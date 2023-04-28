Gayle King: The Sussexes are in ‘a really good place… what they have is true-blue’

One of the things I enjoy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationships with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King is that we really don’t know how often they talk or whether advice is sought or received. Oprah and Gayle keep it private and they maintain (publicly) that Meghan and Harry aren’t asking them for advice. Still, people ask them all the time if they’ve spoken to Meghan and Harry about this or that. For good reason – post-Oprah interview, Harry called up Gayle and gave her information which she revealed on air. It’s good to put that out there – at any time, Meghan or Harry could call Gayle and Oprah and get their side out. Anyway, Gayle was asked this week about Harry’s attendance at the coronation:

Showing her support. Gayle King is proud of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their final decision about King Charles III’s coronation.

“I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” the journalist, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 red carpet on Wednesday, April 26. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”

King explained that she doesn’t offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex any unsolicited advice about their relationship with the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going.”

According to King, Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place” amid public ups and downs with the royals. “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she gushed on Wednesday about the pair, who also share daughter Lili, 22 months.

[From Us Weekly]

I also think they’re in a good place. 2023 is an era of sweeping change for the Sussexes – it started with Harry’s memoir and promotion, then how they handled being evicted from Frogmore, how they handled the coronation invitation, how Harry is handling his lawsuits against the British newspapers, and don’t forget – they’ll go to Germany for Invictus, and I’m sure Meghan will have more projects coming out this year too.

I’m not going to devote a post to this, but that nutcase Angela Levin has been everywhere this week, spreading lies and saying unhinged crap about the Sussexes. She was on Dan Wootton’s GB News show, and she actually said that Harry is “desperate to get the headlines taken off King Charles and Queen Camilla and to actually get there on the newspaper.” Because Harry and Meghan went to a basketball game! She also said: “You cannot stand how they can be so rude and they’re laughing. They were laughing at us actually, rather than together.” The Sussexes: laughing at their haters!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, CBS, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Gayle King: The Sussexes are in ‘a really good place… what they have is true-blue’”

  1. chill says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Doesn’t she realize that we are ALL laughing at the stupidity, racism and unhinged foolishness of the opinions of people like Angela. We all know she is a wanker.

    Reply
    • EM says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:20 am

      Normal people see Angela and the rest of the British “media” for what they are racist, mean-spirited and desperate. The problem is that the deranged and unhinged do not – and there are a lot of those (across all professions and ages) – which poses the danger. It’s a daily public lynching with those rags/people and so unacceptable. Ignoring it doesn’t help but I’m not sure what will make it stop.

      Reply
  2. lanne says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Levin, honeychile:

    They just aren’t into you. Get over it.

    Reply
    • B says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:02 am

      Seriously @lanne!

      Imagine trying to center yourself in the lives of a couple who are enjoying a NBA playoff game and being romantic with each other. This fool somehow thinks it about her? They forget Meghan is the center of their world, they don’t exist in hers.

      Here in somewhat sane USA Meghan and Harry are making money moves, growing their business and clearly have protective POWERFUL friends like Gail and Oprah. The dark days are over. They have bought their home, started their business, had their children and are focused on tending and growing what they have created.

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:50 am

    That Levin chick is bonkers. She really needs help and Wootton just stokes her bonkers fires. I love how at ease Meghan and Harry are with each other. How the people who know them see how solid they are and how much they care for each other and their babies. It’s super encouraging to hear that they are doing well from people who know them and care for them.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:11 am

      That’s because Dan is just as deluded as she is. That looney toon literally rights open letters to the royals as if he’s somehow that important to listen too and if his words mean ish. Him, Camilla T, Angela and Piers are pissed because Harry called them out in his book without mentioning their names. They hate that he has no respect for them.

      Reply
    • Bean says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:48 am

      Ah yes, people laughing during and enjoying a basketball game were actually laughing at the British press. How does anyone take anything these people say seriously?

      Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I mean…COME ON. We’re all seeing the same damn thing. Nobody can write them into a bad relationship puhleeze.

    Reply
  5. ML says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:59 am

    You know, it’s funny how CRex and Camzilla have tried to rehab their image by selling their love story (which has messy bits like “Whatever love is,” tampons, etc), and then you have Harry and Meghan’s true blue to contrast with that.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Tabloid attacks on Gayle King starting in 3, 2, 1…

    Reply
  7. Brit says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

    You have some reporters who are only looking for a paycheck and then you have some who are genuinely obsessed and clinically insane and Angela Levin is the latter. She projects and deludes herself into thinking that those projections are real. I wasn’t lying when I said that Harry and Meghan have unintentionally driven some people to madness. She’s mad because she can’t use the moniker of Harry’s biographer anymore.

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:04 am

    Angela you can’t make fetch happen with this. The are thriving and that just enrages you. You love to see it happen.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Angela Levin is bonkers.

    Reply
  10. Beverley says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Poor deluded Angela. Is she still going on about her obsession with Harry? Silly cow keeps hanging onto hopes that Harry will divorce Meghan and finally reveal his passionate love for Angela.

    I have two words for her: professional therapy.

    Reply
  11. ecsmom says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Interesting choice of words “true blue”. Isn’t that originally Scottish, in that the English Crown is red and Scotland was blue and being “true blue” means your loyalties lie with Scotland first, not the crown?

    Maybe someone from the UK can confirm – but that is where I had thought the saying came from.

    Reply
    • poppedbubble says:
      April 28, 2023 at 11:03 am

      I honestly don’t think it’s that deep. “True blue” is a common saying.

      Reply
      • ecsmom says:
        April 28, 2023 at 11:52 am

        I agree its a very common saying. Still its not usually used for love between 2 people. It’s more about loyalty and honesty, typically you say a person is true blue, not a relationship. But you’re probably correct, Gayle just used it in a way that made me pause.

  12. Pumpkin says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:53 am

    “They were laughing at us actually, rather than together.”

    I’m sorry this is so funny to me. She’s so delusional and thinks H&M were thinking of her/the rota instead of each other. Like I said: delusional.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:08 am

    You know we always say “unhinged” about the Rota rats but I think in Angela’s case it could be true. I heard on a podcast that she had a very traumatic childhood, I think that she is still struggling with that? She seems fixated on the Sussexes in a way that is not normal, not about making a quick dollar. But then maybe they all are in some way. I just feel like she could be dangerous

    Reply
  14. Noor says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:28 am

    There is no sane voice from Angela Levin and others of her ilk. Kinsey Schofield can be included in this list.

    Reply
  15. Mary Pester says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    Hey, dragon lady, it’s called having fun as a happily married couple on a date night. Deal with it BCH

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment