Gigi Paris & Glen Powell broke up weeks ago, when she visited him in Australia

So, people are mad at me because I’m “rooting for infidelity” apparently. What I’m rooting for is fun, low-stakes gossip. What I’m rooting for is a new generation of Hollywood stars to have a messy scandal involving consenting adults. Sydney Sweeney is engaged, but not married and there are no kids involved. Glen Powell and Gigi Paris weren’t even engaged and, from the sound of it, they were already falling apart long before Glen and Sydney started flirting with each other on the Australian set of their rom-com. Gigi Paris is making a name for herself on the back of Glen and Sydney’s are-they-or-aren’t-they buzz. It actually sounds like Gigi ran to People Magazine to correct the record about her breakup and why she unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.

Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris appeared to be hinting at a breakup when she shared a video of herself walking alone on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: “know your worth & onto the next.” But a source tells PEOPLE the couple, who started dating in 2019 and were first spotted together vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2020, had called it quits several weeks ago — and it wasn’t the first time. “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.” Though speculation about Powell’s chemistry with his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney (who is engaged to Jonathan Davino) grew louder when it appeared that Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media, a second source says there’s no truth to the rumors. “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up,” the source says, adding that the model felt the distance when Glen was on set. “He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.” And as to Powell and Sweeney’s friendly vibes on set? “They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy!” the second insider says. “It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.’ It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.” The first source echoes that distance is what drove Powell and Paris apart: “It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modeling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”

[From People]

Gigi’s Version is: we were already falling apart, I went to visit him in Australia in late March but I only traveled that far so we could break up with each other in person, and he definitely didn’t cheat on me with Sydney. Sure. I mean, at least Gigi isn’t making this messier than it needs to be. She’s handling this the right way overall. Now, do I also think that Gigi got to Australia a month ago and she quickly caught on that something was happening between Glen and Sydney? For sure. Also: “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back.” Why do you think that is??? If I was boning some guy with a girlfriend, I wouldn’t follow the girlfriend on IG either!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images