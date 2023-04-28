Hugh Grant told the court that the Sun broke into his London home in 2011

Here are some photos of Hugh Grant attending the preliminary court hearing in his case – and Prince Harry’s case – against News Group Newspapers, aka The Sun. Hugh has been to court every day this week, watching the proceedings, taking notes and speaking to his lawyers. Grant has a lengthy history of using his name and position to fight the British tabloids and shine a light on their criminal methods. Like, I’m sure Hugh is a real sh-thead in most parts of his life, but in this narrow situation, he’s great. I also believe that Hugh and Prince Harry are in contact and that they’re strategizing with each other. As for Hugh’s part of the case, there were some big moments from his witness statement on Thursday:
Hugh Grant has claimed the Sun burgled his flat and placed a tracking device in his car in an attempt to obtain stories about his personal life. The actor appeared at the high court on Thursday for a hearing which set out his allegations that the Sun also tapped landline telephones and hacked his voicemails.
In a witness statement to the court, Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by the Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”
Grant said that in 2011 his London flat was broken into, with the front door forced off its hinges but nothing stolen. He says the following day a story appeared in the Sun that “detailed the interior of the flat, including the signs of a domestic row”. Grant said at that time he had no idea who had carried out the break-in: “I had no evidence that this burglary was carried out or commissioned on the instruction of the press, let alone the Sun.”
In his witness statement, the actor claims he was prompted to launch his latest legal claim after being passed information which “showed, for the first time, evidence that the Sun had targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly”.
Grant said: “I found it astonishing that the Sun carried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics. Of course, all of this was concealed from me at the time.”
Grant also alleges that during the 2000s the Sun employed private investigators to break into two properties connected to his film production company and his ex-girlfriend Liz Hurley. The actor claims these burglaries were carried out with “knowledge and approval of Rebekah Brooks who was editor of the Sun at the time”.
The court also heard claims about how the Sun allegedly obtained details of Grant’s first child, despite the child’s mother giving birth under a fake name to try to keep it out of the media. Grant alleges the tabloid obtained the fake name using “blagging or … bribery”. He alleges that a senior reporter at the paper commissioned the “blagging” of private information about individuals including “the child of a former prime minister, a very senior female member of the royal family and victims of terrorist atrocities”.
It is trying to block both cases from going to a public trial on the basis that both Grant and Harry waited too long to file their legal paperwork. They argue that they were slow to file their claims because the newspaper publisher concealed the behaviour of its staff.
Wait… not to nitpick, but Hugh’s home was broken into and then the next day, the Sun published a description of his home’s interior and he didn’t think that the Sun was behind it at the time? Granted, the criminality is at every level – can you imagine having any kind of public profile, and the tabloids break into your home, you report the break-in to the police who are (guess what?) on the tabloids’ payroll, so the cops are being paid to slip the police report to the tabloids (when the tabloids did the original crime)? Yeah. That’s exactly what happened. Over and over again, to celebrities, to victims of crime, the victims’ families, to government officials, to anyone who caught the eye of a tabloid editor.
Now, at the moment, Hugh Grant and Prince Harry are merely fighting to take this to trial. That’s why NGN is arguing that they’ve waited too long. If this does go to trial – and who knows – then NGN’s position will be “prove it, prove that we did all these things, you can’t prove it because we did a good job of covering up all of our crimes.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What a disgusting industry. Breaking into peoples homes, going through their things, tracking where they go using tracking devices? This is who Charles, Cam and Pegs is in league with. And this is who they helped attack Duchess Meghan. Horrible people the lot of them.
He also said that they found out about his ex giving birth even though she used a fake name, because of hacking. It’s disgusting and I just don’t understand the point. There’s plenty with the government, unions, misappropriation of funds, and general life issues going on in that country. There’s More than enough for an investigative journalist to write on. Why are they so obsessed with finding out nonsense about celebrities? Like why is it more important to find out that Hugh Grant’s girlfriend just had a baby than it is to talk about government PPE misappropriation?
A sense of powerlessness. If I read about government corruption, it’s a pretty safe bet that, especially with the right wing as powerful as they are (they seem to be the ones most aligned with corruption), nothing is going to get done. A good tenth of my fellow citizens will say it’s not corruption, it’s good and another useless twenty percent will say the “both sides” crap line and all I can do is watch my country – always been problematic but it’s my home and I love it – become a corrupt place.
If I read a silly story about some Hollywood person, I have been entertained. It’s false entertainment and it comes at the expense of someone’s life’s peace and it’s probably kept me from engaging in more important ways (be the change you wish to see, Betsy!) but I don’t have to suffer from the unfortunate feeling that I am powerless.
He isn’t accusing them of hacking the hospital’s database. He’s accusing them of bribing hospital employees to give out private medical information. Those employees need to be named, fired, and their licenses permanently removed.
Here, this behavior is criminal. Is it criminal there, and why aren’t they being charged?
@Tamra That’s exactly what I was thinking! They’d rather break the law to write about nonsense that in the scheme of things means nothing, then actual news.
I hope both of them. Real the Sun and bring all that 💩 to light. Hope these rags go broke
The Sun and other British tabloids violated and hunted victims for years and now they’re mad those victims are trying to get justice? Maybe this will be enough to shutter The Sun like the phone hacking shuttered News of the World. Maybe not but the British tabs are just destroying themselves.
Wait… not to nitpick, but Hugh’s home was broken into and then the next day, the Sun published a description of his home’s interior and he didn’t think that the Sun was behind it at the time?
I imagine there was a fair bit of disbelief, of questioning his own mental state and wondering if he was paranoid.
I’m sure he wondered and worried and questioned and brought it up to the police and was told in no uncertain terms that it was some vagrant and not a tabloid.
And frankly they easily could have hired someone else to “break in” and then have their reporters walk through.
he might have to say that legally–
Even without having the details of your home and your life published for the masses to read about, having your home burglarized feels traumatic. Having everyone know about personal details of your life on top of that must have been horrific. I’m not sure I would believe that a newspaper would have my home professionally broken into—it sounds crazy that they went that far.
As someone who doesn’t know the intricacies of the law that well and am muddling through all these articles about the trial, can someone explain to me why the statute of limitations is 6 years for these cases? I’ve googled that it comes from section 32 of the limitation act of 1980, but this act just seems to help the accused. Have the tabloids been blocking an amendment that extends the Sol since 1980? Obv, my American-self is assuming it works like amendments in the uk so my ignorance is showing.
Statutes of limitations are designed to protect defendants. The idea is that it’s reasonable to expect plaintiffs to bring an action in a timely manner & that unreasonable delay could make it harder for a defendant to counter the allegation (lost evidence over time, distance from the events, etc). Six years in this case is actually sort of long (2 or 3 years isn’t unusual in the US depending on the claim).
Harry, Hugh & the others are contending that the statute of limitations was basically paused/did not start to run because the offenses against them were concealed by fraud or deceit.
Didn’t a tabloid break into Meghan’s Toronto home right after she and Harry started dating? Was that a hired hack from The Sun?
I don’t know if her home was broken into but I think they paid or tried to pay a neighbor to install a webcam facing her backyard. I don’t know if that actually happened but she claimed that in the Harry & Meghan Netflix doc.
Went back to his original statement when they first started dating. ‘ the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed’.
I hadn’t heard about the webcam/neighbor thing. I do remember absolute nutjobs on tumblr accessing public security camera footage of the alley behind her house and posting footage/stills. They were trying to prove that Harry wasn’t visiting her, or that when Harry was there for Halloween fall 2016 it wasn’t really him, etc.
I mean, FFS. Accessing security camera footage to stalk this woman? Why are none of those tumblr nutters being arrested?
I’m trying to be patient here. Ugh.
This is the sort of thing I’ve been hoping will be exposed. It appears to be a widespread criminal operation that has been targeting people for *years* with impunity. Good for Hugh for not letting this go.
I’m very curious that he says he recently received “evidence” “for the first time” about this. It sounds a lot like what Harry said. Hmm.
I think the women he’s been photographed with at the trial are his wife Anna and the mother of his other two children Tinglan. They seem to have a relatively happy, bohemian coparenting relationship for the five children.
This is nice to hear. His sex addiction made him the butt of many a joke, and he does oft appear too weary for this world, but I can’t help having a soft spot for Hugh.
His wife Anna was there but it’s not the lady we see in the pics here with the sunglasses and trench coat, Anna was wearing a navy blazer and navy pants. The other woman in black doesn’t look like the other pics I’ve seen of Tinglan Hong (there aren’t a lot of them out there and she’s hard to recognize because in most pap shots she’s wearing sunglasses) but I could be wrong!
Is Hugh represented by WME? if so watch out, Fleet Street.