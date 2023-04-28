‘The Crown’ released new photos of their ‘Will & Kate’: meh or interesting?

Last month, we got a lot of set photos from Netflix’s The Crown. The production moved to Scotland, where they filmed in or around St. Andrews and focused on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “college romance.” In Season 6, Meg Bellamy was cast as the college-aged Kate, and Ed McVey takes over as college-aged William. This week, Netflix released some official photos of Season 6’s “Will & Kate.” One of the shots is supposed to be Will & Kate walking arm-in-arm at St. Andrew’s, probably in what would have been their second or third year of university.

Can I just say? I’m enjoying the casting a lot. Sometimes The Crown can be really hit-or-miss with their casting and how they employ certain actors, but they got it right with these two. McVey looks remarkably like William at that age. But Meg Bellamy is actually perfect for this – she has such a similar look to Kate before Kate became all glossy and overly “done.” The messy, too-heavy eyeliner, her natural hair before she had a wiglet room, the energy of a “middle-class girl” who caught the prince.

Now, will the realistic casting choices reflect a realistic story about how Kate and William eventually began dating? Probably not. Kate and her mother stalked William for years and Kate repeatedly threw herself in William’s path before he ever noticed her. She also put up with a lot of sh-t from William when they were at St. Andrew’s. Even Tina Brown couldn’t put a bow on it – once Kate got her claws in William, she wouldn’t let go, and Carole advised her to do whatever it took to get the ring. They won’t show any of that.