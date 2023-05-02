Jessica Chastain, newly blonde, wore Gucci at the Met Gala: gorgeous?

No joke, one of my favorite things about this year’s Met Gala theme was seeing how other designers interpreted Karl Lagerfeld’s work and aesthetic. Certain designers phoned it in, others killed it. Sabato De Sarno is the new creative director of Gucci (appointed late last year) and he dressed a lot of people at this year’s gala, and the looks were so interesting! The best of the Gucci girls, in my opinion, was Jessica Chastain. No one knows if she wore a blond wig or if she really blonded her famous red hair, but the color is perfect. She also wore sunglasses (like Lagerfeld) and her makeup was so good. The effect was perfect.

Julia Garner recently scored a Gucci ambassadorship. I loved the velvet cape, perfectly structured in the shoulders, with the pink on the other side. The satin dress is a perfect homage to Lagerfeld too.

Here’s Julia posting with Halle Bailey and Daily Edgar-Jones, all in Gucci. Daisy’s dress surprised me!

Salma Hayek in Gucci – I love the lace, ruffles, tulle and pearl combo. A great interpretation.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Jessica Chastain, newly blonde, wore Gucci at the Met Gala: gorgeous?”

  1. JanetDR says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:40 am

    I don’t like that hair color on Jessica! Or all the ruffles on Salma’s dress.
    Julia Garner for the win!

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 2, 2023 at 9:05 am

      Yes, Julia looked amazing, possibly my overall favorite of the night! The cape really helped liven up the nude dress. So many nude dresses that were so blah but hers really worked.

      Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      May 2, 2023 at 9:46 am

      Totally agree with you about the hair color.

      Reply
  2. Bee says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:43 am

    Salma said she wore red b/c Karl always told her red looked good on her. Agree, this dress was amazing!

    Julia also looked incredible and the contrast between the white dress, black cape, and pink lining was *chef kiss* perfect.

    Halle was radiant. Daisy’s dress wasn’t my favorite but she rocked it. As they used to say back in the ’90s, get it, Gucci girl!

    I had no idea who Jessica even was at first. She looked fantastic! (My money is on it being a weave… there may be or a new project we haven’t heard about yet. But that level of bleaching is srs bidness if it is her hair.)

    Reply
  3. SarahLee says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:09 am

    I think Gucci knocked it out of the park. All these ladies look lovely. I really dislike Jessica’s blonde hair, though. I hope it is for a role.

    Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:18 am

    All these ladies look amazing. Really beautiful.

    Reply
  5. Pointillist says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I went through 150+ photos and most of the celebs and non celebs looked incredible. These women are no exception and I have never seen a famous event where people are dressed so beautifully and where I loved so many of the outfits.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 2, 2023 at 9:39 am

      I agree. Looking at pictures and videos last night, I was struck by how pretty everyone was. The clothes. The styling. Most nailed the Line of Beauty theme. A lovely tribute to Lagerfeld

      Reply
  6. HandforthParish says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:56 am

    That hair colour really doesn’t work. That whole look would have been glorious with her flaming red hair.
    Please tell me it was just a Met gimmick!

    Reply
  7. Eating Popcorn says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Those three look amazing – Jessica has worn better, I can’t even begin with Salma’s…

    Reply
  8. Dee N says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Jessica’s Broadway show “(A Doll’s House”) is still running, so I think this must be a wig!

    Reply
  9. Peanut Butter says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Julia and Jessica absolutely nailed it

    Reply
  10. Emmi says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:01 am

    It looks like a wig from where I’m sitting but regardless, that’s not the right shade for her skin. Maybe that’s on purpose.

    I remember last year the cast of House of the Dragon talked about how you can’t just throw a blond wig on someone, everybody needs a different shade of blond. We can debate whether the show got it right (I think mostly yes) but that statement is correct. And not every skintone can do the bleached look. I certainly couldn’t.

    Reply
  11. Stephanie says:
    May 2, 2023 at 11:29 am

    I looked at the first photo and really thought Jessica was Gwen Stefani. She’s beautiful as a blonde too, I just think red hair makes her stand out more.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment