“Matthew Rhys might need some kind of mustache intervention” links

I never knew I was into mustaches until binging Narcos recently, and OMG. I was a kid during those years, so that look was just something old dudes did, but I’m seeing it with completely new eyes (A dude needs to be already as hot as the Narcos DEA agents before it’ll work though).
Am I the only one enjoying the Tennessee speaker of the house being exposed for – not living where he represents and getting caught in his grift of per diem travel charges to the tune of $92k? Btw, that’s what he’s taken in travel expenses since 2021, for fake travel back and forth to a place he doesn’t live. How can they afford to reimburse that across the legislature?
Also I’m getting feelings about Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crowe.
You are not alone.
Clarence Thomas should have faced criminal charges thirty years ago, so he’s way overdue.
Regarding fashion, and humans you *do* want to look at, has Lupita gone back to the really short hair? That was stunning on her!
The news is not surprising at all and I highly doubt much is done about it. Wouldn’t the legislature have to take action? They are too busy trying to figure out how to get rid of all people of color. I’m sure they won’t care about the crimes of one of their own. Hopefully another branch can step in but I’m not holding my breath.
Yep. Been following it too.
There need to be consequences for this sort of entitled swindle.
He had some classic 80s Dad ‘taches on The Americans :)) I cannot believe he went out in such scruffy shoes!
That’s all I can think about too. His wigs and facial hair on The Americans was so appallingly bad (era appropriate), this looks sleek and modern in contrast.
I don’t mind his tache as he carries it well, esp compared to some of the horrendous ones I’ve seen other men sporting.
Meh to this tache. He looks better clean shaven, IMO.
The grift from our Govt seems to be never ending. Sickening.
Harry potter came out more than 20 years ago…. We get a new Spiderman every few years. I think its time for another Harry Potter, just wish we could get rid the author off the project