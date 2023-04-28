Prince William & Kate ‘bought’ struggle pizzas for Welsh people at a rugby club

Here are more photos from Prince William and Kate’s day in Wales on Thursday. Their “day” started so late, they actually stayed the night in Wales, at a local bed and breakfast. No word on how many rooms they needed! After they went hiking and abseiling with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, William and Kate went to Dowlais Rugby Club to hang out with members of the community.
Someone in Kensington Palace reads Celebitchy, because Peg and Keen made a big show of not showing up to the club empty-handed. They stopped by the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which is like a food truck for Welsh people, and they ended up grabbing 22 “pies.” William and Kate apparently ordered a bunch of different kinds, “including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats’ cheese pizzas.” Wait until you see the photo of the actual “pizza.” Like… Welsh people, y’all need to invite some Italians to emigrate to Wales so y’all can have some proper Italian food. No disrespect to the Little Dragon Pizza Van, but those are some of the saddest pizzas I’ve ever seen.
Derangers are making a big deal about how Kate and William are so normal, caring and generous they are for bringing those struggle pizzas around, but Will and Kate really did turn the whole thing into a self-conscious photo-op. The paparazzi got shots of them walking up to the van and Kate carrying more boxes than William. Maybe that’s the way we can get them to donate more sh-t to people – convince them to turn everything into a pre-arranged photo-op, so we’ll see Kate performatively lift one bag of donations to the baby bank, and we can see them both carry one can of beans (each) to the food bank.
As William and Kate were making a big show of picking up the pizza boxes, a reporter called out: “William, have you spoken to your brother? Why did you settle, William?”According to the Mail, “A smiling William continued to walk indoors with his wife and did not acknowledge the question.”
MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES – APRIL 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales laugh during their visit to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on day one of their visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.,Image: 772353188, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES – APRIL 27: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on day one of their visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.,Image: 772353875, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES – APRIL 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue during day one of her visit to Wales with Prince William, Prince of Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.,Image: 772353990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales poses for a selfie photograph with a young wellwisher during a visit the Dowlais Rugby Club, in Dowlais, as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023.,Image: 772360215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales take part in training activities during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communitie,Image: 772384905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Catherine, Princes of Wales visits the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team during their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities,Image: 772384948, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales take part in training activities during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communitie,Image: 772384962, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales take part in training activities during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communitie,Image: 772384984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales gather pizza boxes from a pizza van at Dowlais Rugby Club during a 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities,Image: 772385468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales gather pizza boxes from a pizza van at Dowlais Rugby Club during a 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities,Image: 772385477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales gather pizza boxes from a pizza van at Dowlais Rugby Club during a 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities,Image: 772385559, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
I’d like someone to ask him how you can insist you are the Prince of Wales when you can’t be bothered to learn the language?
The better question to ask is how can he be Prince if Wales when he isn’t Welsh? As for speaking the language not all Welsh people who live in Wales can speak it either and I do believe I read somewhere that Charles was the only POW to bother to learn Welsh and that was because of the fancy investiture they did.
It’s a British thing as in; How can you be the Duke of Devonshire when the Cavendish family has lived in Derbyshire since 1590????
Rob McElhenny is learning Welsh. Willy could too.
very hard work for Keen s. She has the guffawing photos again
I think she guffaws and jazz hands because it helps hide how she’s aging a bit? When she’s not animated she looks so haggard in pictures …?
I have to agree. When her mouth is open like a hyena, you don’t notice her sagging jowls.
To be fair, Keen’s doing the major lifting here…
Sometimes you have to SHAME people into doing right.
After visiting numerous charities empty handed, they finally bring something to the table. At a rugby club which can probably afford their own pizzas.
Oh snap. I thought the pizzas were for the rescue team.
I think you’re right, but the rescue team isn’t exactly a charity either. They go empty-handed to food banks, baby banks, and homeless shelters but deliver pizza to a rugby club hosting a 🏔️ rescue team? They are strictly performative.
No, I can’t tell! This was after the rescue team thing and it says they joined members of the community at the rugby club. So unless they invited the rescue team to the rugby club? Maybe idk.
Pegs begs for pizza.
Unfortunately these pizzas weren’t bought with money. I suspect lazy made a deal with them. Giving free pizza = free promotions.
Because they ordered just 22 pies. Thin crust small/medium sized. Little dragon website says it takes 90 seconds to cook. You can make 4 to 6 pizzas at once. Just 10 minute cooking time. Others are pre-prepared. Who would hire a whole van for a few minute delivery. Definitely those are for free. There is no evidence that they paid the bill.
How cheap they are? Living a privileged life but Begging for food to serve others.
Whoa! Wait up! They didn’t even PAY for the pizzas?
@honeybee, your comment makes absolutely sense! Another cb noticed the very careful wording of the article: they delivered, they carried… not to mention their photos that show the pizza’s brand!! I just can’t!
I think the rescue team went to the rugby club? They’re all wearing the same red jackets.
The pizza van is probably part of the rugby club facilities for fans to buy food from.
The pizza van seems to be a food truck that travels around, so not part of the club. But might have been on the club grounds or nearby.
It is a charity. https://www.cbmrt.org.uk/
The sad thing is that most UK organisations like this do depend on donations and volunteers. Should have given the pizzas to them.
I mean, there’s some sort of improvement. Let’s encourage it! That’s one small step for Wales, one giant leap for Willy and Katy.
This is probably their first practical gesture of compassion in 40 years. And it owes a lot to Meghan’s American charitable manners.
If these two can learn to move away from their uptight caste system worldview, hey!
Looks like those were the folks they spent the day with, the rescue team. The venue was the rugby club. What I found curious, after glimpsing that very sad excuse for pizza, is that Kate & Will just piled the boxes on a table. They didn’t distribute a couple of boxes per table, look inside to what they had & who wanted what, just plopped the boxes down. And we don’t see anybody actually eating those pizzas. Which I can understand–they are pretty sad looking, ‘ketchup on a tortilla’ per Kaiser’s tweet, plus they’re not sliced! Photo op all the way. But at least we have confirmation, somebody on their staff reads CB!
Italian migration to Wales goes way back – there are tens of thousands of people there whose origins lie in Italy. Haven’t looked at the pizzas so can’t say if they look sad but if they do, it’s not due to lack of Italian genes.
Those resemble the small personal pan pizzas that serve one person if you don’t want to split a large pie.
Well, they did say it was Little Dragon Pizza… they just didn’t show you how smol the dragon cooking the pizzas actually is.
As an American, I was very surprised by how Italians make pizzas in Italy. I have no idea what the background of those Little Dragon cooks are, but the pizzas look a lot more Italian than what I grew up with in different parts of the US. US pizzas tend to be bigger, have tons of cheese and lots of toppings. Italians tend to have smaller pizzas with a lot less (especially less cheese) on top.
Yes, the pizza shown in the photo above looks more like Italian pizza than American pizza. American pizza not only has more toppings but the crust is much thicker and chewier. More sauce too.
I’m sure the pizzas were welcomed but damn they never get it right. I’m sure the baby bank Kate visited this week would’ve appreciated a donation of any type. They are truly void of real compassion.
Willnot and Kannot have been getting unusual amounts of negative press lately. With Wales: they accepted the PoW titles about 20 minutes after receiving them. They do not speak Welsh, know the history, or have a connection to the country. Remember when W&K visited last year? On which day? The Welsh have outed their displeasure. And CRex wants Willnot to have a major party with his investment…my guess is that the optics have gotten through to someone at KP and they’ve start “image building.” At least these two like rugby, right?
Again, I’m perfectly fine if the Brits are satisfied with this level of output and impact for their money. Just don’t be upset when Harry and Meghan make boss moves.
Some of us are very much not happy with these two scroungers (or the rest of them).
Wow, they both look super ragged in these pics.
Yeah Kate looks the worst I have seen her, Her face looks puffy, and her eyebrows 😳. She seems to have really aged or is this when they don’t photoshop her?
The lack of photoshop. I said this below, but you can tell bc in some of these pics its photoshopped, and in others its not.
Like they each came down Snowdon on their faces. How does she go in for all these beauty days and still end up looking like a melted candle? I guess it’s true what they say – hate ages a b*tch…well, that and falling out of every nightclub in London through the entirety of one’s 20s…
@Where’sMyTiara: Exactly. All that hard partying in her twenties now shows up on her face like 30 miles of bad road. Add to that, decades spent lying in the sun on yachts and beaches and here’s the result.
Im convinced the palace places these reporters there on purpose and that these questions were palace approved just so they can pretend that william “just gets on with it”
He didn’t fly off the handle at the reporter; that’s a tell. That’s how you know he was expecting it, and that reporter was just set dressing, nothing more.
The real talk is coming out of the courtrooms.
So they visit a food bank and bring…no food. But then visit a bunch of randos watching rugby in what looks like a pub that probably serves food and they…bring food. Bahahaha they are sooooo bad at this.
And, may those shouted questions about Harry and the secret settlement follow the incandescent penis with teeth every where he goes. Hahahaha. I love this for them. Meghan is slaying on the other side of the globe while these two boring, ineffectual bozos are rocking with the stupidest advisors known to humankind.
Talk about the undeserving poor! Most rugby clubs own or lease their premises and sell heavily discounted food and drink.
And charged it to the Duchy aka taxpayers. It is never their own money that they donate.
Interesting that in their smallish crowd outside, I spotted maybe one Welsh flag.
I’m surprised they didn’t kidnap…err, I mean bus in small children to wave flags and shout “he’s our prince.” /s
So they brought 10 single serving size pizzas to a pub that serves food?
😂 😂 😂
Exactly!
Oh look at us bringing food to a rugby team that surely can afford food. Their lack of awareness and a crap PR team are just absolutely ridiculous to say the least! They are an embarrassment.
My goodness they both look awful actually .
Lots of stress happening in that family .
I dont care,they have brought it all on themselves.
Yeah..Kate has a really haggard face in the pic with the red jacket… side note, in the last pic, Kate looks adoringly at will but he looks elsewhere… anywhere but Kate..
I do wonder if Will knows Kate even exists. He never looks at her.
My take on seeing these photos is this: As they have aged William has lost *all* the looks he ever had and has become quite unattractive. Whereas Harry has come into his own and is a very handsome man. I’m sure William is keenly aware of that and it is part of the reason, (part), that he so loudly and repeatedly HATES Harry.
oh this was so cringeworthy to me, because it was so performative and it was so obviously an attempt to copy H&M. And once again it fell flat. You know why? bc when H&M bring food to an organization or provide food trucks to emergency workers etc we only find out about it after the fact. The organization will make a comment about it on social media or something. Pictures arent released of H&M making the moment all about them. Even Meghan’s lunch last month for the charity – whose name escapes me – there were paparazzi pictures but the actual restaurant pictures were relesaed after the fact and were about the charity, not about “H&M buy food!!! Look at the food! Look at Meghan serving the food!!” etc
Also, LOL at those pictures, because DM posted one or two that were NOT photoshopped and the difference between the photoshopped pictures and non-touched up pictures is super super super obvious. SUPER OBVIOUS people lol. And the DM had it front and center!!! she ticked someone off for sure lol.
I can’t really understand how someone who is several years younger than me can look several years older than me – she has access to the best beauty treatments money can buy and its still not enough. Its obvs just by looking at her her body is lacking in basic nutrients – the skin and hair scream it.
I’m not usually one who thinks Kate looks 10 or 15 years older than she is, even without photoshop – I just generally think the difference between the lack of photoshop and photoshop is really jarring and she would be better served to just not be photoshopped. No one looks at Anne and thinks “omg she looks so old!” because Anne looks her age and its fine and that’s how Anne looks, you know? So Kate having PS in all her pics does her a disservice. Like I’m 41 and I look 41 (I actually think i look a little younger than 41 now that I still have my pandemic weight and my face is nice and full, hahahahha) and there is nothing wrong with that.
That said, in the one pic from yesterday I absolutely thought she looked closer to 60 than 40 and I thought “hoooooo boy someone at the DM is not happy with her.”
Even today, KP’s IG posted a picture of her and William in Wales and that was not touched up, at all. It’s from a distance but even so.
I cringed in second-hand embarrassment watching the video. They cordoned off a huge area surround the pizza van, stop the car, K&W get out with all their security, they walk up to the van & I guess place their orders (I had the sound off) or say they’re here to pick up their order, then walk turn around with 12 boxes in their hands & walk… back to the car? Don’t know, but total setup, total photo op, totally pathetic.
This was just so full of cliche’s of things considered ‘welsh’ – outdoors sports in the Breacon’s, visit a rugby club for a few drinks….
As someone yesterday noticed neither has done anything recently with their patronages, esp kHate.
I expect we will see more of these kinds of trips to Wales ahead of his investiture – they haven’t announced when it is but I imagine they will wait to see how things land with the coronation next weekend.
Those pictures of Keen are rough on the eyes.
Jesus Kaiser you and the other posters on here are telling them what they need to do and lo and behold! Well… they’re attempting to look as if they’re doing something.
Yes they’re reading these posts!
So where’s our cheques W&K? hmm? Maybe we should throw in a few ‘distractions’ to see if they do that also?
We should all be putting a copyright on our post ideas then if they do it – ding ding ding
It’s good to see them bring some food for once. Maybe they didn’t like being criticised for going to engagements empty handed.
The article says they ordered 22 pizzas but they’re only carrying 12 boxes. Either they made someone else carry them, because you know they didn’t make a second trip, or possibly the food truck wasn’t able to complete the order with supplies on hand. It doesn’t sound like they placed the order in advance.
To defend the pizza place, I’m pretty sure what they serve is much closer to the Italian standard than most pizza that is consumed in the US.
They are repacking themselves as Harry and Meghan minus the star power. They are adopting all the great things H&M did to look more normal. This will only increase after the coronation…
If you don’t want to see them everywhere I would suggest ignoring them. It’s like now derrangers and rota saying H&M are irrelevant but can’t stop talking about them. Don’t help the Cambridges..
Comparing them to Harry and Meghan only elevates these two.
Harry and Meghan are the.blueprint and they are in a completely different dimension.
I don’t mean this to come across as mean, but out of all the places/groups they’ve visited “recently”, THIS is the one they want to bring things to? Not the Ukraine refugees? Not the babies? Not the youth/immigrant organization? But the rugby club?
This.
Next week’s Billy and bunty highlights, will be filmed at the palace showing us all how to make single size pizzas (10 off) feed 32 hungry people. The only difference is I’m afraid dear subject’s, is you will have to buy the ingredients yourself, unlike them who claim it all from you tax payers. Enjoy more of their “how to” – (fk you all over) in the weeks to come
*In my Jack Donaghy voice,* Good God! Whoever wrote that Meghan was trying to look like her should swiftly delete that article and issue a front page apology now.
@wigletofwales, THIS ☝️☝️☝️
Will making Kate carry 7 pizza boxes while he carries 5 really sums up their relationship
They both look so ugly and rough. Like, wholly unretouched photos!
Say what you want about the Waleses but you don’t need to be so mean about the pizza business.
Ps I had assumed the pizzas would have been for the mountain rescue people. But they’re for the rugby club! Don’t the mountain rescue people deserve snacks too?! It needs to be either snacks for all, or snacks for none I think.
Some very careful wording in the articles about this. They “delivered” pizzas. They “carried” pizza boxes. They “collected” pizzas. I’m not seeing any yet that outright say that W&K were the ones to buy them.
They would have used Duchy (AKA taxpayer) money or their staff pressured the pizza place to donate them.
Whew! They are both so unattractive. They should never allow the release of any unaltered photos. Poor hideous creatures, photoshop may be their only friend.
I suppose performative philanthropy is better than no philanthropy at all.
So I’m guessing that these are NOT the photoshopped pictures. Whew. They both look haggard and tired.
They’ve been reading our comments !!!
LAMO !!! 😂 😂 😂
Hahahahaha, Flower, I think you may be right. Hopefully it will serve to remind them that real people are not fooled for a minute by their feeble attempts to be “one of us”! Also, if Wiglet is reading this, please don’t wear that cursed ring everywhere you go. Outdoor and sporting occasions do not require it, and it is a constant reminder of how Pegginton was so ambivalent about marrying you that he couldn’t even be bothered to get you your own ring, and gave you the embodiment of his Mother’s marital misery!
Performative BS and of course shots of Kate looking adoringly at William. Of course. None of him looking at her though. You can tell he doesn’t want to be there.
Aw, look…they brought something for someone else.
Are they not “treating” the mountain rescue team in return after spending the afternoon being hosted by them? William is showing to a pizza to guys wearing the rescue team gear. That would make sense as a way of saying “thank you.” Definitely something Meghan would do.
I can’t believe she wore Big Blue to go abseiling. Insane!
But then again this is Kate and that ring is probably surgically attached to her finger for all time.
Disappointed but not surprised that only one reporter asked W about his secret settlement with The Hun. The monarchy will never be abolished or financially reformed with this level of deference from reporters and the public.
There is a big difference between Italian pizza and Italian-American pizza, and these do look more Italian to me. (Italian pizza often has a very thin crust, small number of toppings, etc). And there is quite a significant Italian-heritage population in South Wales due to a wave of immigration around 100 years ago (no idea if the van owners are Italian-heritage though). But yes the pizzas probably do look a bit sad by American standards.
Looks like William has been practicing his jazz hands, too.
Was that FOUR top of the range expensive outdoor jackets?
Her skin is painful to look at. Too much dieting, cigarettes, sun and stress. 15 pounds would do her wonders and she may need an early facelift. She’s a few years younger than me and looks ten years older.
How about as Prince of Wales, William starts giving 10% of the money he gets to a foundation for the benefit of the Welsh people? Yearly?
So weak, so nothing, such an empty waste of time both of them.
Why is it always so cold on that island. That must be depressing. Always wet and windy. I would have permanent winter blues if I had to live there.
I just watched the video & I think it’s hilarious that the crowd starts cheering the Wails for carrying pizza boxes. That’s not applause worthy. And the Wails are probably patting themselves on the back, thinking they’re a huge success, because normally they would have a servant carry the pizza boxes, and they did it all by themselves. Just like the peasants.