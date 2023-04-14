“Matthew Rhys might need some kind of mustache intervention” links
  • April 14, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Matthew Rhys’s mustache is so bad, I can’t see anything else (I realize it’s probably for a role, but still, it’s terrible!) [Tom & Lorenzo]
Lainey’s take on the coronation stuff. [LaineyGossip]
Transphobia is not an “online” conversation and we really don’t need yet another Harry Potter series, for the love of God. [OMG Blog]
Lupita Nyong’o stepped out for a rare public appearance! [Go Fug Yourself]
John Mayer talks about “Paper Doll,” which is probably about T-Swift. [Dlisted]
Recap of Ted Lasso’s episode this week. [Pajiba]
Joshua Jackson talked about that vintage Dawson’s Creek basketball-to-the-face moment which went viral this week. [Just Jared]
Women are paying big money to reverse their BBLs. [Jezebel]
Nicole Scherzinger & Thom Evans were in Orlando. [Egotastic]
The latest Pentagon leaker was found swiftly. [Buzzfeed]
Drake Bell is no longer missing. [Seriously OMG]
Tennessee cops let violent Nazis off with a “warning.” [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Matthew Rhys might need some kind of mustache intervention” links”

  1. zazzoo says:
    April 14, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I never knew I was into mustaches until binging Narcos recently, and OMG. I was a kid during those years, so that look was just something old dudes did, but I’m seeing it with completely new eyes (A dude needs to be already as hot as the Narcos DEA agents before it’ll work though).

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    April 14, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Am I the only one enjoying the Tennessee speaker of the house being exposed for – not living where he represents and getting caught in his grift of per diem travel charges to the tune of $92k? Btw, that’s what he’s taken in travel expenses since 2021, for fake travel back and forth to a place he doesn’t live. How can they afford to reimburse that across the legislature?

    Also I’m getting feelings about Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crowe.

    Reply
    • TwinFalls says:
      April 14, 2023 at 1:05 pm

      You are not alone.

      Reply
      • NJGR says:
        April 14, 2023 at 1:50 pm

        Clarence Thomas should have faced criminal charges thirty years ago, so he’s way overdue.

        Regarding fashion, and humans you *do* want to look at, has Lupita gone back to the really short hair? That was stunning on her!

    • Josephine says:
      April 14, 2023 at 2:13 pm

      The news is not surprising at all and I highly doubt much is done about it. Wouldn’t the legislature have to take action? They are too busy trying to figure out how to get rid of all people of color. I’m sure they won’t care about the crimes of one of their own. Hopefully another branch can step in but I’m not holding my breath.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      April 14, 2023 at 4:47 pm

      Yep. Been following it too.
      There need to be consequences for this sort of entitled swindle.

      Reply
  3. Tarte Au Citron says:
    April 14, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    He had some classic 80s Dad ‘taches on The Americans :)) I cannot believe he went out in such scruffy shoes!

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      April 14, 2023 at 8:26 pm

      That’s all I can think about too. His wigs and facial hair on The Americans was so appallingly bad (era appropriate), this looks sleek and modern in contrast.

      Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 14, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    I don’t mind his tache as he carries it well, esp compared to some of the horrendous ones I’ve seen other men sporting.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    April 14, 2023 at 2:23 pm

    Meh to this tache. He looks better clean shaven, IMO.

    The grift from our Govt seems to be never ending. Sickening.

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    April 14, 2023 at 9:37 pm

    Harry potter came out more than 20 years ago…. We get a new Spiderman every few years. I think its time for another Harry Potter, just wish we could get rid the author off the project

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment