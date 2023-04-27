A setting spray, a whole body deodorant and a personal shaver

From CB: I bought this set of spice jars and labels we featured back in January. My son helped me move all the spices over and I alphabetized them. They look so nice, they’re easier to find and the little funnel that comes with the set made it easy. Plus there are labels for just about every spice. Whenever I open my spice cabinet I feel so fancy. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.
A setting spray you’ll want to use every day
Milani setting spray comes in dewy, matte and sunscreen formula, all under $14 a bottle. It has over 38,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s more effective than the more expensive sprays, that it makes their makeup last all day and that their skin look so nice. “When I read that this was a dupe for Urban Decay all nighter setting spray, I had to try it. It’s been great! My makeup doesn’t move an inch all day at work and I’m constantly outside, walking and moving around in Florida. I will most definitely be purchasing the larger size when this small one runs out!” “I like this product! I use this product as a setting spray and as my last step in my makeup routine. It sets my makeup while leaving a more natural glow on my face. I have sensitive skin and this doesn’t irritate it.” “Just as good as the Charlotte Tilbury with a significant price difference. I love this I will repurchase this setting spray forever.”
A mixing bowl set you’ll wish you bought sooner
From CB: I have this Pyrex mixing bowl set, I bought it March, 2021 and I still use it almost every day. You get three size glass clear bowls for under $18. They don’t have a great fakespot rating but I vouch for them. They’re durable, oven and dishwasher safe and great for serving and mixing. Most reviewers love them as much as I do. “Nice, heavy, glass bowls perfect for mixing anything of any size!” “very useful set. Great for double boiling, mixing, assembling salads, etc. So easy to clean and very sturdy!” “I’m really happy with my purchase. They’re made of glass so I wouldn’t describe them necessarily as light weight but they aren’t overly heavy either. They work great.”
A serum with azelaic acid for clearer, softer skin
From CB: This serum by trusted brand Cos de BAHA is formulated with azelaic acid, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It comes in 5% and 10% strengths, both under $14. It has over 5,700 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say that it cleared their acne and treated rosacea when nothing else worked. “By the end of the first two weeks there was a dramatic difference in my skin even the scarring and redness from my rosacea was disappearing.” “I was struggling with pregnancy acne on my back and neck… After three days of use, 80% of the pimples are healed and zero new pimples show up!”
A lazy susan for better cupboard and fridge organization
From Hecate: My kitchen is so poorly designed and whoever put in the cupboards hates short people. I can’t access anything that’s not sitting on the edge of the shelf. I got some lazy Susans and they help, but they are too low and everything falls over. I love these high-walled iDesign spinners because they’re sectioned, which would keep things from falling. But what sold me is they are made from recycled plastic. Of course they can be used beyond the kitchen – for bathrooms, art supplies or makeup organization. And they’re well priced too, at $22, on sale for $17 this week. They have almost 500 reviews with 4.7 stars from ReviewMeta. Oh, this is a great idea to use these, “I bought these to use under my kitchen sink for items like trash bags, dishwasher pods, dish liquid, etc. I loved the first one so much that I bought a second and now everything under the sink is easy to see and reach.” They work in the fridge as well, “Love it. It is great to have in the refrigerator for smaller condiments, and not have to dig n hunt (spins nicely).”
A whole body deodorant for peace of mind
From Hecate: I don’t know if I’m telling on myself but I’ve never heard of whole body deodorant. I was wondering what the difference between whole body deodorant and lotion is. This says it actually does block odor for up to 72 hours while lotion just masks the smell. LUME claims this is safe enough to go everywhere – underboob, buttcrack, underarm, belly buttons and even privates. And it comes in some really nice scents, too, like lavender sage, clean tangerine, soft powder, etc. I’m intrigued. I feel like I’d like this on hand for those days when I’m just not sure how I smell. It sells for about $22 and has 4.1 stars from over 49,000 reviews that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say it works, even after a full day, “It’s genius. It works amazing!! I feel so much cleaner and better after busting my a** all night at work. I use it everywhere!” Others say it isn’t a miracle, but it bridges a gap, “I’d say it’s helping. It doesn’t prevent sweating it just makes you not be super stinky.”
A battery operated personal shaver for smoother skin
From Hecate: This little $20 Flawless facial hair remover is about the size of a lipstick and claims to be painless, which I’ll believe when I see it. It’s battery operated, which is convenient. And gold-plated, so it’s bougie enough to make me feel fancy. The description says it’s gentle enough to use everyday before makeup. I’m lucky that I’m still at the point I just need some spot maintenance for my face. If this truly is painless, I’m sold. And there are six colors to choose from. And it has 4.4 stars from over 130,000 reviews that ReviewMeta confirmed. Oh, it doesn’t pluck, it shaves, so it really is pain-free, “It does not fully remove any hair, so there is no pain involved like when you wax or pluck.” People with skin issues highly recommend it, “I suffer from psoriasis and hyper pigmentation, so per my dermatologist, I need to avoid any trauma to my skin. This little gadget was the problem solver.”
A teething toy with a built in handle
From Hecate: Not everyone gives their kids soothing toys but if you do, you definitely don’t want them losing them. This adorable little penguin is genius. It’s both a toy and a teether and looks like it will last. The baby reaches inside the toy to hold it and sucks on its ‘wing’. Even when the baby falls asleep, the chances are they’ll keep a grip on it. Plus it’s a good size for parents to keep an eye on it. It comes in six different colors for $10 each or a combo for $17. The combo option has a little reindeer whose arms are textured. Over 22,000 people gave these little guys 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Parents preferred these to pacifiers and thumb sucking, “I was looking for solutions to stop my 2 month old from starting to suck her thumb, I tried 3 different pacifier brands and several other teethers/toys and she didn’t take to anything before this toy.” Others found it works on coordination as well as soothing, “Added bonus: he has found creative ways to hold it which forces him to work on manipulating objects in his hands to align it with his mouth.”
Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.
This post is so funny, it’s like a day in my life. haha. First I have and love love love the Pyrex bowls. They last forever. The little spot shaver is really great. I have had it for ever and I love it. It is painless and very efficient. I can’t do those blade shaving things because I don’t trust myself, but this is super easy and gentle. And finally the setting spray also works really well 🙂
I have the shaver too, it really doesn’t hurt at all. I use it on the upper lip area (for some reason the right side has dark-ish hair but the left is fine, go figure), and I’ve never even had any irritation afterward. The buzzing sound it makes can be a bit annoying, but otherwise I definitely recommend it.
Triple the recommend on the Pyrex bowls. My strong advice would be to grab the set with lids. Having lids for the bowls is so useful. Make a salad or other side, throw a lid on it, put it in the fridge until the rest of the meal is ready. If I’m baking something in the morning,, I’ll measure out the dry ingredients the night before and pop a lid on. Also great for letting dough rise.
That Milani setting spray is wonderful. It kept my makeup on throughout a day of moving boxes and furniture a few weeks ago.
I’ve only used the dewy kind, but the matte kind was what several of my friends recommended to me.
I use the one with sunscreen in it. It’s nice for reapplying SPF throughout the day when I’m wearing makeup. It works great, but I really dislike the smell. It’s a typical sunscreen smell, and it tastes bitter if I get it on my lips. But my makeup doesn’t budge and I don’t get burned! I like it better than the Supergoop version, which sprays out of the bottle too heavily.
I can totally vouch for the Lume and the Flawless face shaver!
Lume also makes great body wipes (for when you can’t bathe but aren’t feeling fresh) – great to have here in the southeast during the summer.
I’m using the Lume deodorant right now. It works. I’m not sweating under my arms or boobs. It says it will work for 72 hours but since I shower every day, I haven’t tested that theory.
Lume is the bomb!
Totally endorse the Flawless shaver. Hyper-sensitive skin AND eczema that’s treated with multiple types of steroids, so during treatment spells I grow hair everywhere. It’s a lifesaver for my face and hands during those periods.
Hey Celebitchy, I’m looking for a good body lotion with an spf. I’ve found a couple, but do any of you have experience with a really good brand?
Oh man I would love some recommendations for this too. I don’t mind sunscreen, but for days when I’m not going out in the sun much it would be nice to have protection and lotion in one product!
Exactly! I admit I’m lazy. Twofers are my jam.
Check out the Australian Gold line of sunscreen. I don’t know about body lotion but they do have one that is a sunscreen + tinted BB cream for the face.
Hecate: I use Lume & it works! I’d recommend a scent tho bc the unscented for a sec isn’t wonderful. But yea it works & I need it bc turns out perimenopause really does affect body odor 😖😖😖
had been wondering about the efficacy of lume, so these good reviews are nice to see! those commercials though. they make the inventor look like a madwoman
Those commercials kill me!
I hate the commercials so much! Even hearing great reviews, I’m not sure I could ever bring myself to buy it.
for some reason that woman has weirdly grown on me. i think she’s just truly sincere about her product.
I also like the Flawless shaver. Totally painless.
I’ve had that set of Pyrex bowls for about 10 years, I love them. I use them every day.
I wanted to report on the cuticle oil that was featured a few weeks ago. Two things: 1) I have a nail that splits down the middle as it grows out, I have to keep it really short. It has improved, I don’t know if it will go away 100% but I now don’t have to worry about it splitting so far down it bleeds. 2) I had one day where allergies kicked my butt, I was sneezing and blowing my nose constantly. My poor nose was raw by the end of the day. After putting the oil on my cuticles right before bed I thought I should put it my nose and see what happens. My nose was perfectly fine the next morning. No redness, no peeling, nothing. So now I’m wondering what else I can use it for. LOL
Yay! So glad to see this again. I was afraid after it didn’t run last week that the recommendations had been eliminated.
There are at least two things in this post I plan to buy. Thanks for ferreting out all the good stuff.
I used the azaleic acid and for me it was fine. Didn’t see much effect.
I am trying the SPF setting spray.
I like the look of that set of spice jars. If anyone is looking for great spices, I can’t recommend Penzey’s enough. I’ve never had lemon peel that tasted so fantastic and the cinammons are amazing. Their sets are my go-to gifts now. I have nothing to do with the company, just was gifted a set of their spices and have stolen that idea!
Penzey’s spices are fantastic and the company supports great causes/ politics
Just bought a couple of lazy Susan’s. They are exactly what I needed but didn’t realize it. Love your recommendations!