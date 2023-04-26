Celia Walden: The Sussexes are ‘leading separate lives’ & ‘breaking apart’

The British media had all of their talking points about Prince Harry and Meghan. The storyline rollout had already begun: Harry’s plan to go solo to the coronation indicated a rift with Meghan. Harry is “unhappy” and “homesick” and desperate to move on from Montecito. Where’s Meghan, they would gleefully cry. She must not support Harry’s decision, they would wail. Divorce incoming, they would hysterically predict. Then Meghan and Harry looked glowed-up and loved-up at the Lakers game on Monday night. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that H&M “seemed really happy and were having a lot of fun.” There were loud cheers for them when they appeared on the Jumbotron. The Daily Mail hysterically tallied up the cost of the Crypto.com Arena suite as well, because everyone on that island is so upset that the Sussexes are happy, healthy, rich and free. A $15,000 VIP suite! $55 bottles of wine! $45 for a six-pack of beer! Snacks of popcorn, pretzels, salsa and buffalo chicken sandwiches! The Mail is GAGGED.
Speaking of, Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden got the memo about the new Sussex talking points and I guess she didn’t care about the Sussexes’ loved-up appearance at the Lakers game. Walden barfed this out on GB News:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “breaking apart and leading separate lives” according to a royal commentator. Celia Walden told GB News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing different agendas. She added that the couple’s public duties are resulting in them leading slightly separate lives.
Walden said: “She wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be. I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly. They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment. And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and centre.”
No, my absolute favorite of this genre is “why didn’t Meghan promote Harry’s memoir?!?” Because Harry promoted his own memoir and Meghan has shown everyone for years now that she can move in and out of the public eye whenever she wants. Clearly, Meghan and Harry have different things on their plate, but that’s not indicative of “separate lives.” If Walden is so concerned about royal couples living separate lives, perhaps she should take a glance over at William and Kate?
Nice distraction.
#PrinceWilliamExposed is trending on Twitter.
They are so funny. You know why it says DUTIES in the article? They switched the names. The original article was about Will and Kate breaking up. I guess they got word from the palaces, and the only thing they changed was the couple’s name. They were doing a soft launch of Will and Kate separating but, Harry’s bombshell court filing got them shooked and why the article makes no sense.
Aahhhh! I think you are right!
You know, I saw this headline about W&K and just assumed that it had been a joke on Twitter and someone had corrected this H&M story, so to speak. But the first story was actually about W&K??
Yes, Becks. The LBC took it down once Harry’s bombshell lawyer ratted William out. They just changed the names to Harry and Meghan. What do Harry and Meghan have to do with “DUTIES” what duties?
I really thought she meant William and Kate 🙄 she described their situation to a tee 🙄
Wait, I’m confused. So was Celia Walden originally talking about William and Kate then? Or was her part added in after it was changed to Harry and Meghan?
Yep I saw an article about Will & Kate living separate lives on Twitter last night! You are spot on !!!
Yup,
Also if I was Celia I would be more worried about the company my spouse keeps.
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/79/590x/secondary/Piers-received-backlash-for-his-photographs-with-high-profile-individuals-embroiled-in-scandals-3840835.jpg?r=1641370445036
I like how she’s trying to say they’re on the verge of divorce but the most she can actually say is they have slightly different agendas and slightly different public lives – which isn’t the same thing at all as being on the verge of divorce, lol. Harry is much more in the public eye than M is, she definitely operates more in stealth mode, but LOL that it means anything beyond that’s what she wants to do and what works for them.
Meanwhile the royal couple that is actually leading separate lives is right.over.there. in Windsor.
And she knows it too. But she won’t talk about it. The fact that eugenie and Beatrice had lunch with her and her husband a day before this nonsense dropped is just disgusting to me
Makes me wonder if she is using the fact that PM was papped with the Yorks as a “see, I’m getting it straight from Harry’s cousins…”. It’s all a steaming pile of crap.
And not just slightly, but “sort of slightly!” The press is finally realizing M&H are good at winning lawsuits.
Am I missing something or is that entire statement “They sometimes work separately.” ???
Sometimes I want to know what they’re on so I can get some as well.
LOL, Harry’s got all these hacks scared of getting sued for defamation.
Nice distraction, British media.
#PrinceWilliamExposed is trending on Twitter.
Haha magnificent! It is so richly deserved.
So we know this is GB news the equivalent of OAN/Newsmax in the US. They struggle to get even 100k viewers for any show.
All of this is her opinion yet why do people give it attention. It’s clickbait just like the Daily Mail or right wing rags trying to say Meghan is copying Kate.
Not worth the time or attention.
They have no public duties. You know who does? Kate and William. Also, I know that the writer and her husband are united in their daily hatred of all things Harry and Meghan and mutual desire to destroy them, but most normal couples don’t work together. My husband has his professional path and I have mine, rarely the two shall meet. Guess what? No smoke, no fire! What a sad talking point.
These fools can’t function without Harry and Meghan. It will be 25 years from now and Harry and Meghan will be at Archie’s university happily excited like all the other part and they will STILL talk about how they’re on the brink of divorce.
LOL! I totally know what you mean, but if Archie is still at university in 25 years it sounds like he’s getting a PhD. I love the idea they’ve raised an academic.
Let´s play Devil´s advocate for a second: even if the Sussexes were to separate, Meghan and Harry are both very responsible and caring adults. Their CHILDREN would be their first priority if they were breaking up. They would co parent the hell out of it. Harry would always be close by.
But of course they are NOT divorcing. This is just some voodoo stuff the press is playing.
The couple’s “public duties”? What public duties? I think she is confusing them with W&K. Most people who have jobs aren’t together 24-7. Someone should turn this kind of lens on her marriage. Do she and PM spend all their time together? Many spouses travel for business or are even actively deployed in the military and spend lots of time apart and still have viable marriages. CW is an insult to all of these people.
I don’t get that either, it’s like they don’t understand how private citizens operate so they have to relate everything to that family. I mean I know the real reason is that they make money when they’re in public, but it’s bizarre how they behave like the average person is just out here doing public events, and releasing their schedule, instead of just living their life. That’s why they’re always talking about overshadowing, they don’t seem to realize they aren’t going off a court circular anymore. This is how regular people handle daily life.
Most people who are Sussex fans know this but FOCUS!
Harry’s court case is HUGE which means we’ll be getting ridiculous stories like this.
If you’re on social media ignore and hype up Harry’s case especially the fact that Charles and William are colluding with Murdoch. That man is hated so linking the royals to him is NOT GOOD for them.
100% spot on. The RR and Will/Chuck are getting very nervous lol
I’m not looking it up (because Piers) but is “Piers Morgan’s wife” supposed to be somebody? Has she always given her made-up 2 cents about the Sussexes a la her vile husband? Has her husband fallen so far from public credibility that he needs his wife as mouthpiece to continue his sad work?
I did see that they called her a “royal commentator” but have never remembered any of her previous comments. Fail. Between her and her husband, the dinner conversations at their house must be so riveting.
Is this why Piers set up this photo sting with the York girls so he can pretend he’s in the know on their lives by pretending he’s spoken with Eugenie? Who everyone knows is the only royal who visited Montecito?
Is this their passive aggressive way of trying to egg Meghan on to be out and about more so they have something to talk about?
Is this projection of the Wale’s life onto the Sussexes?
Or are they dumb enough to believe that Meghan must be attached to Harry’s side 24/7 to soak up that royal “power” and “prestige” for her brand and money making opportunities.
All of the above?
All of the above @Snuffles.
BTW Celia parroted her talking points before the ballgame.
I thought the same thing above, but you stated it much better than I did.
It’s always about the other couple.
They are definitely living separately, & this is a distraction yet again so the story is buried.
Who would be surprised if willy dumps her after the coronation?
No one.
“She wants the attention kept firmly on her”. She’s basically been in hiding for months on end!
The British media wants the attention kept firmly on her. Projection, projection.
And she would be attending the con if she were that desperate for attention also. How do they explain that?
And this is why they are mad she didn’t promote Harry’s book with him. She isn’t acting the way they want her to act. Anyone with two working brain cells knows it made zero sense for Meghan to promote Harry’s book. Harry didn’t promote Meghan’s podcast.
To Mary Pester ‘cause we know she’ll be reading: Lots of love to you from all of us, we know it’s hard right now. Whenever strength allows, if you’d allow us to donate to a cherished cause in your honor, just pipe up on any thread and let us know what/where. ❤️
@Mary Pester, sending you lots of love and healing vibes.
And friends, whenever we hear from her, it’d be lovely if you can all help amplify whatever she requests? It might be hard for her to post in multiple places 😉 Thanks!
It’s bizarre that the British media complains that Meghan loves the attention but in the same breath mention how she hasn’t been out since the Netflix show and not attending the Coronation. Isn’t this the opposite of loving attention?
The only real question here is: What is this woman smoking?
The funny thing about this is a few hours after she made those comments on GB News we saw Harry and Meghan at the basketball game. She has no idea what’s going on with Harry and Meghan.
At this point, whatever they say about H&M is just 💯 projection from W&K.
They looked cute. This woman must be jealous of Meghan bc of her husband is so obsessed with Meg.
I guess Bea and Eug spilled the tea to Piers on this “scoop” XP
Well, if Piers Morgan’s wife says so. LMAO. I’d rather know what piers and his wife think about the sun court case. The mirror case that he’s involved in is up next. Can’t wait.
Standard projection. It’s the Wails’ marriage woes they’re trying to divert attention away from. Celia, who was also at the pub lunch this week, evidently got her marching orders from KP, but she’s just hollering in the echo chamber. The pics and videos from the Lakers game are 🔥🔥🔥.
Bwahahaha!! This is filled with “I think”, “sort of” and “ I suppose” for someone who is “supposed to be” a “ royal expert” and can’t manage a simple declarative sentence. What an absolute joke Bwahahaha!!!
The desperate wishcasting here is really obvious. Also love the way she throws in “slightly” a few times as if even she realizes that what she is saying is nonsensical.
WHAT PUBLIC DUTIES?? They choose their projects together and support each other’s work. Harry’s only remaining official “duty” is attending the stupid Chubbly, and he will barely be there a full day before heading home to his family. His REAL family. In Montecito.
This is the most “slightly”, “sort of” and “I suppose” desperate attempts to take focus away from the real scandal of William taking a secret payment for his privacy being invaded while at that same time he was trying to convince his brother not to sue for the same reason and he was allowing his employee to help the DF invade the privacy of his SIL in her own privacy case.
Since when have Harry and Meghan had the same agenda? Her focus has always been about women’s empowerment and equality. His focus has always been about wounded and disabled veterans, the environment and AIDS. Couples don’t have to be joined at the hip. Just because this deranged woman’s husband is obsessed with everything to do with Meghan and she’s obsessed with everything to do with Harry and that has united them in attacking this couple, that doesn’t make that a healthy relationship. Joining to spread hate isn’t healthy whether you are alone or together in that mission. It’s just pathetic and even more disturbing when you do it as a couple.
Celia and her husband need to stop smoking whatever it is they’re on
Some in media so predictable with divorce rumor fake stories after Meghan not attending con a nation
Kaiser, the writing on this post is so good. All those repeated sentence structures set up a poetic rhythm, which is then destroyed by “barf out.” So funny.
Cut Celia some slack – it must be difficult when your husband is so desperately and publicly obsessed with another woman who is barely aware the both of you exist
(Sarcasm, if you’re married to Piers Morgan you deserve thr embarrassment)
Celia is an enabler supporting Piers obsession.
The Daily Mail is obsessed with the Sussexes and Royal Family (the Sussexes in particular) to the point of insanity, but I’d like to comment on ‘everyone on that island is so upset that the Sussexes are happy, healthy, rich and free.’ I am from and live in the UK and personally don’t care enough to think anything. I look at the photo, take it at face value and get on with my day. Please don’t assume that everyone here is so interested in the Royal Family and/or the Sussexes. (I appreciate that me writing that when commenting on a story about the Sussexes seems odd, but I wanted to see what garbage Celia Walden was going to spout; hence clicking on the article).
I’m obviously not qualified to comment on the whole country, but among my friends and colleagues nobody ever mentions the RF, Sussexes etc. I also never hear any snippets of conversation pertaining to either while on public transport, in a supermarket or other public place; and I live in a large city. There seems to be a lot of indifference towards the entire institution. As a case in point, the coronation is 10 days away, yet there doesn’t seem to be much buzz about it. It’s of interest mainly because a lot of people get a day off work on the Monday following. So to say that everyone here is so upset about two individuals in the US being happy, healthy etc seems a bit wide of the mark to me.
That’s interesting, Orchid. Thanks for telling it what it’s actually like on the ground. And honestly, that’s how it should be, IMO. People are busy and they don’t know the Royals or H and M. They have their own lives and interests, and more important things to discuss than Chuck’s gold carriage or Kate showing up to a button factory to “support the local economy” wearing a $1000 coat.
I didn’t follow the Royals at all until H and M got engaged and I stumbled on this site. Now I keep up with them because I happen to like them, and the family drama and unhinged rants from the BM have been weirdly riveting. But give it a year and I might very well move on to another topic too.
Thank you @orchid. I agree with Annel, and I actually take comfort in the fact people are largely living their own lives.
I always assume ‘everyone’ refers to the royal family, courtiers and the entire tabloid media apparatus. Basically the people openly working against the Sussexes. All the writing about ‘everyone on that salty isle’ I only think of their obvious enemies not the general population.
Probably good news for the RF if they want to continue to live high off the people. When the people are indifferent, they can go about their scamming business with no pushback.
I know quite a few people in the UK who call themselves indifferent too but loathe H and M. Universally. It’s all the rubbish media, it bleeds into people’s brains.
Every single thing those “royal experts” say is 100% projection on the royal couple they’re not allowed to talk about!
They haven’t been seen in months! = Will and Kate
A couple on the brink of divorce! = Will and Kate
Can barely tolerate each other in public? = Will and Kate
No longer love each other and faking it for the cameras? = Will and Kate
Failing in their public duties? (As if the Sussexes have public duties anymore!) = Will and Kate
Spending too much on a huge home and new clothes? = Will and Kate
Honestly, we only need to listen to their stupid commentary to get the truth of what’s happening in the Wailses marriage.
The trash media makes me think I’m losing my mind. There is an *identical* article about kkkate and pegs from LBC I saw on twitter just now: https://twitter.com/kwh_1960/status/1651022096569434118/photo/1
Sorry Celia don’t dust off your LBD just yet for your date with Harry, he very much loves his wife. familes do all sorts to take care of their family. when my dad got a job in a new town we stayed the week with him and his wife came down for the weekend till she could secure a job in the same town as him. so this is nothing new
Am I the only one who can’t see Instagram pictures on here? I can see the pic on the front page, but it’s just a white square on this page.
I think the British media obsession with Harry and Meghan, when they claim that William and Kate are their everything, is really silly. Like a spurned lover.
I can’t either. If its something I really want to see I can see the pic on my phone but I can’t see it on my work computer (but I can see the pic on the main page.)
These people are deranged. Like seriously mind your business Celia , mind your business and keep Harry and Meghan name out your damn mouths. I feel like puss Morgan is not the only one in lust with Meghan. Apparently his wife is too.
Harry ain’t never leaving his hot wife and happy life.
She’s Piers’ wife. Nuff said.
Looks like Celia Walden and the rest of the rota clowns watch too much Lady C. They all had their separation stories lined up this week just for H&M to ruin their plans. Also, Celia should be more concerned with her marriage to Piss Moron. She’s the one who wrote a whole article about taking a 6 week break from him, so living with him must be unsurvivable. We’ve all seen what happens to women who pay more attention to H&M’s marriage than their own, just look at Sarah Vine.
I’ve been waiting about 3 years for the “Meghan Hostage” bus to pick me up, is there a phone number I can call??