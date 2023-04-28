Gayle King: The Sussexes are in ‘a really good place… what they have is true-blue’

One of the things I enjoy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationships with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King is that we really don’t know how often they talk or whether advice is sought or received. Oprah and Gayle keep it private and they maintain (publicly) that Meghan and Harry aren’t asking them for advice. Still, people ask them all the time if they’ve spoken to Meghan and Harry about this or that. For good reason – post-Oprah interview, Harry called up Gayle and gave her information which she revealed on air. It’s good to put that out there – at any time, Meghan or Harry could call Gayle and Oprah and get their side out. Anyway, Gayle was asked this week about Harry’s attendance at the coronation:
Showing her support. Gayle King is proud of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their final decision about King Charles III’s coronation.
“I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” the journalist, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 red carpet on Wednesday, April 26. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”
King explained that she doesn’t offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex any unsolicited advice about their relationship with the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going.”
According to King, Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place” amid public ups and downs with the royals. “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she gushed on Wednesday about the pair, who also share daughter Lili, 22 months.
[From Us Weekly]
I also think they’re in a good place. 2023 is an era of sweeping change for the Sussexes – it started with Harry’s memoir and promotion, then how they handled being evicted from Frogmore, how they handled the coronation invitation, how Harry is handling his lawsuits against the British newspapers, and don’t forget – they’ll go to Germany for Invictus, and I’m sure Meghan will have more projects coming out this year too.
I’m not going to devote a post to this, but that nutcase Angela Levin has been everywhere this week, spreading lies and saying unhinged crap about the Sussexes. She was on Dan Wootton’s GB News show, and she actually said that Harry is “desperate to get the headlines taken off King Charles and Queen Camilla and to actually get there on the newspaper.” Because Harry and Meghan went to a basketball game! She also said: “You cannot stand how they can be so rude and they’re laughing. They were laughing at us actually, rather than together.” The Sussexes: laughing at their haters!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, CBS, Instagram.
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle attends a Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa, where they dance with locals.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex meet Coastguard trained by Royal Marines at Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
137828, Actor Ioan Gruffudd and wife actress Alice Evans arrive at the ‘San Andreas’ – Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood. Hollywood, California – Tuesday May 26, 2015. Photograph: Â© Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 531708548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gestures during a visit to School21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London on March 11, 2021. – The visit coincides with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools and how this is helping put mental health at the heart of their school’s curriculum.,Image: 596749020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Doesn’t she realize that we are ALL laughing at the stupidity, racism and unhinged foolishness of the opinions of people like Angela. We all know she is a wanker.
Normal people see Angela and the rest of the British “media” for what they are racist, mean-spirited and desperate. The problem is that the deranged and unhinged do not – and there are a lot of those (across all professions and ages) – which poses the danger. It’s a daily public lynching with those rags/people and so unacceptable. Ignoring it doesn’t help but I’m not sure what will make it stop.
Levin, honeychile:
They just aren’t into you. Get over it.
Seriously @lanne!
Imagine trying to center yourself in the lives of a couple who are enjoying a NBA playoff game and being romantic with each other. This fool somehow thinks it about her? They forget Meghan is the center of their world, they don’t exist in hers.
Here in somewhat sane USA Meghan and Harry are making money moves, growing their business and clearly have protective POWERFUL friends like Gail and Oprah. The dark days are over. They have bought their home, started their business, had their children and are focused on tending and growing what they have created.
That Levin chick is bonkers. She really needs help and Wootton just stokes her bonkers fires. I love how at ease Meghan and Harry are with each other. How the people who know them see how solid they are and how much they care for each other and their babies. It’s super encouraging to hear that they are doing well from people who know them and care for them.
That’s because Dan is just as deluded as she is. That looney toon literally rights open letters to the royals as if he’s somehow that important to listen too and if his words mean ish. Him, Camilla T, Angela and Piers are pissed because Harry called them out in his book without mentioning their names. They hate that he has no respect for them.
Ah yes, people laughing during and enjoying a basketball game were actually laughing at the British press. How does anyone take anything these people say seriously?
I mean…COME ON. We’re all seeing the same damn thing. Nobody can write them into a bad relationship puhleeze.
You know, it’s funny how CRex and Camzilla have tried to rehab their image by selling their love story (which has messy bits like “Whatever love is,” tampons, etc), and then you have Harry and Meghan’s true blue to contrast with that.
Tabloid attacks on Gayle King starting in 3, 2, 1…
Nah, they’re too busy trying to figure out how to react to Meghan signing with WME.
You have some reporters who are only looking for a paycheck and then you have some who are genuinely obsessed and clinically insane and Angela Levin is the latter. She projects and deludes herself into thinking that those projections are real. I wasn’t lying when I said that Harry and Meghan have unintentionally driven some people to madness. She’s mad because she can’t use the moniker of Harry’s biographer anymore.
and yet Camilla’s is allowing her to write her biography. The royals associate with racists and crazies.
Angela you can’t make fetch happen with this. The are thriving and that just enrages you. You love to see it happen.
Angela Levin is bonkers.
Poor deluded Angela. Is she still going on about her obsession with Harry? Silly cow keeps hanging onto hopes that Harry will divorce Meghan and finally reveal his passionate love for Angela.
I have two words for her: professional therapy.
Interesting choice of words “true blue”. Isn’t that originally Scottish, in that the English Crown is red and Scotland was blue and being “true blue” means your loyalties lie with Scotland first, not the crown?
Maybe someone from the UK can confirm – but that is where I had thought the saying came from.
I honestly don’t think it’s that deep. “True blue” is a common saying.
I agree its a very common saying. Still its not usually used for love between 2 people. It’s more about loyalty and honesty, typically you say a person is true blue, not a relationship. But you’re probably correct, Gayle just used it in a way that made me pause.
“They were laughing at us actually, rather than together.”
I’m sorry this is so funny to me. She’s so delusional and thinks H&M were thinking of her/the rota instead of each other. Like I said: delusional.
You know we always say “unhinged” about the Rota rats but I think in Angela’s case it could be true. I heard on a podcast that she had a very traumatic childhood, I think that she is still struggling with that? She seems fixated on the Sussexes in a way that is not normal, not about making a quick dollar. But then maybe they all are in some way. I just feel like she could be dangerous
There is no sane voice from Angela Levin and others of her ilk. Kinsey Schofield can be included in this list.
Hey, dragon lady, it’s called having fun as a happily married couple on a date night. Deal with it BCH