Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant kissed on the carpet at the MOCA gala

Keanu Reeves made an appearance this weekend with his girlfriend/partner Alexandra Grant at the annual MOCA gala. They often go to this event, and I believe Alexandra has the connection to the museum, and Keanu is her date. Alexandra is an artist and she’s very involved in the Los Angeles artists’ community. I love that Keanu shows up to *her* events. They’ve been together for years, but they’re a pretty quiet couple – he’s only referenced her in a handful of interviews, and she’s not, like, organizing pap strolls or anything. I’m always in awe of how age-appropriate they are as a couple – he’s 58, she’s 50. Keanu definitely sips from Paul Rudd’s fountain of youth, but they do look the same age. It’s just refreshing to see a 50-something celebrity man with a 50-something woman.
Alexandra’s dress is amazing too, I don’t have the designer ID, but it’s great. You know what I like? She understands that with her gray hair, she needs softer makeup and bright colors. I feel like a lot of women who go gray still wear the same colors and same makeup as before. Also: I made the mistake of searching “Alexandra Grant” on Twitter, only to discover that there are some unhinged Keanu fans who hate her guts. You guys… Keanu is a peaceful dude who has had a lot of tragedy in his life. Just let him live and be with the woman he adores. They also kissed for the cameras last night:
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a sweet moment on the carpet at the @MOCAlosangeles Gala. #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #MOCA pic.twitter.com/rrl0gQVazY
— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 16, 2023
Also: Jodie Foster walked the carpet with her wife Alexandra Hedison. We rarely see them do events together, so this was really nice. They’re such an attractive couple. I kind of want to see Jodie work with Keanu now??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
aw keanu is in loooooooooove. his body language is so appreciative. i’m happy for them.
One of my favourite couples.
Simply beautiful..
They are indeed beautiful and in love… it’s so nice to see( and also an age appropriate couple in Hwood which is so rare)
Nice! 👍
I knew he was serious when I saw the photo with them holding hands, a few years ago.
For him to be smooching in public, yeah, happiness.
He has always been so private.
I hope they are both happy.
Btw, I like her hair in this photo.
Keanu could get a few inches trim now that JW4 is out, no?
He most absolutely should NOT get a trim. Shaggy Keanu is the best Keanu.
Both couples look so happy and gorgeous. There is something about Alexandra that reminds me of Helen Mirren…like an earthy sultriness…is that a word? Anyway ❤❤
Agree. and Helen Mirren could take some of those tips about how to tweak your make-up and wearing colour with grey hair.
Love Keanu but how low is the bar that he is being lauded for dating a woman that is almost a decade younger than him? Lol
Are we really quibbling about two people in their 50s being eight years apart??
Lol no, but don’t think it requires praise, either
really? so he can only date a woman exactly his age to be applauded? save your bar for the men his age dating 20 yo.
Sigh. They are gorgeous.
They just have the best energy, it’s so lovely to see.
They look lovely and I’m glad she’s age appropriate. Good for him to find a nice partner. He deserves it.
The video of them walking to the next photo spot and of him kissing her is so sweet. He gets an “aw shucks” body language after he kisses her and blushes.