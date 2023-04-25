Princess Kate was ‘surprised’ that the Windsor baby bank was in need of donations

On Monday, the Princess of Wales made a “surprise” visit to a local baby bank in Windsor. It was such a last-minute surprise trip, Kate didn’t even bring anything to donate to the baby bank – no diapers, no sippy cups, no gently-used baby clothes, no strollers, nothing. She just showed up empty-handed and posed for photos for thirty minutes or so. That was long enough to have a conversation with the baby bank’s joint CEOs Rebecca Mistry and Lauren Hall, who made some pointed comments which completely flew over Kate’s empty head.
As she sorted through the clothes, Baby Bank CEO Rebecca Mistry told her that many people felt broody when they saw how tiny they were. She joked: “Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again.” And Kate appeared to agree as she laughed and said: “I’ve been there and done that.”
Kate peppered the charity’s joint CEOs, Rebecca and Lauren Hall, with questions about their set-up and local demand. Rebecca explained how they try to match up donations with specific children so they don’t feel like they are relying on random handouts.
“Have you seen the needs of families change recently?”, Kate asked, surprised to discover that while they had seen a huge rise in need, this has not been matched by donations.
“People are hanging onto what they have or passing it to friends or selling things like buggies for a little cash,” Lauren explained.
“What items are hard to come by?”, Kate enquired. Nappies, buggies and bigger items such as single beds, she was told. “There is community support out there but it’s knowing where to go to get that support. And there is a stigma that exists sometimes, isn’t there,” she asked.
Kate examined a large pile of boxes that had been donated by Mattel containing Buzz Lightyear toys. “Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story,” the princess said.
She was interested to hear about The Baby Bank’s reach as “people might not initially think it’s a primary need area”.
Rebecca then told her: “Well if you don’t mind we will take you upstairs to help us sort some stuff out.” “Yes please!” Kate enthused. Faced with huge piles of donated clothes which needed to be sorted out into age categories, with less good quality or stained clothes discarded, she said: “This must be one of the more time-consuming elements.” Chatting with volunteers, she joked: “I’m not going to double check your work, don’t worry. It’s actually very hard, some of them don’t have labels on them. Would you be looking for the quality of the items donated?”
The princess was also keen to talk about the importance of volunteering and The Big Help Out, an event being held on May 8 as part of the Coronation celebrations to encourage people to get out and volunteer in their communities. She said: “It’s important for people to know that you don’t have to commit to a full day if you can have a slot in the morning. It’s match-making people within the community who want to go and do something with the right organisation.”
Lauren replied: “We are open three days a week and we say to people if you can only give an hour, absolutely fine. If you want to stay until lunch, which is what a lot of people do, then that’s good too. We have 20 volunteers without whom we couldn’t operate.”
Kate added: “I do think it stops people, this feeling that they have to commit to a big chunk of time. They are nervous about committing. When you see the volume of stock here you can see that every hour helps.”
I feel like I’m going crazy. Kate, who showed up empty-handed, was “surprised to discover that while they had seen a huge rise in need, this has not been matched by donations.” Kate saying “people might not initially think it’s a primary need area” – because she doesn’t realize that even wealthy enclaves have people struggling under the cost-of-living crisis, that poor people live close to Windsor Castle. And then “I do think it stops people, this feeling that they have to commit to a big chunk of time” – Kate does absolutely f–k all for weeks and months at a time, she has a full staff at her multiple homes, all of her kids are in school and this 40-something lazy a–hole goes to a charity and can’t even commit (IN THEORY) to a morning of volunteering.
I truly loathe this woman.
Can we start with the road “surprise”……why would anyone who wanted to highlight a charity do a surprise visit? She should advertise her visit months in advance. All of the UK should know that Kate is going to this charity and they need MONEY and RESOURCES.
+1 @ameerah. She is utterly useless and vapid. I truly loathe her.
Now, now, let’s give her some credit here. She came, she posed, she left. That’s a good day’s “work” isn’t it?
“It’s actually very hard, some of them don’t have labels on them. Would you be looking for the quality of the items donated?”
Yes, Kate …. designer labels only. WTF??
Of course she’s surprised, its not something that will ever ever effect her so why does she care. People need the money so are selling items instead of donating and you’d think in a wealthy area like Windsor more people would donate – can’t she regift freebies she’s been given?
Stupid is as stupid does – all the wiglets in the world won’t make her a Princess.
That part was sad to me – that donations are down partly because people are selling things to make some extra cash. I know people have always done that but its probably worse during a bad economy so donations are going to drop at a time when the center needs the donations more.
Kate just sounds so stupid and privileged here I know she’s stupid and privileged but sometimes reading what she actually says at these places is just so enraging.
Where the hell is her staff? Could they have not given her a overview briefing in the car ride over, talking points or something? Either Kate couldn’t be bothered or her staff is just as lazy as she is (or both). Either way these gaffes are easily preventable with a minute amount of prep.
Charles coronation will cost those same people 100 million pounds…….it’s crazy that the royals can’t read the room
I read somewhere that Kate is likely prohibited from commenting on ‘problem areas’ because that could be seen as politically critical — specifically, critical of the Tories and her conservative handlers. Acknowledging a systemic obstacle or injustice means that current policy is not working — which is simply outside the jurisdiction of the BRF.
Which, again, makes them utterly fecking useless. You can’t effectively launch and improvement program without providing a problem statement.
@Dutch: As to your question about where the hell her staff was so that they could inform a 41-year-old woman that food banks — which are in the business of getting provisions and nonperishable items to needy people — are in need of items or funding themselves, I can only agree that it’s part of a staff member’s function. However, let’s not pretend that Kate is not a born commoner, who only married into the royal family in her late 20s or early 30s. So, I think that she should have some basic knowledge of how the real-world works. Come on, now.
@Dutch — I don’t think Khate can retain good staff. The turnaround in her office is dizzying. The last PR person didn’t even start working, she bailed and went back to her long-time job with Jamie Oliver. So she’s relying on a bunch of lazy aristos who basically show up, shuffle papers, have a cup of tea and a gossip, then leave. Perfect relationship — they barely work and Khate gets to faff around with shopping, wiglets, botox and workouts.
This from Dr. Early Years Expert??!! Really? The prevailing authority on how utterly critically important the early years are, doesn’t recognize where capability gaps exist?! Jaysus Tapdancing Christ, this. Just underscores how fecking lazy and useless the BRF is, when they have limitless funds to contribute to their causes, and they can’t be bothered to put the slightest bit of effort into them. Because Meghan.
How to say I’m stupid and know nothing about charity and how donations work with out saying it. Please if stupid hurt she would be in agony and rolling on the floor begging for death.
Proof again that this woman lacks any empathy & may not have the brainpower of a toddler.
Yes! It’s a fricking baby bank where people who are struggling can go ask for help, ergo, they rely on the NON-struggling people to help. I can’t even be surprised by how dumb she is anymore.
Again, she is garbage! Stunned, STUNNED to understand how the world outside her privilege works.
The fact she was surprised that items were needed shows she does eff all but shop, drink, and update her Meg mood board. Who the eff doesn’t understand that if 90% of people are poor, then they don’t have a lot to donate.
Meg Mood Board… *snicker*
Let’s make this a thing.
she’s the personification of a brain fart
Perfect description. 10/10. No notes.
Or, you know…minus the brain.
Propaganda peddling the Great Help Out without any knowledge behind it. She’s so bad at this.
Full engagement with the charity and its people vs a five minute briefing before the photo ops. I mean it really speaks how much time and commitment some members of the royal family are really willing to put in.
Dumb as a box of rocks, that’s our Kate!
Clueless woman doesn’t realize there’s a need for donations at a baby bank. There would be no need for a baby bank if people weren’t struggling. I mean…it doesn’t take a genius to realize what is going on in that country and worldwide. We just got out of a pandemic, where rich and poor were effected. This woman is too isolated. She also doesn’t care, tbh. This stuff doesn’t effect her, so she has little empathy for those that it does effect.
Ah, but when you look at these visits as the performative faux concern gestures that they are, then her “surprised” reaction makes sense. That’s the only way this reaction, at that place where I’m guessing she chose to go to, makes sense.
She is self centered.and stepford just the type appealing to the royal family.
Aaaaaaarrrrrgggghhhh!!!!!
So much for her Early Years “expertise”; the woman is a total fraud.
Oh my god it hurt my brain to read her comments, she is so spectacularly stupid and useless.
How could you be shocked that a charity needs donations
Is it safe to assume that KP never posted anything about how to donate or volunteer to this specific charity on their insta? Or did they eventually? Otherwise, I just cannot.
I don’t see anything. And, it turns out, they have an Amazon wish list. To be honest, the baby bank doesn’t seem to make it easy themselves to find the list on their website, though there is other donation information. But it is at the bottom of the their Facebook post about Kate’s visit (if you click the full post).
A thought KP – include the link to the list on the P/PrOW post. That would have had impact! I do understand it’s such an uncommon idea, and it’s not like someone else has done something similar that you could have duplicated (/s).
Thanks @windyriver! I’m not on insta but I figured as much 🙄
This claiming that their presence brings publicity is not going to fly anymore. Don’t turn up to places like this empty handed . How disgusting and vile . Why is it so hard to be so wealthy and donate ? Even if aides advised against it this moppet could help anyway.
What LABEL is the clothing?
If my kid had a shirt three sizes too small and I couldn’t pay for a new one, I wouldn’t care what label made the one that now fit.
Wouldn’t even occur to me.
@Singress – Yes, this is what got me. Who cares about the label. The children need clothes. This tells you her mind set. Also, she could have given them her children’s old clothes. I’m sure they have the desired labels she’s looking for.
And here I thought she was looking for the size of the clothing. Nope she was just being a snot again.
Yes, I think she was referring to the size label.
Her “Would you be looking for the quality of the items donated” after the label statement had me thinking she was looking for a designer. Also, she was told early in the conversation that they check for stains and quality of the clothes. Either she doesn’t listen or she’s a snob or both.
She’s a vapid idiot, but I assumed she meant size label.
Wow. Just wow.
I don’t know how these people who run these vital organizations speak with a straight face while interacting with her. Aren’t children supposed to be her platform? And she does nothing to help the most vulnerable.
What a maggot.
i hope her visit where listened and learned means she will go away and arrange a donation drive from friends and family and even lobby companies to donate something. oops thats what her SIL did lol
Imagine what it would do for her reputation if she went there and gave an HOUR ever other week. How hard would that be, to sneak in there and sort clothes….then leak it out to the press after the fact. She’d be a hero for doing the easiest task ever! And they need the help. It would be a win-win if she wasn’t go g-d lazy and entitled.
Wow. She really is just stupid. She’s also heartless. She has THREE children and went to a baby bank without a thing tow. I shared this yesterday but this woman has to have some baby clothes from all of her children and shouldn’t have asked Pippa from some baby clothes as well? What a ridiculous and useless person.
So she has given up the “broody” comments? KP could seriously give even give their staff paid time off to volunteer as a gesture. They wouldn’t have to put in the hours themselves.
Kate could do that for all the charities she supports. A monthly day of giving where the entire KP staff went out and volunteered as a group or individually.
Kate added: “I do think it stops people, this feeling that they have to commit to a big chunk of time. They are nervous about committing.”
Spoken by an expert who knows something about not committing to big chunks of time.
Why does her staff hate her? Because that’s the only explanation for allowing her to continuously go out empty-handed and ill-prepared. Could they not look up the charity and their purposes before she scheduled or agreed to a visit? And then bring at least a giant box of diapers or ARRANGE for a shipment of supplies to be delivered?
It’s either they hate her or she’s stubborn and stupid or some combination of both. Sad too, because if she’s not bringing any notice or help to the charities then what is the point of her?
Is it that her team didn’t ask any questions about the Baby bank’s operations before Kate visited? Because I think the questions she’s asking should have been given to her in a brief before her visit. Is that the team write out a list of questions for Kate to ask during the engagement? I understand why people had issues working for Meghan because she never visited a place without being briefed by her staff.
I’ve never been pro-Kate or anti-Kate, but to be SO unaware of the unprecedented global need for services shows that she is extremely out-of-touch with what’s happening in the majority of the world. Personally, if I don’t know or don’t understand something, I study it more until I do get it. Clearly that’s not happening in the case of the future Queen of England, which is very sad.
After all these years it’s just willful ignorance. This is why Meghan had to go, she would have done her homework, brought pallets of supplies and would have previously met the CEO. Or maybe Kate is self medicating and checked out at these engagements.
Possible. She always has manic hand gestures and hilariously exagerated faces.
She’s not clueless, as she pretends. She’s selfish and greedy and really doesn’t care about the needs or hardships of others. She should borrow Melania’s favorite jacket and wear it to EVERY photo opportunity charity visit.
Victoria Arbiter was whining yesterday about the “criticism” Kate received for this visit, totally ignoring the reasons why. They can’t deal with ten minutes of what Meghan has endured for SEVEN YEARS. Goddamned snowflakes.
I get the critique of William and Kate, but let’s be real – this later focus on them not bringing things to charity visits is misplaced. It isn’t really as easy as just picking up a bag of diapers and bringing it along. Anything they do is going to be scrutinized to the nth degree – so if they show up with goods, are they going to be critiqued for not bringing more? For spending taxpayer dollars on those items?
I’m not saying Kate can’t do anything – she certainly could help with some targeted fundraising. But a tote of groceries is a myopic view and Celebitchy needs a bit of a reality check.
And yet, Charles has done it. Just recently he donated fridges and freezers to foodbanks and there will be comments about him donating money to charities that he has visited. They wouldn’t have to disclose the amount or exactly what they brought.
At equality. So everyone is making will and Kate look bad. I mean everyone on the royal list. The corgi’s worked harder then Kate and William.
At least put a direct link to the organization’s donation page and Amazon wish list if they have one (this one does). Nothing political about that or she wouldn’t be visiting in the first place. She’s going there to raise awareness. What does that mean? For Kate apparently, it means, here’s a great organization, can I get a little shine off them with a photo op? For someone else with two brain cells to rub together, it would mean, here’s an organization doing good work, let’s see how we can mobilize support. It’s not rocket science.
Will did the same thing a few years back. At some point after Meghan’s Together cookbook came out, he wrote an intro to a cookbook (surprise!) put together as a fundraiser for a homeless charity he’s affiliated with. Same thing – a post highlighting that he wrote the intro, no link to purchasing the cookbook.
No silly. It means she’s raising awareness for herself and how great she is!
@Equality and @Windyriver: At this point, you guys are doing the job of Kate’s staff for them with your ideas.
A family member is due in two days and I recently bought a few items off their wish list, which is why I was curious if the baby bank had one. My relatives are well provided for, but I donated a couple of items to the baby bank from their list in their honor, as it’s too bad if the baby bank misses out on anything because KP doesn’t provide more direct donation info. In addition to saying on the gift message why I was donating, I also said the royal visit would have more impact if KP had provided the donation link on their post about Kate’s visit.
I have the same feeling, Leah. I think Kate in particular is caught in a tangle pretty much of her own making. I do wonder how much she gives without saying, simply because it’ll be seen as a Marie Antoinette move if she publicises her gift. People would jump all over it – she gave too little, she gave too much. In this case it could be she gave barely worn stuff, so she must be too rich to care that she has tons of mint condition kids’ wear, or new stuff that cost the taxpayer money. The optics of her giving food at a food bank could be even worse; a let them eat cake move. I do think, however, that she should post a link, highlight the need for donations, and a proper story about the charity and its volunteers. More important, she could follow up on these charities and update her followers. Surely they have the staff to monitor how these charity groups are doing post visit and down the line, as well as the ability to write about it and encourage future donations. Otherwise, Kate will squander the one thing she could give in her position, which is on going public interest and giving.
I mean, I’m honestly not surprised that Kate & the BRF show up empty-handed to these events because they genuinely believe they are ‘above’ donations. Like, for them donating is a very middle class activity. So they would never deign to donate. Now, if they had a competent PR person who didn’t mind telling them the absolute bloody truth, they might start making donations at these events (not out of kindness but for PR). But they are propped up by Tories so what do they care?
abolish the monarchy!
Why do these pointless PR stunts keep being described as ‘surprise’ visits. Both CEO’s just coincidently happened to be there (to be peppered with stupid questions) at the exact time she arrived did they.
Because if it’s a surprise, then they can float the excuse that there wasn’t time to prep the visit and take any donations.
I just can’t with this woman… she seems perpetually ill-prepared, and if the report is true and she asked questions and was told what they needed, why the f didn’t she go back and do something about it, like at minimum an SM posting saying this place needs these things, his how to donate? How hard is that to know that’s a good idea?
Well, you see, if this was in any way connected to her lifelong interest in early years, she would have been better prepared…. Oh wait, never mind.
This “visit” was all about publicising Kate, not the Baby Bank.
Why on earth can’t they at least do a statement afterwards about e.g. how and what to donate?
Remember in 2021 when H&M partnered with Harvest Home and helped donate PALLETS of diapers from Proctor & Gamble? See, Archwell has tangible goals. They don’t say”DUH, I didn’t know babies needed things.” Khate is supposed to be the expert!
She didn’t come empty handed! She brought her baby brain- hardly used, mint condition.
Stupid, sneaky and cruel. Not my queen.
Oh, she’s not surprised by any of it, lol. Kate’s vibe is like when you are overextended at work and in a meeting the head asks for someone to take on yet another project for the good of the team and no one wants to even look up bc we are already overworked and a bit resentful.
This is Kate. Except for the “already overworked” part.
Given that the high costs of food, housing, gas and heating, with families going hungry and cold, have been dominating the national and international news cycles for months, I think it’s safe to assume this woman simply does not give a shit about truly, impactfully helping people in need.
I can’t imagine living a life so self-absorbed and useless. No amount of shiny trinkets is worth such a lack of self-esteem or connectedness.
I would think that out of sheer boredom Kate would do some research once in a while. But she’s just completely lazy and purposefully ignorant. I would be MORTIFIED to show up empty-handed and empty-headed.
Forget her borrowing Melania’s “I Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket — she’s the human embodiment of that jacket (as was Melania).
Mrs Wails goal was accomplished. New pics for the fail. She showed up, gawped, waved her hands, asked the same 3 questions her staff most likely prepares for every photo op. Her goal was NEVER to make any sort of difference. It doesn’t matter if she visits a baby bank or Legoland. Take a pic and leave.
I do not understand why KP continues to push Kate out there. She clearly does not care about charity work. Wimbledon is the only event she attends with regularity. Just let her stay home and take care of her kids.
Did she hire her private secretary yet?
The media does not hold Will and Kate to account for anything! The media does not want to loose access, but what access??
Edward visits my charity and has come 6 times in 12 years. There’s never been surprised visits because security needs to come ahead of royal visits to inspect the place+ again earlier on the day. Plus we need to give all our details at least a week before.
Same for Sophie whom I have seen on my island twice.
If it’s like that for Edward and Sophie, I doubt there’re surprise visits for William and Kate.
They simply fear protests and it’s not put on the Court Circular as visits to come, but the charities know when they come because all those present must go through a security clearance which takes at least 24/48 hours.
Also she thinks quality of clothing is only determinable by brand names / labels
This right here should disqualify any “early years” expertise/research nonsense. Heard of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs? Food, clothing, shelter? These centres always have more demand than supply -even before the economic crisis!
This could’ve been a fantastic photo app for her. It could’ve been just as short a visit with her walking in with a box of diapers and a bunch of people walking behind her with boxes of essential items. The tagline could’ve been some thing like Dutchess donates necessary items in high demand to charity. That’s it. She still would have been just as prominently featured. She could be just as image conscious while actually doing something to help.
Appalling.
Her staff doesn’t even need to brief her – just tell her to look at the website of whatever charity they’re about to visit. I guarantee there’s a convenient list of items that are desperately needed – or just break out the royal checkbook. These are not difficult questions.
Let them fold diapers, eh, lazy katie?
Let the monarchy end with Chuck.
Let the people strip these leeches of their obscene wealth.
That’s some really bad makeup. It’s plastered on and layered up with barely any blending. (I’m looking at her eyes in the picture where she’s holding up the white onesie.) Wow, you can really tell her look is done for maximum impact and contrast in photos rather than for real life. People are commenting on the botox bruise on her left eyebrow. I know nothing about botox, but isn’t that the brow that hasn’t come down yet? Why would she be doing more at the place?
I’ve honestly begun having a visceral negative reaction every time I see her photo. She’s simultaneously enraging and pathetic, and just gross. Her entitlement is gross, her ignorance is gross, her faux personality is gross…she’s just 🤢😡🙄
Here’s an idea: How about NONE of the charitable organizations permit royal visits any longer? Instead, they can stipulate that they are in need of, and greatly appreciate, any and all cash donations (and of course any items pertinent to that charity). Stop providing photo ops for these useless leeches who contribute NOTHING to society. Destroy their agenda (which is to promote themselves).
You know, even if she showed up to every single place like this she visits with a hefty donation or a donation of items needed, she STILL wouldn’t make a dent in her money. Someone coming in and preaching that others should donate probably falls on deaf ears, whereas someone walking the walk by actually giving of themselves really would be inspiring.