Keke Palmer was a bombshell in Sergio Hudson at the Met Gala


Keke Palmer went to the Met Gala with designer Sergio Hudson. She’s previously hosted Vogue’s red carpet and she was fabulous I miss her, but it was great seeing her interact with hostess La La Anthony, who also wore Sergio Hudson. She just had a baby less than three months ago! She looks amazing, but don’t ask her about “bouncing back,” she’s not here for that, which I appreciate. Plus she’s only 29! She doesn’t look older than that but she’s so famous and good at her job that it’s hard to believe she’s under 30.

La La Anthony was also in Sergio Hudson, in a sleek white formfitting gown featuring draped chains. Her 60s styling is perfection! La La is really growing on me.

Rachel Brosnahan was in a very sheer Sergio Hudson gown featuring starburst pasties and beading. This isn’t bad, but it’s a little “shock value.” She told Harvey Guillen on E! that it was a nod to the 60s, which is true of most of Hudson’s designs last night, but it wasn’t that great in my opinion.

2 Responses to “Keke Palmer was a bombshell in Sergio Hudson at the Met Gala”

  1. fishface says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:44 am

    Keke Palmer is a goddess. La La Anthony’s look is perfect. And I have boob envy looking at Rachel Brosnahan.

  2. Ocho says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:48 am

    I love the Rachel Brosnahan look with the jacket. Doesn’t work so well without it IMO.

