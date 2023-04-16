Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner ‘aren’t that serious’ but ‘she likes what she sees’

This Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet rollout is really something. I never would have thought that Chalamet would participate in a Kardashian operation, but here we are. Not for nothing, but I always respected the way Kylie Jenner operated in her romantic life too, in that she keeps things very quiet, she was able to hide a whole-ass pregnancy and people still have no idea what happened between her and Travis Scott. So, Kylie isn’t in-our-faces about who she’s seeing. Usually. But suddenly, she’s going on dates with Timothee out in public? They were spotted at a taco joint two Fridays ago:
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are giving us a lot to taco ’bout. The rumored couple was spotted on a secret date night last Friday outside Los Angeles hotspot Tito’s Tacos.
After attending an art show, the “Dune” actor — who tried to stay under the radar in a baseball hat and face mask — waited for a ride outside, only to be picked up by Jenner’s Lincoln Navigator. One of the “Kardashians” star’s security guards then hopped into Chalamet’s car, driving behind Jenner’s car motorcade-style until reaching the restaurant.
The stars, who hid behind tinted windows, went to extremes to keep their rendezvous on the down low, chowing down on tacos from the backseat of Jenner’s SUV. Not only did the pair want privacy from the public, but Jenner’s security also stepped out of the car for about 30 minutes to give the A-listers a little alone time.
Although the reality TV star was never photographed, her car was also spotted at the actor’s Beverly Hills mansion less than one week later.
This is so weird. Were paparazzi sitting on this info? Or did some paparazzo only put it together recently that Kylie’s SUV picked up Chalamet? And what a weird way to go on a date too – I don’t begrudge Kylie her top-of-the-line security, but I could think of much easier ways to have a taco date. Us Weekly did a little story about Kylie and Timmy too:
“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”
“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider adds. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”
HE might not seem like HER type? What I’m stuck on is that she does not seem like HIS type at all. I picture him with fine-boned, bird-like women, not someone with a BBL and a dozen other cosmetic procedures. All that being said… they’re both young, so whatever – maybe they’re just dating and having a good time and it’s nothing super-serious. But surely I’m not alone in finding this coupling to be crazy-random, right?
BTW, what’s their portmanteau? Kylothee? Timlie? Jennamet? Kymmy?
It doesn’t necessarily surprise me that he’d be down to hook up with her on the sly. He’s young and probably thinks she’s hot, whatevs.
But from a PR perspective, and the way this is all rolling out, it just seems…. Not great? Like, in terms of maintaining the “high brow artist” image his team has curated.
That’s what feels so confusing to me. Weird move, bro
Yawn. This is fakest PR move ever.
Yep! I was thinking the same thing. They just won’t stop with this fake BS.
I love this. who has the power in this developing relationship? SHE likes what SHE sees. Man. Growing up in the 70’s with the male in relationship presented as the one doing the choosing, this just gives me a chuckle.
It’s hilarious, like she’s buying a horse – good teeth, nice haunches
Yep, I’m enjoying the vibe of “she got herself a pretty boy for the summer”, it’s like she’s cosplaying a cougar ironically, it’s fun.
And I firmly believe you need some authentic bad taste to enjoy life, he was getting a bit too cerebral, he could have become an artiste at any moment, he’s saved now. Give us a proper photo op, Khalamet
This doesn’t seem real. I’d expect him to aim higher. It elevates Kylie from vacuous attention-seeking make-up (& fake-up) show off.
I keep waiting for those ridiculous lips to explode …
That, and the whole body. Especially that butt! I think eventually they are all going to explode and melt away.
Tylie.
Kymmée?
Sounds like the most awkward date ever. I’m honestly wracking my brains trying to think of any brand ambassador crossovers they have, like is LV trying to create another Nick Jonas/ Priyanka Chopra are they-aren’t they Met Gala moment?? Weird.
I like to look up menus of places where celebs eat. Everything on the Tito’s Tacos menu looks – messy? Like it would be hard to eat in the back seat of a car. Beef and cheese tacos? I just can’t imagine Kylie and Timmy “chowing down” and then having a 30 minute make out session with the mess, wrappers, smell etc. Weird date.
I doubt it’ll work in the long-run. My best guess is she’ll be back with Travis by the end of the year and he’ll be back to his normal artiste self by then too. However, we could all read this totally wrong. But this seems like a healthy adventure for both of them.