Jessica Chastain, newly blonde, wore Gucci at the Met Gala: gorgeous?

No joke, one of my favorite things about this year’s Met Gala theme was seeing how other designers interpreted Karl Lagerfeld’s work and aesthetic. Certain designers phoned it in, others killed it. Sabato De Sarno is the new creative director of Gucci (appointed late last year) and he dressed a lot of people at this year’s gala, and the looks were so interesting! The best of the Gucci girls, in my opinion, was Jessica Chastain. No one knows if she wore a blond wig or if she really blonded her famous red hair, but the color is perfect. She also wore sunglasses (like Lagerfeld) and her makeup was so good. The effect was perfect.

Julia Garner recently scored a Gucci ambassadorship. I loved the velvet cape, perfectly structured in the shoulders, with the pink on the other side. The satin dress is a perfect homage to Lagerfeld too.

Here’s Julia posting with Halle Bailey and Daily Edgar-Jones, all in Gucci. Daisy’s dress surprised me!

Salma Hayek in Gucci – I love the lace, ruffles, tulle and pearl combo. A great interpretation.