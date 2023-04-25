Princess Kate was ‘surprised’ that the Windsor baby bank was in need of donations

On Monday, the Princess of Wales made a “surprise” visit to a local baby bank in Windsor. It was such a last-minute surprise trip, Kate didn’t even bring anything to donate to the baby bank – no diapers, no sippy cups, no gently-used baby clothes, no strollers, nothing. She just showed up empty-handed and posed for photos for thirty minutes or so. That was long enough to have a conversation with the baby bank’s joint CEOs Rebecca Mistry and Lauren Hall, who made some pointed comments which completely flew over Kate’s empty head.

As she sorted through the clothes, Baby Bank CEO Rebecca Mistry told her that many people felt broody when they saw how tiny they were. She joked: “Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again.” And Kate appeared to agree as she laughed and said: “I’ve been there and done that.”

Kate peppered the charity’s joint CEOs, Rebecca and Lauren Hall, with questions about their set-up and local demand. Rebecca explained how they try to match up donations with specific children so they don’t feel like they are relying on random handouts.

“Have you seen the needs of families change recently?”, Kate asked, surprised to discover that while they had seen a huge rise in need, this has not been matched by donations.

“People are hanging onto what they have or passing it to friends or selling things like buggies for a little cash,” Lauren explained.

“What items are hard to come by?”, Kate enquired. Nappies, buggies and bigger items such as single beds, she was told. “There is community support out there but it’s knowing where to go to get that support. And there is a stigma that exists sometimes, isn’t there,” she asked.

Kate examined a large pile of boxes that had been donated by Mattel containing Buzz Lightyear toys. “Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story,” the princess said.

She was interested to hear about The Baby Bank’s reach as “people might not initially think it’s a primary need area”.

Rebecca then told her: “Well if you don’t mind we will take you upstairs to help us sort some stuff out.” “Yes please!” Kate enthused. Faced with huge piles of donated clothes which needed to be sorted out into age categories, with less good quality or stained clothes discarded, she said: “This must be one of the more time-consuming elements.” Chatting with volunteers, she joked: “I’m not going to double check your work, don’t worry. It’s actually very hard, some of them don’t have labels on them. Would you be looking for the quality of the items donated?”

The princess was also keen to talk about the importance of volunteering and The Big Help Out, an event being held on May 8 as part of the Coronation celebrations to encourage people to get out and volunteer in their communities. She said: “It’s important for people to know that you don’t have to commit to a full day if you can have a slot in the morning. It’s match-making people within the community who want to go and do something with the right organisation.”

Lauren replied: “We are open three days a week and we say to people if you can only give an hour, absolutely fine. If you want to stay until lunch, which is what a lot of people do, then that’s good too. We have 20 volunteers without whom we couldn’t operate.”

Kate added: “I do think it stops people, this feeling that they have to commit to a big chunk of time. They are nervous about committing. When you see the volume of stock here you can see that every hour helps.”