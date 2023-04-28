Royal sources: If Prince Harry knew about these secret deals, then they weren’t secret!

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace yesterday. They attended a ceremony “to present new Standards and Colours to the Royal Navy, the Life Guards of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, The King’s Company of the Grenadier Guards and The King’s Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force.” An exhaustive description for “the king got to wear his fancy uniform.” Camilla wore a very “Kate” ensemble – I think Kate even has that exact hat and those boots.
Yesterday, I started following the Independent’s live blog of the preliminary court hearing in Prince Harry and Hugh Grant’s case against the Sun. At one point in Thursday’s proceedings, News Group Newspapers’ counsel claimed that NGN had no “secret agreement” with Buckingham Palace to delay lawsuits for years, and NGN’s lawyer cited an unnamed palace source who “insisted there was no secret agreement.” That’s right – why believe Harry’s words, stated on the record, when anonymous palace sources are insisting (to the Sun) that no secret agreement existed? Case closed! In case you need this point underlined, unnamed palace sources also ran to the Daily Beast to test out some rebuttals to Harry’s case. Meaning, NGN, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are all in alignment, but none of these palace sources are willing to go under oath and f–king swear that there was no secret agreement. Some highlights from the Daily Beast:
Friends of the Windsors are feeling chatty: Friends of the royal family have scoffed at Prince Harry’s characterization of an alleged $1 million-plus payment to Prince William as evidence that a “secret agreement” was constructed by the family with a major newspaper publisher and that Harry was kept in the dark over phone hacking claims, with one source questioning how the payout could be described as secret if Harry knew about it. Another friend of the family said Harry’s suggestion that the family would have maliciously conspired against Harry or sought to protect Queen Camilla at his expense was “hurtful and mistaken.”
William’s secret settlement: A friend of William’s has now questioned Harry’s version of events, telling The Daily Beast: “It hardly seems like much of a secret if Harry knew about it.”
But the secret settlement does exist: But media lawyer Mark Stephens, a partner at leading law firm Howard Kennedy, told The Daily Beast that just because Harry knew about the deal did not mean it couldn’t be described as “secret”. “Secrets are never entirely secret—there are of course always some people who know. What is more important is whether there was an agreement at all, and the palace now seems to be conceding that yes, some deal or settlement exists. That’s the important point.”
Harry’s claim that Charles shut down attempts to sue NGN to protect Camilla: A long standing friend of the king and queen told The Daily Beast: “Dragging Camilla into it is hurtful and mistaken.” Asked if Camilla and Charles were upset by the allegations made by Harry, which echoed remarks in his book, Spare, in which he described Camilla as “dangerous” and prepared to “sacrifice” him, the friend said, “They are fully focused on the coronation in just a few days’ time. They won’t be distracted.”
“It hardly seems like much of a secret if Harry knew about it.” I’m stuck on this too, not because “well if Harry knew about it, that means it wasn’t a secret.” I’m stuck on it because how did Harry learn about it? Harry and William have barely been in communication since 2020. Kensington Palace’s staffers are briefing AGAINST Harry, not TO Harry. How did Harry discover the secret settlement? My theory – and I have absolutely nothing to back this up – is that Harry learned about the settlement not from within the royal family, but from someone in NGN’s organization. As for Charles’s position that every time Harry mentions Camilla’s name, it’s somehow “hurtful” to Charles – for the love of god, Camilla is the entire reason the whole f–king family is in this mess. She’s ground zero.
In general though, the lack of specificity from “royal sources” is an admission in itself. They can’t come out and say “there was no secret agreement and no secret settlement” on the record because that’s a damn lie and they don’t know how much Harry knows or what kind of evidence he has of their duplicity. It’s amazing to see how Harry has boxed them in.
My only defense for Camzilla’s appalling behavior is that we know Chuck would have been a terrible father whether she was involved or not. He’s still ground zero because he not only allows but encourages and benefits from all of Cam’s offenses against his sons.
I’m guessing he learned from James Murdoch. Or someone Murdoch related. It will all come out in the trial, lol.
Good guess!
BBC reporter said William received large settlement related to historical phone hacking claims “according to court papers seen by our legal correspondent.” Dunno if they’re referring to Harry’s 31-pg witness statement, or other court papers. Recall reading somewhere (?) that Harry’s team obtained some info from redacted docs in separate case, but don’t recall where read 😑
Harry’s statement said Willy received large settlement, then Telegraph pegged the settlement at￡1M. How did Telegraph find out the amount? Has either NGN or KP disputed settlement paid to Willy?
Per Harry’s witness statement (Soraya Ebrahimi, The National, 4/25/23): “Shortly before the [Sussex] wedding, we were informed by Gerrard Tyrrell that nothing could be done as NGN were not in a position to apologise to her majesty the queen and the rest of the royal family at that stage on account of the fact that, if they did so, they would have to admit that not only was the News of the World involved in phone hacking but also The Sun. And that was something that they couldn’t afford to do until the end of the litigation because it would seriously undermine their settlement strategy across all the other claims.” Harry describes Gerrard Tyrrell as “the institution’s lawyer taking direction from Clarence House”. It was Harry’s understanding that “this conversation took place between King Charles’s communications secretary and Ms Brooks.”
There are enough bits and pieces out there in the public domain, or that can be confirmed by known parties that the riddle of BRFCo and NGN can be solved. Tom Syke’s use of unnamed courtiers at this point is just insulting. Judge in the case cited one minor discrepancy in Harry’s statement, but it doesn’t seem like that’s enough to stop it going to trial. And even if it doesn’t go to trial, then Harry has successfully muddied the moat to the castle enough to damage BRFCo brand.
I thought the same thing, especially since they’ve already brought up his name. The thing is these ” friends of the family ” which we all know are just the same old courtiers just trying to rebrand after Spare, aren’t going to be able to do these anonymous briefings in a court case. If they don’t have evidence that an agreement didn’t exist, to disprove any evidence that Harry has all their snippy little comments mean nothing.
Wonder if Christopher Geidt has been chatty too, as a way to bloody Charles nose for ousting him as the Queen’s private secretary. Things have gone downhill fast since Charles installed his own person in that role.
Christopher Geidt makes sense. He had things in hand for QE2 and Charles was a fool to out him. He would’ve been helpful at this transitional time.
I also think Harry said he hired a PI to look into Diana’s death. Maybe this PI found the dirt?
I wouldn’t be surprised if several ex staffers had been in touch with Harry. It would be difficult to go public if they signed NDAs, but they could put him in the right direction?
I would agree that it was probably a courtier who disliked Charles and was loyal to Her Maj that tipped Harry off. The Queen and Harry knew who to trust in her household and whom to keep at arm’s length. It makes the most sense. And who else but the Queen would have had the power to find out these things?
It would also explain why Charles and William were so utterly desperate to keep Harry and Her Maj from meeting up in person. The way Charles’ creatures around her conspired to keep Harry from having any contact with his own grandmother was as deeply suspicious as it was shocking.
We’ll probably find out some loyal-to-the-late-Queen courtier dropped off a dossier or made a “Deep Throat” phone call at some point a la Watergate & the Washington Post. Or maybe it was Herself on a burner phone…
I keep coming back to how this is all happening after the queen’s death. Goodness knows she had problems, but H&M and her seem to have an honestly loving relationship. Her inner circle knew that and didn’t leak about H&M.
Now that’s she’s gone, is her old inner circle willing to share information? Do they no longer feel loyalty to the BRF? Did TQ give oblique permission to spill any beans to help H? Did she tell H stuff but asked that he didn’t do anything with it until after she passed?
@Zapp — I too think it could be Geidt. His replacement, Edward Young, loaths H&M and is the reason Harry’s request to pay for his own RPO security didn’t get forwarded to the other RAVEC members. He’s a scheming weasel and seems to have Charles wrapped around his little finger.
Betty blurted it out. Isn’t it wonderful that William got that money from The Sun? How much did you get Harry?
Also secret means not publicly known in this case.
MsIam, I’ve been wondering the same thing: James Murdoch was completely involved in the phone hacking scandals. And Harry has spoken surprisingly warmly of someone who is responsible for causing him so much grief. What happened to JM in 2020 that caused him to break with his family so completely?
Interesting that NGN is arguing that H should have been able to figure out what they did to hack him (even though they denied it at the time) and now H’s family is stating that if H figured out that there was a secret agreement, it wasn’t a secret. What is with these people?
That seems right. Harry even praised James. James is helping to burn it all down!
It’s so interesting how scenes like Chuck and Camz in their fancy outfits for the fancy but meaningless military occasion just look ludicrous… like elderly children playing dress-up. It never struck me in the same way when it was QEII, but I’m wondering why not. It was certainly just as ludicrous then. Thoughts?
People seemed to respect her, it was all about tradition and the way things were done. Sadly for KFC his life and sordid affair were splashed all over the papers so no one has any respect at all. He (and his brother and eldest son) have shown themselves to be indulgent, thoughtless, selfish, horny fools. For a family we are supposed to be able to look to, they have proven themselves to be not only no better than anyone else, but actually worse than most.
And Camilla is horse-faced old b*tch and we all know it shouldn’t be her standing there, it would be marginally more tolerable if it were just him.
It’s simple, really. The late Queen had dignity, they do not.
Charles’ and Camilla’s cruelty, ambition, and vile dispositions are evident in their person. Every trace apparent in the way they stand, walk, in their faces, gestures.
I don’t think she played dress up or at least not as much as the rest of them.
I think it’s because he’s been ridiculous for decades, and now everyone is supposed to regard him with reverence just because his mother died. It ALL looks like cosplay, and he IS ridiculous, especially with that grinning rictus of a side piece next to him.
These people are just insufferable with the constant leaking, backstabbing and gaslighting. Since this is still just the pre trial phase, all of the evidence hasn’t been presented. I’m praying Harry and his lawyers come locked and loaded with a sh!T ton of evidence if this does go to trial.
Are the royal sources assuming the public is so Dumb they can distract them with this tangent? Who cares if Harry knew cause at that time Harry was IN with the royals, it was a secret from the PUBLIC/ you know the peasants, that’s what’s up with the secret deals.
That’s what I wanted to say. It was being kept from the public. You know, the people who might be interested to know that their future king is compromised by the gutter press. What Harry did or didn’t know and when is irrelevant to that fact.
It’s amazing how things work out. So the royals are compromised because of their toxic relationship shop with the press and Charles and his horse have been booed and are not popular at all. William and Kate are basically in the background between the new monarchs and the Sussexes and the media is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Their golden geese are moving on to better things and cut them off and the royals they have left are doing a piss poor job replacing them. Welp..and after that Meghan news about her being signed to WME, Harry suing the papers and the tabloids/media losing that Meghan coronation money, I think they’ve reached a breaking point.
“It’s hardly secret if Harry knew” misses the point- it was secret to Harry at the time. That’s gonna tank NGN’s case.
The limitation period in play is six years and if NGN settled in 2020 with William then they acknowledge his claim was valid and not time restricted, which means the same should apply to Harry.
The time would start running for the hacking claims once William and Harry turn 18 and so Harry would get two extra years because he turned 18 in 2002. But since there was an agreement in 2012 to hold off all claims, NGN can’t then turn around and say that time expired for Harry but not for William.
Exactly, Nic. Harry’s torpedoed their SoL argument which is their only defense.
Especially as H&M are still being briefed against causing death threats to them even to this day. The crime is ONGOING. What’s the statute of limitations on a crime currently in progress?
Would it have been more prudent not to reference the secret agreement unless Harry has hard evidence on it.
They’re focusing on the “secret” part, but what’s important is that there was a deal. I imagine it wouldn’t be hard to prove that William received a pantload of money, unless it was paid in Harrod’s bags full of cash.
So I feel like there’s kind of 2 separate but related deals being discussed. Wills settlement which should be easy to prove. Then the 2012 deal bw the queen and the sun where members of the RF wait to privately bring up issues and then receiving an apology. Without having to sit trial so they can keep the details private. It’s the 2012 agreement that they are going to want proof of. Will’s settlement is likely related to the 2012 secret agreement but they are not exactly the same thing.
Harry’s lawyers likely have hard evidence which is why they referenced it.
The Queen’s comms director makes reference to it when she emailed NGN. That’s enough to confirm that a deal in 2012 existed. Plus the responses from the NGN people also confirm they are aware of an agreement.
Well, if it wasn’t secret, then that’s worse, isn’t it? Like William thumbing his nose at Harry, “I got mine but you can’t get yours.”
So we’re defining the word secret now? Okaaay. I’d imagine there’s not much they can spin right now bc they don’t want to hurt the Sun’s defense. So the BM is just ignoring the details. Day 2 of the trial detailed how Rebekah Brooks essentially ignored the queens correspondence for years so where’s the outrage over her disrespecting the queen? Nowhere that’s where.
@Jais, ha, don’t expect the press to print outrage unless it’s directed at Harry. Now the secret was a secret until Harry was told about it. They are not saying WHEN Harry was told, but unless there was a phone hacking member of the taliban who quite liked Harry, he wouldn’t have known then because he was serving in the army. As for the Palace not talking to the press 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣so are the press calling the “friends of and Palace sources” liars, (we know they are), and I’m sorry, but all they have done is confirm that the Palace AND the press DID in fact hold everything back from him,and made it impossible for him to get justice at the time Let’s hope the judge isn’t a monarchist or a tory and that Harry can push forward.
I’m thinking they are not saying WHEN Harry was told bc they themselves do not know when he was told😂. I’d imagine there are people frantically trying to figure that out as we speak.
@JAIS 🤣🤣, Yep, can you imagine them sat with a pile of calenders trying to work out who, what and when, and then crying “oh bugger we forgot the leap years and having to start again!!
Your last line!!
They should call the QUEEN’s royal correspondent (the real Queen, just to be clear haha) you know the lady that Rebbeka Brooks seemed to almost take pleasure in being disrespectful to? The woman acting on behalf of the QUEEN to ensure that the Sun followed through on their end of the AGREEMENT or else, in her words, the QUEEN “would have to involve lawyers”? I bet that lady would be more than happy to testify to the agreement and I bet she knows all about it. I also suspect she (on orders of the QUEEN) made sure that Harry had copies of those emails! : )
This is the part that I’m flabbergasted at and it’s getting no media attention, except in byline investigates and maybe the guardian. On day 2, they showed the emails that spanned years in which the queens personal secretary was blown off by Rebekah Brooks. For all the talk about Harry and Meghan disrespecting her, it’s actually the tabloids that disrespected the queen. You would think those emails would show evidence of the 2012 secret agreement. The judge wants evidence of the agreement and I swear that it’s going to come to Charles and William making statements that there was no agreement to be read at the next hearing. Rebecca Brooks does not want this to go to trial and I’d imagine they’re threatening to expose a lot unless they fix this before the next hearing.
……why have they started putting Camilla in that hat style?! Her head is too long and her hair too big for it.
Yes she suits wide brim hats better, they balance out her face!
This red hat is very Kate-esque but I don’t think it suits her either, or maybe I just don’t like this style on anyone!
It only needs to be a secret to the public that keeps them there.
Exactly.
If there was no secret agreement the palace sources who have said so.
The RF and rota can gossip and complain, it means nothing in court. As said above, they have not denied the agreement. It definitely exists and Harry has proof. If they think he’s wrong, why not come to court and speak up?
Honestly I love to see the panic out there. Wishing Harry the best of luck in this, and all other lawsuits to come!
Chuckles looks so silly in uniform. He also has sway back and needs posture exercises! His belly always leads the way!
And when did he truly serve his country in the military?
RAF 1970/1, Royal Navy 1971-6.
Until KP gets its press friendlies to testify under oath there was no secret deal they are spouting BS.
@Rapunzel. I have often wondered if Harry’s PI discovered something regarding Diana’s death that rocked Harry. Not absolute proof of what many suspect happened, but maybe a kernel that doesn’t add up for him.
He may have asked Daddy O for an explanation and didn’t hear what he wanted to hear.
I really like Harry’s grey tie.
My tinfoil hat theory is that it was a secret when it was originally paid out/agreed by Camp Chaz and Bill, Harry may have had suspicions but no proof, but the proof was provided courtiers loyal to the Queen either when Geidt was ousted or during the chaos of her death. Or maybe he knew when it went down but had no way of proving it in court, until he was bequeathed the receipts.
I’ve said it before, all these backroom machinations would be the scenes in The Crown that I would literally PAY to see.
Has discovery taken place? It’s possible the legal team learned about it through there which would then be related to Harry for his claims
These people cannot be serious. I’d like to say this is the dumbest thing I’ll hear all week, but it’s only Friday so we’ll need to wait and see what other idiocy the palace loons come up with until Sunday…
A zipper-front coat dress 🤮