Elon Musk removed Twitter’s blue-check verification but he’s ‘paying’ for some

Elon Musk is an idiot. I agree with everyone who says that he’s going to end up “reinventing” basically every Twitter policy that existed before him, especially this issue of verification. Keep in mind, I never cared about verification – I’ve been unverified the entire time I’ve been on Twitter (since 2011). So has Celebitchy. But I appreciated the old verification system, in which brands, companies, media outlets, world leaders, celebrities, athletes and teams could get verified for free so people knew that the content was official. Musk has ended all of that – now people can only get verified if they pay $8 a month. Practically every celebrity, brand, athlete and world leader has declined the ungenerous offer. To make it even more ridiculous, when Musk removed all of the verification blue-checks, he ended up “keeping” some of the blue checks of the celebrities who criticized him, like LeBron James and Stephen King. Musk then claimed that HE is paying for them to be verified:
NEW: Have confirmed that LeBron, who has 52 million followers and has said he won’t pay for verification, was emailed by a Twitter employee with the offer to have his sub comped “on behalf of Elon Musk.”
James did not accept but his account is showing that he paid anyway.
— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) April 20, 2023
It appears that Elon Musk has decided to personally intervene to provide blue checks to Stephen King and LeBron James, falsely saying they paid for Twitter Blue, because each made high profile tweets saying they definitely wouldn’t pay for it. Billionaire manchild. https://t.co/C6B5QdJvaT
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 20, 2023
You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger loser than Elon Musk. The business world is pretty shocked by Musk’s mismanagement too – Twitter ad dollars are down 89% since October – companies are leaving Twitter in droves. Musk hasn’t just halved Twitter’s value, it’s likely Twitter will only be worth a tiny fraction of what he paid for it.
Not content to simply torpedo Twitter, the Musk-owned company SpaceX did a big launch yesterday… and the sh-t exploded in air.
The four-minute flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket ended in what the company called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” but employees still celebrated. It's the latest step in SpaceX’s explode-as-you-learn approach. https://t.co/DM4TDXknHH pic.twitter.com/5dedFoVMgd
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 20, 2023
All the responses from people saying, "Actually, the rocket was SUPPOSED to explode" are basically just the real-life version of this tweet. https://t.co/5TrqoO4r6l
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 20, 2023
I feel like at this point, Elon is a cartoon villain. It’s almost like he’s following a checklist on how to be a provocateur.
Yeah, like as if an AI villain turned into human petty disaster.
Paying for friend. If I were a non-consented blue check with Twitter claiming I paid for it, I’d sue.
Also, a SpaceX rocket exploded? Must be a launchday.
Its possible for billionaires to lose their fortunes. Maybe ill get to see it in real time.
Amen.
This dude is absolutely destroying Twitter. Yesterday his rocket blew up. Tell me again why we should admire billionaires? This one is in over his head.
Paying for the blue check marks for Lebron and Steven King, two people who don’t like him At. All. Just a way for the loser rich kid to kiss ass to try to make the popular kids like him.
Loser. And a damn moron.
Yes to all of this!
His rocket play ground needs to be shut down. He built his launching facility in a migratory sea bird nesting area. When his rocket launched and exploded it covered parts of Port Isabel in “particulates”. It would be one thing if he were just losing money for himself. That part I enjoy. He’s making life more miserable for animals and people also though.
His neuralink brain chip scheme has killed hundreds of primates as well.
He’s such a loser.
I try very hard to ignore him but when he starts destroying stuff that matters it forces me to pay attention to him. Like a serial killer on the loose.
I know someone who worked at SpaceX and several who worked at Tesla. Elon runs both those companies like he runs Twitter. Of course the rocket exploded!
Our government keeps giving this man money.
The government subsidies for Tesla and Spacex should force Musk to label them as government subsidized on twitter at the very least. I’m so tired of billionaires lighting their money on fire and blasting it into the cosmos.
I deleted my twitter the other day when they marked the CBC as a government funded new organization by request from Pierre Polivere.
Sad to miss Kaisers tweets!
I will be using the term “rapid unscheduled disassembly” the next time things explode in my own life. “No? I’m not having a crisis. It’s a rapid unscheduled disassembly.”
I think he tweeted goop and asked her what she would call it
@Janey Indeed! “Rapid unscheduled disassembly” might be the most laughable euphemism I’ve heard since “conscious uncoupling.” Actually, they could even be used interchangeably.
Hahaha this is the funniest comment I’ve read today 🤣
Hopefully Musky’s finances will have a rapid unscheduled disassembly too, here’s hoping….