Prince William & Kate visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster

The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed at a bed-and-breakfast in Wales last night, following their busy afternoon of abseiling, hiking and pizza-eating. I wondered if they would do any events in Wales today, and here’s my answer. They visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster which left 144 people dead. 116 of those people were young children. The Crown devoted an episode to the Aberfan disaster, and if you’ve seen it, you know how badly QEII mishandled and misjudged the disaster. She should have been there first thing, within 24 hours. Instead, she waited eight days to go to Wales and NOT comfort her subjects.

William and Kate visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which sits on the site of the former primary school which was buried in the landslide with more than a hundred children inside. They were shown around by Aberfan survivor David Davies and Profession Peter Vaughn. They also met with trustees of the Aberfan Memorial Trust. This was William and Kate’s first-ever visit to Aberfan.

For the event, Kate wore a new Zara dress, a Catherine Walker coat (which might be a repeat?) and a Mulberry bag.

63 Responses to “Prince William & Kate visited Aberfan, the site of the 1966 disaster”

  1. Seraphina says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Her hair – LORD her hair. It needs an intervention.
    And that second pic, interesting when we see pics of her untouched.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:14 am

      What it needs is a cut. When it was around her shoulders it looked so much better. And it suits her face more. Especially now that she’s getting older and it’s showing

      Reply
    • Carrot says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:15 am

      My stomach lurches when I see her playing with her hair in public

      Reply
      • tamra says:
        April 28, 2023 at 9:31 am

        And it is CONSTANT!

      • WHAT says:
        April 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

        Funny how when Meg touched her hair there were articles galore. Even faking trying to immulate her. Catherine can’t get even a footnote about her looks, her constant hair touching, other than the usual. Even now that she’s trying her best to do what Meghan did in Britain. Sad even her husband don’t look at her.

        The article about her trying to look like Katherine are just her haters and her people trying to get her name associated with anything CA does. She can’t keep headlines or articles going on her own name so it’s constantly filled with Diana, the queen, Margaret and of course Megan, just to keep her name out there.

        Especially for this month where we’ll see Meghan getting two awards so how else is Catherine going to make headlines. Same way when Megan podcast was a huge hit they tried to piggyback Catherine name on it by saying Meghan wanted her to do a podcast on her own and she ended it with Andy Cohen😅. When will and Catherine did that one podcast, it was 😧 criticized for Catherine laughing at one point and the topic was mental health plus it didn’t generate interest in Britain much less globally so have they done one since.

        Right now after the coronation what’s there for Britain to talk about. It’ll be buried once Meghan gets her awards. So now there is a somewhat attachment of Catherine name to Meghan hard work since the only thing to talk about for Catherine currently is her climbing down a rock 🪨 and delivering 🍕.

        In the second picture is it just me but around her eyebrows does anyone else see the bubbles of where they inject the Botox. There’s bubbles around her mouth also. Am I the only one seeing this

      • Moxylady says:
        April 28, 2023 at 10:10 am

        I hadn’t heard of this tragedy. It was before my time and I live in a different country. But my god those poor parents and families. Those poor children.
        Did they meet with any surviving relative or parents? I can’t imagine the horror and loss and shock.
        And why do I feel like the queen was like – oh they lost their children. Yes yes. Wait they are sad? Oh. Ok. ….. days later….. what? I should say something? To whom? THE PUBLIC? Why? Those children? Wasn’t that days ago? STILL SAD?!?

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:47 am

      Meghan had flat-straight hair for her Ted Talk intro last week and lo, here we have Struggle Doolittle trying to copy it. Clearly the Welsh climate is not interested in helping Unable here. Love that for her.

      Also props I guess to her stylist for not allowing her to wear hot pink to a Site of Mourning like she did when she visited Ground Zero in NYC. She’s actually wearing something appropriate to the occasion, for once.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        April 28, 2023 at 11:03 am

        Your second paragraph – was just thinking the same. And didn’t she wear some breezy floral outfit to visit a concentration camp in Poland? She does look appropriate here. Guess some of her listening and learning is finally paying off.

    • Whyforthelove says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

      Her hair is giving strong sister wife vibes it is so so bad. Something nice…it matches the sister wife vibes of the dress!

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:01 pm

      Is it just me, or does it look…redder than usual? Sort of like the color Meghan’s hair was the other day…is it possible that Kate works THAT quickly??

      Reply
  2. ChewieNYC says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:07 am

    The dress looks like something a school teacher would wear in the 80ies… but at least the coloring and tone is appropriate for visiting a memorial site.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:08 am

      OMG! This is one of the ugliest outfits I’ve seen on her since Meghan joined the family. There is zero style match here. Horrible!!!
      I think her long coats are horrible anyway, where the heck did she get them…

      Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      April 28, 2023 at 12:35 pm

      @Chewie – agreed. I was half expecting some happy color on her. Obviously the bar here is low, but I’m glad she wore darker colors for the occasion.

      Reply
  3. Hail says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:09 am

    Every picture I’ve seen of Kate this week has been rough, damn! This is the woman that deranged royalists are claiming Meghan wants to look like?

    Reply
    • tamra says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:33 am

      Yes, and there is a story today claiming Meghan has had plastic surgery to look like her, just because she changed her hair! LOL

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

      Hi Hail. See my comment down thread. Exactly, some of her recent photos have had the photoshop dialled down. I don’t believe any of her photos are ever completely unedited but some get through less “done” than others. There was one on the dm hiking story. A photo of true-ish Kate next to one of the 10s of photoshopped ones, and it is grim. Also, she can’t gurn at an event such as this, so her face drops.

      Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Wait that’s a new dress? Zara or not its a waste of money bc she has one or two almost exactly like that (I’m thinking of one she wore last January when she and William did a day trip to somewhere in the north of England. or maybe not north, but outside of London.) But why am I not surprised.

    anyway I guess its nice they finally visited this site. It would be nice if a royal could go every year on the anniversary (maybe they do?)

    24 hours in wales and then I guess they’ll be back home; wonder how many engagements will go in the CC for this visit? More than 3 that’s for sure.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:02 pm

      It’s hard to tell because this idiot constantly buys like ten garments that look exactly alike. It is so, so grossly wasteful.

      Reply
  5. Snuffles says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Have they stopped airbrushing Kate’s photos? She’s looking mighty rough lately.

    Reply
    • Popsicle W says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:28 am

      There comes a point that airbrushing becomes pointless. I really want to congratulate Billy and Kathy for visit but I don’t like giving out participation prize. These two are doing the bare minimum when it comes to Wales and they are hardly enthused.

      Reply
    • Gizmo’sMa says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:31 am

      I was just thinking the same thing!!! They really must be mad at her for disappearing for so long.

      Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Dear lord that second photo of her – she’s looking rough. I don’t mind the outfit but I just can’t with her hair, it does nothing for her.

    Also the resemblance to Carol(e) is striking – she’s getting more and more like her mother the older she gets.

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:16 am

    At minimum their visiting the site is supposed to be a show of respect.

    Thankfully Kate was not guffawing all over the place.
    I just have nothing good to say, W and K seem so useless.

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:18 am

      Well she did remember to dress “appropriately” for the occasion unlike when she visited Memorial Plaza at ground zero and wore a hot pink coat.

      Reply
    • Danbury says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:41 am

      All I can say is that this is exactly the kind of thing they should be doing – just much more often.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:11 pm

      ITA. Although I have to give credit where credit is due— I think it’s hilarious that that baby grabbed her Mulberry bag, and she just walked away, letting him keep it for a while

      Reply
  8. tolly says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:21 am

    How are the Welsh lessons going, Will? It’s absurd to me that he’s had decades to prepare for his investiture, but there is exactly zero possibility that he will give his speech in Welsh like Charles did.

    Reply
  9. Em says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:22 am

    They’re both looking rough. Sheesh. They’re practically always on vacation and even if they have marriage problems they can literally afford the best of everything and they still look like this.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      April 28, 2023 at 9:45 am

      This is why they never should have encouraged the photo shopping (which admittedly I am just assuming Kate did – or at least she didn’t complain). She seems older because we are so used to seeing her photoshopped. If we had seen her gradually aging like a normal person, it wouldn’t be as shocking!

      Reply
  10. Emmi says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:29 am

    I miss Mulberry bags, used to splurge on the sometimes during the sale or find them second hand. But my budget is looking better now that I stopped buying leather. *sigh* Still.

    The outfit is appropriate, I don’t know why people can’t accept that this is simply her style. It’s not mine and if I had her budget and height, I would hire the best stylist and have them compile a super nice capsule wardrobe with the occasional new purchase for really special occasions. Would love it if we could stop the “she’s looking rough” comments though. Guess that’s not happening.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:27 pm

      The amazing capsule wardrobe is what she would do if she was a professional and the charities were the focus. If the clothes were consistently high quality nameless pieces that were repeated all the time, they’d have to focus on the substance of the visits, not the clothes. Since it’s the other way around, it just adds to their being unserious people.

      Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:39 am

    They are so Useless!
    They do nothing that benefits anyone, these photo opps.
    If the idea is to bring PR to the agencies like the Rescue team pics yesterday, bring a donation of their own money to the opp.

    We all end up talking about their looks and clothes bc their visits do not cause any true help or change.
    Useless is the word of the day.

    Reply
  12. LB says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:40 am

    They need to be doing engagements like this and more x 1000. Meaningful work, true engagement, out there everyday. Having children is no excuse. Everyone juggles countless things in their lives, and with far less money and support than they have. Will and Kate have given very little in 12 years (their wedding anniversary is tomorrow). I doubt this will change, but they need to try harder.

    Reply
  13. Mary Pester says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:50 am

    This was a terrible time in Wales, the mud slide from the pits burying that school was heartbreaking, AND the tories who owned a lot of the mines were never brought to justice. The Royal family at the time did all the wrong things, left it to long to visit, did nothing for the grieving families and DIDN’T donate there and then to the memorial garden. These two muppets turning up for 5 minutes does NOTHING to my estimation of them. It’s just another photo op on another day, and looking at the people stood behind that fence, they weren’t overjoyed to see them either

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Copied Megs hair ✔️. Photo Op complete✔️. On to the next. Nothing to see here.

      Reply
      • Layla says:
        April 28, 2023 at 10:40 am

        Remember when Meghan handed her coat to a woman to help keep her baby warm in the cold Dutch weather last year and how we all predicted we d get something similar to that from copykeen? Yep that happened

    • Jensa says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:20 am

      It’s not quite right that tories owned the mines. At the time mines had been nationalised and so were publicly owned and under the control of the National Coal Board, who failed in their duties. The chairman of the Coal Board at the time was Lord Robens, a trade unionist and Labour Party politician. In his role, he oversaw massive cuts to mining across the UK. He was heavily criticised in the subsequent investigation (he refused to visit Aberfan after the disaster for example) but kept his position as chairman for several more years. And the Charity Commission (another public body) was disgraceful in how it handled the distribution of funds that had been donated to the families by the public.

      Reply
    • Carrot says:
      April 28, 2023 at 11:28 am

      It all comes back to their utter lack of caring or responsiveness outside of themselves. It’s not a function of their vast privilege generation to generation

      Reply
  14. BW says:
    April 28, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Brooch in the shape of a leek. Check.

    Dress in The Prince of Wales plaid. Check. Yes, that pattern is called The Prince of Wales plaid.

    Wiglet that doesn’t match the rest of her hair. Check.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:01 am

    Dowdy outfit. A little house on the prairie look.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:17 am

      I love it. This is how she used to dress before Meghan came on the scene. Long may it continue.

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        April 28, 2023 at 11:28 am

        Amy Bee. I don’t know whether you’re being sarcastic? Please don’t be offended if you’re not! It’s just me. I actually like the dress, too. And I think she looks better in what was her” look” before Meghan. I honestly think she had what she thought worked for her until she wanted to copy someone else’s style. Style is such a personal thing. Apart from the coatdresses, which I hate, I think she tends towards a more flowy/older look.

  16. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

    She looks annoyed with William. So much for the posed happy couple pictures

    Reply
  17. ML says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:10 am

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aberfan_disaster
    I looked this up on Wikipedia: ouch! Heartbreaking. In Groningen (Northern Holland) the government doesn’t want to come to terms with earthquakes and damage caused by fracking, but there’s never been this level of a disaster here. Yet. It’s good that they went to pay respects, because I learned about it. And now I can offer condolences to those touched by this disaster.

    Reply
    • Lia says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:23 am

      You have earthquakes? And fracking? I didn’t know that at all. I’m from Germany and we don’t really have any problems with that. As far as I know…
      If you live so “close” to Düsseldorf, do you go to the Invictus Games?

      Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:16 am

    That Zara dress is not new she’s worn it at least twice in the past. William and Kate probably should have visited Wales on a more regular basis before they got the titles.

    Reply
  19. Kiddo says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Here we go. It might be nice to try to lay off the personal physical criticism of certain people just because we don’t like their actions or personalities. I’ve come to notice the same courtesies are not granted to some for this reason and the comments devolve into personal attacks about someone’s hair or face or teeth. Things we all have and to be fair, all have sensitivities about. This site has at least 7 daily Crown stories. Okay, fine. But the comments are often just a free for all to criticize the appearance of this woman we do not personally know. When this happens to people we like in the comments, there seems to be a swift shutdown of the criticism. Yet since so many seem to absolutely loathe her, it’s allowed and the pile on ensues. It depresses and discourages me as a woman that this ultimately still seems to be the go to response. I have many thoughts about many people but I would hope we could rise above it someday. I am sure I’ll get attacked back for this but it makes me sad. That’s all.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

      A very fair comment and well stated!

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:45 am

      In that case, I’ll only criticize Kkkhate’s laziness and her vapid, empty-headedness, her outrageous spending in the face of financial hard times, her vicious jealousy and meanness, and last-but-not-least, her wicked racism.

      For me, racism is the deal breaker. Others may be able to excuse or tolerate Khate’s racism, but as for me and mine, we will never forget.

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      April 28, 2023 at 10:56 am

      The thing is. Kate Middleton is put out as one of the most stunning beauties in the world. The narrative on this is constant and seems to be her one achievement; not what she does or accomplishes. When the photoshop isn’t as heavy we can see the effects of a false narrative on the one hand (she is not stunning) and the potential danger, particularly for young women, who could fall into the trap of believing someone this thin can have the big hair and smooth skin they rinse through with editing. This woman is below her natural body weight and purposefully so IMO, which makes it worthy of comment (having had an ED and never wanting my kids to be blindsided by such obvious fakery). Kate Middleton is nothing but her appearance and it is a falsehood. It also promotes the English Rose idea, which let’s face it kicked in when Meghan joined the BRF. We pretty much know why.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        April 28, 2023 at 1:04 pm

        @Sparrow i cosign every word of this! It’s exactly why she’s considered “fair game.”

    • Jaded says:
      April 28, 2023 at 11:05 am

      I rarely comment on Kate’s appearance other than to say her thinness is alarming. What I do comment on is her despicable treatment of Meghan, her very obvious jealousy and spite, her arrogance, her constant empty-handed visits to foodbanks and second-hand children’s clothing/toy charities desperate for donations, her racism and her laziness. She does the bare minimum whilst living off the public teat in unimaginable luxury while the country is in financial meltdown. I feel, as a Canadian and commonwealth member, that I have the right to complain about these things because her useless father-in-law is, unfortunately, our head of state.

      Reply
  20. tamsin says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I’ve always thought Pippa vaguely resembled Wallace Simpson, but in the second picture, Kate made me immediately call the Duchess of Windsor to mind. I thought Kate’s outfit was appropriate and the dress and coat went well together. When posters make comments like “the dress is something like a school teacher would wear,” is that an insult against school teachers?
    Is there anything wrong with looking like a school teacher? The woman obviously loves buttons and bows, and I think they work fine for her. They also tend to hide what looks like extreme thinness.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      @Tamsin, I think it’s that some of Kate’s dresses look like the tired old stereotype of a dowdy “schoolteacher,” and also, Kate dresses like a very prim schoolteacher in the early 1980’s.

      Reply
  21. sparrow says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Aberfan was a dreadful tragedy, and one of the queen’s biggest regrets for not visiting there in the immediate aftermath. The kid who nabbed her bag. If only it had looked inside and answered the question we’re always asking on here: what the hell does she carry around (apart from the supposed alarm)? Which brings me to what surely must be a fear of hers – that some day either a little kid or a gale will drag off her wiglet. And, Kate being as unaccomplished as she is, will be exposed for not having her famous big hair and it will be the beginning of the end for her, who has so little else to claim as noteworthy. Goodness, also, in some of the photos she looks dreadful. There was one yesterday in the hiking on DM where they had a photoshopped one right next to a not-so-edited. It is jarring. I think they sometimes sneak one through to rile her and keep her in check.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 28, 2023 at 1:08 pm

      The Fail already has an article up with someone praising her, saying it was “the right thing to do” to wait so long to visit 🙄

      Reply
  22. jane says:
    April 28, 2023 at 10:58 am

    is it me or since meghan left her fashion is not good, no meghan to copy and paste gosh!!

    Reply
  23. AmelieOriginal says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:03 am

    I don’t think this is a new dress, I swear we’ve seen her in this before? And if not, she’s worn a very similar style previously. She loves 1980s secretarial looking dresses that are dowdy and unfashionable.

    As an aside, I really am not a fan of fashion in general right now. We’ve swung back into 1990s fashion (Gen Z has truly embraced it) and I was really young during that decade so I didn’t really care what I looked like. My mom was doing the bulk of my shopping and picking my clothes but I truly get a huge laugh whenever I see kid pictures of me. But as an adult looking back, I am not a fan of the oversize trend and I pretty much hate everything in stores–how many nap/prairie dresses do we truly need? I hate them all lol! I guess I just won’t do a lot of shopping for the next 5 years or so, however long this trend lasts.

    Reply
  24. candy says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I absolutely love Wales! It’s so beautiful and worth a visit for anyone going to England.

    Reply
  25. Nic919 says:
    April 28, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    They both were born after the tragedy happened yet it took 41 years before they visited? Kate has an excuse until 2011 but it is not sincere to pretend they care when this is the first time they have been.

    And we all know they watch the Crown so the episode where they showed it was several years ago. That could have sparked some interest back then. This is all shallow PR.

    Reply

