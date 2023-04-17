Heart palpitations are a symptom of perimenopause, even Oprah’s docs didn’t know

Oprah had a recent panel about menopause, with Maria Shriver, medical experts and Drew Barrymore. Drew talked about how she wants to change the stigma around menopause while dating. I don’t really speak Drew and find her annoying, but Hecate covered that story well. Oprah said she’d had heart palpitations at 48 and consulted multiple doctors. Doctors told Oprah at the time that the symptoms were idiopathic and put her on cardiac medication. It turns out that heart palpitations are a symptom of perimenopause and that up to 40% of women have them. The fact that even the ritzy doctors Oprah sees didn’t realize this speaks to the lack of knowledge of women’s health.
When she stumbled upon the book The Wisdom of Menopause by Dr. Christiane Northrup, she finally understood her distressing symptoms. The discovery encouraged her to do several shows about it, making her one of the first media personalities to talk openly about the topic.
Winfrey is continuing to educate women about menopause in her latest “The Life You Want” class on Oprahdaily.com. She invited Maria Shriver, Drew Barrymore and Gayle King as well as doctors Sharon Malone and Heather Hirsch to discuss, share and openly ask questions about The Big M to kick off Oprah Daily’s new guide to menopause.
“I wasn’t vibrant. My whole world dulled down a couple of notches,” she says. But after she started hormone replacement therapy, (HRT) she says, “I got my first click of estrogen and I was like, the sky is bluer!”
“I would have been headed for depression if I had not been on estrogen,” Oprah says. Mental health symptoms, loss of concentration, heavy bleeding, weight gain and even joint pain are some of the more than 30 lesser-known perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.
I had no idea that low hormone levels can cause heart palpitations and am glad to cover this story to get the word out. I haven’t had heart palpitations or insomnia, knock wood. The main symptom I have is general grumpiness, which is hard to tell apart from my personality. I also take less sh-t from people and do what I like so there’s an upside too. Overall I’ve noticed that things just feel “wrong” in general, like there’s something off. I also have a lot of knee pain! That’s another thing I learned from this article. I thought I was just twerking too much at Zumba but I definitely should consider hormone replacement. I’ll talk to my doctor about that.
Shit, this is me! I though it might have been long covid, but yeah, perimenopause makes sense.
Forever grateful to Drew to speak up.
Thank you for running these articles! The lack of understanding of menopause by doctors is so frustrating. Thanks to women sharing this information, at least we know enough to advocate for ourselves.
Dr Christiane Northrup is a goddess. Both her book and Dr Louann Brizendine’s The Female Brain (hormonal changes and impacts on behaviour puberty through past menopause) opened my eyes to so much my GP’s didn’t know. It helped us with my teenage nieces and both my and my SIL’s peri-menopause/menopause.
The truth is Dr Northrup is a antivaxxer Qanon nut. Huge spreader of COVID misinformation. (Look it up)
It’s important to seek knowledge about menopause. But be careful who you consider to be a Goddess.
When I went to start chemo for my immune cancer, my doctors unilaterally decided to take me off of HRT because there was a small chance of blood clots. I had to push back HARD to get them to explain themselves. The solution was to put me on blood thinners for the period I was on the chemo, no big deal. But the blasé attitude about throwing me back into menopause WHILE ALSO UNDERGOING CHEMO was infuriating. My main oncologist is still of child bearing age so she had no idea, and, of course, all the other doctors were male. Later on, my doctor noted that I was the only female patient she had that also wasn’t on antidepressants, and I had to remind her of the HRT and my battle to remain on it. All I can say is that you are truly on your own in advocating for yourself with doctors and that HRT has been a godsend for limiting the unneeded superfluous suffering in a life otherwise plenty filled with it!
If you start entering menopause early (I was in my late thirties) get yourself [genetically] tested for celiac disease. I came out of menopause about 5 years later when I went gluten-free, but no doctor I saw put 2 and 2 together on that one. I’m in peri menopause years later again, and feel so much better and healthier than the first time round.
I’ve started following Dr. Jen Gunter as well, I’m 39 but apparently it’s not too early to keep it in mind if you experience weird symptoms. I just want to be prepared and be able to advocate for myself when the time comes because god knows it could be a second full-time job.
I’ve probably been perimenopausal for 5 years or so? At the beginning, I just had a lot of night sweats and issues sleeping. Nowadays, the heart palpitations with hot flashes happen once or twice a week. It’s a fun time and goes along nicely with the flooding periods (fibroids, although I do have effective treatment and can get that med from overseas inexpensively). Right now, it’s a fun time because sometimes I’ll skip 2-3 months in a cycle and I get hopeful that this sh!t is ending, and then I’ll go back to every 30 days for a couple of months and I just never know! I’m 54, and I’d like to think this will end soon!
It’s more disconcerting that MDs don’t seem to know (or care) much about perimenopause and menopause, much less effective treatment. Dr. Christiane Northrup’s book is quite helpful in lieu of my own MDs.
Thanks for sharing, ladies. It’s always nice to be able to compare/contrast with others!
What do you do to treat your fibroids?
This is a hill I will gladly die on. We need tons more studies by women scientists and doctors for this part of our lives. Quite frankly men don’t understand and male dominated Western medicine doesn’t and has never studied women holistically. It’s up to us to keep talking and pressure our institutions and medical professionals to do the work. We must advocate for ourselves and one another. We are valuable and worth care at every stage of life ,damn it.
Word. I’m finally taking thyroid hormones and feel like a new me. My mother urged me to get checked for years because it’s a thing for the women in her family. I was hesitant because it seemed like half the women I know were suddenly diagnosed with hypothyroidism or Hashimoto’s. If you read up on it, there’s a lot of skepticism in the medical community whether it always needs treatment or why “suddenly” so many women have it.
Well. OR. Maybe it’s not new and we are only now realizing it’s a problem and it needs treatment. I was tired, I lost tons of hair, I was moody. All gone. I can only imagine how many women aren’t taken seriously with those symptoms. Luckily my GP is a woman and was on it immediately.
Sufferer of heart palpitations here….freaked me out when it started! My doctor kind of shrugged when I told him about it. I don’t understand why medical information and studying for half the population is so lackluster. Why do we have to hear this from celebrities or friends or family members who experienced it?
I went to my doctor because of nerve issues, it reminded me a lot of when I had lyme but the only indication that something was off was a low B12. They did x-rays of my neck and neurologist tests that all came back fine. My doctor then said eh it’s probably stress (which it wasn’t) Not even a question if my periods still were regular and I am at an age where a peri- menopause is normal. I couldn’t understand why B12 would be affected by stress so I asked for a gluten test which also came back as fine. When I started having hotflashes to the extent that it was impossible to sleep I went to a gynocologist . I mentioned my nerve issues and he told me that nerve issues and jointpain (which I also had had for a while) can ocurr when hormones start to change. I now take a B12 supplement prescribed by my doctor and hormones and feel a lot better but I need both.
Doctors need a lot more education on something that 50% of the population will go through at one point.
I am convinced in the mean time that doctors don’t seem to know anything.
Even I already know that progesterone fluctuations cause arrhythmia or palpitations, and I’m not 40 yet (and not a dr)