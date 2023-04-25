Prince William went to the dawn service for Anzac Day, his third event in five weeks

Prince William was assigned this year’s Anzac Day dawn service in London. It’s an annual event in remembrance and commemoration of Australians and New Zealanders who served in wars and peacekeeping missions. There’s always a dawn service, a wreath-laying at the Australia Memorial in Hyde Park. Years ago, Prince Harry was assigned the wreath-laying, and his fiance joined him at the dawn service. Today, William’s wife of almost twelve years did not show up.
I don’t have any particular slam on William for this – this is the kind of event which he should do regularly. Instead, William has “worked” two days in the past five weeks and one of those work events was going to church with his family on Easter Sunday. Before their Easter “month” off, Kate was doing more events than William in the first quarter of the year. William has been hiding out as Prince of Wales. It’s a huge problem for the monarchy.
Hilariously, William stepped out in London just hours after his brother and sister-in-law were seen looking happy, glowing and loved-up at the Lakers game. This simple side-by-side broke people’s brains. How dare Harry enjoy himself at a Lakers game while his brother makes his third public appearance in five weeks? Like, William literally wanted to exile the Sussexes so he could have all the attention. So here we are – William gritting his teeth and clenching his fists at a remembrance ceremony while Harry is happy with his beautiful wife at a Lakers game. It’s also funny because the last time William went to an NBA game, his ass got booed.
Will is visibly incandescent and sulking.
Not sure when this service is, but dawn is like 5:15 or so in London at the moment. I myself do not function 100% that early, so I’m going to go with “sleep deprived.” Interesting that he went alone, though.
I just can’t think that someone who shows up as seldom as he does would be sleep deprived even if he had to get up early.
How exhausting for him
Must be tough to have to put in an appearance a few time in five weeks. Why so glum Peg?
Pegs. The Lazy Rager. Imagine having a gig where you we’ve worked three days in five weeks? Whew.
I love that the press is upset about Harry enjoying his life. If they had left him and Meghan alone, they would have been at the ANZAC day events instead of boring William
So they’re trying to go with the idea that William and Kate are slogging away ” working” hard while the Sussexes are just the party people because I guess you are never allowed any down time. Especially when it’s well known how hard those two work, it’s a comical comparison. You wanted them gone, you got it. Harry and Meghan can move in silence they don’t have to invite you in.
Maybe Kate didn’t want to wake up for a 5am service – too early for her. Ha! I kid, I kid.
Harry would, and at one time, DID, happily get up at the crack of dawn to honor veterans and fallen soldiers. Hell, he got up at the crack of dawn to actually BE a damn soldier and fought for his country. You could argue that, in a way, it was William and his jealousy that “chose” Harry’s path by pushing him — figuratively AND quite literally — and his wife out of the damn country. Critics like Eden, who have notably NOT contradicted a single thing that Harry said about his brother, can f–k all the way off.
Well he and Kitty wanted the spotlight to themselves and now they have it.
William is doing what he is being WELL compensated to do. What’s the point here? PH is now paid and works privately. If they want pictures of him working they can go to BetterUp’s, Sentebales or Invictus’ SM pages. How is a comparison of leisure vs working time valid?
Lol, I can see the spin now. William dutifully commits his life to service as he works hard laying a wreath. Meanwhile his selfish brother, whose very life is an affront to true service, goes to an LA Hollywood basketball game. 😂 visualizing those articles from Dann Whooton, Camilla Tominey and all the other bitter Betty’s.
Lordy, just saw the Richard Eden quote at the bottom of the article. So clearly add Richard Eden as one of those Bitter Bettys.
“It’s a huge problem for the monarchy.” Good!
Also Richard Eden is an a-hole.
Haha they are so pressed! Oh well! Harry and Meghan are private citizens and they can do whatever the fk they want. I hope they show up to a dodgers game next. Ive been saying they need to come outside and they finally did! Yah for me!
Also it’s not Harry and Meghan’s fault that they get the worlds attention when going to a sporting events without using their kids 👀
He couldn’t really make it more obvious that he doesn’t want to be there, could he. I know the wreath-laying service is 5:00 a.m. but it’s still a work event, he could at least act professional.
Still I suppose it’s better than that weird video he did with the Anzac biscuits (was that last year?).
I am cracking up. I love misery for the incandescent abusive bully .
Pity the likes of Richard evil has zero self awareness Z it’s people like him that went after Harry and especially Meghan on an hourly basis and now they have the Gaul to complain that Harry and his wife are loved up and happy while the incandescent one has to go to work for a few hours the second or third time In over a month. Please, my heart would break for him if he didn’t get millions and tons of perks for his lack of work .keep crying bit—-es. You misery is Just getting started.
30,000 people attended the Dawn Service in Australia’s capital city Canberra this morning. It is the least that a member of the Royal Family turns up and lays a wreath in London. The sooner Australia becomes a republic the better.
This is literally Williams job for which he live off of a billion pound duchy. Boo hoo. And if Harry was still a working royal you can be sure he would be laying that wreath and Wails would be hiding away.
This guy’s face when he tries to look serious, regal, and in charge….he just looks constipated.
Who was booed? Was there booing? The only cheers I imagine was at the Lakers game. I can’t imagine booing or cheering would be protocol at a remembrance day service.
She’s talking about the booing at the Celtics game.
Yes, these are exactly the kinds of events William should be doing. It’s ridiculous that this is only his third event in 5 weeks but I kind of love that he just keeps proving to everyone how lazy he is. It wasn’t about Charles, it wasn’t about funding, it wasn’t about “waiting to become a FT royal.” He’s just that lazy.
Richard Eden is deranged.
Do these British weirdos not understand the concept of time zones? Why should they care about royal duties? They’re not working royals anymore. Focus on the leftovers, Harry and Meghan have moved on.