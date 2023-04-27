Alexi Lubomirski: Prince Harry is ‘really interested in photography,’ takes great photos

This ^ is a photo of photographer Alexi Lubomirski attending the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Alexi had already shot Harry and Meghan’s engagement portraits, and they asked him to be their wedding photographer too. He mostly does high-end fashion photography, and he’s got a new book and exhibition coming out, which is why he chatted with the Telegraph recently about what it’s like to photograph royalty, specifically the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan actually worked with him after their wedding too – they asked him to photograph their family in 2021, for the Sussexes’ Christmas card that year. They’re still close to him, and he’s lovely about them (much to the chagrin of the Telegraph) Some highlights from his interview:

Working as the official photographer at the Sussexes’ wedding: It was one of the most stressful moments of his career, not least because courtiers had warned him in advance that Prince Philip wasn’t a fan of having his picture taken; equally, he had to corral 10 under-10s into looking at the camera. With the children proving to be a handful, Lubomirski, 47, eventually went up to the late Queen and promised he wouldn’t be more than five minutes; she smiled and said, “I’m not the one you need to worry about.” In the end, he got the shot by asking, “Who likes Smarties?” to the resounding response of “Me”.

Meghan apparently liked his Julia Roberts photos: Lubomirski has gone on to work with Julia Roberts numerous times for magazines including Elle, Marie Claire and Harper’s Bazaar – and allegedly, Meghan Markle hired him after seeing one of these shoots.

He loves photographing British people: Generally, British actors win in the fun stakes, and one of his favourite people to work with is Ewan McGregor, who is as happy to hop around on set in bunny ears as he is to pose in a suit. “I desperately miss how good British people are at laughing at themselves,” he says. “You quickly learn in America not to take the piss out of other people – whereas in Britain it’s a sign of rapport.”

He says Harry is a great amateur photographer too: Before collaborating with big-name subjects, Lubomirski finds points in common to chat about on set. With Harry, Botswana was the obvious choice – but it sounds like the Duke of Sussex was more interested in honing his burgeoning photographic skills. In fact, the Princess of Wales appears to have some competition on her hands. “Harry is really interested in photography,” says Lubomirski. “He takes a lot of great black and white pictures. I talked to him about different apps to use to create the perfect picture. I was definitely giving him ideas.”

The Sussexes’ engagement portraits: The prince-on-prince professional relationship began on the grounds of Windsor Castle in late 2017 when Lubomirski shot the all-important engagement images that would act as Meghan’s royal coming-out. “Every time they looked at each other I almost felt awkward. I kept thinking, ‘This is so intimate, should I even be here for this?’ Being around them was very intoxicating.’’ While the rest of the press pack was kept at arm’s length, he spent hours with them. “I’m cheesy and I love taking pictures of people in love.”

[From The Telegraph]

I am dying to see Harry’s photography. While he was promoting Spare, Bryony Gordon also noted that Harry had just completed a big display of black-and-white family photos. I imagine he photographs Meghan and the kids constantly. We saw that in the Netflix series too – the Sussexes love to document their love and their kids, and they’re sitting on a huge cache of family photos. Anyway, Alexi sounds like a nice guy who loves his job. While the Telegraph makes the most out of the fact that he was educated in posh British schools and he speaks with a British accent, Alexi lives in America and he mostly works there too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Alexi Lubomirski for the Sussexes.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Alexi Lubomirski: Prince Harry is ‘really interested in photography,’ takes great photos”

  1. Moderatelywealthy says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Kkkate will have a fit- has Harry not done enough against her?

    Poor wiglette!

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:38 am

      She will start showing more black and white pics now, I wonder if Kate took even a short photography course since she is soo interested,with such resources I would jump at perfecting this craft .

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:47 am

      Indeed, esp as:

      1) When she was still a GF she apparently went round all photography studios in london trying to get them to exhibit her ‘work’, they all turned her down
      2) She ‘leaked’ to the press that she was going to work in the US as Testino’s assistant but turns out that was a lie as he came out and said so. Alexi actually DID work as Testino’s photo assistant
      3) For someone like Alexi to say such good things about Harry’s photography skills is a big deal, esp as kHate has gotten snark for her ‘skills’. Lets not forget kHate is that person who took photos of Leibowitz’s setup of those shots of TQ and George

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        April 27, 2023 at 10:56 am

        @Digital Unicorn what do you mean, as in another photographer did the lighting measurements, angles etc and she came to just press click and got credit?

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        April 27, 2023 at 11:01 am

        No, she allegedly took the photos of the setup for ‘inspiration’ IIRC. Though I think Annie might have addressed that story in the press.

    • Becks1 says:
      April 27, 2023 at 11:07 am

      Photography was all she had left, LOL.

      Reply
  2. Lizzie says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I would love if Harry’s next book is a collection of his photographs. Another best seller for sure.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:58 am

      Came here to say the same thing. With a massive centre spread of QEII and the little Sussexes cozying up together like the happy family they were! Can’t WAIT!

      Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      April 27, 2023 at 11:25 am

      In the Netflix documentary, Meg said how impressed she was with Haz’s photos on his Instagram site, taken in Africa. It’s part of what first captured her interest in Prince Haz. 💗

      Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      April 27, 2023 at 11:26 am

      Isn’t that part of what drew Meghan to him and made her accept a date with him? That he was taking beautiful pictures of nature (how you see yourself) versus how others see you, or something like that? Would love a glimpse into how he views the world, which is what would be reflected in his art.

      Reply
  3. Shawna says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I Googled the photographer + Julia Roberts. I can see why Meghan liked these! https://alexilubomirski.com/photographer/celebrities/julia-roberts-for-harpers-bazaar-uk/

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:35 am

      I have always felt Meghan had a passing resemblance to Julia especially the side profile.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 27, 2023 at 10:45 am

        The basketball shorts suit reminded me of an outfit Julia wore in Pretty Woman. That plus the polka-dot polo outfit and I really do see the similarities. I’m waiting for someone on SM to do a montage of Meghan’s best outfits and smiles to the song Pretty Woman. Maybe someone already has, idk.

      • Ciotog says:
        April 27, 2023 at 10:50 am

        Personally I think Meghan and Harry look very similar, if differently complected.

      • aftershocks says:
        April 27, 2023 at 11:21 am

        ^^ Yes, there is something I think about the symmetry of their faces and how their noses are positioned in connection with their eyes. They both have deep-set eyes (M gets that from her father, but the dark color is from her mother). Harry’s eyes however, are small and close together. Meg’s are large and farther apart. And of course, Harry’s lips are thin, and Meg’s are beautifully full. But yes, there’s a definite synergy between them and a similar charisma, as well as the obvious deep connection they share, on a spiritual level.

        After all, they are 17th cousins who have common ancestors fifteen generations back, via Meg’s paternal grandmother and Harry’s Spencer side.

      • ThatsNotOkay says:
        April 27, 2023 at 11:29 am

        Then I do too. I’ve been told I look like Julia Roberts (which, according to people on this site, has rarely been a compliment) AND that I look like Meghan (which, on this site, would be a huge compliment, lol)! And I have neither’s complexion, but I guess I share their closer set eyes (which I dislike), something of the nose, and probably more than anything, their smile. Not their hair, though, lol!

      • Jais says:
        April 27, 2023 at 11:42 am

        @thatsnotokay, man, I wish people told me I looked like Julia or Meghan! I’m sorry but they are both gorgeous. Imo anyways. So I’d take that as a compliment. Not saying I don’t have nice features also😂 but I have no similarities.

      • SpankyB says:
        April 27, 2023 at 12:17 pm

        Ciotog – I do too, they have the same profile.

    • Southern Fried says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:42 am

      Wow Julia Roberts has never looked better, gorgeous just gorgeous.

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        April 27, 2023 at 11:43 am

        @ThatsNotOkay well then you must be gorgeous. Do you have the same grinny smile?

      • ThatsNotOkay says:
        April 27, 2023 at 7:45 pm

        @Noki I supposed I do, but I’ve rarely seen the resemblance, though others constantly have. I just see my close-set eyes and wish they were father apart, lol.

  4. Moxyladyi says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:26 am

    He seems lovely. What a great guy to have taking their photos. He’s truly talented too.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I don’t think I can adequately explain how much I love these two. Am I creepy? lmao

    Reply
  6. Ameerah M says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:27 am

    So I just Googled him and…Alexi is FINE. He could be a model himself.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 27, 2023 at 10:49 am

      He is! It’s funny in the wider article he talks about being hit on when he takes pictures and how he makes sure to mention that he’s married in the first few minutes. He goes on to say that people would tell him of course he was going to cheat on his wife, considering the job he has, and he was like um yeah no I will not.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      April 27, 2023 at 12:07 pm

      He started taking pictures for Vogue eons ago and was featured in one of those little pics in the front pages… I thought I had never seen someone so delicious looking.

      Reply
  7. S808 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:34 am

    I think his photos of them are my absolute favorite

    Reply
  8. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Maybe you will appreciate the info that Alexi is a prince himself – he comes from Lubomirski family which is a Polish princely family with their own coat of arms. Poland is not a monarchy but families like this one still use titles, albeit useless. It only tells us that their ancestors were historically relevant and that they are old money filthy rich.

    Reply
  9. Chloe says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:36 am

    A few of harry’s photographs have actually featured on KP’s instagram a few years back and he’s definitely better than keen.

    Reply
  10. Blue Nails Betty says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:41 am

    “ In fact, the Princess of Wales appears to have some competition on her hands. ”

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Somebody is about to go wild with her camera and releasing photos. It wouldn’t surprise me if we suddenly hear she has a deal with showing her pics at a posh gallery.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:49 am

    It’s good that he still has a relationship with Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  12. notasugarhere says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Harry has released some of his Sentebale-related photos in the past and they are striking.

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      April 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

      The only ones I’ve seen are the ones they showed on the documentary when Meghan was talking about scrolling through his feed, and that was my initial impression – wow, he’s pretty good! Then there was that bit where they’re walking in the field after arriving in LA to stay at Tyler Perry’s, Meghan is doing a video, and he tells her to rotate her phone; I suspected he was somewhat serious about his photography.

      Reply
  13. Sophie says:
    April 27, 2023 at 11:20 am

    The bit about Harry, I thought so too! I remember when he was a working royal and he announced a competition, I think, with National Geographic via Sussex Royal? And I remember the announcement of the competition came with one of his photos? Does anyone else remember that?

    Reply
  14. Lili says:
    April 27, 2023 at 11:43 am

    I’m sure ive seen some of Harry’s photos and he is good, i would love to see a photobook of his work

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    April 27, 2023 at 11:54 am

    That’s a lovely interview. It makes sense he has an interest in photography, he’s spent time working for wildlife photographer/videographers. The Teej and Mike couple, his unofficial surrogate parents in Africa, are award winning at what they do, and he spent a lot of time with them, being directed by them. I’m sure he developed an eye for it then. It sounds like he’s interested in the boring technical part as well.

    Reply
  16. Izzy says:
    April 27, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    SHOTS FIRED! Is that wailing I hear in the distance from a distraught Princess of Wails that she is about to be overshadowed YET AGAIN? (Pippa did it with her actual expertise in childhood development.)

    Reply
  17. cherry says:
    April 27, 2023 at 2:21 pm

    glad there’s another royal keen into photography. he should totally show his pictures. sounds like he likes it enough to get some quality tips from a pro. black and white is good starting point and easier bc there’s less contrast and easier to focus on ur subject and composition. as for alex’s pictures from the wedding, the one on the staircase with harry’s hand cut off irks me to no end. they look great but the composition was lacking.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment