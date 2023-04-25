Fox News fired Tucker Carlson from his primetime show, his final show was on Friday

Remember in 2017, when chino-clad Nazis marched in Charlottesville, Virginia with their tiki torches? The Nazis were overwhelmingly clean-cut white men in their 20s and 30s, and most of them traveled from out of state to do their sad Nazi stunt. Whenever I think of those Nazis, I think of Tucker Carlson and his whole deal. It’s Nazism wearing the mask of a Docker-clad dweeb, the chinless man-child who wears loafers and speaks in an educated voice about the need to “cleanse” society of immigrants, Muslims, feminists and (as always) Black folks. Carlson has been on Fox News prime time since 2016. Before that, he had a right-wing blog and he wrote books about how much he hates his mother, and he was on CNN for a while too. His tenure on Fox News has seen Carlson lean into every racist, misogynistic, white-supremacist dog whistle there is. Whenever I see a clip of his show, I always find it appalling to see just how thoroughly he’s radicalized himself. Well, no more. Fox News fired his ass one week after they settled with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox News said Monday that it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime time host who was also the source of repeated controversies and headaches for the network because of his statements on everything from race relations to L.G.B.T.Q. rights. The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Mr. Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election. In making its announcement, Fox offered a terse statement of gratitude. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” it said. His last program was on Friday, Fox said. Mr. Carlson is also facing a lawsuit from a former Fox News producer, Abby Grossberg, who claims that he presided over a misogynistic and discriminatory workplace culture. Ms. Grossberg said in the lawsuit, which was filed in March, that on her first day working for Mr. Carlson, she discovered the work space was decorated with large pictures of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a swimsuit. Fox has disputed Ms. Grossberg’s claims. A spokeswoman said in a recent statement: “We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees.”

[From The NY Times]

While this was the official statement, that Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways,” Fox News sources immediately began calling up their media colleagues and spilling the tea. A source told Mediaite that Carlson was absolutely fired and it happened very suddenly: “He was totally surprised. He had no idea. It was a firing. He was informed” on Monday. Semafor reports that Carlson’s executive producer Justin Wells was also sh-tcanned at the same time. The whole thing is, according to Semafor’s sources, “just classic Murdoch assassination — you’re their closest friend, their favorite child and now you’re dead.”

My guess is that this is about the Dominion Voting lawsuit and settlement more than the discriminatory workplace lawsuit, although that Grossberg lawsuit probably made it much easier for Fox News to pull the plug. If Carlson and his bros were only being sexist douchebags to the handful of women on staff, Fox News would have shrugged and said “and?” But the fact that Carlson was overzealously selling election conspiracies, conspiracies which cost the Murdochs over $700 million to settle? Yeah. That being said, the Murdochs were fine with Tucker Carlson doing all of that in the wake of the 2020 election. It was practically a company-wide policy to disseminate election fraud conspiracies.

I can’t wait to hear the Murdoch family leak about who pulled the plug on Carlson. That recent Vanity Fair cover story made it sound like Rupert Murdoch lost the plot in 2020, and no one in his orbit understands why he was signing off on the election conspiracies.

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday." pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023