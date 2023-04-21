Elon Musk removed Twitter’s blue-check verification but he’s ‘paying’ for some

Elon Musk is an idiot. I agree with everyone who says that he’s going to end up “reinventing” basically every Twitter policy that existed before him, especially this issue of verification. Keep in mind, I never cared about verification – I’ve been unverified the entire time I’ve been on Twitter (since 2011). So has Celebitchy. But I appreciated the old verification system, in which brands, companies, media outlets, world leaders, celebrities, athletes and teams could get verified for free so people knew that the content was official. Musk has ended all of that – now people can only get verified if they pay $8 a month. Practically every celebrity, brand, athlete and world leader has declined the ungenerous offer. To make it even more ridiculous, when Musk removed all of the verification blue-checks, he ended up “keeping” some of the blue checks of the celebrities who criticized him, like LeBron James and Stephen King. Musk then claimed that HE is paying for them to be verified:

You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger loser than Elon Musk. The business world is pretty shocked by Musk’s mismanagement too – Twitter ad dollars are down 89% since October – companies are leaving Twitter in droves. Musk hasn’t just halved Twitter’s value, it’s likely Twitter will only be worth a tiny fraction of what he paid for it.

Not content to simply torpedo Twitter, the Musk-owned company SpaceX did a big launch yesterday… and the sh-t exploded in air.

20 Responses to “Elon Musk removed Twitter’s blue-check verification but he’s ‘paying’ for some”

  1. lassie says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:04 am

    I feel like at this point, Elon is a cartoon villain. It’s almost like he’s following a checklist on how to be a provocateur.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Paying for friend. If I were a non-consented blue check with Twitter claiming I paid for it, I’d sue.

    Also, a SpaceX rocket exploded? Must be a launchday.

    Reply
  3. Barbiem says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Its possible for billionaires to lose their fortunes. Maybe ill get to see it in real time.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:10 am

    This dude is absolutely destroying Twitter. Yesterday his rocket blew up. Tell me again why we should admire billionaires? This one is in over his head.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Paying for the blue check marks for Lebron and Steven King, two people who don’t like him At. All. Just a way for the loser rich kid to kiss ass to try to make the popular kids like him.

    Loser. And a damn moron.

    Reply
  6. equality says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:15 am

    His rocket play ground needs to be shut down. He built his launching facility in a migratory sea bird nesting area. When his rocket launched and exploded it covered parts of Port Isabel in “particulates”. It would be one thing if he were just losing money for himself. That part I enjoy. He’s making life more miserable for animals and people also though.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:15 am

    He’s such a loser.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      April 21, 2023 at 9:20 am

      I try very hard to ignore him but when he starts destroying stuff that matters it forces me to pay attention to him. Like a serial killer on the loose.

      Reply
  8. Slush says:
    April 21, 2023 at 9:52 am

    I know someone who worked at SpaceX and several who worked at Tesla. Elon runs both those companies like he runs Twitter. Of course the rocket exploded!

    Reply
  9. bisynaptic says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Our government keeps giving this man money.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      April 21, 2023 at 3:20 pm

      The government subsidies for Tesla and Spacex should force Musk to label them as government subsidized on twitter at the very least. I’m so tired of billionaires lighting their money on fire and blasting it into the cosmos.

      Reply
  10. BlondieR says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:31 am

    I deleted my twitter the other day when they marked the CBC as a government funded new organization by request from Pierre Polivere.

    Sad to miss Kaisers tweets!

    Reply
  11. Jessi says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:33 am

    I will be using the term “rapid unscheduled disassembly” the next time things explode in my own life. “No? I’m not having a crisis. It’s a rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

    Reply
    • Janey says:
      April 21, 2023 at 10:44 am

      I think he tweeted goop and asked her what she would call it

      Reply
      • DeeSea says:
        April 21, 2023 at 3:39 pm

        @Janey Indeed! “Rapid unscheduled disassembly” might be the most laughable euphemism I’ve heard since “conscious uncoupling.” Actually, they could even be used interchangeably.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:34 am

      Hahaha this is the funniest comment I’ve read today 🤣

      Hopefully Musky’s finances will have a rapid unscheduled disassembly too, here’s hoping….

      Reply

