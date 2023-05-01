President Biden cracked jokes about Tucker Carlson & Dark Brandon at the WHCD

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner was held in Washington on Saturday night, and it looks like this year’s was pretty great. President Biden went to last year’s dinner, and it was the first time any president had attended in six years. Donald Trump was too much of giant, humorless diaperbaby to go to the dinner, but Joe Biden can take a joke. Anyway, President Biden showed up again this year and his speech was excellent, just like last year’s. What I find impressive about Biden is that he makes a point of having great staff who work hard for him – his speechwriters clearly worked with some comedy writers and they put together a speech which was serious, political AND funny.

Some of the best age jokes: “I believe in the First Amendment. Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it.” “You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That’s simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?” “Call me ‘old?’ I call it being seasoned. You say ‘I’m ancient,’ I say I’m wise. You say ‘I’m over the hill,’ Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime!”

His Trump joke: “Like I’ve been saying, don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative. We added 12 million jobs, that’s just counting the lawyers that defended [Donald Trump]!” On his VP: “This dinner is one of the two great traditions in Washington. The other one is underestimating me and Kamala.” His Tucker Carlson joke: “But the truth is, we really have a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, urged historic victories and mid-term results. But the job isn’t finished. I mean… it is finished for Tucker Carlson.” He made some great jokes about Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk, and this is a great one too: “I want everybody to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, either you’re drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene.” And the final Dark Brandon joke. Wonderful!!

The keynote speaker was comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent on The Daily Show. He was great. The comedy writers were so happy that they had so much material with Fox News and Dominion Voting and Tucker Carlson.