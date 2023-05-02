Cardi B channeled Karl Lagerfeld in Chen Peng at the Met Gala: fabulous?

Cardi B is such a fashionista. She loves going to fashion shows, she loves walking red carpets and she especially loves the Met Gala. Cardi changed her look like four times at this year’s Met Gala, but for most of the carpet, she wore this Thom Browne Chen Peng look which was clearly based on the entire aesthetic of Karl Lagerfeld as a person and his designs. I loved how many women did variations of “interpreting Karl Lagerfeld’s look,” rather than grabbing a Chanel frock. There was so much ingenuity at play with how people interpreted the theme.

Janelle Monae wore Thom Browne (Cardi did too, in a different look). The fashion critics were going crazy about this but I find it… surprisingly unremarkable? There was the hooped “costume,” and then she removed various parts of the costume to reveal a sheer hoop skirt, and her bra and panties. Lady Gaga did something similar one year.

Olivia Rodrigo in Thom Browne. I love this? It’s great, minus the baby-bangs. That was a (terrible) trend last night too – so many baby bangs.

Embed from Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne. I love this too, such a clever interpretation. Thom Browne really did an amazing job with their ladies.

Embed from Getty Images

Bella Ramsey in Thom Browne. She’s lovely and I love that she chose something which makes her comfortable.

Embed from Getty Images