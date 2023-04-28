Princess Anne will be King Charles’s ‘Gold-Stick-in-Waiting’ at the coronation

Princess Anne is very close to King Charles. Anne functions as the family’s “rock” – she was and is the steady hand for both of her parents, and she likely has the same relationship with Charles. An advisor, someone discreet and no-nonsense, someone he can depend on even if she disagrees with him. Anne hasn’t even made her feelings known about all of this “Queen Camilla’s victory lap” bullsh-t. Well, the king is giving his only sister a special position at the coronation, that of Gold Stick-in-Waiting. It is apparently a huge honor.
Princess Anne is to be given a starring role front and centre at the Coronation in honour of her years of loyalty to King Charles. The Princess Royal will be Charles’s “official bodyguard” as the royals make their way back to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession.
The Daily Mirror reported that Anne’s official role will be that of “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”, a position which historically ensures the monarch’s safety and as such must be given to someone trusted.
Following the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6 at Westminster Abbey the new monarchs will make their way back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach. Princess Anne will travel on horseback behind them leading the larger procession, which will feature 6,000 military personnel. The custom dates back several hundred years to Tudor times, when a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick were appointed to keep close to the sovereign and protect them from danger.
According to royal sources, the Princess Royal was “incredibly honoured” to be given the role, with the King delivering the news to her personally. The siblings are known to be close, with Charles often relying on his little sister for advice as he admires her “no nonsense attitude”.
A source from the palace said: “The direction of the King’s decision is clear for all to see. He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else. The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship.”
It’s nice. I guess. It’s not my hat party and not my king, but I enjoy Anne and Charles’s relationship and I do feel like she’s basically the only one in his life capable of telling him the truth. It also seems like this is how Charles is balancing out the Rise of the Parker Bowleses – making sure that his sister is assured a prominent position. Plus, Anne loves being on horseback and I’m sure it will all look very stately and Medieval. Still, she’ll have to contend with a lot of protesters screaming “Not My King.”
So Anne is the new Hand of the King?
She always seems to have preferred ceremonial roles where she can be in uniform. I thinks she often aims to avoid the whole media fashion analysis that the women of the family are always subjected to.
As for her being the gold stick in waiting thingy… whatever 🤷🏽♀️. It’s no more stupid than the myriad of pretend medals, golden coaches/thrones/ oil from the Holy Land/a Play School tv presenter from boomers’ childhood years carrying a crown in the name of diversity (??). The whole thing is bat💩 crazy so what’s one more anachronism.
Does she… does she not know what happens to the Hand of the King?
I mean it’s right up there with Defense Against the Dark Arts professor for Jobs Guaranteed To Go Horribly Wrong…
Ha! Love you take on it, Jojo! (That’s what people call me too!😂)
Princess Anne was deservedly law ordered for her excellent work ethic. She and her mother were probably the hardest working Royals. of the 20th century. She also had a Family a farm and trained her horses for equestrian work, which she also took part in. She was a busy busy woman. She did not have any time for the flibbertigibbet world of fashions – she was no nonsense in every way right down to her pretty much lifelong hair style. In her younger days, she was spoken of very unkindly about his lack of fashion sense and style. She was not seen as conventionally beautiful as the media thought, a princess ought to be. I think it was very unfair.
But hey, good for her Getting the golden stick. As you say, she loves dressing up in all her regalia and getting on top of a horse. She’ll have a great time.
Celebitchy:
I have to say this is a treat! What is? In the summer I used to have to wait until midnight for the stories to hit Australia. I was limited in how many I could read and respond to, because even though I am a night owl, I still had to get up for work. Now that it’s autumn and the clocks went back, they come down really early like 830 or 9 PM – fantastic!
My goodness will she marry Andrew Parker Bowles and be murdered by William? Could be interesting being the Hand of the King.
Let me guess: Anne is the royal family’s “secret weapon”? I thought that was Kate. No wait, Sophie. No wait, Camilla’s son (can’t be bothered to look up his name). No wait, Louise. No wait, it’s really Anne. Yeah, that’s it.
“ Still, she’ll have to contend with a lot of protesters screaming “Not My King.”
Knowing Anne, she’d probably ride up on them and beat them with that gold stick.
Looool
OMG! You win!
Usually she just sends her dogs… maybe she’ll have a pack of them at her heels, hunting for dissenters…
Gold stick in waiting 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. The jokes write themselves. How are you supposed to take this hat party seriously? 🤭
Yeah, I know this stuff is tradition but being a golden stick just sounds funny 😂
Just wait until it’s William’s turn.
I’ll just leave this here 🙂
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/28/public-support-monarchy-historic-low-poll-reveals
#NotMyKing
Always nice to end the week with a good news story. Thanks!
The reason no one … even the Brits….cares about Charles’s party in his own honor is people are still recovering from a multi month Jubilee, then an over the top royal funeral. Of course they couldn’t care less about a 70-plus year old couple riding around in golden carriages and being anointed, as if anyone believes they have been chosen by God for the roles. And Charles has missed an opportunity to have a public conversation of why the monarchy matters (or does not) for the average Brit. Irrelevant, impotent, boring and sad.
@Pip — Canada thinks it’s a yawnfest too… https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/king-charles-coronation-canadian-weak-support-interest-1.6816980
@Jaded: We do. As part of the Commonwealth, I was never against the Monarchy, but over the decades, and especially with the Queen’s passing, I really can’t see any reason for it to continue. It costs taxpayers so much money to support the lifestyle of a family who, with few exceptions, are entitled, arrogant, and out of touch with today’s values. I think the proverbial straw for me (in losing total respect for the Monarchy) was the way in which the Windsors treated Diana. Their cruelty is absolutely inexcusable and I totally applaud Harry for getting out of that system.
Not apparently, so much KC choice as the fact that she is “Colonel” of the Blues & Royals. The position is apparently held by whoever holds that position and whoever holds the Colonel of Life Guards. The Colonel of the Life Guards is a REAL military person and not just pretend, so, of course, let’s have the one who will dress up and cosplay military. There are also separate gold sticks in Scotland associated with the Royal Company of Archers.
Gold stick in waiting? Silver stick? This is the 21st century. I can’t. I bet Peg wants that gold stick.
He may abscond with it after the ceremonies. 😉😏🫣
@brassyrebel, got a feeling prince PEG is after a new gold stick 🤭🤭, I had to laugh at her being his bodyguard, is that as well as the hundreds of snipers, armed response officers, drone jamming equipment and hundreds more civy dressed police officers mixing with the crowds? Or could she be in place ready to body slam camzilla the moment the bitch reaches for the crown? Anne is VERY unhappy with Charles putting it out that the “consort” part should be dropped and that the dragon lady is now officially to be Queen. I would love for the procesion to start and Anne unfolds a flag saying “, NOT MY QUEEN”.
I mean, tbf, if I wanted a bodyguard for my coronation procession Anne would be my pick. She’s metal. Remember when an armed man tried to abduct her and she told him “not bloody likely” and refused to be kidnapped? And I’ve heard takes enormous pleasure in reminding Andrew that she holds a higher military rank than him (apparently the navy and army LOVE her and can’t stand him.)
In other VERY exciting news to those Brits of a certain age Baroness Floella Benjamin will be carrying the Sceptre with the Dove in the procession. She is a former children’s television presenter and an absolute JOY. As one of what she calls her “playschool babies” I already know this is going to be the best part of the day.
When Anne refused to be kidnapped, her courage benefited by having royal protection, unlike Harry being forced to sue and pay for safety in his homeland.
There was also a convenient bystander, a former boxer Ron Russell, who came to her aid. People act as if she fought off the kidnapper herself. If he hadn’t been there who knows what would have happened despite her giving the kidnapper attitude.
I was just thinking about Anne fighting off the kidnapper. Having her as a body guard is not just a ceremonial role. She is definitely the scrappiest of that generation.
Got a good chuckle 🤭 from this.
The uniforms, wtf, they are a joke all on their own. The more we learn, the more we see, the crazy is unbelievable and never ending with these people.
Can we just talk about the postures in the header photo? Yeesh.
Chuckles with his belly leading the way! Anne at least is slim and trim looking, as you should in uniform!
Charles and Anne seem to love military dress up and acting. 🫤
I know that this is an event that is steeped in tradition, but at this point it really does seem like cosplay. EXPENSIVE cosplay. The public needs a figure in pounds as to the cost of this event since they are paying for it. The pomp in the face of austerity measures for Charles’s subjects in recent years-I’m not up to date on the British economy, but I know it took a hit from Brexit as well as from the 2008 international downturn-is absolutely tone deaf.
I do know that the Brits love their tradition, but a cost cutting measure here and there during the ceremony would send a positive message. I notice that he’s happy to pull the financial rug out from under the rest of his family , but not when it comes to him.
Oh, and all bets are off as to whether we will see much of the protesters. The London Metropolitan Police will find a place to hide them.
Andrew Parker Bowles was named silver stick in waiting.
Really? So does that mean he’s Camilla’s bodyguard and Anne is Charles’ bodyguard? 😉 The coronation sounds like a proper soap opera episode…. The RF soap opera been going on for so many years it brings to mind “Young and the Restless”. 😂
Oh you are KIDDING me…. lmao I hope there’s going to be a future season of the Crown covering this, because those four together? Is going to be hilarious.
Hee Hee. Soooo: after the coronation, Anne and Andrew P-B can celebrate by rubbing their two sticks together? The awful jokes just write themselves. This awkwardly odd romantic history laden pageantry is seriously bringing out my inner snickering 9 year old self. If MAD magazine still exists — or something that similarly champions pre-adolescent humor— I can’t wait to see their take on this.
Oh, gad, you got me with that one! Apparently I’ve regressed as well! ;-). And I loved MAD magazine.
Well the talk is she’s been stepping out on Tim for years with her first love – Andrew Parker-Bowles.
I wonder if Anne is happy about this announcement, or if she’s mad as hell at Charles. Does this mean she’ll have to curtsy to Camilla publicly in a church? She’s avoided curtsying to her thus far in public. If hidden in the royal crowd during Con-A-Thon, she might have been able to skip/fake it. I think that’s why she was suspiciously absent from group activities in the past few months.
That was decades ago, for QEII, and only for a handful of years. Has Charles renamed him as such?
From Princess Royal to having to curtsey to Queen Camilla. Should I say well done Anne.
This means nothing to me really but means a lot to these people so uh congrats to Anne
I think they feel validated when the dress up and act in those made up roles. She’s 70+ years old and will be bodyguard protecting the king. 😂 No military or law enforcement training. 🤭. Wonder if she’ll receive a BAFTA award for her performance. 🤔
I do want to see if she’ll leap in front of a flying egg to save her brother. Probably the only thing that would get me to watch any of the Chubbly coverage.
@Pinkasaurus, thats what I instantly pictured, Anne wielding a golden stick like a lightsaber, knocking a barrage of eggs away. On the one hand, I like Anne being strong and capable but honestly, I want every egg to hit!
I know there probably won’t be any opportunities for a good egging, but a girl can dream. 🤣🥚💗
A golden stick you say. It is no wonder that Peg wanted to skip Chuckles in becoming king. I’m sure Peg dreams about that golden stick being placed…… well you get the picture.
Ooh, how exciting. I’m sure she’s thrilled that after a lifetime of service and being one of the least problematic members of the family she’s been named a “gold stick.”
Look at that pic of Charles and Anne in uniform.
They are walking dinosaurs in costumes.
The Monarchy is out dated. A drain on the tax payers and nothing more.
Every boring event Anne does, she shows up with a RBF and never removes her gloves or purse. Snooze.
“Gold Stick in Waiting”? Give me strength. Have any of these clowns noticed it’s the 21st century?
So much for those reports that Charles wanted to “modernise” the Coronation ceremony.
I was reading up about the ceremony yesterday and there’s much more of this kind of stuff. Plus Charles will be riding in TWO carriages: because apparently the one he rides on the way there will not do for the way back. Why not? Who knows.
He also has TWO crowns. First the St Edward crown and then it is swapped for the Imperial crown. It’s just all so ludicrous.
I love this stuff! These words, these titles! Gold Stick in Waiting!!! Is there also a Gold Stick??? Is Anne that person’s sub? Is a Gold Stick in Waiting like a deputy assistant to the acting sub-commissioner?
Omg…this thread… I can’t breathe for laughing. I wonder if they have any real awareness of how ridiculous all these things look & sound to normal people.
I’m sure all it would take to pay for this extravagant display is for KC and QC to star in a tampon commercial.