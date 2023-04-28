Prince William & Kate ‘bought’ struggle pizzas for Welsh people at a rugby club

Here are more photos from Prince William and Kate’s day in Wales on Thursday. Their “day” started so late, they actually stayed the night in Wales, at a local bed and breakfast. No word on how many rooms they needed! After they went hiking and abseiling with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, William and Kate went to Dowlais Rugby Club to hang out with members of the community.

Someone in Kensington Palace reads Celebitchy, because Peg and Keen made a big show of not showing up to the club empty-handed. They stopped by the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which is like a food truck for Welsh people, and they ended up grabbing 22 “pies.” William and Kate apparently ordered a bunch of different kinds, “including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats’ cheese pizzas.” Wait until you see the photo of the actual “pizza.” Like… Welsh people, y’all need to invite some Italians to emigrate to Wales so y’all can have some proper Italian food. No disrespect to the Little Dragon Pizza Van, but those are some of the saddest pizzas I’ve ever seen.

Derangers are making a big deal about how Kate and William are so normal, caring and generous they are for bringing those struggle pizzas around, but Will and Kate really did turn the whole thing into a self-conscious photo-op. The paparazzi got shots of them walking up to the van and Kate carrying more boxes than William. Maybe that’s the way we can get them to donate more sh-t to people – convince them to turn everything into a pre-arranged photo-op, so we’ll see Kate performatively lift one bag of donations to the baby bank, and we can see them both carry one can of beans (each) to the food bank.

As William and Kate were making a big show of picking up the pizza boxes, a reporter called out: “William, have you spoken to your brother? Why did you settle, William?” According to the Mail, “A smiling William continued to walk indoors with his wife and did not acknowledge the question.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

88 Responses to “Prince William & Kate ‘bought’ struggle pizzas for Welsh people at a rugby club”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I’d like someone to ask him how you can insist you are the Prince of Wales when you can’t be bothered to learn the language?

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:34 am

      The better question to ask is how can he be Prince if Wales when he isn’t Welsh? As for speaking the language not all Welsh people who live in Wales can speak it either and I do believe I read somewhere that Charles was the only POW to bother to learn Welsh and that was because of the fancy investiture they did.

      Reply
      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 28, 2023 at 11:00 am

        It’s a British thing as in; How can you be the Duke of Devonshire when the Cavendish family has lived in Derbyshire since 1590????

    • Bean says:
      April 28, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      Rob McElhenny is learning Welsh. Willy could too.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:06 am

    very hard work for Keen s. She has the guffawing photos again

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:06 am

    After visiting numerous charities empty handed, they finally bring something to the table. At a rugby club which can probably afford their own pizzas.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:10 am

      Oh snap. I thought the pizzas were for the rescue team.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        April 28, 2023 at 8:17 am

        I think you’re right, but the rescue team isn’t exactly a charity either. They go empty-handed to food banks, baby banks, and homeless shelters but deliver pizza to a rugby club hosting a 🏔️ rescue team? They are strictly performative.

      • Jais says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:05 am

        No, I can’t tell! This was after the rescue team thing and it says they joined members of the community at the rugby club. So unless they invited the rescue team to the rugby club? Maybe idk.

      • Honeybee says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:06 am

        Pegs begs for pizza.
        Unfortunately these pizzas weren’t bought with money. I suspect lazy made a deal with them. Giving free pizza = free promotions.

        Because they ordered just 22 pies. Thin crust small/medium sized. Little dragon website says it takes 90 seconds to cook. You can make 4 to 6 pizzas at once. Just 10 minute cooking time. Others are pre-prepared. Who would hire a whole van for a few minute delivery. Definitely those are for free. There is no evidence that they paid the bill.
        How cheap they are? Living a privileged life but Begging for food to serve others.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:21 am

        Whoa! Wait up! They didn’t even PAY for the pizzas?

      • First comment says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:44 am

        @honeybee, your comment makes absolutely sense! Another cb noticed the very careful wording of the article: they delivered, they carried… not to mention their photos that show the pizza’s brand!! I just can’t!

      • CC says:
        April 28, 2023 at 12:26 pm

        I think the rescue team went to the rugby club? They’re all wearing the same red jackets.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:30 am

      The pizza van is probably part of the rugby club facilities for fans to buy food from.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        April 28, 2023 at 8:45 am

        The pizza van seems to be a food truck that travels around, so not part of the club. But might have been on the club grounds or nearby.

    • Dot Gingell says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:32 am

      It is a charity. https://www.cbmrt.org.uk/
      The sad thing is that most UK organisations like this do depend on donations and volunteers. Should have given the pizzas to them.

      Reply
    • Sugarhere says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:35 am

      I mean, there’s some sort of improvement. Let’s encourage it! That’s one small step for Wales, one giant leap for Willy and Katy.

      This is probably their first practical gesture of compassion in 40 years. And it owes a lot to Meghan’s American charitable manners.

      If these two can learn to move away from their uptight caste system worldview, hey!

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 28, 2023 at 11:24 am

      Looks like those were the folks they spent the day with, the rescue team. The venue was the rugby club. What I found curious, after glimpsing that very sad excuse for pizza, is that Kate & Will just piled the boxes on a table. They didn’t distribute a couple of boxes per table, look inside to what they had & who wanted what, just plopped the boxes down. And we don’t see anybody actually eating those pizzas. Which I can understand–they are pretty sad looking, ‘ketchup on a tortilla’ per Kaiser’s tweet, plus they’re not sliced! Photo op all the way. But at least we have confirmation, somebody on their staff reads CB!

      Reply
  4. Pip says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Italian migration to Wales goes way back – there are tens of thousands of people there whose origins lie in Italy. Haven’t looked at the pizzas so can’t say if they look sad but if they do, it’s not due to lack of Italian genes.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:17 am

      Those resemble the small personal pan pizzas that serve one person if you don’t want to split a large pie.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        April 28, 2023 at 8:56 am

        Well, they did say it was Little Dragon Pizza… they just didn’t show you how smol the dragon cooking the pizzas actually is.

    • ML says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:03 am

      As an American, I was very surprised by how Italians make pizzas in Italy. I have no idea what the background of those Little Dragon cooks are, but the pizzas look a lot more Italian than what I grew up with in different parts of the US. US pizzas tend to be bigger, have tons of cheese and lots of toppings. Italians tend to have smaller pizzas with a lot less (especially less cheese) on top.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        April 28, 2023 at 10:10 am

        Yes, the pizza shown in the photo above looks more like Italian pizza than American pizza. American pizza not only has more toppings but the crust is much thicker and chewier. More sauce too.

  5. Bren says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I’m sure the pizzas were welcomed but damn they never get it right. I’m sure the baby bank Kate visited this week would’ve appreciated a donation of any type. They are truly void of real compassion.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:11 am

      Willnot and Kannot have been getting unusual amounts of negative press lately. With Wales: they accepted the PoW titles about 20 minutes after receiving them. They do not speak Welsh, know the history, or have a connection to the country. Remember when W&K visited last year? On which day? The Welsh have outed their displeasure. And CRex wants Willnot to have a major party with his investment…my guess is that the optics have gotten through to someone at KP and they’ve start “image building.” At least these two like rugby, right?

      Reply
  6. MrsCope says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Again, I’m perfectly fine if the Brits are satisfied with this level of output and impact for their money. Just don’t be upset when Harry and Meghan make boss moves.

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Wow, they both look super ragged in these pics.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:56 am

      Yeah Kate looks the worst I have seen her, Her face looks puffy, and her eyebrows 😳. She seems to have really aged or is this when they don’t photoshop her?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 28, 2023 at 8:59 am

        The lack of photoshop. I said this below, but you can tell bc in some of these pics its photoshopped, and in others its not.

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:57 am

      Like they each came down Snowdon on their faces. How does she go in for all these beauty days and still end up looking like a melted candle? I guess it’s true what they say – hate ages a b*tch…well, that and falling out of every nightclub in London through the entirety of one’s 20s…

      Reply
      • Leslie says:
        April 28, 2023 at 12:49 pm

        @Where’sMyTiara: Exactly. All that hard partying in her twenties now shows up on her face like 30 miles of bad road. Add to that, decades spent lying in the sun on yachts and beaches and here’s the result.

  8. Chloe says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:13 am

    Im convinced the palace places these reporters there on purpose and that these questions were palace approved just so they can pretend that william “just gets on with it”

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:10 am

      He didn’t fly off the handle at the reporter; that’s a tell. That’s how you know he was expecting it, and that reporter was just set dressing, nothing more.

      The real talk is coming out of the courtrooms.

      Reply
  9. SussexWatcher says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:15 am

    So they visit a food bank and bring…no food. But then visit a bunch of randos watching rugby in what looks like a pub that probably serves food and they…bring food. Bahahaha they are sooooo bad at this.

    And, may those shouted questions about Harry and the secret settlement follow the incandescent penis with teeth every where he goes. Hahahaha. I love this for them. Meghan is slaying on the other side of the globe while these two boring, ineffectual bozos are rocking with the stupidest advisors known to humankind.

    Reply
    • Dot Gingell says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Talk about the undeserving poor! Most rugby clubs own or lease their premises and sell heavily discounted food and drink.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:39 am

      And charged it to the Duchy aka taxpayers. It is never their own money that they donate.

      Reply
  10. equality says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Interesting that in their smallish crowd outside, I spotted maybe one Welsh flag.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I’m surprised they didn’t kidnap…err, I mean bus in small children to wave flags and shout “he’s our prince.” /s

      Reply
  11. BW says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:18 am

    So they brought 10 single serving size pizzas to a pub that serves food?

    Reply
  12. Susan Collins says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Oh look at us bringing food to a rugby team that surely can afford food. Their lack of awareness and a crap PR team are just absolutely ridiculous to say the least! They are an embarrassment.

    Reply
  13. Cassie says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:26 am

    My goodness they both look awful actually .

    Lots of stress happening in that family .

    I dont care,they have brought it all on themselves.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

      Yeah..Kate has a really haggard face in the pic with the red jacket… side note, in the last pic, Kate looks adoringly at will but he looks elsewhere… anywhere but Kate..

      Reply
    • Grandma Susan says:
      April 28, 2023 at 12:07 pm

      My take on seeing these photos is this: As they have aged William has lost *all* the looks he ever had and has become quite unattractive. Whereas Harry has come into his own and is a very handsome man. I’m sure William is keenly aware of that and it is part of the reason, (part), that he so loudly and repeatedly HATES Harry.

      Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:28 am

    oh this was so cringeworthy to me, because it was so performative and it was so obviously an attempt to copy H&M. And once again it fell flat. You know why? bc when H&M bring food to an organization or provide food trucks to emergency workers etc we only find out about it after the fact. The organization will make a comment about it on social media or something. Pictures arent released of H&M making the moment all about them. Even Meghan’s lunch last month for the charity – whose name escapes me – there were paparazzi pictures but the actual restaurant pictures were relesaed after the fact and were about the charity, not about “H&M buy food!!! Look at the food! Look at Meghan serving the food!!” etc

    Also, LOL at those pictures, because DM posted one or two that were NOT photoshopped and the difference between the photoshopped pictures and non-touched up pictures is super super super obvious. SUPER OBVIOUS people lol. And the DM had it front and center!!! she ticked someone off for sure lol.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 28, 2023 at 8:38 am

      I can’t really understand how someone who is several years younger than me can look several years older than me – she has access to the best beauty treatments money can buy and its still not enough. Its obvs just by looking at her her body is lacking in basic nutrients – the skin and hair scream it.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:03 am

        I’m not usually one who thinks Kate looks 10 or 15 years older than she is, even without photoshop – I just generally think the difference between the lack of photoshop and photoshop is really jarring and she would be better served to just not be photoshopped. No one looks at Anne and thinks “omg she looks so old!” because Anne looks her age and its fine and that’s how Anne looks, you know? So Kate having PS in all her pics does her a disservice. Like I’m 41 and I look 41 (I actually think i look a little younger than 41 now that I still have my pandemic weight and my face is nice and full, hahahahha) and there is nothing wrong with that.

        That said, in the one pic from yesterday I absolutely thought she looked closer to 60 than 40 and I thought “hoooooo boy someone at the DM is not happy with her.”

        Even today, KP’s IG posted a picture of her and William in Wales and that was not touched up, at all. It’s from a distance but even so.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 28, 2023 at 11:32 am

      I cringed in second-hand embarrassment watching the video. They cordoned off a huge area surround the pizza van, stop the car, K&W get out with all their security, they walk up to the van & I guess place their orders (I had the sound off) or say they’re here to pick up their order, then walk turn around with 12 boxes in their hands & walk… back to the car? Don’t know, but total setup, total photo op, totally pathetic.

      Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:33 am

    This was just so full of cliche’s of things considered ‘welsh’ – outdoors sports in the Breacon’s, visit a rugby club for a few drinks….

    As someone yesterday noticed neither has done anything recently with their patronages, esp kHate.

    I expect we will see more of these kinds of trips to Wales ahead of his investiture – they haven’t announced when it is but I imagine they will wait to see how things land with the coronation next weekend.

    Reply
  16. Hail says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Those pictures of Keen are rough on the eyes.

    Reply
  17. Nicky says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Jesus Kaiser you and the other posters on here are telling them what they need to do and lo and behold! Well… they’re attempting to look as if they’re doing something.

    Yes they’re reading these posts!

    So where’s our cheques W&K? hmm? Maybe we should throw in a few ‘distractions’ to see if they do that also?

    We should all be putting a copyright on our post ideas then if they do it – ding ding ding

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

    It’s good to see them bring some food for once. Maybe they didn’t like being criticised for going to engagements empty handed.

    Reply
  19. CC says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:42 am

    The article says they ordered 22 pizzas but they’re only carrying 12 boxes. Either they made someone else carry them, because you know they didn’t make a second trip, or possibly the food truck wasn’t able to complete the order with supplies on hand. It doesn’t sound like they placed the order in advance.
    To defend the pizza place, I’m pretty sure what they serve is much closer to the Italian standard than most pizza that is consumed in the US.

    Reply
  20. KellyM says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:45 am

    They are repacking themselves as Harry and Meghan minus the star power. They are adopting all the great things H&M did to look more normal. This will only increase after the coronation…
    If you don’t want to see them everywhere I would suggest ignoring them. It’s like now derrangers and rota saying H&M are irrelevant but can’t stop talking about them. Don’t help the Cambridges..

    Comparing them to Harry and Meghan only elevates these two.
    Harry and Meghan are the.blueprint and they are in a completely different dimension.

    Reply
  21. rawiya says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:48 am

    I don’t mean this to come across as mean, but out of all the places/groups they’ve visited “recently”, THIS is the one they want to bring things to? Not the Ukraine refugees? Not the babies? Not the youth/immigrant organization? But the rugby club?

    Reply
  22. Mary Pester says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:56 am

    Next week’s Billy and bunty highlights, will be filmed at the palace showing us all how to make single size pizzas (10 off) feed 32 hungry people. The only difference is I’m afraid dear subject’s, is you will have to buy the ingredients yourself, unlike them who claim it all from you tax payers. Enjoy more of their “how to” – (fk you all over) in the weeks to come

    Reply
  23. TheWigletOfWails says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:05 am

    *In my Jack Donaghy voice,* Good God! Whoever wrote that Meghan was trying to look like her should swiftly delete that article and issue a front page apology now.

    Reply
  24. Rapunzel says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:06 am

    Will making Kate carry 7 pizza boxes while he carries 5 really sums up their relationship

    Reply
  25. OriginalCee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:15 am

    They both look so ugly and rough. Like, wholly unretouched photos!

    Reply
  26. Aidevee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:22 am

    Say what you want about the Waleses but you don’t need to be so mean about the pizza business.

    Reply
  27. Aidevee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Ps I had assumed the pizzas would have been for the mountain rescue people. But they’re for the rugby club! Don’t the mountain rescue people deserve snacks too?! It needs to be either snacks for all, or snacks for none I think.

    Reply
  28. Belli says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Some very careful wording in the articles about this. They “delivered” pizzas. They “carried” pizza boxes. They “collected” pizzas. I’m not seeing any yet that outright say that W&K were the ones to buy them.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:40 am

      They would have used Duchy (AKA taxpayer) money or their staff pressured the pizza place to donate them.

      Reply
  29. Beverley says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Whew! They are both so unattractive. They should never allow the release of any unaltered photos. Poor hideous creatures, photoshop may be their only friend.

    Reply
  30. Eurydice says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:43 am

    I suppose performative philanthropy is better than no philanthropy at all.

    Reply
  31. girl_ninja says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:51 am

    So I’m guessing that these are NOT the photoshopped pictures. Whew. They both look haggard and tired.

    Reply
  32. Flower says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:52 am

    They’ve been reading our comments !!!

    LAMO !!! 😂 😂 😂

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

      Hahahahaha, Flower, I think you may be right. Hopefully it will serve to remind them that real people are not fooled for a minute by their feeble attempts to be “one of us”! Also, if Wiglet is reading this, please don’t wear that cursed ring everywhere you go. Outdoor and sporting occasions do not require it, and it is a constant reminder of how Pegginton was so ambivalent about marrying you that he couldn’t even be bothered to get you your own ring, and gave you the embodiment of his Mother’s marital misery!

      Reply
  33. kelleybelle says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Performative BS and of course shots of Kate looking adoringly at William. Of course. None of him looking at her though. You can tell he doesn’t want to be there.

    Reply
  34. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Aw, look…they brought something for someone else.

    Reply
  35. tamsin says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Are they not “treating” the mountain rescue team in return after spending the afternoon being hosted by them? William is showing to a pizza to guys wearing the rescue team gear. That would make sense as a way of saying “thank you.” Definitely something Meghan would do.

    Reply
  36. Chrissy says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:24 am

    I can’t believe she wore Big Blue to go abseiling. Insane!
    But then again this is Kate and that ring is probably surgically attached to her finger for all time.

    Reply
  37. SURE says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Disappointed but not surprised that only one reporter asked W about his secret settlement with The Hun. The monarchy will never be abolished or financially reformed with this level of deference from reporters and the public.

    Reply
  38. Jensa says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:37 am

    There is a big difference between Italian pizza and Italian-American pizza, and these do look more Italian to me. (Italian pizza often has a very thin crust, small number of toppings, etc). And there is quite a significant Italian-heritage population in South Wales due to a wave of immigration around 100 years ago (no idea if the van owners are Italian-heritage though). But yes the pizzas probably do look a bit sad by American standards.

    Reply
  39. TeamMeg says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Looks like William has been practicing his jazz hands, too.

    Reply
  40. ChattyCath says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:32 am

    Was that FOUR top of the range expensive outdoor jackets?

    Reply
  41. Sarem says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:45 am

    Her skin is painful to look at. Too much dieting, cigarettes, sun and stress. 15 pounds would do her wonders and she may need an early facelift. She’s a few years younger than me and looks ten years older.

    Reply
  42. HeyKay says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    How about as Prince of Wales, William starts giving 10% of the money he gets to a foundation for the benefit of the Welsh people? Yearly?

    So weak, so nothing, such an empty waste of time both of them.

    Reply
  43. Bubblegum Dreams says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Why is it always so cold on that island. That must be depressing. Always wet and windy. I would have permanent winter blues if I had to live there.

    Reply
  44. Mslove says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    I just watched the video & I think it’s hilarious that the crowd starts cheering the Wails for carrying pizza boxes. That’s not applause worthy. And the Wails are probably patting themselves on the back, thinking they’re a huge success, because normally they would have a servant carry the pizza boxes, and they did it all by themselves. Just like the peasants.

    Reply

