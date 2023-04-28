Gigi Paris & Glen Powell broke up weeks ago, when she visited him in Australia

So, people are mad at me because I’m “rooting for infidelity” apparently. What I’m rooting for is fun, low-stakes gossip. What I’m rooting for is a new generation of Hollywood stars to have a messy scandal involving consenting adults. Sydney Sweeney is engaged, but not married and there are no kids involved. Glen Powell and Gigi Paris weren’t even engaged and, from the sound of it, they were already falling apart long before Glen and Sydney started flirting with each other on the Australian set of their rom-com. Gigi Paris is making a name for herself on the back of Glen and Sydney’s are-they-or-aren’t-they buzz. It actually sounds like Gigi ran to People Magazine to correct the record about her breakup and why she unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.
Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris appeared to be hinting at a breakup when she shared a video of herself walking alone on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: “know your worth & onto the next.” But a source tells PEOPLE the couple, who started dating in 2019 and were first spotted together vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2020, had called it quits several weeks ago — and it wasn’t the first time.
“Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.”
Though speculation about Powell’s chemistry with his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney (who is engaged to Jonathan Davino) grew louder when it appeared that Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media, a second source says there’s no truth to the rumors.
“Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up,” the source says, adding that the model felt the distance when Glen was on set. “He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.”
And as to Powell and Sweeney’s friendly vibes on set? “They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy!” the second insider says. “It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.’ It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.”
The first source echoes that distance is what drove Powell and Paris apart: “It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modeling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”
Gigi’s Version is: we were already falling apart, I went to visit him in Australia in late March but I only traveled that far so we could break up with each other in person, and he definitely didn’t cheat on me with Sydney. Sure. I mean, at least Gigi isn’t making this messier than it needs to be. She’s handling this the right way overall. Now, do I also think that Gigi got to Australia a month ago and she quickly caught on that something was happening between Glen and Sydney? For sure. Also: “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back.” Why do you think that is??? If I was boning some guy with a girlfriend, I wouldn’t follow the girlfriend on IG either!
This changes the story a little then doesn’t it? If Glen and Sidney are together it’s probably not some epic romance.
Yea it’s probably not some epic romance but if I had to wager money it would be on the yes they’ve banged side. Let’s not forget Gigi was instagramming ‘trust your intuition’ and Fleetwood Mac songs.
lmao
I’m also here for this low stakes drama between 2 hot people. Young relationships are often messy, I can’t imagine how much easier it is to be messy when you’re that famous!
I guess I am also “rooting for infidelity” but I love this story. It’s fun. It’s messy. It’s victim free. Love hurts but people absolutely should make mistakes when they are young and child free and we should normalize ending relationships that won’t work long term early.
Okay this gossip story has fizzled quickly. They are just selling their film folks. I hope it is worth all this. So many movies (especially it seems rom coms or romances) lately are disappointments no matter how hyped they are.
Personally I don’t think we’ve heard the last of this. They’ll keep up this ‘are they aren’t they’ thing going during the whole promotion. Things will really spice up if Sydney formally breaks her engagement which is still a possibility.
I actually read this as Glen’s people running to People magazine so he doesn’t look like a cheater.
Gigi is handling this well. She could be in pain but also using the press for a good career boost. Separations are their own narratives on Instagram and she’s been leaning into it for weeks. Again, not diminishing her pain/humiliation but both things can be true.
Agree!
We all need a dose of spicy, steamy, juicy drama right now, so I’m loving this. I think she got to Australia and things were clearly happening between her boyfriend and his co-star. Forget whatever they’re filming, this should be the movie!
If you look up his name with Zoey Deutch you will find similar pictures. I think he’s just a fun guy who bonds quickly with costars
If this is what you have to do to sell your movie, there’s not much faith in the film/stars is there? Like sorry that this just screams c list to me. It’s cheap and there’s better gossip out there.
i don’t get the appeal of Glen Powell…he gives me wannabe Armie Hammer vibes. Super white, with typical vanilla guy looks, and kind of a cocky attitude that screams white male privilege. Basically filling the void of roles Hammer would have taken if he wasn’t a POS and radioactive in Hollywood.
God, let’s hope not. But I do see it. I was thinking he’s more Matthew McConaughey, before Matty lost his hair – Texan, very close to his family, loves a good time, enjoys shirtless workouts on the beach, flirts with anything with a pulse (and a few things that don’t).
I’m hoping there are hidden depths and the over the top bro energy is more of a branding decision. He seems pretty thoughtful and articulate in interviews.
Just me or doesn’t it seem like Sydney should set her sights WAY higher than this guy….?
Oh no! Is Australia going to be the kiss 💋 ☠️ of death for romances? Let’s not forget that Kim Kardashian came down here for a week of some BDE (her words, not mine), with Pete Davidson, but suddenly left after just five days, and that was the end of that. 💔 I mean, I was shocked. Shocked I tell ya. 💔
And Ioan Gruffudd! Don’t forgot what happened there! Australia, where fidelity goes to die. (JK, Australia! Love ya!)
Yeah sure Jan, they’re as platonic as Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski when they did that play. She was with Justin Long and he was married.
And as platonic as Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail when they filmed Fosse/Verdon. They were both married to other people.
And as platonic as Julia Roberts and her now husband when they filmed The Mexican. She was with Benjamin Bratt and he was married.
All platonic 😆
Sydney’s ex, who is 40 something and started dating her years ago, looks like he was moving out of the house they share.
I’m rooting for Sydney, so this pleases me.
This movie is going to be really bad though, isn’t it.
LOL. He’s 37. And Glen is 34.
Well, I think Sidney could do better than her current partner who is too old for her IMO, or at least was when they first met. I don’t know much about Glen Powell but he’s an improvement.
My guess is this is just a hook-up, temporary situation and/or they are selling the movie. I mean I think they definitely did hook up but I’m not sure it’s still happening, and definitely not sure it will last.
It’s a fun gossip story. Sure, it’s painful for Gigi but she’ll move on and be just fine. She’s absolutely gorgeous! I hadn’t heard of her before. Stunning.
I’m very glad that there’s some celebrity gossip that’s not related to either the royals or finding out yet another celebrity is an abuser.
That being said…I’m kind of thinking that this is all smoke and no fire, and that both the actors and the production are stirring things up to draw attention to the movie. All this is based on is their behavior when they knew they were being photographed and some speculation. My guess would be that the Powell-Paris relationship was already basically over, Sweeney’s fiance is fine with the gossip for whatever reason, and so they decided to see if they could get some attention for themselves and the movie.
And as for Sweeney not following Paris back on Instagram? It sounds like these two women might not even know each other in person. I don’t know if Sweeney even runs her own social media, but I can see either her or her team deciding they didn’t care about the then-unknown long-distance girlfriend of a costar.
I’m honestly here for them lol. Are they going to attend Met Gala? I’m sure the fashion is going to be disastrous as usual but atleast we’ll get some good gossip if someone makes their couple debut over there.
I truly don’t get the fuss over these two, either together or individually. I’ve periodically clicked on links about them to see if they get any more interesting to me. If anything, they get less interesting and more unremarkable to me. Ah well, to each our own.
Infidelity where you confess and break up with your original partner after the transgression is different from having two relationships simultaneously and lying to at least one partner. Especially if you’re not married or have kids. Especially if you’ve been physically apart for a while. It’s more in the category of ugly breakup.
I’m doing DuoLingo French and I love that replace immediately offered up infidélité, even though my keyboard was set to English. LOL 😂