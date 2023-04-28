Prince William & Kate visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster

The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed at a bed-and-breakfast in Wales last night, following their busy afternoon of abseiling, hiking and pizza-eating. I wondered if they would do any events in Wales today, and here’s my answer. They visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster which left 144 people dead. 116 of those people were young children. The Crown devoted an episode to the Aberfan disaster, and if you’ve seen it, you know how badly QEII mishandled and misjudged the disaster. She should have been there first thing, within 24 hours. Instead, she waited eight days to go to Wales and NOT comfort her subjects.
William and Kate visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which sits on the site of the former primary school which was buried in the landslide with more than a hundred children inside. They were shown around by Aberfan survivor David Davies and Profession Peter Vaughn. They also met with trustees of the Aberfan Memorial Trust. This was William and Kate’s first-ever visit to Aberfan.
For the event, Kate wore a new Zara dress, a Catherine Walker coat (which might be a repeat?) and a Mulberry bag.
I hadn’t heard of this tragedy. It was before my time and I live in a different country. But my god those poor parents and families. Those poor children.
Did they meet with any surviving relative or parents? I can’t imagine the horror and loss and shock.
And why do I feel like the queen was like – oh they lost their children. Yes yes. Wait they are sad? Oh. Ok. ….. days later….. what? I should say something? To whom? THE PUBLIC? Why? Those children? Wasn’t that days ago? STILL SAD?!?
anyway I guess its nice they finally visited this site. It would be nice if a royal could go every year on the anniversary (maybe they do?)
24 hours in wales and then I guess they’ll be back home; wonder how many engagements will go in the CC for this visit? More than 3 that’s for sure.
At minimum their visiting the site is supposed to be a show of respect.
Well she did remember to dress “appropriately” for the occasion unlike when she visited Memorial Plaza at ground zero and wore a hot pink coat.
All I can say is that this is exactly the kind of thing they should be doing – just much more often.
ITA. Although I have to give credit where credit is due— I think it’s hilarious that that baby grabbed her Mulberry bag, and she just walked away, letting him keep it for a while
How are the Welsh lessons going, Will? It’s absurd to me that he’s had decades to prepare for his investiture, but there is exactly zero possibility that he will give his speech in Welsh like Charles did.
They’re both looking rough. Sheesh. They’re practically always on vacation and even if they have marriage problems they can literally afford the best of everything and they still look like this.
This is why they never should have encouraged the photo shopping (which admittedly I am just assuming Kate did – or at least she didn’t complain). She seems older because we are so used to seeing her photoshopped. If we had seen her gradually aging like a normal person, it wouldn’t be as shocking!
I miss Mulberry bags, used to splurge on the sometimes during the sale or find them second hand. But my budget is looking better now that I stopped buying leather. *sigh* Still.
The outfit is appropriate, I don’t know why people can’t accept that this is simply her style. It’s not mine and if I had her budget and height, I would hire the best stylist and have them compile a super nice capsule wardrobe with the occasional new purchase for really special occasions. Would love it if we could stop the “she’s looking rough” comments though. Guess that’s not happening.
The amazing capsule wardrobe is what she would do if she was a professional and the charities were the focus. If the clothes were consistently high quality nameless pieces that were repeated all the time, they’d have to focus on the substance of the visits, not the clothes. Since it’s the other way around, it just adds to their being unserious people.
They need to be doing engagements like this and more x 1000. Meaningful work, true engagement, out there everyday. Having children is no excuse. Everyone juggles countless things in their lives, and with far less money and support than they have. Will and Kate have given very little in 12 years (their wedding anniversary is tomorrow). I doubt this will change, but they need to try harder.
This was a terrible time in Wales, the mud slide from the pits burying that school was heartbreaking, AND the tories who owned a lot of the mines were never brought to justice. The Royal family at the time did all the wrong things, left it to long to visit, did nothing for the grieving families and DIDN’T donate there and then to the memorial garden. These two muppets turning up for 5 minutes does NOTHING to my estimation of them. It’s just another photo op on another day, and looking at the people stood behind that fence, they weren’t overjoyed to see them either
Remember when Meghan handed her coat to a woman to help keep her baby warm in the cold Dutch weather last year and how we all predicted we d get something similar to that from copykeen? Yep that happened
It’s not quite right that tories owned the mines. At the time mines had been nationalised and so were publicly owned and under the control of the National Coal Board, who failed in their duties. The chairman of the Coal Board at the time was Lord Robens, a trade unionist and Labour Party politician. In his role, he oversaw massive cuts to mining across the UK. He was heavily criticised in the subsequent investigation (he refused to visit Aberfan after the disaster for example) but kept his position as chairman for several more years. And the Charity Commission (another public body) was disgraceful in how it handled the distribution of funds that had been donated to the families by the public.
It all comes back to their utter lack of caring or responsiveness outside of themselves. It’s not a function of their vast privilege generation to generation
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aberfan_disaster
I looked this up on Wikipedia: ouch! Heartbreaking. In Groningen (Northern Holland) the government doesn’t want to come to terms with earthquakes and damage caused by fracking, but there’s never been this level of a disaster here. Yet. It’s good that they went to pay respects, because I learned about it. And now I can offer condolences to those touched by this disaster.
You have earthquakes? And fracking? I didn’t know that at all. I’m from Germany and we don’t really have any problems with that. As far as I know…
If you live so “close” to Düsseldorf, do you go to the Invictus Games?
Here we go. It might be nice to try to lay off the personal physical criticism of certain people just because we don’t like their actions or personalities. I’ve come to notice the same courtesies are not granted to some for this reason and the comments devolve into personal attacks about someone’s hair or face or teeth. Things we all have and to be fair, all have sensitivities about. This site has at least 7 daily Crown stories. Okay, fine. But the comments are often just a free for all to criticize the appearance of this woman we do not personally know. When this happens to people we like in the comments, there seems to be a swift shutdown of the criticism. Yet since so many seem to absolutely loathe her, it’s allowed and the pile on ensues. It depresses and discourages me as a woman that this ultimately still seems to be the go to response. I have many thoughts about many people but I would hope we could rise above it someday. I am sure I’ll get attacked back for this but it makes me sad. That’s all.
A very fair comment and well stated!
In that case, I’ll only criticize Kkkhate’s laziness and her vapid, empty-headedness, her outrageous spending in the face of financial hard times, her vicious jealousy and meanness, and last-but-not-least, her wicked racism.
For me, racism is the deal breaker. Others may be able to excuse or tolerate Khate’s racism, but as for me and mine, we will never forget.
The thing is. Kate Middleton is put out as one of the most stunning beauties in the world. The narrative on this is constant and seems to be her one achievement; not what she does or accomplishes. When the photoshop isn’t as heavy we can see the effects of a false narrative on the one hand (she is not stunning) and the potential danger, particularly for young women, who could fall into the trap of believing someone this thin can have the big hair and smooth skin they rinse through with editing. This woman is below her natural body weight and purposefully so IMO, which makes it worthy of comment (having had an ED and never wanting my kids to be blindsided by such obvious fakery). Kate Middleton is nothing but her appearance and it is a falsehood. It also promotes the English Rose idea, which let’s face it kicked in when Meghan joined the BRF. We pretty much know why.
@Sparrow i cosign every word of this! It’s exactly why she’s considered “fair game.”
I rarely comment on Kate’s appearance other than to say her thinness is alarming. What I do comment on is her despicable treatment of Meghan, her very obvious jealousy and spite, her arrogance, her constant empty-handed visits to foodbanks and second-hand children’s clothing/toy charities desperate for donations, her racism and her laziness. She does the bare minimum whilst living off the public teat in unimaginable luxury while the country is in financial meltdown. I feel, as a Canadian and commonwealth member, that I have the right to complain about these things because her useless father-in-law is, unfortunately, our head of state.
I’ve always thought Pippa vaguely resembled Wallace Simpson, but in the second picture, Kate made me immediately call the Duchess of Windsor to mind. I thought Kate’s outfit was appropriate and the dress and coat went well together. When posters make comments like “the dress is something like a school teacher would wear,” is that an insult against school teachers?
Is there anything wrong with looking like a school teacher? The woman obviously loves buttons and bows, and I think they work fine for her. They also tend to hide what looks like extreme thinness.
@Tamsin, I think it’s that some of Kate’s dresses look like the tired old stereotype of a dowdy “schoolteacher,” and also, Kate dresses like a very prim schoolteacher in the early 1980’s.
Aberfan was a dreadful tragedy, and one of the queen’s biggest regrets for not visiting there in the immediate aftermath. The kid who nabbed her bag. If only it had looked inside and answered the question we’re always asking on here: what the hell does she carry around (apart from the supposed alarm)? Which brings me to what surely must be a fear of hers – that some day either a little kid or a gale will drag off her wiglet. And, Kate being as unaccomplished as she is, will be exposed for not having her famous big hair and it will be the beginning of the end for her, who has so little else to claim as noteworthy. Goodness, also, in some of the photos she looks dreadful. There was one yesterday in the hiking on DM where they had a photoshopped one right next to a not-so-edited. It is jarring. I think they sometimes sneak one through to rile her and keep her in check.
The Fail already has an article up with someone praising her, saying it was “the right thing to do” to wait so long to visit 🙄
I absolutely love Wales! It’s so beautiful and worth a visit for anyone going to England.
They both were born after the tragedy happened yet it took 41 years before they visited? Kate has an excuse until 2011 but it is not sincere to pretend they care when this is the first time they have been.
And we all know they watch the Crown so the episode where they showed it was several years ago. That could have sparked some interest back then. This is all shallow PR.