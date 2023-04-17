Heart palpitations are a symptom of perimenopause, even Oprah’s docs didn’t know



Oprah had a recent panel about menopause, with Maria Shriver, medical experts and Drew Barrymore. Drew talked about how she wants to change the stigma around menopause while dating. I don’t really speak Drew and find her annoying, but Hecate covered that story well. Oprah said she’d had heart palpitations at 48 and consulted multiple doctors. Doctors told Oprah at the time that the symptoms were idiopathic and put her on cardiac medication. It turns out that heart palpitations are a symptom of perimenopause and that up to 40% of women have them. The fact that even the ritzy doctors Oprah sees didn’t realize this speaks to the lack of knowledge of women’s health.

Oprah Winfrey knows from personal experience that perimenopause and menopause can interrupt a woman’s life. When she was 48, she stopped sleeping well and started experiencing intense heart palpitations. Frightened, she went to five different doctors, including a cardiologist who gave her an angiogram. Doctors put her on heart medication, though they had no explanation for her symptoms — not one of them mentioned perimenopause or menopause as a possible cause, although as many as 40% of women can experience palpitations as a symptom. When she stumbled upon the book The Wisdom of Menopause by Dr. Christiane Northrup, she finally understood her distressing symptoms. The discovery encouraged her to do several shows about it, making her one of the first media personalities to talk openly about the topic. Winfrey is continuing to educate women about menopause in her latest “The Life You Want” class on Oprahdaily.com. She invited Maria Shriver, Drew Barrymore and Gayle King as well as doctors Sharon Malone and Heather Hirsch to discuss, share and openly ask questions about The Big M to kick off Oprah Daily’s new guide to menopause. “I wasn’t vibrant. My whole world dulled down a couple of notches,” she says. But after she started hormone replacement therapy, (HRT) she says, “I got my first click of estrogen and I was like, the sky is bluer!” “I would have been headed for depression if I had not been on estrogen,” Oprah says. Mental health symptoms, loss of concentration, heavy bleeding, weight gain and even joint pain are some of the more than 30 lesser-known perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

I had no idea that low hormone levels can cause heart palpitations and am glad to cover this story to get the word out. I haven’t had heart palpitations or insomnia, knock wood. The main symptom I have is general grumpiness, which is hard to tell apart from my personality. I also take less sh-t from people and do what I like so there’s an upside too. Overall I’ve noticed that things just feel “wrong” in general, like there’s something off. I also have a lot of knee pain! That’s another thing I learned from this article. I thought I was just twerking too much at Zumba but I definitely should consider hormone replacement. I’ll talk to my doctor about that.