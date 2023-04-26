Elser: Princess Kate’s endless holidays are a huge problem for the monarchy

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s day-trip to Birmingham last Thursday was pretty successful – they got moderately good press, there were no huge gaffes and Kate’s wig didn’t look like it was making a break for it. The problem with their Birmingham visit was that it was their first day of work in a month, minus “going to church” on Easter Sunday. This is a regular thing for William and Kate, their disappearing act this time of year. In 2019, Kate disappeared for two full months around the Easter holiday. In other years, Kate has disappeared for as long as six weeks in March-April. And don’t get me started on her extensive summer holidays – in 2021, she had absolutely nothing on her schedule for over two months. All of which brings me to Daniela Elser’s latest column, “Kate Middleton’s 29-day disappearance is a big problem for King Charles.” Elser is a Australian royalist who regularly writes despicable sh-t about the Sussexes, and this criticism of Kate is couched in “Kate needs to work more, for the good of the monarchy!” It’s still criticism though – criticism of Kate’s utter laziness.
The perks of being a princess: The multiple, grand homes including a four-storey, 20-room residence on the most expensive street in the world, Kensington Palace Gardens; access to a trove of priceless jewellery you can wear down to Tesco and getting to have a go on the royal helicopter every other Tuesday. However there is one fringe benefit that the Princess of Wales gets to enjoy that largely goes unnoticed. The holidays.
Kate’s holidays: While she may not be living the super-luxe life on a yacht, Kate’s time off equates to that of someone with a never-ending stack of sick notes. And that would be fine if Kate was just another blow-dried Audi-driving mum who filled her days with yoga, soy lattes and wistfully wondering why she bothered to go to university. But, obviously she’s not. Along with being the owner of the world’s only thermal bikini (perfect for a dip in a Scottish loch), she also happens to be the next Queen of the United Kingdom with an out-size role in helping shore up the monarchy. And unfortunately, you can’t squeeze in saving venerable medieval institutions between pilates reformer classes.
A 29-day absence from work: Imagine getting the biggest job of your life so far, a job with possibly crushing pressure, and having assumed the mantle of one of the most truly iconic women of the late 20th century, and then proceeding to take four weeks off work. And yet, that is exactly what Kate has just done. Even now, she is on track to take off about four months this year, which is nearly 11 weeks, or just shy of three months more than most Brits get.
The “spending time with kids” excuse only works for so long: “Anything William and Kate can do as parents to avoid this fate for their son and to help their two younger children dodge the usual destiny of spares – lots of moping, plenty of misery and occupying a strange liminal space between the crown and civvy street – then good work you two. However, the problem is that Kate especially now takes time off her day job so regularly she probably routinely forgets her work computer’s password.
The problem for King Charles: There are 16 weeks of hols in the Lambrook year, the private school that all three wee Waleses started attending after the family moved to a home on the Windsor estate last year. If the Princess of Wales keeps up the pattern we have seen, of taking lengthy chunks of leave so she can gambol about muddy fields or teach her children the correct way to discipline a footman, then this has the making of a very real problem for her father-in-law and ultimate boss King Charles. Perhaps the most fundamental thing the royal family has to do is to be seen.
The importance of being seen doing work: “They can’t beetle off to take indulgent time off to loll about on gilt settees in their trackies and to play hide and seek in the Windsor Castle attics. Making this job that much harder is that the royal family has a rapidly dwindling staff of frontline HRHs. In the past four years, the number of working members of the royal family has dropped from 16 to only 11, thanks to death, disgrace and the desire to live down the road from Oprah. The total number of engagements undertaken by HRHs who officially represent the crown has fallen by almost 40 per cent in the last decade.
Time for Peg & Buttons to step up: It’s time for William and Kate, if they want to really play their part in keeping the whole Palace crown business afloat, to resign themselves to the juggle: to somehow striking some sort of rough balance between their careers and their family, you know, like billions of people around the world do every day. Fundamentally, they have to be seen – and to be seen doing the hard yards the public expect of them in return for a life of incredible privilege. Kate might have one of the world’s most exalted titles but it’s a job she cannot do from home or part-time. Pull your finger out Your Highness, pop on a pair of sensible pumps and get out there and open something.
I mean… lol, she’s not wrong. The thing is, nothing is going to change. Past is prologue, and Kate has always been extremely lazy and she plans to continue doing nothing much. Even when she’s “trying” to actually work at something, it’s just insubstantial busywork, like re-launching the same old “raising awareness of the importance of early years” campaign she’s already launched several times. Part of it is that Kate’s husband and father-in-law treat her like she’s the village idiot, too stupid to do anything without being heavily stage-managed. The other problem is that William is just as lazy as Kate (and just as stupid), so their marriage is a race to the bottom in every way.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’ve wondered if she operates in an altered state, drink or pills because she is a mess.
See, they are getting ready to throw Kate to the wolves. She and William are both not working enough. It ain’t just her. She better try to embellish and adorn herself with as much of QE2’s jewels that she possibly can at the CONoration — because after that her time is going to be ticking down as the Princess of Wales. She will be will the 8 pounds of flesh needed to pay the RR and the BP.
They have nothing more on H&M. K is the most vulnerable (and hasn’t behaved in a manner which protects her from criticism), KC, QCC and W will always enjoy more protection because of their position or who they’re allied with and the rest are not interesting enough to sell. Getting rid of the lot means DE will need to go job hunting. Getting rid of K (should it go that far) means great future gossipy storylines. K should see this as a huge warning and get her act together if she wants to stay.
Kate knows what the tabs have on William. Whatever bargain she struck, it secures her place for life.
On the one hand I understand where you’re coming from, Tacky. On the other hand up to now W has been able to quash most of his scandals from becoming public: Would K be able to go after him that way?
Whatever the tabs have on William is nothing in comparison to what the tabs and govt have on the Middletons, their shady off-shore company, Uncle Hookers-and-Blow, all of it.
William is not going to dump Kate. Why would he, when it will make no difference in his life? Right now, he can live as he pleases and Kate puts up with it, even the cheating and having him scream and throw things at her. He can even pretend to be a family man, and the public buys it. And also, to get divorced means admitting his marriage failed, and William’s ego will not allow him to admit to any failure or mistake, at least not regarding something important. William may not respect Kate, but he’s not going to open himself up to criticism over a failed marriage, so he will tolerate her as his wife (as long as she knows her place). The only way they will divorce is if Kate suddenly finds her missing self-respect and leaves him, which we know will never happen.
@MrsK the big thing William gets out of divorcing Kate is being able to avoid her. We’ve seen over the past few years how he can barely stand to be around her in public, can’t stand to hear her give a speech, etc. As long as they are still married that’s going to happen over and over again – balcony appearances, christmas walks, joint appearances, etc. If they’re divorced all that stops. So that, to me, is going to be what leads him to a divorce (if anything) – whether he can handle putting up that pretense in public for the next 50 years.
I keep thinking back to the photos of the garden party with her, W, and Rose, where she’s in that beautiful embroidered dress.
The smile on her face in those photos is so different from any smile she has in any of the public events. The public-facing smile is almost a grimace, whereas that garden party smile, where she’s comfortable around “her” people, is far more natural.
@HarperValleyPTA I would have to disagree on this point – other than her mother, I don’t think ‘her people’ exist. The aristos neither like nor respect her. She doesn’t appear to have kept any friends from university. Maybe she’s tight with the moderately rich parents at Lambrook over whom she can feel superior?
@JaneBee, I agree, but I also see what @HarperValleyPTA is saying because at the time the photos were taken at that reception, I think that KATE absolutely thought that those were “her people.” Hence the smugness.
She’s since gotten her ass handed to her and the turnip people have reminded her in no uncertain terms that she will never be “one of them,” but at the time, I think she believed her title actually meant something to them.
I think both of you make good points. Kate’s only people are her family, but once upon a time she was genuinely convinced that the toffs WERE her people. Whether she still feels that way post-Tatler landmine in 2020 is up for debate, but prior to that article, I’m sure she felt like she made it after getting the ring. She likely felt that since becoming the wife of the future king, the toffs had no choice but to accept her, even if begrudgingly. Of course, the Rose debacle and the Tatler story showed that they certainly didn’t and never will.
Ah, Lorelei made the point more succinctly than I did lol.
You mean the EACH event that Rose and Rocksavage arranged, paid for, and hosted after Kate was too lazy to attend the first ever EACH fundraising dinner? That wasn’t Kate being with ‘her people’. That was Kate of the Enormous Ego arriving to swan it over everyone, thinking she was the Queen Bee of the Toffs. She’s learned her lesson.
@harpervalley I wrote that William can’t be having an affair with rose because Kate wouldn’t be smiling like that. But you and @nota have raised a good point. Kate was just happy to be at a successful event. She probably didn’t even register rose being there. It was her downton abbey moment. So what it was a failure for her because they basically had to bribe her to attend an event. She didn’t care.
I’ve also wondered if she is on some type of anxiety medication (or something else), because she often has troubling stringing a sentence together, stumbles over her words, and quite often does not seem to be following conversations very well (her responses to some of the questions she is asked, for instance at the Baby Bank visit, don’t make sense). Plus her endless grinning with a wide open mouth just makes her look slightly deranged.
Kate has ALWAYS been an exercise in word salad, it isn’t anything new. ‘Can you test the smell by smelling it’ as merely one example from a decade ago.
Leslie, I’m on antidepressants and anxiety meds and I can speak without sounding mentally impaired. I can also prep for work, show up on time and ask follow up questions (mainly because I, unlike Kate, listen to whoever is speaking to me)
Now, having said that, when I was off meds I definitely was a mess. So perhaps it isn’t her dosage but a lack of something.
@originalcee I’m on antidepressants as well. I’m not on anxiety meds bc is pretty new and Dr and I haven’t decided if its an issue or a normal response to my circumstances. On the rare occasion I have an attack, my mental function feels fine but physically, with all the adrenaline coursing through my body I have problems with the muscles needed to speak. It is like I’m vibrating. So it may be hard to get the words out but they make sense when I finally do. I know several ppl who are on meds for anxiety. None of them have cognitive issues bc of it. With K, I think that’s already there.
She’s got no meds issues (anxiety medicines do not have such impact anyway). She has a lack of interest issue. Just listen to politicians who care nothing but to rake in their fat salaries and you will recognize Kate’s word salad and lack of sense. Speaking for the sake of saying something, anything, not out of interest or knowledge. Pretty common in the world of politics which she apparently takes example from.
I wonder if she ever looks at the photos taken of her. Her mouth is always wide open as she guffaws.. She looks stupid, like a cow and is aging fast. Meghan is so much better looking, smarter and dresses so much better.
She’s developing jowls like her mother, opening her jaw like that makes it less noticeable in pictures, like an instant temporary facelift. She needs to hydrate and moisturize, from the picture in natural sunlight her skin looks so dehydrated, a common thing when you’re dieting or restricting (note to her: water has no calories or carbs, drink up)
There are only so many ways to maintain a seriously under ‘normal’ weight or your own normal weight. One of them is chemical and that is what I suspect. It would explain a lot about Keen. We know Diana was bulimic and she bravely got help and publicly discussed it.
I think it could be hunger. When I had an ED I didn’t make the most sense. My family later told me I was talking rubbish for a long time. It’s because the brain is so affected by hunger, particularly memory. I wonder whether she is simply not eating enough to fire on all cylinders.
@Sparrow, thank you for sharing and I’m glad you’re at or on the road to recovery. I think you might be onto something. At the same time though, there are reports that Kate is just really dull in general and has been that way since she was a student; someone here said an ex-boyfriend’s mother called her lovely but just incredibly dull. There’s also the “nothing to like or dislike” comment from the infamous Tatler takedown and let me just say, someone with that descriptor will have a hard time finding a seat at MY dinner party table, let alone theirs.
Being a bland person is not a sin in and of itself, however. When she does work, it is shallow and inconsistent, which reflects a poor work ethic. She studied art history and yet, is not involved in the museum/gallery/antiques/auction or contemporary art scene. The only art she’s ever promoted is her son’s reproduction of someone else’s work. The history books will not be kind to the first “commoner married-in” who made the aristos and blood royals look like hard worker bees in comparison.
In fairness to Kate, I was super skinny my whole life too. That only changed with perimenopause. No chemicals or food disorders.
This is a reply to Jackie. Hi, Jackie! The thing with Kate is she is the opposite of someone who has been skinny her whole life. She was slim her whole life. Up until she wasn’t. The difference in her natural body weight is dramatic. See before and after leading up to her engagement where it is clear she dropped weight dramatically, from slim to very thin. I was exactly like her. I was slim my whole life and then went super thin because of anorexia.
I would not say she is under the influence of alcohol. I can’t say either that she is medicated ans for what, but it is clear by her mannerisms that she is struggling with A LOT of anxiety and if you watch this video, you’ll see that she repeats the same thing over and over and has a hard time finding that to say.
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/video/princess-of-wales-visits-baby-bank-in-windsor-england-news-footage/1485140063?adppopup=true
Thanks for the link, Laura. Goodness, she is lost at sea – very nervous and uncomfortable. I’ll give her one thing: I watched a documentary about royal life and the media, wherein the film makers turned to film the cameras on Kate, and there were 10s of cameras filming her and the same number taking pictures. It was like a whole bank of watching people. It must feel so unnatural; as if every word is listened to and reported on. She obviously isn’t good at engaging with people, and she rambles on making no point. It’s not often we get to hear her like this (thank heavens!). I think William is better at this kind of conversation.
Oh my goodness! If she didn’t concentrate so hard on her fake accent, she could think about what she’s saying. FFS
Anxiety can lead to starving yourself. Too nervous to eat. William and Carole have done a number on her self-esteem
To Mary Pester ‘cause we know she’ll be reading: Lots of love to you from all of us, we know it’s hard right now. Whenever strength allows, if you’d allow us to donate to a cherished cause in your honor, just pipe up on any thread and let us know what/where. ❤️
(And friends, it’d be lovely if you can help amplify anything she says whenever and wherever it pops up – it may be difficult for her to post much right now. Thanks!)
Sending strength and love to Mary!
We don’t often have the most positive of discussions (around the BRF) but the people here hold up light and truth and kindness… so our siblinghood is a positive one… and we’re pulling for you!
Much love to you., Mary! We are thinking about you and wishing all good things for you! 💙💗
I hope you are feeling better Mary Pester! Hugs and prayers to you and yours🙌🏽
@MaryPester so much love to you, may you feel better soon – sending lots of positive energy and strength your way 🐞
Can someone provide some context here? Would love to help someone but I’m totally lost on this..
@Slush MaryPester is a regular commentor on here who was undergoing a clinical trial for her cancer. The trial was not successful unfortunately and she is back at home.
Mary Pester, you’re one of my favorite commenters on here. Wishing you well and sending lots of love and strength in your direction!
Sending you positive vibes Mary. I hope everything works out.
Thinking good thoughts for you Mary Pester 💜💜💜
Mary, we are holding you in a circle of light and healing. 💫✨🌟⭐️💫
Well she is stupid and doesn’t get anything after so much listening. You can’t fix stupid. I think the knives are starting to be sharpened and are going to be ready to use. Look out Can’t be careful not to step in front of any horses.
Yes, maybe Khate’s treated and handled like the ‘village idiot’ because that’s how she acts in public-facing situations that apparently are beyond her limited skills.
There’s a sly, mean-spirited selfishness about Khate, so I wouldn’t say she’s ‘stupid.’ It’s just that she’s self-centered at the same time that she lacks full self-knowledge and self-confidence. As she has been labeled quite often, she presents as lazy and uninterested in making an effort to improve her ability to do a better job, unless she’s forced to and heavily guided and stage-managed. Even then, she comes off as full of fakery, insincerity, and pretentiousness, with a put-on accent, further garbled by inarticulate mumbling.
People can talk all they want but Kate knows they are not going to fire her. She is prince William’s wife and everyone is stuck with her. She’ll do as she pleases. The family is not going to run off another princess. That would look bad on their part.
Imagine having your intelligence questioned by the likes of the smooth brained Windsor men.
I wonder if she understands that it isn’t only about continuing to be Princess of Wails and then Queen-Consort. She has to capture the goodwill of the people of the UK. I can easily see her just fade into obscurity. She’ll still be married, but she won’t do anything.
One of the things that I find confusing is the fact that evidently Fails and Wails do not entertain. Of course, it could be that no one is talking about it, but all we know is that they work once in a while and when the kids are out of school. That’s literally as we know. How do the two of them win any kind of approbation from their ‘subjects’ since they seem to be cyphers.
“Pull your finger out Your Highness”. Lovely. This is hilarious. But why confine it to Kate? It’s not like PW is working full time. Maybe somebody really is looking to ditch her.
@Equality, I laughed out loud at that line!
I’m glad Elser said this — at least someone did — but I kind of wish that a British ROTA member had written it…someone like Rebecca English, who is firmly wedged up Kate’s ass, because imo that would have been more damaging to Kate. Although maybe it’s the kind of situation where it takes one person to speak up, and then the floodgates will open? No one wants to be the first, but maybe (?) this will give the others a bit of courage to start speaking the truth? I won’t get my hopes up too high, however.
This same reporter also wrote about Kate going missing after the Commonwealth service this year. The story is entertaining. https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/kate-middleton-going-missing-after-commonwealth-service-is-a-bad-look/news-story/d4673b319d2d898932244f8efb817a5d
K and W want all the perks and status, with none of the actual work involved. Charles can at least fulfill the bare minimum required as head of state, but can they? Hopefully we won’t find out. Charles could easily live another 20 years, and with young people increasingly against the monarchy its only a matter of time.
I don’t believe he’ll live another 20 years~ with his overall look, I would guess more like 10.
If Charles lives another 15 years, the nation should skip William and crown George.
I really wish she’d learn how to close her mouth. Every picture, you can sit and count how many teeth she has.
As a former stringer for People, Sara Hammel, wrote several years ago, it is deliberate because Kate’s face is ‘collapsing’.
‘That, my Kate Middleton watchers, is why you will see her grinning maniacally at all times in photographs and videos, even when you get the strong sense it doesn’t really fit the occasion, even when you can’t see quite what’s so funny, even when those around her don’t seem remotely festive. Even when she’s staring into space, walking up some stairs. Even at somber events when it’s not right to smile, when she can’t lest she appear soulless, she tucks the corners ever-so-slightly upward.’
Agree. However much the tabloids insist on the gurn being “Kate’s mega watt smile”, I’ve always seen it as a mini face lift. It’s interesting that some people see it as pulling up her jowls; I think it’s to distract from her eye troughs. Thing is, whatever the reason, the gurn is making things worse for the skin around her jowls and particularly her eyes. It’s strange – this woman can afford the very best of cosmetic procedures and they obviously do precious little to help her. If she is having to rely on this gurn when she’s out and about, it means that her dieting is countering the effects of all she can throw at helping her skin.
Her problem is that she has a evil looking face, as evident from her official portrait where she wasn’t allowed to smile.
People with RBF often learn they can mitigate it was a toothy grin.
That said, I am surprised she didn’t mask up sooner during the pandemic.
Trying to look cool, I guess?
The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round. The wheels on the bus go round and round, all over Kate.
Oh yes, Katie, you are in grave danger. This read made my eyes bug out. Delicious to read.
I wonder after this mess of a coronation is over, if Willnot and Chuck are going to throw Khate under the bus to distract from the payout scandal? You know there’s going to be massive deflection and she’s the perfect victim.
If anyone is expendable – it’s Kate. And Wills really has no more use of her. He completed what is expected of him right now – an heir and a spare.
Yeah…it’s actually kinda wild to see these wolf in sheep’s clothing articles over the past month, and now this latest one hitting at Kate directly. She should be very concerned since her husband is just as lazy and yet SHE is the central target of Elser’s attacks.
Oh My God. Also may I remind you that there are 18 wheels under that bus?
On my. Sounds like the gloves are finally coming off. The BM needs the Wails to do more so they can fill those column inches/make more money. The fact that they truly won’t and don’t have any access to the Sussexes has finally hit them. I don’t know if FreeWilly and Special K realize it, but them working/being more publicly visible is also part of the invisible contract, not just throwing unsuspecting family members under the bus. Also, Kate, you in danger girl….
With H&M gone as human media shields in the BRF, hope that Kate enjoys this little dose of negative attention. However, notice that the media never reports about what Kate and William do on these lengthy and likely lavish vacations. No cost breakdown, no pap photos. I also wonder if Kate and William have not put George in boarding school so they can rely on the “taking care of the children” excuse longer. Maybe those children will never board and Kate will be minding them well into adulthood.
The bit about forgetting her work computer password … perfection!
It was the thermal bikini bit that got me.
And the bit about “getting to have a go on the royal helicopter every other Tuesday” is fascinating. Is Kate (or , more likely, William) sneaking off somewhere on the helicopter that they shouldn’t be sneaking off to?
If this wasn’t an Australian writer, I’d suspect that this was a warning from someone who knows the Wails’ travel schedule.
Indeed – the international press are not bound by the ‘secret’ agreement and often print the truth. Wasn’t it a Spanish gossip rag that printed the the Middleton parents were separated (it was never denied)?
There was a story a few years ago from when they were supposedly living full time in Amner about how kHate would use the helicopter to travel regularly to London to go shopping – rumour was also that Mummy would accompany her on these trips. No way is Carol(e) not enjoying these perks.
Wasn’t it revealed that W&K accounted for 50+ private helo trips during each year of lockdown? Kate using the helo for years before that to fly from Norfolk to Berkshire to go plotting/shopping with mummy. That was also why all those Yew hedges were planted at Kensington Palace, to conceal the sheer number of the helo trips and who was on the helo.
A former poster on here found previous helo trip info buried in the financials. W&K were considered ‘senior royals’ years before Meghan showed up, and as such, ALL of the helo travel (personal or for work) was going to be taxpayer-funded.
The thermal bikini bit made me laugh, as well as staying home to teach the kids “the proper way to discipline footmen.”
It’s interesting they’re not including Will in the criticism, yet.
“The proper way to discipline footmen” cracked me up, too. Daniella really must have been in quite a MOOD when she banged this column out!
Agreed–Elser is _not_ playin’ with her.
We all know this but KKKate along with her raging lazy husband wanted the spotlight. So enjoy that heat Pegs and Buttons.
The tide is turning.
Very much so. I don’t think I’ve seen consistent bad press for them like this in close to a decade. And with her shady point about how they don’t have any other HRHs, the spotlights on them. The King and Queen are going to be protected. As a side note why does royalist media act like wanting to have agency over your life is wrong? They all completely ignore the racism which is expected, but to act like it’s bizarre that someone may want to have a say in what they do for 70 years is odd to me. Even people that support the royal family should find it reasonable that everyone just doesn’t want to do that.
Yeah, I don’t see it so much as ‘the tide turning,’ as it is the ultimate realization they have no access to the golden gooses they continue to enjoy denigrating. Thus, they are now left with the two lazy Wails dullards, and the 70-something compromised king and his side-piece comptroller cum leaker and image control machinator, who supposedly won the long game of thrones. 🤪
As we notice, Elser can’t help but continue getting in her stray, ineffective digs toward the Sussexes. Instead of admitting the truth about Sussexit, she tries to shade ‘living down the street from Oprah.’ LOL! Since that’s a prestigious and lovely neighborhood to reside in, the blatant dig isn’t the insult Elser intends it to be. 🙄 😆
Uh oh Kate! You’d better duck, incoming!
Finally, confirmation on what we’ve been saying for years – Cain and Unable are on constant holidays even when the kids are at school. One of the many reasons why they don’t want the press looking at them.
Kate IS the village idiot though. Those absurd freeze poses, the stupidity at charities, not even capable of doing a single task without f it up? Botox barbie must be high, it’s the only explanation. And speaking of botox and high, that eyebrow is getting crazy high!
Huh, are we sure this person s a royalist? Because she’s basically said the monarchy has no reason to exist.
The royals must be seen out and about–a lot. Otherwise, the whole wretched institution will crumble and fall. Tells you all you need to know about the relevance of the monarchy in the twenty first century.
I know, right? If a “royalist” is saying the Emperor has no clothes, then yikes.
She has always been a mixed bag in that she’s always critical of the Sussexes, but she’s also been critical of Kate and sometimes William especially with their low workload.
That she’s highlighting kate being lazy and not William is interesting though. William does a slight bit more, but neither are close to what Charles was doing at age 41 as prince of wales with two young kids.
William’s a royal and will be King, no matter what (barring the fall of the monarchy). But Kate is basically Middle Class Kate, as the press like to remind us every so often. If they decide to throw her under the bus they can say that, after 10 years of training, she never got the hang of how to be a working royal.
Her work is so ineffectual, that sometimes I think what’s the point? She might as well stay at home. And then I think, ah, yes well-played there.
Exactly 😂
It would be so easy for her to do more work. According to the article, Lambrook has 16 weeks off right? So that leaves 36 weeks where the kids are in school for 5 days a week from 9-3 (approximately).
Engagements are at max, 45 minutes long. So if Kate does 3 engagements a day, that’s 2hrs and 15 mins of engagements. Add in an hour and 15 for hair and makeup, along with 2 hours of travelling to where she needs to be and back (they travel by helicopter so traffic really isn’t an issue) plus she can visit one place only and do those engagements in that area alone, that’s about 5 and a half hours. Leaving her 30 minutes to get changed for the school run and maybe grab a quick snack (she can also lunch in the helicopter or whatever).
Even if she works 3 days a week, that’s 9 engagements a week. Times that by 36 and Kate is doing 324 engagements a year. Which is pretty much near the top behind Anne and Charles. She can beef it further by doing phone calls/going on tours. And that still leaves her time to spend all the holidays with her kids and 2 days a week during the weeks she is working to do whatever she likes.
Throw in some extra time to change clothes between engagements so it looks like she’s out of several days, and she still has time to spare.
Yes! Omg-I’ve been saying this for 10 years! Stop trying to pretend to reinvent the wheel with initiatives. Get yourself out there and cut ribbons, plant trees, make small talk and look pretty. It’s not rocket science, or really time consuming. SO frustrating.
Plus they have a housekeeper, cook, cleaners – a separate set of staff for each of their homes. The staff don’t travel with them; they are paid full-time and stationed full-time at their assigned work place/home. And an army of nannies, it isn’t just Maria Teresa. They were clocked with three nannies on a ski holiday, and that was when they only had two kids.
With all those staff and mummy Carol(E) too? Even when the kids are on holiday, there is no excuse for W&K to stop working completely during those 16 weeks.
You can leave out snack time! LOL
You’re talking about a woman who sounded overwhelmed when she was asked to fold & sort clothes for five minutes.
@BeanieBean 😂😂😂 thank you for bringing this up!
They could have attended the theatre 6x a week to see ballets, plays, musicals, or other shows, and gone to a sports game every weekend, and their annual work count would have been as high as Charles and Anne.
I don’t consider those things work, but the court circular does. They could have done things normal people do for fun, and yet been listed as working hard. The fact they couldn’t even bring themselves to do that shows they just don’t care about their image or their jobs. They’ve no interest in even trying to do the work.
Harry said they’re limited in how much work they can do due to money, but it doesn’t cost money to go visit people in the nearest hospital. My grandfather used to regularly visit sick, elderly and disabled and he wasn’t rich, he was a pensioner who walked to the places he was visiting.
Also kate isn’t doing the school run, that was a lie. Other parents said two land rovers took the children and neither William or Kate were with them.
And she’d still lag behind Philip’s lifetime average of 347. And that’s considering the first few years when he wasn’t even a full time royal, the time lost when he was at sea traveling on the brittania during his world tours or in the hospital as an old man. His average would be even higher.
I’m still scratching my head that people think any of the few things she does do count as “work”. It doesn’t even amount to busy work. The bar is so low for her!
Hello my lovelies, good news and bad news, I’m home again tucked up in my own bed, bad news, I can’t complete the trial, so no treatment left to try. One of the drugs reacted very badly so they had to stop the infusion. Still never mind, it’s another sign post for the doctors, so hopefully the others can continue.
Now, down to businesses. We have to be realistic here, how can we expect poor little katykins to do more, when she only has access to Megan’s movements and work through the media. When the paps can’t see what Megan’s doing, how can we expect the poor little dweeb to follow in Megan’s SUCCESSFUL footsteps, after all, she has to leave a few weeks between what Megan does so that she can impersonate her! Next couple of weeks, watch waity katys hair, she won’t go full colour change, but she is out now at her local “wiglets are us” looking for their latest offering of something close to our megs latest picture, and I wonder what poor little Louis will do, now she has kicked him out of her Early Yars “, programme 😂😂
I’m so sorry Mary that you couldn’t complete the trial. You have a very generous spirit regarding treatment. I am glad though you’re back commenting. Big hugs.
Sending you love and comfort and healing, and looking out for the new wiglets!
I am so sorry to hear that Mary. Sending you lots of love.
Great to hear from you today, @Mary Pester! Great to see you in such good spirits, and it’s always great to read your words. I’m an English and creative writing teacher, and my number one goal with my students is to help them develop their own unique voices, so that I feel as if I can hear them speaking as I read. You have such a strong voice–so many readers here have responded to it. If I dare to speak for a multitude, I can say that we all feel as if we can hear you speak through your posts, and we all enjoy your wit, your fire, your righteous indignation, your spirit!! Your posts often make me laugh out loud, and I always smile when I read them.
Aw Mary, i’m glad your home but sorry about the trial. Hugs.
@MaryPester Sorry to hear that about the trial, but glad that you’re feeling better! And agreed to the points above.
Dear Mary you are in our thoughts and prayers! Hope they find something that works for you very soon
I’m so sorry to hear about the trial but I’m also glad you’re back at home. You must be much more comfortable. I’m hoping you are getting comfort back here in this site.
All I can do is send love in solidarity. That must have been a terrible experience but you’ve been strong enough to get through it. Count that as a gold star
Aw heck, Mary Pester! Still, as you say, your participation, however brief, is knowledge gained, and that’s a good thing. And you’re right! Poor little Louis has now attained his ‘most important’ years! He’s toast now.
👍 Sorry it didn’t work out, Mary. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, as they say. Hope you’re feeling well enough to post in the coming days!
I’m sorry it didn’t work out, Mary Pester, but glad you are doing well enough to post and gossip with us! I’m laughing at the idea of Kate going to her wig supplier and requesting something with auburn highlights, middle part, and flat- ironed for the coronation.
So sorry, Mary Pester. If Katykins, as you dubbed her, had even a tiny fraction of your spirit and will, she might manage to do some good — but no danger of that!
I think Katykins is going to be thrown under the bus after the big hat ceremony to distract from Peggy’s payout scandal and UpChuck’s pressuring Harry to not sue. The tabloid articles on her of late are definitely starting to throw significant shade if not outright condemnation, and they want some red meat or they’ll start revealing all the dirt they have on the royals.
Thank you for mustering the energy to continue your eviscerating comments on the BRF, and bless you for putting yourself through a difficult procedure to assist others!
I’m so sorry the trial didn’t work for you. Continued prayers coming your way. And, I have to say, your post today shows you still have lots of fight and spirit, and are not giving up. Your posts take no prisoners! Blessings to you and your family!
Glad you are home and feeling well enough to post. Wishing you the highest and best 💗
It’s good hearing from you @Mary Pester. Thanks for your usual wit and apt assessments. 👍
Sending you continued prayers and comforting thoughts! 💓🫂
Every best wish to you, Mary. x I don’t often post directly beneath you because you go and say essentially what I was about to write!
So good to hear from you Mary; I’m sorry your body said no to the trial. In a few weeks I expect Princess Mumbles to show up to her next Early Years Roundtable in a hot pink linen suit with shorts, flat-ironed and center-parted hair, and a pair of Aquazurra pumps. You all know it’s coming. Hugs to you, Mary.
Praying for your recovery, stay positive! Bless
I M so sorry to hear about the trial Mary Pester. We’re all pulling for you 💗💗💗 and sending prayers of healing.
I’m so sorry!
Mary, I hope you’re as comfortable as possible and surrounded by those who love you. Wishing you strength and sending ghost hugs.
Mary, so sorry to hear that the trial didn’t work out. But it’s good to hear from you. Your comments are such fun!
Love and hugs to you, Mary Pester!
Hugs and love to you@Mary Pester. And as usual, your comment is spot on
I cannot believe Daniela Elser wrote this. This is AMAZING and not a word of it is untrue.
there is a way for royals to take time off for long periods of time without completely disappearing for two months. I mean the Queen famously went to Balmoral every year for close to 2 months and there were no public appearances when she was there – but there would usually be a few right before and then a few right after. and she would make sure she was seen driving to church a few times. So she didn’t just completely disappear for those two months. Same with her post christmas stay at Sandringham – very few public events, but she would be seen going to church and that was kind of enough.
When Kate isn’t working she just disappears from view for months at a time and then comes back freshly tan or with new botox etc. It seems her life is one big holiday with a few inconvenient work days scattered throughout, and that’s an issue for the monarchy.
As Kaiser says kHate is the village idiot who has to be very carefully staged managed and even then fks it up.
This is the life kHate chased after for 10 years – there is that infamous story about how Mike made Cain promise not to make her work too hard when they got married. She is lazy, has always been lazy and EVERYONE in both families and the media know it. Cain was never this lazy, he was more active when he was younger before he got married. It kinda seems that he saw marriage as the perfect excuse to do less.
I think that is one of the main reasons he caved and finally married her. He was pressured by the tabloids and he hates public criticism. Mummy Carol(E) was threatening to cut off his cheese-on-toast. He figured Kate was a terrible option that would stick it to his family. AND he wanted to use marriage and kids as an excuse to not work for another 10 years at least.
I don’t think William married Kate knowing she’d do a bad job. Her laziness makes him look bad, and he won’t like being embarrassed by her.
I think she promised him she would work hard as a royal and he was gullible enough to believe her.
In the hacked voicemail from William to Kate he made a comment about her probably being busy working hard (her job then was either at party pieces or jigsaw). I think she pretended to be busy with work when she was playing hard to get. Then there was the time she told him she was considering going to work as a photographer in America. She had no intention of leaving her pursuit of him in Britain, least of all for a job, she was just playing hard to get. But he was gullible enough to fall for it.
So she probably told him how willing she was to do the royal job that nobody else he knew wanted.
He was happy to use her laziness as a cover for his own, as he was happy to have 10/holidays a year paid by the Midds. But yes, I think he knew marrying Kate was sticking it to his family. That’s what he wanted.
Now William’s problem is – he knows he settled for his stalker. Harry married for love, to a woman brilliantly suited to spending her life doing charity work. William wants what Harry has, which is one of the many reasons he’s looking to set Kate aside.
There was a.story in the media that Kate was going to the us to intern with photographer Testino had to publicly deny it. Kate got the jigsaw job which did not last long and had part time hours. Because the queen asked what Kate did.
I read that the Queen said once that she had entertained scores of guests during a summer in Balmoral- she just wasn’t “relaxing” and lolling about. She is still doing Queen stuff as the nation’s top hostess while on summer holidays, and she still reads her government documents from the Red Box. I’m just beginning to wonder what William does in all this time off. One can speculate what Kate does.
On her Britannia yacht cruises round the western isles the Queen spent all the afternoons doing her red boxes by herself, not to be disturbed.
William spends his time hunting, shooting, fishing, beagling, watching tv and videos, playing video games, going to the cinema, drinking, womanising.
He used to play tennis regularly with Kate, and go out to clubs and restaurants a lot but I don’t know if he still does. (With someone else…).
Kate spends her time exercising, going to the hairdressers for hair or beauty treatments, shopping, internet shopping, playing tennis and watching tv.
If William and Kate were hunter gatherers they’d be considered hard working.
Her main occupation is shopping (gathering), his is killing animals (hunting).
She had the local vicar and other guests over for dinner literally days before she passed away! I can guarantee that Kate in not entertaining any of her vicars.
Also at Balmoral the Queen would attend the Braemar Highland games, and host the Ghillies ball for the staff. The prime minister would stay for a week, and archbishops would stay. Sometimes heads of state, or foreign royals stay at balmoral, it’s not an official state visit, but it’s still work.
I didnt say the queen was eating bonbons the whole time she was at Balmoral people lol. I said she was rarely seen, which is true – but she was seen enough that apparently even 6 months after her death people still don’t want to consider that Balmoral was a 2 month vacation for her.
@Becks, obviously this is all true and ITA, but it seems like whatever Kate is doing, it’s enough to keep her base happy. She’s white, thin, has cute kids, dresses up in expensive clothes, and occasionally dons a tiara. That seems to be all that many of them want out of their Pretty Pretty Princess.
She rolls out some useless, nonsense initiative every so often, they praise her “hard work,” and that’s that.
My favorite line is about how she is off work so regularly she probably forgets her work computer password. Lmfao.
And can these people not get through one article without mentioning Harry and Meghan. Also who knew they made thermal swim suits and Kate owns the only one .
What even is a thermal bikini? Is that ‘thermal’ as in ‘thermal underwear’? So a thick knit bikini? ‘Cause you need that to swim up in Scotland (the water being so cold?)? Where did that even come from?!
BeanieBean – I was picturing a bikini that heats up in cold water? So, as a bikini, her boobs and butt would be warm but the rest of her would be freezing? Idk.
That thermal bikini line was so weird. I literally spent a minute wondering about the point or practicality of it after reading that comment.
Famous Australian sense of humour.
How useful is a thermal bikini?
Emphasises absurdity lol
Work ethic aside, Kate is in a weird position: both Charles and Camilla benefit from the fewer photo ops and press releases she has as well as all of the negative press she receives for not doing anything.
I don’t think there’s a secret work horse inside Kate that is being repressed by Charles and Camilla. Although I think both things can be true: they don’t want her to work *much* (although if she did just under 200 engagements a year, which she doesn’t even do now, she still would be behind both of them) and Kate herself doesn’t want to work at all.
@pumpkin, the only horse inside Katy is a clothes horse, or!!!!!!!?
LOL, Mary Pester.
No, they are not encouraging her to do less. There was never a secret agreement for two years off after marriage. The BRF does not benefit from W&K being effing lazy.
As I’ve written repeatedly – bread-and-butter royal engagements aren’t supposed to make the news. Their clothing isn’t supposed to make the news. Kate is supposed to show up so often, in a basic working wardrobe, that no one notices. If she showed up for 500 engagements a year and didn’t keep wasting millions on wardrobe? That’s what they need/want her to do.
And that’s completely at odds with what Kate (and William) want to do. They want their appearances to be so scarce that when one does happen, it’s a big deal and it makes the front pages. They’ve trained people to lower their expectations of how often both are seen.
You might even say that WanK’s approach to their “work” is more like what I think of as a traditional celebrity: they are there for a very managed photo op, they do a photo on social media meeting the CEO, and it’s all about what they wore and taking a photo with big names.
But the problem is twofold: One, WanK aren’t big celebrities on that scale and two, even celebrities don’t work that way anymore. I’m thinking of blockbuster events of the 1980’s like the “We Are the World” hits or one-off fundraisers. But you’re more likely to see celebs these days starting their own foundations or become ambassadors for organizations that require a longer, sustained commitment, not just a one and done type of event.
And the monarchy’s biggest argument for why they are necessary is longevity – the ability to champion a cause through multiple decades. That’s literally the selling point and the reason why the other royals do so many of the bread and butter engagements. Harry, with his own initiatives and following in his mother’s footsteps, is really the outlier in that family. If anything, William takes the worst of both worlds – he wants to get credit for having the big ideas, but he doesn’t do the work and he thinks that doing the more mundane engagements is beneath him.
And that applies for everything the Wales do – they never get past the “learning” stage to get to anything with more substance.
Take this example: When we heard William and Kate promise Allison Hammond in Birmingham that they would “love” for her to cook for them, does anyone think for a moment that they are actually going to follow through? To me, it just felt like something for them to say, no different from William saying he wished he learned how to breakdance (?) or joking (?) that they should come back to see an upcoming event because it sounds really great. It’s like when you say “Let’s grab coffee sometime” to an old acquaintance when neither of you actually has any intention of doing so. And this isn’t a dis on Hammond – they just don’t do follow ups.
The Wales never progress past that initial meeting. It’s very seldom that you see them show up again to the same organization within the space of a year to learn more or to follow up on things they have “learned”. Like, now that you’ve launched the initiative we saw earlier in the year, how is it working? Were there any surprises? What are you looking forward to for next year? These are the kinds of conversations we just don’t see with the Wales, either because they have lowered expectations so much or because they’ve always been protected. I know we love our Jane Austen references here, so I’ll throw one for William: I have always thought of him like Frank Churchill: superficial, inconsiderate, and always promising big but delivering little and very often excused again and again.
“You might even say that WanK’s approach to their “work” is more like what I think of as a traditional celebrity…”
Which is yet another reason they hate Meghan. They’d kill to have her talent for PR and her charisma. Whenever they or their RR minions bitch about her being “too Hollywood” it is big-time projection.
“Queen” or not, I would absolutely hate her life. Give me a moderate income and normal family life over her daily drudge of pointless work and extreme dieting to keep herself photo ready from dawn till dusk. There must be many a morning that Kate thinks to herself, “I shouldn’t have switched from Edinburgh to St Andrews..”
She actively chose this life, has done so for 20 years.
sparrow, you’re not alone because I think all of us here would hate her life. I’m not convinced that Wails hates her life. If you think about it, she gets to do what she wants the vast majority of the time. She has to be around the brf for events like Cpmmonwealth Do (can’t remember), Trooping and Remembrance Day, but in the regular course not much more than that. I have no doubt that they despise her almost as much as she despises them.
You couldn’t pay me to have that life. I would either leave or be burying bodies.
Esler is only echoing what other stans have been saying for weeks now. I doubt things will change.
Don’t you find it weird all the negative kathie is getting since charles became the petty king. As she is the most popular of that lot, I’m wondering if she is the next scapegoat. As for the vicious Elser, she used to be fairly fair to the Sussexes before they left. After that, she sounded like she was ordered to trash them. And, according to Elser, kathie can’t do nothing wrong, she was perfect, most specially when compared to Meghan. And today, she is negative?
Khate will definitely be the next scapegoat, especially now that the payout scandal is public. Peggy and Chuck will be looking for a distraction and throw her under the bus. She’s walking on very thin ice and she knows it.
It IS weird, largely because it’s been a steady stream of negativity and shadiness in a fairly small window of time. We’ve seen her (and William) get very mild/gentle criticism in the past two years, but only briefly (besides the Disaster Tour last spring) and always with some excuse baked in. Even the Shaping Us criticism a few months back was still gentle even as more people joined in on it. This feels different, and it’s interesting that this is all happening right before the coronation. One would think they’d want to have a united front, especially considering the “rival court” across the pond. I also feel like the concurrent stories about the Middletons’ increasing difficulties with offloading Party Pieces are rather pointed in a way.
Beach Dreams–I’m really surprised this is coming down so hard just before the coronation. The RR would normally be deluging us with sickly-sweet crap about the happy-together Windsors being the perfect modern royal family and all. But the RF has too many factions at war to be smart enough to present a united front. Proof again Charles can’t command the loyalty his mother did–she would have shut this mess down.
Pippa definitely won in the best marriage way less stress, marry rich with none of this crap.
Their marriage is so odd to me. He waited around for years in the background, watching her f*ck her way through other men, being the aristo village bicycle, trying to get a title. Waited around until she failed at everything from marrying-an-aristo to having a real career. Then he picked up the pieces because?
He’s happy to take tax write-offs for investing in her brother’s failed businesses. He’s happy the royal connection stopped the investigations into his father (allegedly) raping his underage niece repeatedly.
As someone on here pointed out, they have the exact same face, so they must like f*cking themselves.
He was also in a relationship with one of her friends when they supposedly got back together. It could be that this relationship is the opposite of Cain and Unable’s – Unable was the stalker, in Pippa’s case I think James was the stalker. When they got engaged I read a comment from someone who knew them who said he had always been obsessed with her. On their wedding day he absolutely looked like the cat who got the cream.
Which again shows me 1) he’s happy she failed so she’s beholden to him for marrying her and 2) he likes f*cking himself given how Pip looks exactly like him.
There’s actually some biological reason for it, I think, lol. People tend to marry (be attracted to?) people who look like them. If my brother, SIL (his wife) and I are standing together, people always assume I’m the wife and she’s the sister, because they look so much alike (a lot of that is coloring, they’re both blonde and I’m brown hair/brown eyed). but I read somewhere that its not uncommon.
The alleged victim is unnamed and I’ve read nowhere she’s his niece.
Kate is expendable and they all know it. Chuck and Wills will always be protected. They are the future heirs. Cam is protected by Chuck but Kate doesn’t have the luxury of her husband’s protection.
Knives out indeed.
Just wait until the dust settles after Chuck is crowned. Knife throwing practice is will pick up.
For goodness sake, why is her mouth always gaping open?
Um, four months=16 weeks.
Not 11 weeks.
Wow that was super nasty
…yet also super accurate
Yup, and the fact that it was written by an Australian reporter is interesting too. I don’t think any of the British RRs could get away with writing about Kate like this, at least at the moment.
@LANNE, what a brilliant job. I have been writing a little booklet about not only my cancer journey, but also my husbands dementia. I have left money for it to be printed after I’m gone in the hope that one or both of them will bring some comfort to others going through it (hope they enjoy my warped sence of humour though lol), please I urge you all to see the person and not the illness and if at any time you can spare a few pennies, do donate to the wonderful charities that are trying to find cures. We never know when it’s going to be us or someone we love going through it.
Mary Pester, that is amazing and generous. Giving of your story so others going through those things will have a sister-in-arms by reading it.
I’m so glad you’re writing, @Mary! Your humor will be much appreciated, I know! My mother is a 3-time cancer survivor, so I’ve seen how devastating cancer can be. (My mom had a masectomy when I was a little girl–in the 1970s the masectomy was essentially a butchering. But I thought that women had 1 breast and 1 scar for many years!) Is there a specific charity that means a lot to you? I’d like to make a donation in your name, and I think a lot of other posters would as well. It’s so nice in this divided world to feel a sense of community, even with people we will never meet who live across oceans. You were one of the people who posted kind messages to me when my father passed 6 weeks ago. I’m praying that you are comfortable, and that you keep up your great spirits. You have brough so much good cheer to so many of us!!!
Mary Pester, I’m a breast cancer survivor and donate to the Canadian Cancer Society on a monthly basis. After my surgery in 2016 I managed to raise $2,000 by asking (well nagging actually) all my FB friends to donate and they came through in spades! Is there someone we could contact to get a copy of your booklet when it’s published? Would love to read it.
Your spirit really is indomitable and a shining example to others going through similar situations! XO
Wishing you all the best and sending positive energy, Mary. I’m a cancer survivor (had a double mastectomy last year at 43) and I know your words will be so helpful to others in this boat <3.
Mary Pester, thank you for the suggestion – I will plan on making a couple of donations in your honor to cancer and dementia research in my local area (unless there’s a specific one you want us to support?) Thanks for all the smiles and laughter you bring us every day!
Elser has written other articles about Kate that were very approving. I don’t see Kate as the problem. She has three children, one is a future king (George), and one is a drama boy (Louis). I’m sure William is high maintenance and drama as well. Yes, she can definitely improve her work. I think the Monarchy’s problem is Charles. I don’t think he’s really that well liked. He’s making Camilla queen? I thought Queen Elizabeth said he could make Camilla consort, and now he’s going against that? After Camilla’s history, there is no way she should be queen.
Why can’t you call a spade a spade? It’s not about approving articles, your girl Kate is lazy AF and even her “fans” see that as a problem in the future… at least Charles is busy and active.
Yes and no. Charles and William are getting bad press so Keen is being thrown under the bus. However, the complaints are legitimate. Anne and the queen all raised kids while working royals. Millions of women in the UK work and raise 3 kids. Kate is a married in and should work, and show a little gratitude, for her life of unimaginable privilege. This has been an issue while she was Waity and since marrying. QEII was not a fan of her laziness and often snubbed her.
And this is why the People headline about her “princess shuffle” being the main talking point of her trip to Denmark makes perfect sense. Dumb, shallow, and vapid.
Does Keen visit any patronages anymore? It seems like she shows up for military honorary appointments, random food pantry or baby banks or hawking early years awareness. IDK, maybe in anyone could stand working for her she would have a PR person and I would know the answer to this already.
It sure doesn’t seem like she visits her patronages anymore— her appearances lately seem to be randomly thrown together at the last minute. Didn’t representatives from a couple of the places W&K visited even flat-out say they got the call from the palace either the night before the proposed visit, or even the same morning?
How long has it been now that Kate’s been without a private secretary? There’s no way that a senior royal who did any actual work could go for months and months with this position empty.
I would think that her on holiday is less damaging than her opening her mouth in front of a camera, or her shying away from certain people on camera…..
Besides, maybe holiday is code for residential behavioral health treatment, or got admitted for workup of whatever at the hospital. She can go on holiday all she wants.
Also, gawd. Can you imagine how much Kate is going to go under the bus over the coming years? I don’t really have a high opinion of her, but…. Ugh.
Hmm wouldn’t surprise me about the treatment center part, isn’t that what happens to Camilla going on those trips to India?
That photo where Kate has her hand in the air waving looks exactly like the picture Kaiser always chooses when Brad Pitt is the subject of a post, the one where he is in a car.
IMO they look like they are the same person. Come to think of it, has anybody ever seen Brad Pitt and Kate at the same time, LOL…
The column’s kicker made me LOL: “Pull your finger out Your Highness, pop on a pair of sensible pumps and get out there and open something.”
I’ve been of two minds about W&K splitting. On the one hand, would Camilla (whom we know is in charge) approve, as it would follow her example with Chaz? Or would a W&K split just dredge up memories of the Charles/Diana/Camilla years and make things worse for Charles and his side-piece queen?
But this column made me think that something’s really afoot. The knives are OUT for Waity.
Kate deserves this. Despite PW saying she was going to “hit the ground running” when they got engaged, it’s clear she’s never wanted to work, and she’s hardly going to change her ways in her 40’s.
She compares very poorly with her predecessor as Princess of Wales, who had a lot of high-profile causes she worked for (e.g. AIDS, landlines), and which are still remembered more than 25 years after her death. And when she died she was 5 years younger than Kate is now.
And why on earth Kate persists with that open-mouthed pose is beyond me. She looks deranged.
I love how we all comment and then come back to the gurn! Yes, you are totally right, Jensa. She hasn’t got a work ethic. She has to be told what to do and when. There isn’t a strand of initiative in that woman’s DNA.
“…being the owner of the world’s only thermal bikini (perfect for a dip in a Scottish loch)…”
Do I even want to know what the deal is with this nonsense, or…? Sheesh….
” Part of it is that Kate’s husband and father-in-law treat her like she’s the village idiot, too stupid to do anything without being heavily stage-managed. ”
Well, it’s not as if they’d treat her any better even if she weren’t the village idiot. William and the establishment approved of Kate, precisely because she was never going to outshine the heir, or anyone else that outranked her in the family. They like her bc they know, she’ll do what they tell her to do. She’ll step to whatever mark they assign for her, and not question it, and not complain (against them), or explain (to them). She has no thoughts, no opinions, no voice of her own, and that’s alright for them, and that’s what keeps her around, for now.
If she had any sense, or principles, she’d quit the whole circus, or better yet, she’d have never joined them in the first place. But she joined bc she more or less was okay with their clownery, and she is completely fine with participating in it herself, for her own benefit. Being the village idiot is something she does of her own volition, and bc she knows that’s what this family wants from her. They both have the same MO.
“If the Princess of Wales keeps up the pattern we have seen, of taking lengthy chunks of leave so she can gambol about muddy fields or teach her children the correct way to discipline a footman….” 🤣
Elser wrote another anti Kate article a while back.
Then she followed it with one of her vicious anti Sussex stories .
I cant stand her ,she is just as bad as all the other journos .
Would not touch her with a barge pole.
Why is it so difficult for William and Kate to do their jobs?
Here, I can help.
#1. Write a large sum (say $50K) donation check from your personal wealth.
We all know you have $Millions coming in per year.
#2. Choose 2 charities per month to visit. Bring the check, sweeties.
#3. Take tons of pictures, with your mouths open/guffawing at each other.
#4. Every 4th month go away on “Holiday” bc you’ve worked so hard.
#5. Attend 1-2 State dinners a year, in which you haul out the big jewelry, get your photos taken.
#6. Drag your poor minor kids into this awful PR machine, dress them as if it is 1910, get your photos taken.
And the remaining time, please go away.
There, that should get things righty-o. Ya Royal Moochers!
WTF she should have the best botox known to earth. Her face is giving me so many personalities.
So many news sites have been pouring out the drivel that William and Kate are really stepping up! Their engagements numbers are up! Their impact is up! The fact is, the Queen has been gone for months and these two do-nothings show absolutely no interest in doing much of anything. For a woman so concerned with being the perfect parent, has she ever thought of being a positive example to her children? It is shocking how long they’ve been allowed to be lazy, and that laziness is never going away now. William and Kate have been together twenty years giving us the “Every Reason Why We Can’t Work” show. And let’s not forget, their reasons are always so selfless — being the perfect parents, honoring their elders by agreeing not to work even though they really want to, etc.
Seriously, this is what you have against the Princess of Wales ??????????? AHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA