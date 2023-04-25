Fox News fired Tucker Carlson from his primetime show, his final show was on Friday

Remember in 2017, when chino-clad Nazis marched in Charlottesville, Virginia with their tiki torches? The Nazis were overwhelmingly clean-cut white men in their 20s and 30s, and most of them traveled from out of state to do their sad Nazi stunt. Whenever I think of those Nazis, I think of Tucker Carlson and his whole deal. It’s Nazism wearing the mask of a Docker-clad dweeb, the chinless man-child who wears loafers and speaks in an educated voice about the need to “cleanse” society of immigrants, Muslims, feminists and (as always) Black folks. Carlson has been on Fox News prime time since 2016. Before that, he had a right-wing blog and he wrote books about how much he hates his mother, and he was on CNN for a while too. His tenure on Fox News has seen Carlson lean into every racist, misogynistic, white-supremacist dog whistle there is. Whenever I see a clip of his show, I always find it appalling to see just how thoroughly he’s radicalized himself. Well, no more. Fox News fired his ass one week after they settled with Dominion Voting Systems.
Fox News said Monday that it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime time host who was also the source of repeated controversies and headaches for the network because of his statements on everything from race relations to L.G.B.T.Q. rights.
The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Mr. Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election. In making its announcement, Fox offered a terse statement of gratitude. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” it said.
His last program was on Friday, Fox said.
Mr. Carlson is also facing a lawsuit from a former Fox News producer, Abby Grossberg, who claims that he presided over a misogynistic and discriminatory workplace culture. Ms. Grossberg said in the lawsuit, which was filed in March, that on her first day working for Mr. Carlson, she discovered the work space was decorated with large pictures of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a swimsuit. Fox has disputed Ms. Grossberg’s claims. A spokeswoman said in a recent statement: “We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees.”
While this was the official statement, that Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways,” Fox News sources immediately began calling up their media colleagues and spilling the tea. A source told Mediaite that Carlson was absolutely fired and it happened very suddenly: “He was totally surprised. He had no idea. It was a firing. He was informed” on Monday. Semafor reports that Carlson’s executive producer Justin Wells was also sh-tcanned at the same time. The whole thing is, according to Semafor’s sources, “just classic Murdoch assassination — you’re their closest friend, their favorite child and now you’re dead.”
My guess is that this is about the Dominion Voting lawsuit and settlement more than the discriminatory workplace lawsuit, although that Grossberg lawsuit probably made it much easier for Fox News to pull the plug. If Carlson and his bros were only being sexist douchebags to the handful of women on staff, Fox News would have shrugged and said “and?” But the fact that Carlson was overzealously selling election conspiracies, conspiracies which cost the Murdochs over $700 million to settle? Yeah. That being said, the Murdochs were fine with Tucker Carlson doing all of that in the wake of the 2020 election. It was practically a company-wide policy to disseminate election fraud conspiracies.
I can’t wait to hear the Murdoch family leak about who pulled the plug on Carlson. That recent Vanity Fair cover story made it sound like Rupert Murdoch lost the plot in 2020, and no one in his orbit understands why he was signing off on the election conspiracies.
Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023
He’s just going to be replaced by someone equally vile, so….
Yeah I’m concerned that he will go somewhere even worse. Like Rush L or the Sandyhook propaganda guy. Or Trumps VP choice. He should have been launched into the sun.
Rush died last year, so at least not him! But I agree it will be someone vile.
My favorite Tuckerism is when he called the Jan. 6th insurrection tourists. He is a vile person
He’ll never again have a job with that kind of platform, and the humiliation of this will eat at him for the rest of his life. And it couldn’t happen to anyone more deserving.
The news this morning is saying it was Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit that pushed Murdoch over the edge. Evidently, she has 90 recordings to back up her claims.
@ Amy T, absolutely this will hurt TC and has never had as good as he did on Fox. TC has no one to blame but himself, actually. TC will has now been branded as poison and there was no mutual agreement, he was fired.
I was unaware about the Grossberg lawsuit but from the details you have provided, she has receipts and he will have to pay up. Glorious all around!!
As the lawsuits pile up, pretty soon we’re talking real money–even for the Murdochs.
I’m old enough to remember Carlson on CNN’s Crossfire show. He was pretty much an annoying but garden variety conservative then. But he has always been a proudly open misogynist.
Someone on twitter (can’t remember who) had a smart take – this is the cleaning of the house pre Smartmatic and the other lawsuits, and someone worse will be appointed prior to the 24 Fed election campaign.
That said, my reaction is F!! Yeah!
That was my first thought as well.
Couldn’t have happened to a better a-hole.
…, “just classic Murdoch assassination — you’re their closest friend, their favorite child and now you’re dead.”
This is absolutely the best way for someone like TC to lose his job. I hope the AG issues continue to follow and impede him.
Don’t discount that in the Dominion discovery, there were a lot of memos of Carlson being critical of Fox management. There was more where that came from, I’m sure. This is something the Murdochs have wanted to do for a while and the two lawsuits provided adequate cover.
That’s what I read as well. And I believe it to be true. They would care much more about him bad mouthing the company then all of the horrible things she said on his show.
Agreed, it was all about what he wrote off air. He will find another market quickly I imagine, although I wish he would fall off the planet.
This is what I think. Tucker was complaining about trump and election denial so the problem was not that he was further right than fox, because he wasn’t. its that he criticized fox in a disrespectful way that the old man cannot accept
This is alienating the Faux News base, and hiring a new Tucker type (or someone worse) later isn’t going to undo the damage. There’s a reason this hurt Fox News stock.
It’s a move to mitigate damage for their lawsuits, but might end up backfiring. Or at the very least, it’s not going to be as helpful as they hope.
Thats why I think it’s a personal (with Murdoch) rather than carefully planned business decision. He would have gone on to make fox money so it’s got to be something else
My understanding is Grossberg has videos, texts, and emails, that outside counsel was hired to investigate her claims, and the termination order came from Rupert Murdoch himself after he saw the investigation report. The large number of past cases of sexual harassment and discrimination cases will be raised to show a longstanding discriminatory climate that Fox knew about and failed to fix, which raises liability.
Several other conservative cesspools are now jockeying for his attention. They don’t care what he did
WOW. fired by the evil duo Murdoch and Lachlan too. so interesting they let their golden goose go…must be insane what they saw as a HUGE liability. didn’t want another repeat sexual harassment circus i guess…
I strongly suspect this has a lot to do with Carlson’s comments about Trump leaking. He’s now known to hate Trump, and it looks like that guy is going to be the GOP nominee again so Tucker had to go.
The Magats and fan bois are having melt downs on Twitter. It’s fun to watch. Twitter post calling out Tucker supporter and internet troll Catt&rd2 who said if Tucker ever got fired he’d take a nail gun to a delicate part of his body…. he he he. … https://twitter.com/TrueFactsStated/status/1650811724239364098
There were rumors Pirro and that other woman were getting the ax, but nope. Tucker was the first to get chopped. Too many lawsuits already and probably more on the horizon. Fox is also named in that sexual harassment one. I’m sure Fox culture demand you harass women and keep it a hostile work environment, but only if the women are blond. Anything else and is not a worthy victim.
I’ll admit this surprised me – pleasantly, but still. Tucker’s vile charisma isn’t replaceable. So interesting to see what happens next.
Maybe the blond lady who thinks Jesus & Santa are white can be rehired to take tucker’s place.
While I do not like to rejoice in others’ pain, this made my Monday. And I’m sure he will find some one to help him out and make himself a martyr for their cause.
Promoted Testicle Tanning.
Enough said.
Fox is also in the renegotiation period for their cable carrying fees. Apparently they want a huge increase, and they were already getting far more than CNN or MSNBC. Basically, cable channels have two sources of revenue, advertising and carrying fees from the cable companies. Fox News has fees high enough that they are highly profitable even without advertisements. That’s why they can get away with the garbage they spew.
If you have a TV service with Fox News as an option, you are paying Rupert Murdoch around $3 a month for the privilege.
This dude has a gigantic following and will sadly be a huge moneymaker for Blaze TV or Newsmax…OAN or some other shit channel of his choice.
Maybe a podcast? Carlson def has the face for radio however he does not have the voice for it. Then again, that didn’t stop Ben Shapiro from carving out a career in podcasting so if Alvin The Chipmunk can do it, I guess there’s hope for the Swanson heir guy…
Maybe. But how much is his success is just because he’s on Fox News in their prime time spot? Would literally anyone have the highest rated show at that time? I tend to think so.
Rachel Maddow did a great intro last night, tracking the right wing media superstars. They never replicate their success when they change mediums.
I think the lawsuits are just getting started for Fox. Smartmatic is coming up, and I think shareholders will sue too. This ain’t over by a long shot, but they’re tying to stop the bleeding.
While I want to joyfully celebrate this news, my cynicism gleaned from 16 years doing campaign communications/PR tells me he’ll bounce back in no time and Fox News won’t change a thing. I was really disappointed Dominion settled because I wanted an existentially ruinous judgement in the case. $787 million is not enough to ruin Fox News. One little bright spot for me personally though – I used to work for a Democratic Party consultant who was a frequent guest on Tucker’s show and was friendly with his producer who was also sh*tcanned and now that money and attention source has dried right up for them. This person was a really terrible boss and my cold, dead heart feels a little glimmer of joy at the thought.