Prince Harry: The Sun’s unlawful activities didn’t magically end in 2012

News Group Newspapers’ entire argument in this week’s preliminary hearing is that Prince Harry “waited too long” to sue NGN/The Sun, that if he really wanted accountability from NGN, he should have sued them in 2012, when they made a deal with Buckingham Palace to block the Windsors from suing them. Adjacent to that argument is NGN’s insistence that as of the Leveson Inquiry (2011-2012), NGN stopped employing the same methods they had been using for twenty-plus years, meaning the phone hacking, voicemail hacking, monitoring of communications, blagging, the hiring of private investigators, etc. Except as Harry’s witness statement points out, NGN did not magically stop in 2012. What they did to Meghan Markle (when Harry and Meghan were just dating) proves that:
Prince Harry has alleged that The Sun newspaper paid a private investigator to find out Meghan Markle’s social security number when they had first started their relationship. The allegation was part of the witness statement filed by the duke in a preliminary hearing against News Group Newspapers (NGN).
Harry’s witness statement said: “The Sun (through its journalist, James Beal, who I now know regularly stalked me in the UK and abroad to places such as Jamaica) instructed an American private investigator, Danno Hanks (who has admitted to regularly carrying out work for NGN over a number of years), to obtain private information in the form of a report about my new relationship with Meghan. This information, which included highly sensitive information such as her social security number (and other details about her and her family), was unlawfully obtained by Mr Hanks in the full knowledge of the Editors of The Sun.”
Harry said that this meant The Sun obtained private information, which could be seen in two articles, “such as my and/or Meghan’s call records (to establish how many texts I had sent her), flight details and so on.”
This means, Harry claims, that “unlawful activity isn’t as ‘historic’ as NGN claims” and that the company has not changed since the phone hacking scandal saw the closure of the News of the World.
NGN told Yahoo News in a statement: “In 2012, an unreserved apology was made to all of those who had brought cases against the News of the World for voicemail interception. Since then, NGN has been paying financial damages to those with claims. There are a number of disputed claims still going through the civil courts some of which seek to involve The Sun. The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations.”
[From Yahoo News]
Yeah, Byline Investigates already pointed out some of the weird reporting in the Sun in the first year of Meghan and Harry’s relationship, including how many text messages they sent each other, what was in those texts (lots of emojis), and all of the tracking of Meghan’s movements and finances. They were absolutely monitoring Meghan’s bank accounts and credit cards. This would have been in 2016-17. Still, the judge in the case apparently thinks there’s some kind of “discrepancy” in why Harry didn’t think to sue NGN in 2012.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
156795, Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships. Queens, New York – Wednesday September 7, 2016. Photograph: Â© Ron Angle, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
162812, Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle leaves Yoga in Toronto, Canada. Currently in a extreme weather alert for the Toronto area. Meghan was doing a Hot Yoga session that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. Toronto, Canada – Saturday March 11, 2017. CANADA OUT Photograph: Â© , PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact.,Image: 359678156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
-
-
HRH Prince Harry Of Wales, seen at the Festival of Polo at Beaufort Polo Club, Gloucestershire,Image: 531422612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
Toronto, CANADA – Prince Harry holds girlfriend Meghan Markle’s hand as they leave the wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games 2017. The happy couple looked to be enjoying the games today with big smiles.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2017
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Toronto, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy each others company at the Invictus Games. The duo cheer on Wheelchair Tennis as they sit on the sidelines.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2017
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/25/2017 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 25 Sep 2017
Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
, Toronto, – Prince Harry & girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Tennis. 35
PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Harry_Meghan_1
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Â or call +02 9660 0500 â€“ for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Â Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Canada
When: 25 Sep 2017
Credit: INSTARimages.com
Danno Hanks? Could there be a more sketchy gum shoe detective name?
If this isn’t super illegal activity, I don’t know what is.
LOL, yes. And he cooperated fully in the beginning, was very contrite in interviews and on social media, but he’s since changed his tune. Too late, though, Harry and his counsel have all his evidence.
Yeah, he has since recanted(pressured by a certain sun maybe?) but it has no bearing as to whether the case goes to trial. I think it would however have some bearing on the outcome if this actually goes to trial.
This is why I don’t think NGN’s statute of limitations argument is going to work. Generally, statutes of limitations start to run from the time when an injury occurred or when the harm is discovered. Apparently, Harry has evidence of harms that started well after 2012 (I’m guessing William did, too, hence his own case in 2019).
Okay, yeah, this makes the Sol argument irrelevant, I would assume. Also, love how byline and the guardian are so on top of this. Byline’s articles on each day of the case are worth a read.
Thanks for this info. What is Byline? I tried Byline.com but I don’t think that’s right.
Bylineinvestigates.com
Brian Cathcart has been writing and following for a while. You can find all the details that cannot often be found in most of the BM, aside from the guardian.
https://bylineinvestigates.com/2023/04/26/sun-hacking-case-day-two-how-a-top-murdoch-executive-left-buckingham-palace-talking-to-the-hand/
There’s also bylinetimes but bylineinvestigates has more of the court case details.
I wonder if the defense will be “well that’s a claim for Meghan to bring, not harry” if it was her phone, bank information, SSN etc that was hacked?
Yeah I wondered the same but there still seems to be a very good case that the family was hindering him from suing and that the sun was deliberately delaying. Imo. But depends on what the judge thinks, I guess. It’s just funny. The BM have been wanting Meghan on the stand forever. Would she then possibly be a witness if it goes to trial or could they just interview the investigator?
Do they really want to invite Meghan to sue them? I don’t know what the equivalent would be in Britain, but in the states, stealing someone’s social security number is a very big deal.
That would be a logical next step, but it sounds like they obtained Harry’s texts, calls & possibly flight information (?) illegally, too. And I feel like if they tossed Harry’s suit because of that, Meghan would file her own suit the next business day!
Harry is using that info to show ongoing illegal activity by NGN which supports extending the Statute of Limitations so it should be admissible.
Don’t two parties at either end of private (ahem) text messaging constitute two possible phone hacking claimants?
@Felicity Fox
I think they’re talking about this Byline:
https://bylinetimes.com/2023/04/25/queen-had-secret-agreement-with-murdoch-papers-to-spare-harry-hacking-trial-ordeal-court-hears/
So the invisible contract is the tabloid paying Peg and Chuckles for hacking and Peg and Chuckles saying we will except payment but you have to write only good things about us and then the tabloid says ok but we need to write nasty stories about someone so you need to provide a someone or we will write crap about you? Jeez this is all so absolutely absurd and ridiculous. Of course it is still continuing to this day.
@susan Collins, I want to know, WHO paid that idiot who offered a man who had worked with Megan £70,000,, to say he had slept with her!!
I would like those answers too. How are you doing Mary? I hope you are ok.
@,Susan Collins, I’m a bit under the weather tonight lovey. Doctor came in to see me and said he thinks I have an infection brewing, maybe where I had the cannulas in or something I picked up in hospital
Just got to wait and see, but he agreed im better of at home in my own bed with a course of strong anti biotics, thank you for asking x
@Mary Pester. I’m glad that you are at home where you will be comfortable. I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers that all will get better for you.
In France they had the Sun King.
In England, apparently The Sun has the King (by the goolies).
#CharlesIsNotInCharge #UnfitToRule
The judge needs to pay attention because the evidence is clear: NGN/The Sun hoisted themselves by their own petard with their coverage of Meghan in the early part of their relationship. One could even argue that the ongoing hate coverage of Meghan and the bargains struck with members of the BRF to maintain it is proof of ongoing harm. KP was leaking like a sieve, as was Team Rottweiler.
Hugh Grant has had a few things to say about them as well. The Sun/NGN/Murdoch signed off on ACTUAL BURGLARIES of their targets? Burglary?
Hugh Grant: “The fact… that these Unlawful Acts included targeted burglaries is truly appalling. The Defendant clearly considers itself above the law and is using the law now in a way I believe it was never intended, that is to further cover-up and conceal what it has done.”
Final random aside, because I found it amusing…. a friend pointed out to me this morning that there’s a major lunar eclipse happening the day before the Shiny Hat Party Fyre Festival (remember when Kings had astrologers to help them avoid cosmic faux pas? lol Chaz needs one). Apparently per a few astrologers, it’s one that emphasizes big secrets coming out. I can’t think of a bigger bombshell than the one delivered in the courts this week, unless someone finally reveals what he and Camilla really did to Diana?
Mercury is also retrograde through May 14th. 😂
Sometimes I wonder if the press regret going as hard as they did because they literally lost their cash cows, Murdoch media is going through it with multiple lawsuits and the royals left behind don’t make them any money. They literally let their hubris and egos get the best of them. It’s clear they didn’t think Harry would take it this far and it’s clear they’re more than likely pissed with the family behind the scenes as well. Harry and Meghan aren’t afraid of them and I think that is traumatizing and frightening to them. They’ve must’ve forgotten that Harry is a war veteran and Diana’s son and Meghan is Doria’s daughter who’s been an activist all her life.
Kaiser it’s just the presiding judge but a judge hired by the Times and the Daily Mail. The presiding judge has given no comment on it, only said the arguments for the amendment cannot be done today from what I understand
I think this is really the crux of the argument – the illegal activity was (is?) still ongoing.
I think Harry’s team has three arguments to get around the SoL defense, it will be interesting to see if they work –
1) harry didn’t sue in 2012 based on promises of an apology that never happened
2) Harry didn’t realize the extent of the hacking in 2012 and only became aware in 2019* so that was why he decided to sue
3) the illegal behavior is still happening.
*sort of interesting, right, that William brought a claim in 2019 and Harry decided to sue in 2019. Wonder what they both found out that year?
Wholeheartedly agree with every word! There’s a reason this hearing is days long. This many parties with a veritable feast of wrongdoing over many years and continuing to this day will give the court plenty of factual basis to get past a motion to dismiss on pretty thin SoL grounds. On top of which, NGN can’t claim SoL when their hands are so dirty, they deliberately mislead, obstructed, obfuscated, and LIED to prevent their victims from knowing how badly they were and are being harmed.
I’m highly suspicious about meetings Wm had at/with security agencies. Some was said to be around his failed ‘cyberbullying’ work, others were just ‘William was at X security agency learning something they won’t tell us’ type meetings. He may only have been there to gain access to what info was being tracked about him and by whom, to find out identities of certain blogs, etc.
Very early on in their marriage, W&K went hard against a lot of critical blogs, getting them shut down for copyright infringement for reposting pics of W&K at engagements. They didn’t go after any of the pro-W&K blogs who used the exact same photos. That’s a trick Kate used during the dating years. If a tabloid used a pap pic and wrote a negative article, she’d threaten them. Another tabloids using the exact same pic and writing a pro-Kate article was left alone.
As I wrote in another thread, William also did a three week stint at a security agency in Spring 2019. He could have found out info then about how deep the NGN illegal activities went, found out with access that regular citizens and even Harry didn’t have.
Good for you to connect those dots!!!
@Nota yes the timing of that three week stint at a security agency (was it MI6?) is sort of interesting here, right?
also again lets remember william gets his own red boxes, has for years (Harry does not.) Maybe there was something in there that sparked this?
I was wondering if Harry was going to use that evidence in his case. Good for him.
These are great points and the judge should seriously consider the fact that the crime did not stop, thus prior crimes (pre 2012 settlement) should be admitted in this case and be used to augment any damages awarded.
Murdoch never learns unless it hits him in the wallet. His wallet needs not only to be hit this time, but blown to pieces.
Beginning to worry about this judge!!
Good day, Mary! I hope you’re feeling better today.😊
I’m also giving this judge a side eye.
@BEVERLY, hello love, yep seems this judge is toooo fond of looking to give the press wigleroom. Not feeling right doctor is coming into see me after his afternoon practice, so should be here about 6.30, but I’m NOT going back into hospital, my bed, my home is where I feel the best I can. Thank you for asking xx
I love the top picture of them both. Harry looks simply AMAZING in sunglasses. So does Meghan, but I’ve seen her in them before. Do they not wear sunglasses in England like Harry’s? And is that because they get no sun?
If the judge is a media judge, he’s in a tough spot. Obviously, if the judge shuts this down because of the SoL, Harry & Co will appeal. I hope that it would be overturned on appeal. If the judge allows the case to move forward, then the media are not going to be happy. I hope that judge doesn’t have a skeleton in the closet.
The only thing the judge has to do is impartially follow the law….
NGN: But, but… it was MEGHAN’S information we stole!
LMAO, OK, I guess if they really wanna FAFO, Meghan can sue them in the US for IDENTITY THEFT.