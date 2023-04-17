The ‘straight eyebrow’ trend is said to make your eyes look bigger – would you try it?



Eyebrow trends really mark an era. Recently we’ve seen the no eyebrow look come back and of course there’s the skinny eyebrow look that I appreciate somewhat. I’m a 90s girl and while I never want to go back to overplucked pencil thin brows, I like that brow trends aren’t as full and slug-like as they were just a few years ago. What is this new “straight brow” trend though? Apparently it’s shaving off the tail of your eyebrow and drawing in the end a little higher and shorter. It’s said to lift your face and give a much different look. TikTokers are trying it with mixed results. (They’re calling it “Bella Hadid eyebrows” but she has such thin brows I don’t see it. I see it more on Natalie Portman.) I’m going to quote Yahoo’s “In the Know” because they explain this well. I’m also including several TikToks below that show women doing this to themselves.

A new eyebrow trend is taking over TikTok, and it’s sparked a bit of a battle between the generations. According to Gen Z, super-thin and straight eyebrows are in. But according to millennials — who are still recovering from their own super-thin eyebrow phase that spanned the ’90s and early ’00s — this all feels like bad déjà vu. The trend has been called various things, from straight brows to lifted brows to Bella Hadid eyebrows, since the model has more or less become known for the extreme look. And while it’s certainly not for everyone, countless TikTokers have been experimenting with the new trend for months now to see how it might give their face a “lifted” look — with varying degrees of success. “I never realized how much eyebrows drag a face down,” wrote Elizabeth Monahan (@elizabeth.marie) in her TikTok caption. Her post, which later went viral, drew a ton of comments from people who either loved the look or absolutely hated it… Like it or not, Monahan’s viral TikTok went on to inspire a lot of other TikTokers to do the same, and they’ve been posting their own results for the world to see.

[From In The Know]

I’m not about to shave off the ends of my eyebrows to try this, but I penciled the ends higher and put a little concealer on the tails and they look good. My brows are light and they aren’t as well defined as most of these women on TikTok though. I’ve watched countless videos and bought so many different products and they always end up just looking slightly better than natural. I think that’s the real stickler – getting your brows well defined regardless of the shape you choose. I asked a makeup expert, Ameerah Muhammad, for a quote on this trend. (You can see Ameerah’s YouTube channel here.) She cautioned that it’s foolish to shave off your brows and wrote. “I think it’s a retread of an old trend. Gen Z and the Tiktok beauty generation loves to think they have discovered something new. What we call matte skin- they call ‘Cloud skin’. What we call ‘dewy’ they call ‘skin flooding’. It’s all a bit silly IMO. Experimenting with brow trends can be fun, but I think Millennials and Gen Xers would caution Gen Z not to do anything with their brows that they can’t regrow. Most of us are STILL dealing with the repercussions of over-plucking our brows. You can achieve the exact same “lifted” look with concealer and contour!”

This woman agrees as she was not happy with her results.

Here’s the original post that went viral. I checked out the Instagram for this creator, Elizabeth Marie, and her new brows look gorgeous. She looks a little startled here. I remember that look well.

@ellizabeth.marie I never realized how much eyebrows drag a face down🥲 ♬ son original – YuNGFris™

I think this woman had great results, but maybe she’s just a fabulous makeup artist.