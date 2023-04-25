Melanie Lynskey calls loss of friendship with Kate Winslet ‘heartbreaking’

Melanie Lynskey was a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast promoting season two of Yellowjackets. The season is being well received by critics but people watching it are split. I have all but given up on it. It feels like Melanie is the only one promoting it, which is rough for me because her character is the main reason I am over this season. Not her, she’s doing a great job with what she has, but I hate what Shauna is doing, both past and present. Anyway, the show is all about friendships – for better or worse – and while Melanie was chatting with Josh, she told him she never got over the loss of her friendship with Kate Winslet, with whom she filmed Heavenly Creatures. Not that they aren’t friends, but after Kate rocketed to fame, there was less time for each other, which Melanie found heartbreaking. So heartbreaking, she’s hardened her heart when it comes to other actors as friends in general.
Melanie Lynskey is opening up about drifting apart from her once-close friend and Heavenly Creatures co-star Kate Winslet.
While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Thursday about the nature of the industry and how people “move on” following projects, the Yellowjackets actress explained that “When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had.
“It was so painful because it wasn’t like anything happened, it’s just she became a gigantic international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time,” she added. “I wouldn’t hear from her, you know, and it just sort of like gradually happened, and it happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but it was so painful for me.”
They both have gone on to amass successful careers since their 1994 film, but the Intervention actress explained that her and Winslet’s friendship wasn’t the only one that hit her hard. Lynskey said that it actually “happened a couple of times.”
“I remember one time I did a movie with this actor and when we were finished I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not friends with actors. I don’t stay friends with actors.’”
While she used to be “so sensitive” about losing relationships in the industry, over time, she learned that was just how it worked. She added, “I was always so injured by losing these, like, great loves I was having and it got easier.”
It’s interesting to hear Melanie say this out loud. I always think the public is more invested in Hollywood friendships than those in them. There are certain people we need to be best buddies and they play those friendships up during promotions. But it would be a very difficult industry to keep a relationship, as Melanie describes. The job takes actors all over the world for months at a time. And when they aren’t working, they need to make time for family or promotion. I understand why Kate would have been such a painful loss for Melanie, though. Not only has Melanie discussed how much she looked up to Kate, but Heavenly Creatures was Melanie’s first film. It was such a pivotal point in her life, and they became fast friends when they were still so green in the industry. I remember reading they became close with each other’s families as well so I’ll bet losing touch stung.
Of course, Kate’s career took off after Creatures and Melanie was sent home from the film’s promotional junket by Harvey Weinstein. And they lived on separate continents, so odds were stacked against them staying in touch. People like Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer were roommates before they made it big and lived in the same area, they worked at staying friends. I think they are the exception, though, Like Gayle King and Oprah. People who really carve out time together. I think many actors are excited to see each other when they can but in reality, most friendships, like Melanie said, are only going to be sustainable for the length of the film.
Ugh, that Weinstein hint makes me sick, knowing what we know now. What did she refuse to do? What did Kate do?
What was Kate forced to do you mean.
They were kids —my guess is he was his usual horrible self and decided she wasn’t pretty enough to do promotion.
Even in the best of circumstances people lose friendships. People move, have families, just naturally grow apart. I guess I feel like Melanie is attacking Kate, putting work ahead of friends, when it’s just life happens.
Friendships on set or in theatre can be intense. You spend so much time together, no one “on the outside” understands the pressures and challenges you face throughout that time, and it’s just really emotionally intense, even when it’s all super positive. When you become tight with your castmates, it’s wonderful! But you also develop these deep friendships much faster than you would “in real life.”
And then when your play/movie ends, you just assume that you will continue to stay close and talk everyday. But often (not always) you weren’t friends outside of that play or movie for many reasons – location, age, different interests, etc. And suddenly this friendship that felt so easy on set/backstage feels awkward.
Sometimes you do stay friends for life. It happens. But what is weird is that it’s actually really hard to predict which friendships will last and which ones won’t.
I feel for Melanie, that must have been so hard. And that movie was INTENSE. The girls were so young. It must have been brutal to suddenly lose that friendship.
Well said, Roop. I’ve always been intrigued by cast members who fall in love on set. It seems to happen on almost every film set, particularly when the leading lady and leading man are sharing an intense, romantic relationship in the movie, and it spills over into real life. This is where I roll my eyes because it has been happening for ever and yet no one seems to learn that these relationships rarely last. But maybe they are OK with that. I just find it fascinating.
It IS fascinating!!!
The long hours and isolation from your family/usual friends/coworkers, etc, kind of compound it all.
And it’s not like you’re building a car or shed together or something. You’re creating an emotional experience for other people to watch, and so you go on one hell of an emotional journey to bring it to life. I should clarify that it isn’t always that emotional. Sometimes it’s just a lot of fun. And sometimes it’s no fun. Hahaha.
Melanie Lynsky was recently on the los culturistas podcast and she is wonderful!
someone told me once you are friends with people “for a reason, a season, or a lifetime,” and it’s so true. Friends at work are typically friends because of proximity (for a reason), and it doesn’t meant they aren’t healthy, but when that reason goes away, it’s not uncommon for things to fizzle.
I was happy to see you on the fence about yellowjackets. I have been feeling like such a weirdo because I just don’t get why people think that show is so good! Interesting for sure, there’s definitely interesting stuff to see and look at, but I’ve heard people calling it the greatest show on right now and I’m like, huh? I do want to know what’s going on, but I’m betting it will be a let down
I gave up on YJ after the first season. I realized I cared infinitely more about the story happening in the past than the one in the present. I was literally fast forwarding through the present scenes.
I also got major LOST vibes. I just have a feeling this will go on way longer than it should with no real plan from the writers.
I’ve lost several of the major friendships in my life, and it’s always hard. People grow apart though, or life takes you elsewhere, but when I think about it now, I try to just be grateful I had them for the time I did. I hope Melanie can feel that way too. It’s hard when you are a very sensitive person, as she seems to be, and I am too.
Am I the only person who finds Melanie’s fixation on Kate a little odd? Maybe not the fixation itself, they were young, but the repeated interviews over the years. No one owes you attention. Life happens. Why keep hashing over it for so many years… in public?
Some losses just hit you hard, I think. And if she is sensitive, maybe she mistakenly thought they were much better friends than they were.
My thought is that I cannot imagine most actors make good friends. They seem exceptionally focused on themselves, which is probably what makese many of them decent actors, but not particuraly good partners or friends.
I kind of think she’s intentionally calling Kate out for dropping her once she got famous, but in a roundabout way where she can later say “that’s not what I meant at all!” There’s no reason to specifically name Kate, she didn’t name the other actor.
Like you said, she’s already told this story publicly. I guess she knows saying the name Kate Winslet will grab headlines. But Kate is always using Leo’s name to grab headlines so 🤷♀️
People define friendship differently.
There’s different kinds, circumstantial & long term & acquaintance.
Maybe Kate didn’t think they were as close as Melanie thought.
I mean, I get that completely. I don’t do friends or friendships at all(autistic, & it’s way more work than anything good, so many little rules of engagement). But it kinda sounds like she wants friends but doesn’t know how to do long term.
I never wanted friends, but society pushes it on you. That whole “circle of friends” thing & you have to have a close group of women friends or you’re not living your best life? Nah.
So maybe she just needs to let go of what people expect & be herself.