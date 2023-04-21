Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet ‘hang out every week but it’s not serious’

You know what I forgot? I forgot that Timothee Chalamet dated Lourdes Leon. I thought his “type” was more like Lily-Rose Depp, but now that I remember that Timmy dated Lourdes, his thing with Kylie Jenner makes more sense. Maybe he doesn’t have a physical type. Maybe he’s ready to be a stepfather to Kylie’s kids, Stormi and Aire. Maybe he’s just a fun hookup for Kylie! I truly have no idea. But it does look like they’re seeing each other casually, and it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner team is dictating the storyline.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seeing each other on the regular. A Jenner source tells PEOPLE the reality star, 25, and the Oscar nominee, 27, “hang out every week,” but “it’s not serious.” “She is getting to know him,” the insider continues. “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.” The source claims Jenner and Chalamet met earlier this year at an event in Europe. “They have a lot to chat about,” the Jenner source says, adding that the actor “is fun and charming.” News broke in early January that Jenner had split from her rapper ex, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire. “Everyone wants Kylie to move on,” the Jenner source says. “Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.”

I believe several things concurrently: Kylie is a chronic back-slider who keeps going back to exes and giving them second, third, fourth and fifth chances; I believe Tyga messed her up romantically; I believe that Travis Scott cheated on her a lot; and I believe that even if Kylie is up for fun-times with Timmy, she’ll probably go back to Travis at some point. Still, what a pairing. It would be fun (for gossip) if Timmy and Kylie did get serious and they started doing red carpets together. Come on! People would lose their minds.