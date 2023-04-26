King Charles undermined Harry’s efforts to sue News Group in 2017-18

The Guardian might be the only trusted news source in the UK when it comes to fair coverage of Prince Harry’s lawsuits against the British tabloids. The Guardian’s coverage of the pretrial hearing in Harry’s case against the Sun was excellent – they devoted several articles to coverage of Harry’s statement to the court, as well as very helpful explainers about the timeline and backstory of what is a multi-decade crime spree and coverup at the highest levels of the British establishment. The biggest headline, without a doubt, is that William received a “very large sum” from News Group Newspapers (Murdoch’s outfit in the UK) as a “secret settlement” in 2020. This was the same time that the family was publicly aghast at Harry for so openly suing the Mirror, the Mail and the Sun, and it was also in the same timeline of the family openly participating in the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan, a campaign which saw the Sussexes flee the UK in the same year that William accepted that large sum of money. Are you interested in hearing about how King Charles is up to his neck in Rupert Murdoch’s bullsh-t as well? Well, here you go:
Queen Elizabeth II personally threatened Rupert Murdoch’s media company with legal proceedings over phone hacking only for her efforts to be undermined by the then Prince Charles, the high court has heard. Prince Harry said his father intervened because he wanted to ensure the Sun supported his ascension to the throne and Camilla’s role as queen consort, and had a “specific long-term strategy to keep the media on side” for “when the time came”.
The Duke of Sussex made the claims on Tuesday as part of his ongoing legal action against News Group Newspapers. The legal case lays bare Harry’s allegations of the deals between senior members of the British royal family and tabloid newspapers. The prince said his father, the king, had personally demanded he stop his legal cases against British newspaper outlets when they were filed in late 2019.
The court filings state: “I was summoned to Buckingham Palace and specifically told to drop the legal actions because they have an ‘effect on all the family’.” He added this was “a direct request (or rather demand) from my father” and senior royal aides.
In 2017, Harry decided to seek an apology from Murdoch’s News UK for phone hacking, receiving the backing of Queen Elizabeth II and his brother. His submission said: “William was very understanding and supportive and agreed that we needed to do it. He therefore suggested that I seek permission from ‘granny’. I spoke to her shortly afterwards and said something along the lines of: ‘Are you happy for me to push this forward, do I have your permission?’ and she said: ‘Yes.’”
Having received the support of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry said he asked the royal family’s lawyers to write to the Murdoch executives Rebekah Brooks and Robert Thomson and seek a resolution. Yet the company refused to apologise and, out of desperation, Harry discussed banning reporters from Murdoch-owned outlets from attending his wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In 2018, Sally Osman, Queen Elizabeth II’s communications secretary, wrote an email to Harry explaining that she was willing to threaten legal action in the name of the monarch.
The email read: “The queen has given her consent to send a further note, by email, to Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corporation and Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK. Her Majesty has approved the wording, which essentially says there is increasing frustration at their lack of response and engagement and, while we’ve tried to settle without involving lawyers, we will need to reconsider our stance unless we receive a viable proposal.”
However, there was no apology, which Harry ascribes to a secret deal between the royal family and senior Murdoch executives to keep proceedings out of court. Harry claimed that, shortly before his wedding, he was informed Murdoch’s company would not apologise to the queen and the rest of the royal family at that stage because “they would have to admit that not only was the News of the World involved in phone hacking but also the Sun”, which they “couldn’t afford to do” as it would undermine their continued denials that illegal activity took place at the Sun.
Harry now believes his father and royal courtiers were prioritising positive coverage of his father and Camilla in the Sun, rather than seeking to back his legal claims. He said: “[T]hey had a specific long-term strategy to keep the media (including [Sun publisher] NGN) onside in order to smooth the way for my stepmother (and father) to be accepted by the British public as queen consort (and king respectively) when the time came … anything that might upset the applecart in this regard (including the suggestion of resolution of our phone-hacking claims) was to be avoided at all costs.”
Harry suggested some of this in Spare – that Charles and William were both curious about how his lawsuits were proceeding when they all met for Philip’s funeral in 2021. Both Charles and William thought Harry’s lawsuits were a fool’s errand, or at least that was Harry’s perspective at the time. It feels more than likely that Harry left out parts of their conversation when writing Spare, like he was squirreling away certain facts and accusations for a rainy day, to be used in court. I’m still curious to find out when and how Harry learned about William’s secret settlement.
Anyway, I find it entirely possible that Harry’s assessment is completely accurate, that QEII signed off on Harry’s request to sue NGN and take it to the mattresses. This would have been 2017-18, a moment of huge transition for the royal households. In 2017, Charles pushed out his mother’s most trusted courtier, her private secretary Christopher Geidt and installed Edward Young in that position. Young took an immediate dislike to Harry and Meghan, and he did the most to damage them and push them out. 2017 was also when William and Kate were finally “moving to London” and supposed to become full-time royals (lol). Philip also retired that same year, and I believe Charles began operating as the shadow regent at that time. Of course Charles tried to shut down Harry’s efforts to get accountability. Charles “needs” the press on “his side.” The side of Queen Side Chick, first of her name.
The New York Times had this story up on its site last night. Charles and William fooled around with Harry, and now they’re finding out. It’s not going to go well for them is my guess.
The sad thing is (and you could see the tread running throughout Spare) is that Harry really was sacrificed continually for his father and brother.
I felt in the book he was still in the early stages of grief about the state of their relationship, but now he’s reached acceptance stage and DGAF anymore.
It’s all just so dark and twisted. I think what gets me the most is that the RF’s agreement to secrecy helped NGN fight against other people’s claims, people with far less power and money than the RF. All the talk about a lifetime of service is a f+cking joke. They’re only for themselves.
It’s all so shady. That’s the part that the rest of the tabloids are trying to undersell today. Murdoch and the RF have too much power. 10 days until the coronation LOL.
Excellent point. Because the RF was willing to help NGN hide their illegal activities, it made it that much harder for anyone else to bring a claim.
That’s what is honestly a bit shocking to me. Like i know these people only care about themselves but to agree to stay quiet while their citizens who were victims of NGN’s illegal activity tried to fight back and then take secret money from NGN is just so beyond the pale. I said this on Twitter and got some people testy but in any other country with a democratically elected parliament if a head of state did this there’d be inquests but the Tories, the monarchy, and Fleet Street are so entwined nothing will be done.
There is no accountability just bad faith arguments about how William is entitled to “privacy” from the same people who cried about not knowing who Archie’s godparents are because his parents were working royals when he was born and thus not entitled to privacy.
To your point of it’s so entwined and nothing will be done. I’m really curious as to how the judges rule. Will they even let this go to trial? It’s past the time that Harry could make a case but of course he’s arguing that he would have done sooner had he known what he knows now. I really hope this doesn’t end in a summary judgment.
People joke about selling their souls, but man Charles you really committed to it.
Harry keeps on providing evidence of his families cozy relationship with the press. Imagine what the Sun has on these royal family members. Things they want to keep hidden. But now we see the Sun had their own reputation to protect. So the relationship was built on immorality from both sides. And Harry was thrown as food to the Sun by his family so the Sun wouldn’t eat them all.
Camilla again! First, William and Harry suffer a dysfunctional home life, then the loss of their mom, with Camilla being at the center of it all… and then after their mother is gone, being sacrificed to the press on that same woman’s behalf. William then decided to get what he could from the situation, leaving Harry and Meghan to pay the price for him.
The Guardian has done excellent reporting on this and the royal family’s funds. I especially liked the piece that discussed how Harry’s take on mental health has been used against him.
The Guardian should be running these stories back to back and them syndicating them to other globally aligned publications in the UK, France etc
This is the sort of coverage that Chuckles really fears.
I’m pretty sure they are already doing that. All media outlets do that.
William probably traded silence about his affair with (false) stories such as tiaragate as well as tipping the media off about the Sussexes Half in /Half out plan — in exchange for a BRIBE.
I suspect the HOW of harry learning this would probably have been in the hours shortly after QEII’s death when things were in chaos. Any courtiers still loyal to the Queen and burned by the Shadow regency could have slipped him the intel during the transition chaos. It would have been a chef’s kiss if this happened with Megan… when she was left behind in London. (My imagination of a British spy thriller is very active here).
Based on what we now know that she supported the lawsuit, it’s possible that in her final years, she instructed certain loyal people around her to give Harry evidence. I’d love to think Betty was petty enough to secretly undermine Charles and his forced regency. Now she’s doing it from the grave.
ABSOLUTELY. I want this to be in Season 10 of the Crown.
Sorry but there is no way the queen gave or authorized slipping any intel to him. The queen was exceptionally conflict adverse and she probably just tried to avoid the topic as much as she could. I think her leadership style led to a lot of the game of thrones like power that courtiers in various houses had.
I think what’s more likely is that journalists in the US whom were privy to this ‘Cartel’ of sorts have enlightened Harry and Meghan on just how deep set the rot it.
Remember also that Harry engaged his own investigator to look into his mother’s death, so possibly that investigator got a whiff of these revelations at the time.
This story also confirms what I have long suspected. Charles and William completely elbowed Liz out of the picture by the mid teens. The last years of her life she was monarch in name only. Ironically, she seemed just fine with that.
Revenge is mine, sayeth the Queen!
But in all seriousness, this is a truly f*cked up, gawd awful family. I’m so pleased that Harry, Meghan & Archie got out.
These people have zero genuine love to offer one another. All they offer up are malignant alliances, calumny, & betrayal.
LOL, at Harry’s incredible timing! He drags out his decision to attend the Clowning until the week before this hearing, possibly only agreeing after a personal conversation with CIII, knowing that this witness statement was going to hit the news hot on the heels of his acceptance. The conanation is so fucked up at this point, and the hits just keep coming. 😂😂😂
First off, Charles YOU RAGGEDY BITCH!!!
All of this backstabbing and betrayal for your side Ho! You betrayed the your mother the Queen and your sons to prop this bitch up!!
So, if my timeline is correct, the Queen gave Harry and William her permission to sue and fully backed them with her own communications. Then Charles, furious about these turn of events, pushed out the only sensible courtier in her household and essentially forced a hidden regency. The new guy was ordered to keep the Queen in the dark about most things from there on out.
William was with Harry on the lawsuit until his dirty little secrets were on the verge of being exposed. Which was probably arranged by Camila to start leaking about Rose because her inbred son heard the gossip from Giles Corin during a boozy lunch. And probably a bunch of other salacious gossip about him. Charles gets William on his side to not publicly sue, promises him a huge payout and to get to story squashed in the UK tabloids. Then urges him to convince Harry to back off as well. Only Harry couldn’t be bought because he’s got nothing to hide.
Love the detail that Harry has an actual email from the queens secretary. That’s pretty clear evidence that she supported his case.
That was the part that made me laugh too. Harry is NOT messing around. He has the email!!
@Snuffles I think your timeline makes sense. It’s not clear if the email from the Queen’s secretary was before or after young was installed, but I think it makes sense if it was from before.
So Harry asks the Queen if she approves him pushing for an apology, she says yes bc that was always the deal. When the Sun won’t give him that apology (even though they had said they would years before), the Queen herself considers legal action in 2017(18?) Charles then pushes out Geidt and installs his man, Young. Philip retires, and Charles now has almost full control of what happens at BP. He tries to stop Harry from suing at which point Harry gets his own lawyers, especially as the negative stories about him and his wife keep piling up and he is getting no benefit from the invisible contract that seems to work fine enough for Charles and William.
No wonder the Queen had a burner phone. (I dont know that she did people, its a joke more than anything lol.)
I’m sure Charles always wanted to instate his man EY but this timeline is really suggesting that Harry’s case with the sun was the impetus for ousting Geidst.
One of the points that really stood out to me in the Netflix series was Harry realising that he could act independently of the institution, sue people, etc. It was a key part of his deprogramming and it’s been a fascinating journey to watch ever since. All those years of frustration are now being released.
No wonder he’s glowing, he’s in love with an amazing woman who loves him right back, they have two happy children, and this. Go Harry.
Looks like the prospect of Philip retiring and being out of the way gave Charles the opening to bounce Geidt and install Young, who had been Geidt’s deputy. Philip retired at the beginning of August; Geidt announced his resignation just a couple of days before, though he didn’t actually leave for another couple of months. Very neatly done.
I’m vaguely curious (though don’t really want to know!) what it is about Camilla that made it worth everything Charles has and is about to sacrifice for her, starting with any semblance of integrity. He’ll be crowned, and she’ll be crowned queen by his side, but he’s going to find it’s the textbook definition of a Pyrrhic victory…
Yesterday’s jaw dropper was that W took a huge settlement. Yesterday evening’s jaw dropper was that what KC did was worse: KC is the reason that Harry was blocked from suing. HE stopped it in his own self interest. Has KC also been paid? And how is Harry going to survive that fakakta Chubbly after this?!
I think Harry going to this coronation is a terrible look. Hypocrisy at its acme. Absolutely nothing good will come of it.
Idk, it’s kind of funny at this point. He’s like the symbolic reminder of Charles’ and company’s corruption and he’ll be sitting right behind him. It will be a constant reminder of his court cases on the world stage.
Can we get over this “terrible look” of Harry going to the coronation. Literally no one cares and from what I’ve seen most people understand!
People also have short memories and Harry and Meghan are getting love all over Twitter. If people had a problem they’d be dragging him.
The reality is the coronation will go as planned, he’ll be praised for showing up, the royals will be mad but they’ll put on a “face” then they all go home and they complain and explain against Harry. The world moves on.
I can’t believe the queen would have supported Harry!
What a grandma!!!
Charles is rancid and let his reputation destroy his family.
Guess we know why they started frantically stopping Harry from seeing his Grandma. She supported him and what he was doing and they didn’t want him to have that on his side.
It makes that petty BS over removing the ER from the epaulets on Harry’s uniform and announcing this fact to the media during the funeral more disgusting.
The only surprise in these revelations for me is William accepting this payoff while encouraging his brother not to pursue his lawsuit. Also, I do believe now that William made promises re Harry and Meghan and turned a blind eye as they were thrown under the bus as he fed them information. William if he accents will be owned by the Tories and Charles reign will be bumpy and short. Karma has no end date. These folks are as low as they come.
I wasn’t surprised that W took the payment, he’s never had any moral character, just that it was outed like this. The surprise for me was £1bn pounds NGN had already paid out in settlement back in 2012 to average people.
In another century Harry would have marshaled supporters and raised an army, now he’s the most potent ‘army of one’ there can be.
This is righteous work that defends the entire country and all of this duplicity is being dragged out into the sunlight before the coronation.
Keep being awesome Harry.
I agree with all you said but now I fear for Harry’s safety and wish he’d reconsider and not go to the Con-a-nation. SMH
Charles is such a disappointment, always all about him and his side-chick. There were other people hurt by the phone hacking weren’t there? What about them?? Love that this is all coming out just before the Sad hat party!!
#AbolishtheMonarchy #NotmyKing #AustralianRepublicNOW
Best wishes to Mary, your posts are always funny and insightful!
Charles’ obsession with Camilla really is the a major cause of all the scandal that has embroiled the BRF in the last few decades. And then there is Andrew.
This is Big Bad Stuff. Hugely embarrassing for the RF. The coronation is going to be AWKWARD, I really hope Harry will be safe!
Maybe Harry would want to sit ten rows back! Look bad for Charles, but harry no longer has any F*cks to give!
I hope – and kind of expect, honestly, given what we’ve seen – that Harry has a strategy in place: if, God forbid, anything were to happen to him, or Meghan or the littles, all the dominoes will start falling. We know there are another 400 unpublished pages of Spare 2.0, for a start. And we know H&M keep receipts. I hope, for their sakes, it never becomes necessary, but I bet there’s a nuclear contingency plan if anyone gets Diana-ed.
I agree and I think Harry has made that abundantly clear to them.
William was said to be sneaky even as a child. Ken Wharfe wrote about him
Did the write a book or some articles? I feel like since they were children people have been going on record just short or calling him an asshole. Even people who won’t give their names seem to say the same thing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him referred to as a nice person.
Charles’s first valet, Stephen Barry, wrote about how awful William was when he was just a little kid. The accompanying picture was William in a prism making the most sour face possible.
He’s still regularly photographed making that face.
Harry has to be so tired of being the spare in literally every aspect of that family. Sounds like William let him do the dirty work and secure TQ approval but got the payout. Life is too short – at this point I wouldn’t even go to pretend Dress Up Party.
Just imagine if the royal family had used all this incredible time and energy being of service to the British people instead of scheming and backstabbing each other, how much could have been done to help others! The waste of time and energy is outrageous and heartbreaking.
I’ll be curious to see how (or if) the public reacts to this. Yesterday, I saw a lot of comments about how dignified William is for having settled everything in secret.
Some in the comments sections always try to raise bill to sainthood no matter what.
The sycophants are going to sycophant, but it’s the mainstream, the general population and the anti-monarchy folks to watch. These aren’t the headlines Chuck, Camilla and Wills want. Man y’all played this ALL wrong lol.
The BBC had a breaking news segment about William’s settlement yesterday. these aren’t the headlines the royals want 2 weeks before the coronation.
On another thread the comments are that #princewilliamexposed is trending but I’m not on Twitter to give the lay of the land
I read most of the content of Harry’s The SUN witness statement, not only excerpted by in The Guardian, but also reported in great details by By-line Investigate and an Irish and Scottish new sites. Boy, how baffled and heartbroken I am by the betrayal of double agent William. But than again, his example for how to manipulate and sabotage his only brother, is right next to him: heartless Charles.
We thought that Harry has given us most of the tea of the powerplay, neglect and abuse by his family and the tabloids in SPARE – and also in his witness statements during his Daily Fail court hearings last mouth – but this reads like the script of a Mafia psycho-drama.
Harry, at this point, I want to say, after the hatfest (an uninvited is now at the table?), and when all your lawsuits are done by eind of next year or the year after, please cut ties with you corrupted father and brother. Don’t torment yourself any longer. They are not willing or see the need to lose ties with the your countries tabloid press; they are hopeless. You can’t continue to hurt yourself by these people, two people, their media friends and the firm. Its a chapter you need to close, at least till your children become adults.
What an absolutely backstabbing ass C-Rex is! He doesn’t deserve the titles of father or Pa. Even sperm donor seems too generous as a descriptor. He refused to be a decent husband, father, son, sibling,…
How isolated was the Queen that he felt comfortable in pulling this stunt? No wonder the palaces freaked out when they found out Harry and Meghan had several private conversations with the Queen and then went to great lengths to limit their contact with her. What terrible secrets did she spill to Harry? Her being repeatedly trotted out unmasked despite the real threat of Covid plus her contracting it twice certainly seems suspicious now. Hopefully all of the RF’s and Murdoch’s underhanded and illegal activities will be revealed in these court cases. C-Rex’ reign will be lonely, with only Camel, and the PBs as his only allies bc he’s managed to anger and alienate everyone else. Harry, have your getaway car waiting on stand by so you can leave the ClownFest asap. I hope the Sussexes remain safe and far away from this fiasco aka the reign of Charles the Worst…
Yes, agree with these comments about the Queen. Her supporting Harry explains so much about how Harry spoke about her, the sudden change of her private secretary, her being surrounded by viper courtiers in her final years. It is very sad. I think we only know a small fraction of the dirt that the UK tabloids has on the BRF, particularly Charles/Camilla/William/Kate. I hope that H&M act prudently and have excellent security. This is way more damaging than Spare, and honestly, Harry’s safety may be at risk.
Charles is such a terrible man, all the backroom dealings. shady going on’s. what is wrong with standing up to the repercussions of your actions. let the chips fall where they may. i a way we thank the lord that Harry was on the outside of the king in waiting training, because they are training cowards and no one takes responsibiltiy for anything
People with two braincells already knew it but to read it in official court papers /deposition is just so GREAT.
Chuck and the Side-Piece HorseQueen really are the worst, huh, no one’s surprised but holy hell, I love he exposed them for the pos they are.
Am I the only who really has a hard time believing that H didn’t clue C into this? He knew this would be coming out. Hitting C like this with just over a week before the hat party while expecting to attend sounds straight up dangerous. Even if it was arranged for him to have proper security, I wouldn’t trust the met police. They’ve been named as colluders as well.
Idk. This is a wild bold move on H’s part. I’m proud of him but terrified for him.
Who do you think looks worse W or C?
I’m going with W.
I don’t think anything will happen to him. That would destroy the RF but I do think after the coronation they will “punish him.”
They will for sure go hard for the titles talk even though it will look so bad.
The initial headlines made William look bad but the Guardian article about Charles maybe topped that. The whole institution looks awful considering how much Murdoch is hated.
Another example from Harry of how the Spare is made a scapegoat to protect the heir and the institution of monarchy
Further, it highlight the facts that Royals like politicians must conduct their personal life and official duties with the utmost discretion. Otherwise they open themselves to blackmail and held hostage by powerful newspaper barons.
I really thought we were done with the bombshells after Spare and Harry’s last court case but wow this kinda surprised me. The fact that Harry is determined and relentless is incredibly impressive!! Really hoping that more people start putting the pieces together especially as he keeps at it!
I’m hoping it really clicks with the public what Harry’s mission is.
What’s funny is that while this is going on H&M are going viral all over Twitter.
This is awful. Your sons (both of them) phones get hacked when they’re teenagers/young adults and instead of supporting your youngest’s desire to sue, you tell/demand him to shut up and forget about it.
Because you don’t want your wife aka the woman you cheated with while married to their mother to lose tabloid support.
I have mad respect and adoration for the ginger avenger.
I’ve been coming to CB since the year it launched and this is the first time I’ve ever disagreed with a headline. The story here is that Charles literally sold out the British people. The ‘subjects’ he has the nerve to declare himself King over. And it sounds like William did the same.
These are truly selfish, entitled, horrible people.
I can’t remember the reporter’s name (I think it was the guy with them in Africa) who said that something had happened before or around the wedding that would be really damaging to the Royal Family if it ever got out. Betraying Queen and country for such selfish ends sure seems to fit that bill to me.
Tom Bradby (the one in South Africa) said at the time of Sussexit that “things were said that cannot be unsaid” and I think he also said that if people knew why H&M were really leaving they would understand.
Someone else (Kevin Maguire……? maybe? is that a person? lol) said on a morning show that there were real issues that could not be talked about for legal reasons and it wasn’t just the press and if people knew, they would side with H&M. the other host very quickly changed the topic.
I’ve been trying to figure out why there was so much vitriol towards Meghan and Harry even after Spare from the RF and some of the BP , which when you think about it was pretty mild compared to the allegations that Harry has made to the courts. Not that I agree with the vitriol, it just makes way more sense now… I’m honestly doubtful that the British people will change their minds about who the real bad guys are even in the midst of this damning news