot more. Good. It’s what she deserves.
Mia Farrow is about to go through some things. Remember the inner Karen will always come out eventually
— Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) April 13, 2023
Not @MiaFarrow out here talking bout being tired of somebody while stacking coins and documentaries and stuffs over her family dirty laundry we’ve been subjected to for DECADES…not that Mia Farrow… pic.twitter.com/D4HhcLr5fk
— Justice for Justin 💛🐝⚖️🍑 (@ish_not) April 13, 2023
@MiaFarrow have you forgotten that you were the target of a decades long media campaign to brand you as a crazy fantasist?
For decades what was widely believed, was Allen’s version of events: that you were crazy, that you coached Dylan, because you wanted revenge against Allen… https://t.co/Wo8Z93EssJ
— Sarah (@SarahData_) April 13, 2023
Imagine having these many skeletons in one's closet but have the nerve to say you are tired of a man and woman you do not know and have not been seen or heard (MM) from in months. Mia Farrow should be somewhere minding her business pic.twitter.com/fCZ3osDU3U
— 🦢Swan The BRAZEN HUSSIE (@shelly_swan25) April 13, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow sometimes karma is really quick. You love to see it.
Honestly, its so enraging to see how the british press campaign has worked for so many people. they really believe that H&M are out there every day, trying to claim the spotlight, trying to “steal thunder” from the royals etc. The truth is that the british press can’t keep their names out of their damn mouths so it just seems that way. It’s not Harry’s fault that his appearance at court made the front pages. That’s on the papers. It’s not Meghan’s fault that she hasn’t been seen at a public appearance in months (I can’t remember the last public appearance from her, was it December??) and the british press can’t keep talking about her.
They are keeping their heads down and working and that is a problem for too many people. It’s enraging.
Even if H&M were out every day for a spotlight (not unlike many other people), how is it affecting MF’s life? Is she tired of Trump or any other spotlight-hugging politician?
Oh please. Mia trying to appeal to Sussex bashers
“Unkind thought of the day…” what the hell? She wrote that like it’s a journal entry that’s part of a daily routine. Yikes.
Yes Mia. Express your displeasure at the couple who has experienced the abuse instead of the abusers. What a loser.
I don’t think this is the way you want to remind people that you still exist.
It’s not like she was dragged with ad hominem attacks. Every counterpoint in those tweets shown here is completely valid, and Farrow should have at least had the presence of mind to really that Harry and Meghan are talking the LEAST.
Disappointing to see this. Her autobiography was one of the few that I’ve kept long on my bookshelf to reread because it was such a well written book. I’m well aware of her shortcomings but still had some respect for her. She burned it with this. While the mother of children of color she still could not suppress her inner Karen.
Who thought Mia Farrow would need dysfunctional families explained to her. Fkn weirdo troll. That’s my unkind thought for the day.
Mia Farrow of all people woke up today and chose violence.
Before yesterday Meghan and Harry were beyond rude for not responding in time to their email invitation:
Today one of Murdoch’s rags wrote that Kate put her foot down so Meghan couldn’t come.
Meghan is still being blamed even though she is not coming. It is really beyond sick how these newspapers work.
Kate put HER foot down? So it’s Keen’s coronation now? She better hope Crocmilla doesn’t read that article, lol.
Meghan does not take orders from Kate even when she puts her oversized foot down.
It’s just beggars belief. And this trash appears as sponsored posts when I google. I almost wrote a complaint lol
Her son Ronan speaks against child abusers certainly his focus woumd be on Epstein and Andrews association with him.
If I had heroes, he would certainly be one of them.
Celebrities have got to learn that your (public) Twitter account is not your diary or your text messages to your friends. Not everything needs to be posted on Twitter and learn to keep certain thoughts of the platform. She could have just texted this to a friend or something.
Not to mention her and Allen’s alleged tbreesomes with teens. Like, shutting all the way up is FREE!
She is (as we all are) allowed her opinion, but most of us should share ours sparingly.
Whoa! I never heard that one.
Imagine a woman of strong Irish heritage sounding like a monarchist.
It’s okay. Everybody gets tired of everybody every now and then. As a matter of fact, many of us have gotten tired of Mia Farrow too and still are tired of her. So, it’s okay.
Trying to diss H&M to clout chase can have deleterious effects -esp on social media. People really need to read the room. And these Karenites need to stop tweeting and deleting. If you’re bold enough to tweet it in the first place, stand by it and keep it posted. Deleting it just draws more attention to the cowardly act and increased criticism.
Also, is she posting “unkind thoughts of the day” every day?
Can you be a good person and not a racist and still be exhausted by the amount of media coverage of H&M (and all royals)? Yes.
Not without making yourself sound like an idiot who is incapable of ignoring tabloids, turning off media and blocking articles. It’s not like they are covered daily on broadcast news in the US.
She literally says “unkind thought of the day” so she knows very well what she’s saying isn’t very nice.
She didn’t say all royals – she said Harry and Meghan.
It’s what she deserved.
Meghan has literally said nothing this year. I guess Mia is simply tired of her existence.
I think this is similar to PW’s “tired of racism” statement. People don’t like the uncomfortable reminders of how racist institutions still are. If hearing about H&M makes her “tired”, it doesn’t say a lot for her.