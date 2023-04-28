Gayle King: The Sussexes are in ‘a really good place… what they have is true-blue’

One of the things I enjoy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationships with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King is that we really don’t know how often they talk or whether advice is sought or received. Oprah and Gayle keep it private and they maintain (publicly) that Meghan and Harry aren’t asking them for advice. Still, people ask them all the time if they’ve spoken to Meghan and Harry about this or that. For good reason – post-Oprah interview, Harry called up Gayle and gave her information which she revealed on air. It’s good to put that out there – at any time, Meghan or Harry could call Gayle and Oprah and get their side out. Anyway, Gayle was asked this week about Harry’s attendance at the coronation:

Showing her support. Gayle King is proud of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their final decision about King Charles III’s coronation. “I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” the journalist, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 red carpet on Wednesday, April 26. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.” King explained that she doesn’t offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex any unsolicited advice about their relationship with the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going.” According to King, Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place” amid public ups and downs with the royals. “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she gushed on Wednesday about the pair, who also share daughter Lili, 22 months.

I also think they’re in a good place. 2023 is an era of sweeping change for the Sussexes – it started with Harry’s memoir and promotion, then how they handled being evicted from Frogmore, how they handled the coronation invitation, how Harry is handling his lawsuits against the British newspapers, and don’t forget – they’ll go to Germany for Invictus, and I’m sure Meghan will have more projects coming out this year too.

I’m not going to devote a post to this, but that nutcase Angela Levin has been everywhere this week, spreading lies and saying unhinged crap about the Sussexes. She was on Dan Wootton’s GB News show, and she actually said that Harry is “desperate to get the headlines taken off King Charles and Queen Camilla and to actually get there on the newspaper.” Because Harry and Meghan went to a basketball game! She also said: “You cannot stand how they can be so rude and they’re laughing. They were laughing at us actually, rather than together.” The Sussexes: laughing at their haters!