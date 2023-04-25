Meghan Trainor is sorry for saying ‘F teachers’ on her podcast

Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her second child. Her son Riley is two years old. She’s written a book on motherhood called, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which puts herself as an authority of sorts as a new mom for others, even if the premise is that she wrote the book because she was caught so unaware of all these things. I bring all this up because when someone puts themselves up as an authority, words matter. Meghan recently came under fire for telling everyone that she let her husband Daryl Sabara completely shave her prior to a potential second C-Section so she’d look good. Shaving prior is not recommended by the medical community, let your doctor do it.
Meghan is apologizing again for careless words, this time for “misspeaking” about teachers. Was she though? I’ll let you decide. Meghan has already said she plans to homeschool Riley and his three siblings she intends to have because she does not trust the US school system. Most of that fear is of school shootings. On her Workin On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast, she reiterated their intentions, only this time, she let her emotions get the better of her and set off about how awful American schools were. Their guest, Trisha Paytas, who named her daughter Malibu Barbie, brought up her concerns about bullies. But when she mentioned teachers, Meghan interrupted to say, “F*ck teachers.” Four days and several angry comments later, Meghan issued an apology, claiming she, Daryl and Trisha had all been bullied by teachers, but that’s actually not how she feels about them, she loves teachers and other pleasstopyellingatme PR stuff.
Meghan Trainor has apologized for her “careless” comments about teachers and her intentions to homeschool her children as a result.
“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” the pregnant “Mother” songstress, 29, said in a candid Sunday, April 23, TikTok video. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”
Trainor — who shares son Riley, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara — and her brother Ryan Trainor had welcomed influencer Trisha Paytas to their joint “Workin’ On It” podcast to chat about parenthood. Paytas, for her part, welcomed daughter Malibu with husband Moses Hacmon in September 2022.
“We’re homeschooling our kids,” the “All About that Bass” singer quipped during the Wednesday, April 19, episode. “Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, f—k all that.”
Paytas, 34, agreed with the former Voice U.K. judge’s remarks, adding that she also worried about potential bullies and teachers. “F—k teachers, dude,” Meghan interrupted.
The Grammy winner has since claimed that both she and the Spy Kids star, 30, had been bullied by their former educators and that hearing Paytas’ own story made her feel angry.
“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers,” Meghan said on Sunday. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”
She continued: “I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”
The Dear Future Mama author also thanked TikTok user @GalsGotMoxie for raising awareness about her unkind comments.
“I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️,” Meghan captioned her TikTok video. “Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”
I’d like to take this moment to remind everyone that three of the four writers here were raised by teachers, none of whom bullied Meghan, Trisha or Daryl. I won’t argue that school shootings are terrifying and active shooter drills are nothing our kids should be familiar with. But Meghan doesn’t need to insult so much of the population to justify her choice to homeschool. Just make it and stand by it. As for this teacher thing, I’m at a loss for a response. While there are some bad teachers out there, the majority of them are doing a Yeoman’s service under terrible conditions. Often, they sacrifice far more than they ask. I’ve known a lousy a teacher or two, but overall, there are so many more to whom I am entirely indebted for both me and my kids. This is just such a nasty comment on Meghan’s part, and I don’t care how fired up she was, it’s coming from a place of truth to trip off her tongue like that. To further my point, it took her four days to apologize. If I insulted an entire profession, I would issue a statement as soon as I realized what I’d done. Her statement wasn’t good enough to need four days to craft, this was damage control after enough people complained.
It’s a shame too, because LAUSD teachers, her district, just had to strike for livable working conditions. They have to fight for everything they do for those kids in, again, the second largest school district in the country. Her timing and words are unfortunate. F*ck Meghan Trainor. Oh wait, sorry, I was just fired up. I don’t feel that way all the time. Let’s work to make Meghan say better stuff. I’m here for you ❤️.
Photo credit: Instagram and Cover Images
This is exactly the type of mom that makes teachers quit and find another job.
And then the parents are complaining about their not being enough teachers.
This is actually a thing in my country: parents are one of the main reasons teachers quit the profession and find a better paid and less stressful job. In some school, they don’t have enough teachers anymore to have 5 days of schooling.
At first glance I thought that said “5 days of shooting,” but then whew!
But for the main point you’re making – yeah. I’m a teacher and though I’m not USian and wouldn’t complain about my salary, I’m at the point where seeing a parent email sends my anxiety sky-high. (The majority are great/fine, but the difficult ones are a lot)
So, how exactly does she “fight for teachers”??? Sounds like bs to me.
Also, f-ck Meghan Trainor.
-a teacher
I get being worried about the quality of America schooling and all the shootings. Teachers are overworked and underprepared to deal with kids from backgrounds that’s not white, not straight and not Bodie-abled etc…but to tell off teachers while planning to homeschool your kids??? what kind of quality of schooling are her kids gonna have??? Inadequate schooling plus having wealthy, famous parents? I have my questions around how those kids will turn out…
People forget that homeschooling is a new thing. It was banned in all 50 states until lawsuits in the 70s and 80s. It has been a negative experience for the country overall.
I remember a friend of my parents saying that part of the purpose of school is to teach people that their kids are just kids. Everyone else loves their own kids just as much as you do. Your kids aren’t special just because they are your kids. No wonder there is this backlash to schools these days.
R, your comment is confusing. There are many, many teachers who aren’t white. The majority of my teachers weren’t. I don’t feel that *teachers* are not prepared to deal with any children except white, I feel that teachers are increasingly hampered by poorly written, vague and rushed laws restricting what they can teach about African American history or, when age appropriate, orientations other than straight.
They are very prepared, they just aren’t allowed.
Ugh! There are educators in my family who decided on that line of work because they really want to help kids learn. It’s not because of money, status, or a stress-free environment that people decide to teach! I gave English lessons to immigrants (it’s hard to get a job in the NLs if you can’t speak English) and kids for a few years and parents are one of the reasons I left.
If MT had a bad experience, it would make sense to say what it was. One of my kids has dyslexia (now called a language issue), and the first grade teacher blamed her difficulties on the fact that I spoke English at home. She’s the exception to the rest.
This infuriates me.
My 16 year old has wanted to be a teacher since she can remember and between the school shootings and the lack of respect (and pay) given to teachers by so many, I worry for her. Stuff like this doesn’t help.
I’m over Meghan Trainor.
Nah, screw her. Her real sentiment came out and now she’s pretending that she cares about teachers, you know, those people who literally stand in the lien of fire to protect kids because republicants like her are working day and night to dismantle and maim public schools.
The vast majority of teachers are super heroes – politicians are hate-bombing them so that they can divert public funds to private religious schools and keep poor Americans as poorly educated as possible.
Screw her and the blind, dumb horse she rode in on.
Meghan Trainor has been pretty supportive of reproductive rights and same sex marriage. I don’t think she’s a Republican.
If you or your child has ever been bullied by a teacher, it is devastating with life-long consequences, including PTSD, anxiety and self esteem problems. Unfortunately, this is more common than people want to know, particularly for children who are perceived as atypical or “unacceptable” in some way or from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. It would have been more productive and responsible for her to describe how things should improve rather than denigrate an entire group of people. Understandably, I don’t think teachers will want to listen to her, and she missed an opportunity.
While I agree that being bullied is devastating, particuraly from someone who is supposed to care about your development, please don’t throw out quasi-statistics without backing them up.
I have never forgotten the very bad teachers I had but it made me appreciate even more, the good ones. It’s a tough job and not everyone is cut out for it. Bullies exist in all professions. She will never live this remark down. It makes her look like a tool and not very bright.
On one hand, I’m happy for the teachers who won’t have to put up with her. But on the other hand, I worry for her kids because she’s obviously too ignorant to be educating them herself.
Nah. Her words may have been careless but also sincere AF. She meant every word and she’s only tossing out this quasi “apology” because of the backlash and negative attention and likely she was urged to do so by the PR and management professionals in her life. As others have pointed out countless times – this was not a heat of the moment caught live. This was recorded, edited, and used as promotion for her podcast. And to my knowledge, which could be out of date, it hasn’t been removed or taken down. So this trick, who has never been particularly impressive and has been telling on herself for years, has again been totally honest about who she is.
I’m the daughter of a teacher AND I was also bullied by teachers and a school librarian in elementary and middle school. And I’m a child free adult. But I still believe in the importance of the profession and this girl is… a piece of shit, honestly.
I have four close friends who are teachers and they do so much with so little resources and admin BS to make a difference in the lives of their students. Are there people who shouldn’t be teachers? 100%. They usually say things like “I thought this job would be easy” but they are the exceptions to an industry of people who are underpaid, overworked, stressed and using their own funds to supply their classrooms with what kids needs. F Meghan indeed.
But my goodness, the stories they tell about parents attitudes towards teachers. How quickly some parents have forgotten how desperate they were to have schools reopen during a pandemkc after spending a mere week of 24/7 with their precious angel…
Edit: also it is a smart decision to homeschool your child if you’ve named them Malibu Barbie because kids are ruthless and that is like spreading out honey and getting ants.
Did she craft this statement while sitting on her side by side toilet with her spouse?
Yeah, not listening to anyone who lives like her.
I didn’t listen to the podcast so I’m trying to pick up on the context from this post, but it sounds like she was saying in the context of being worried about school shootings maybe? Which makes zero sense to me, because I know that my kids’ teachers would take a bullet for my kids. They should not HAVE to ever be in that position, but I know they would. Our school principal started crying at our last PTA meeting talking about their preparations and plans if there was a shooter at our elementary school. And we’re going to say eff those people??
School shootings aside, we’re going to say eff the people who are underpaid, underappreciated, overworked, and who just keep getting more and more added to their plates? Look I’ve had some bad teachers. My kids so far have been lucky and really haven’t but I know there’s always a first. But I feel like even a bad teacher is doing their best and didn’t go into teaching thinking “I’m going to be the worst teacher ever.” They’re all doing a job I know 100% i could not do.
I’m not sure what point she was trying to make but it was a really really bad one.
My son is a teacher, my DIL is a teacher and my daughter works with kids who have developmental issues at a school and on behalf of them, f*ck Meghan Trainor and her crappy songs.