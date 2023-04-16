Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner ‘aren’t that serious’ but ‘she likes what she sees’

This Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet rollout is really something. I never would have thought that Chalamet would participate in a Kardashian operation, but here we are. Not for nothing, but I always respected the way Kylie Jenner operated in her romantic life too, in that she keeps things very quiet, she was able to hide a whole-ass pregnancy and people still have no idea what happened between her and Travis Scott. So, Kylie isn’t in-our-faces about who she’s seeing. Usually. But suddenly, she’s going on dates with Timothee out in public? They were spotted at a taco joint two Fridays ago:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are giving us a lot to taco ’bout. The rumored couple was spotted on a secret date night last Friday outside Los Angeles hotspot Tito’s Tacos. After attending an art show, the “Dune” actor — who tried to stay under the radar in a baseball hat and face mask — waited for a ride outside, only to be picked up by Jenner’s Lincoln Navigator. One of the “Kardashians” star’s security guards then hopped into Chalamet’s car, driving behind Jenner’s car motorcade-style until reaching the restaurant. The stars, who hid behind tinted windows, went to extremes to keep their rendezvous on the down low, chowing down on tacos from the backseat of Jenner’s SUV. Not only did the pair want privacy from the public, but Jenner’s security also stepped out of the car for about 30 minutes to give the A-listers a little alone time. Although the reality TV star was never photographed, her car was also spotted at the actor’s Beverly Hills mansion less than one week later.

[From Page Six]

This is so weird. Were paparazzi sitting on this info? Or did some paparazzo only put it together recently that Kylie’s SUV picked up Chalamet? And what a weird way to go on a date too – I don’t begrudge Kylie her top-of-the-line security, but I could think of much easier ways to have a taco date. Us Weekly did a little story about Kylie and Timmy too:

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.” “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider adds. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

[From Us Weekly]

HE might not seem like HER type? What I’m stuck on is that she does not seem like HIS type at all. I picture him with fine-boned, bird-like women, not someone with a BBL and a dozen other cosmetic procedures. All that being said… they’re both young, so whatever – maybe they’re just dating and having a good time and it’s nothing super-serious. But surely I’m not alone in finding this coupling to be crazy-random, right?

BTW, what’s their portmanteau? Kylothee? Timlie? Jennamet? Kymmy?