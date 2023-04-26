“Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling theme-dressed at CinemaCon” links

Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie went to CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote Barbie, and they both did some theme-dressing. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence turned up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Leguizamo carries around $100 bills to tip generously. [OMG Blog]
John Stamos got the Olsen twins fired when they were 11 months old. [Dlisted]
Are you watching Jury Duty? Apparently, it’s great. [LaineyGossip]
Alex Skarsgard’s Succession performance as a profoundly weird Swedish billionaire (who sends his blood to a coworker) is just so wonderful. [Pajiba]
Elon Musk has a very stupid burner account. [Jezebel]
John Mulvaney’s girlfriend wore a bikini. [Egotastic]
Underrated American cities! [Buzzfeed]
Hailee Steinfeld is trying to make neck bows happen. [RCFA]
Kate Beckinsale wore lube on the Tonight Show. [Seriously OMG]
Can we end HIV by 2030? [Towleroad]
Perhaps the most perfect casting that has ever happened.
I freaking love John Leguizamo. And I think it’s cute how Margot and Ryan are growing the bleach out. They must be so relieved to be done with it!
Co-sign on John. He’s a tremendous talent and it’s not surprising at all that he’s also a generous man.
I’ve been a fan of his since the 90’s. He had a great TV show on Fox back then that was so funny and yet it didn’t get renewed.
Um, this is one of the best looks I’ve *ever* seen on Margot. It always baffles me how hit or miss her fashion is (with way more misses than hits tbh).
The problem with “under rated cities” in states where one can’t receive proper reproductive and pregnancy care is at what cost are you buying a house? I definitely agree with Philadelphia. I think the secret is out that it’s a great city, but it’s still pretty affordable. Oakland, though, LMFAO! Great city? Yes. Affordable? LOLOLOLOLOL!!!
Well, the article is about underrated cities as tourist destinations, not places to live. So, affordability and health care wouldn’t be an issue.
I guess I skimmed it too quickly and didn’t realize it was about tourism. Even so, I’m not in a state of mind to be spending tourist dollars in states that are actively discriminating against, well, most of the population. I know there are a lot of wonderful people, places, and experiences in those states, but sometimes economic pressure is what it takes
Completely agree with you. As my kids graduate from college there are so many states that they will not think about because they are not habitable anymore because of their hatred of women and other minorities. My kids won’t even vacation in states that would murder women simply for having an ectopic pregnancy as they would let a woman die rather than provide medical care. This applies equally to my sons, not just my daughters.
Hugs to your kids. It’s a scary time to be a young adult.
And my beloved home of Boston, where our state government has vowed to protect proper reproductive and pregnancy care, is on that list but it is NOT affordable. But do come and visit.
I’m curious how McCall, Idaho made that list. I have family in McCall and it is one of the most breathtakingly gorgeous places I have ever been, but at just over 2,000 people, I’m not sure how it is city. It’s literally like 3 streets around lake with a forest, surrounded by mountains.
Boston is a weird choice, too. How is Boston “underrated”? It’s insanely popular as a tourist destination and for young professionals (reflected in the high cost of living).
But ITA about anywhere that’s a scenic small town surrounded by nature. There are more places than we could possibly count fitting that description, but they aren’t cities. In fact, that’s one of their best features.
I’m at a point where I’m not willing to spend tourist dollars in states that don’t consider me a full human, but it’s tragic because actually the U.S. is geographically enormous and diverse, with so much natural beauty to enjoy.
Jury Duty is one of the best shows I have EVER seen. It’s not only hysterically funny reality TV – it’s heartwarming and gives me faith in humanity.
Jury Duty is AMAZING. It’s a modern-day version of The Joe Schmo Show, which is the highest compliment that I could give it. I wish I could watch it for the first time again.
Ryan and Margo look great, good for them for their cheerful PR on this movie.
Ryan looks so much better with that warm blond hair instead of the icy platinum blond hair he had in the movie.
Plot twist! Ryan is not aging well at all.. yikes.
I hope they make a Ryan Gosling doll. I will play with it all day.