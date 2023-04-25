President Joe Biden formally announces that he will run for re-election

We’ve known for a while that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite his advanced age. I’m fine with it – he’s already been a great president, and I will be happy to vote for four more years. I’m also fine with Kamala Harris staying on as Vice President. While the dumbass insurrectionist caucus loves to hate VP Harris, she has done exactly what she said she would and what Joe Biden said she would – she’s been included in all of the big meetings and big decisions of the administration, and she’s been employed strategically by the administration in interesting ways. Well, today, Joe Biden formally announced his re-election campaign. He didn’t do it with a speech in Scranton or Delaware. Instead, his team put together one of the best political videos I’ve ever seen.

You have to understand how unique this is – when someone announces their candidacy, usually their advisors force them to go purely positive and optimistic, especially for the first leg of the campaign. The advisors would say: don’t go doom and gloom, people want an upbeat message, then you can talk about the issues once they have a positive idea of what you stand for. Joe Biden said “no way, Jack, people have to know what’s at stake.” He put LGBTQ+ rights front and center. He put abortion rights front and center. He put the insurrection front and center. He put book-bans front and center. That’s important. It’s important that Biden not only knows exactly what he’s fighting for and against, but he’s also willing to say it out loud. He trusts people to make up their minds. He trusts voters. Dark Brandon has got my vote.

