Meghan Trainor felt blamed by NICU nurses for her baby’s feeding issues

Meghan Trainor’s new album, Takin’ It Back, is finally coming out in two weeks. I feel like we’ve been talking about it for so long. One of the subjects of the album is Meghan’s new life as a working mom. She’s mom to 19-month old Riley, her son with Daryl Sabara. We know much about her relationship with Daryl and her life with Riley because Meghan is filter-less. And it’s lovely that she wants to share everything with us, but there’s a vulnerability to Meghan that sometimes I wish she wouldn’t expose so much to us. She gave yet another no-holds-barred interview to romper to promote the album. She talked about both her future babies, of which she wants to have two or three more, and the one she has. As we know, Riley’s birth was difficult, and he spent some time in the NICU because he didn’t wake up to feed. In this interview, Meghan admitted that she felt the nurses in the NICU were blaming her for her baby’s health issues because she took anti-depressants during her pregnancy.
She loves her life: I get to be a pop star during the day and then give my kid a bath at night? It’s like, pinch me.
She plans to home-school her kids: I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions. How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don’t usually do that. And not to get dark here, but [in regular schools, you have to worry about] guns and all that stuff. I don’t really want to send my kids somewhere where I’m just like, ‘Hope to see you later!’ It’s horrible. Horrible. There’s all those victims’ parents thinking, ‘I never thought it would happen to me’ until it fucking does. Everyone tells me, ‘You can’t keep your kid in a bubble,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, but I can.’
Her pregnancy was tough: I’d gained 15 Covid pounds before I got pregnant, so I felt massive, and my face was breaking out with a dermatitis, so it was like eczema all around my mouth. I had gestational diabetes, so I had to test my blood all day long. I was over it.
She felt judged in the NICU: They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him. It was really fucked up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn’t wake up. They said, ‘It’s really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.’ I’d be like ‘Really? Can’t you just zap him and get him up?
She panicked when Riley didn’t cry much his first month: We kept being like, ‘Uh oh, what’s up with him? Is this what serial killers are like when they’re first born? They never cry?’
She had a meltdown when Riley switched from saying ‘mama’ to ‘dada’: I literally had a meltdown over it. But you just take all the blame [when you’re a working mom]. Men don’t have that same feeling, and they’re shocked that we do.
Being superwoman is hard: All the wives, all these mamas, you can’t cry, you can’t be like ‘Today was fucking tough. Nope, you have to be like, ‘Everything’s perfect; we’re all perfect and happy.’ And it’s not easy. Women are just stronger and smarter. We make life, you know what I mean?
I mean, this interview is so raw. The interviewer had to reassure Meghan three or four times that she’d had similar experiences with her kids. And while Meghan is a young-ish mom at 28, she is surrounded by family and other moms. She talks about her famous moms’ group with Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale and how amazing and supportive they are. And her own mother lives 20 minutes away and works as Meghan’s assistant. Her aunt and uncle also work for her as a cook and landscaper, and we know her brothers live with her – at her insistence. You would think Meghan has reassurance everywhere she turns. But, raising kids is one of the scariest things and if you’re prone to self-doubt, it will amplify that tenfold.
I bring this up because I’m split on the NICU thing. Hormones wreak such havoc with a new mom right after birth, so I’m sure Meghan felt myriad emotions as her baby was lying in the hospital. If she and her doctors agreed she should be on anti-depressants, she did the right thing. The good news is Riley is fine and Meghan is looking forward to starting on giving him a baby brother or sister as soon as she can.
Photo credit: Instagram, Getty Images and Cover Images
“Can’t you just zap him and get him up?” What? Zap him with what?
MAYBE, she had some non stress tests while she was pregnant and they had to use those buzzer things to wake him up to get him to move for the test, maybe??? But thinking you can use those on the actual out of the womb baby? Idk, idk.
When I read her interviews it like they’re of a teenage girl. I appreciate how vulnerable she is, I just hear hyper, all over the place gushing about everything. It’s wonderful that she has a doctor who listened and helped her, those nurses should know better. Gross behavior on their part.
I think this must have been a projection thing. I have two friends who had to wake their babies up to feed every time for the first couple of weeks. One it was her second so she was like, hmm this is weird but I’ll go with it for a while , and the other it was her first so she took the baby back to the hospital twice because of how much they were sleeping/not waking up to feed! So surely somewhat normal, certainly for a NICU nurse right?
But my sister and I are both in our 30s and my mum STILL recalls how brutal the lactation nurses were to her both times, and holds guilt over a random immune issue with both have, believing it could be due to us not being breastfed! She was absolutely judged and has internalised it for life so who knows with Meghan.
Honestly with a couple of my babies in the first few weeks I would have to feed them while they were naked, tickle their feet, or put a cool washcloth on their foreheads to keep them from being too cozy and falling asleep while feeding. So to me this sounds normal to me, some babies just really love to sleep over eating. Not sure if hers actually had a legit problem with being lethargic though since it doesn’t really say in the article. BUT I definitely had a baby that was colicky and never wanted to sleep as well.
I was supposed to wake my baby up to feed him?? My god if he slept through the night I took it as a gift and put him on the tit as soon as he woke up. He’s 12 now so I guess he’s ok. But NICU actually saved his life when he didn’t breathe right away after birth. I will never stop being grateful to the NICU and everyone else who helped me birth him.
Does she just completely ignore everything she’s told or read or recommended? She sounds very immature. I get baby insecurities and I hope she’s feeling more confident with her next babies.
I felt so judged by one of my nurses when I had my daughter over nothing. She walked into the room and both me and my husband immediately felt like she didn’t like us. My husband has full sleeve tattoos and she clearly didn’t like them/him.
I’d had a c section so I was on pain meds. This was the day after the surgery and she was already telling me not to take them even though my dr and every other nurse was like nope keep on them this is going to be painful.
She was so awful that I broke down several times that day and finally told my night nurse who was so pissed he told his boss on the shift and they jointly filed a report on this nurse. I left the hospital a day sooner than I should have because I was so desperate to get away from her.
This woman truly thought because my husband had tattoos that we were pill abusers or something and was gatekeeping the pain meds from me. I still get upset thinking about how awful she was.
I’m so sorry you went through this. Post partum is hard enough so having someone that’s supposed to be there to support you and to give off those vibes or energies makes it so much worse. Also, women’s pain is so downplayed and we are gaslit all the time about it and it makes me so mad how many women in the medical profession do it to us. I’ve had a few babies and with my last I had a really terrible night nurse that I ended up reporting, which I have never done before. The daytime nurses were amazing so it wasn’t just me being hormonal. She was also really rude to my husband as well. It was like she genuinely wanted me to feel like shit and to know that she hated her job. LOUD AND CLEAR LADY!
Ive had two NICU babies and for the most part the nurses were great. There were a couple that did some things I didn’t appreciate…like not waiting for us to bathe the baby or starting to bottle feed while I was on my way down from my room to feed. I’d just had a c-section, so very slow, etc. the lactation consultant was way worse though! EVERYTHING is so raw during that time, so that doesn’t make it any easier.
I’ve heard of countless stories of women being treated very badly by hospital staff, nurses in particular. One of my friends was so terrified to deliver her second baby, since her first delivery was extremely traumati resulting in a large tear, that her father, a plastic surgeon was present during the delivery. It’s pretty sad when a colleague has to be in attendance to ensure his daughter receives reasonable care!!!
I Was judged super hard by a night nurse after my second…. he had low blood sugar and wasn’t getting enough sugar from my milk. It was either give him formula or IV. And it was more important to me that he not be hungry or have an unnecessary IV, so I chose formula. This one nurse wouldn’t let it go. She kept telling me not to give up. I had such a brutal time nursing my first that I didn’t want to go through that again. It got to the point where I told my day nurse that I didn’t want her in my room. She was awful and made me feel like a child being scolded.
It’s so easy to feel insecure as a new mom and to feel judged by everyone. These nurses were probably just doing their jobs and asking for relevant background info, but I get it.
There is a common enough bias against mothers on antidepressants (with the assumption that it harms the baby/ makes them sluggish) that my doctor talked to me about it to prepare me for the possibility of rude comments/judgement from nurses. She was reassuring me that it was safe and the right course of action to keep us both healthy—apparently she’d had a lot moms come back for post partum checkups distraught over this very issue.
I have been on anti-anxiety medication my whole pregnancy. I actually had to up my dose during pregnancy, which my Dr. fully signed off on. A medical assistant from my PCP practice (the Dr who gave me the higher prescription) called me for some reason I can’t remember, and used that opportunity to tell me over the phone that I was putting my baby at risk of miscarriage for taking these meds, and I should know and reconsider what I am doing. I was furious. Both my OB-GYN and my PCP were like mental health is so, so important, and this particular medication is safe for pregnancy. It was such an irresponsible and judgmental thing coming from some rando, so I completely believe labor and delivery and recovery nurses would be a-holes about it.
Medical professionals can be brutal and judgmental when it comes to breastfeeding. I had trouble and no patience. I started resenting my baby because she wouldn’t latch. Is it better for babies to get breastmilk no matter what or have a mother NOT actively resenting her baby….? Honestly, what’s better in the long run. Please.
A friend of mine went off her antidepressants during her pregnancy, had a horrible depressive spiral, became obsessed with the idea that something was wrong with the baby, and wanted to end the pregnancy even if it involved hurting herself, too. Her family and psychiatrist had to convince her to go back on the meds STAT. Once she was back on treatment, she got better and her pregnancy was fine. Bottom line: don’t go off your meds without consulting your doctor!!! A low-level antidepressant is better for the baby than a suicidal mother.
She seems to have a lot of anxiety and insecurity, which who could blame her, but I hope she asks for help if she needs it, and doesn’t worry about everything being “perfect”.
ICU nurse here 20 yrs- stings to see this nurse bashing. I guess her experience could have v well been terrible w those particular nurses. It’s just disheartening to hear- no wonder people are choosing this profession less and less-
My last baby would sleep through feedings. When he was awake, he’d scream until he turned blue. All of it scared us to death, and I’d already had two babies. It turned out he was a snacker. So I leaned in and went with it whittling time on each bewb down to five minutes (sometimes less). Maybe I’d get 30 minutes rest, but it’s how he wanted it. So a zombie I became.
Feeling shamed by the nurses isn’t the same as actually being shamed and nothing she said actually points to the nurses shaming her….. I’m sure it was a tough time for her but it sounds like she just wants to victim signal without real evidence for attention. Anti depressants are super common during pregnancy now. If I was a nurse for her I’d be annoyed this one hit pop star is making these accusations without anything to back it up for sympathy and to give her something to talk about since her one hit sad like a decade ago and isn’t really relevant.