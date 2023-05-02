Jessica Chastain, newly blonde, wore Gucci at the Met Gala: gorgeous?

No joke, one of my favorite things about this year’s Met Gala theme was seeing how other designers interpreted Karl Lagerfeld’s work and aesthetic. Certain designers phoned it in, others killed it. Sabato De Sarno is the new creative director of Gucci (appointed late last year) and he dressed a lot of people at this year’s gala, and the looks were so interesting! The best of the Gucci girls, in my opinion, was Jessica Chastain. No one knows if she wore a blond wig or if she really blonded her famous red hair, but the color is perfect. She also wore sunglasses (like Lagerfeld) and her makeup was so good. The effect was perfect.
Julia Garner recently scored a Gucci ambassadorship. I loved the velvet cape, perfectly structured in the shoulders, with the pink on the other side. The satin dress is a perfect homage to Lagerfeld too.
Here’s Julia posting with Halle Bailey and Daily Edgar-Jones, all in Gucci. Daisy’s dress surprised me!
Salma Hayek in Gucci – I love the lace, ruffles, tulle and pearl combo. A great interpretation.
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Salma Hayek
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
Featuring: Jessica Chastain
Featuring: Jessica Chastain
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Jessica Chastain
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Julia Garner
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, Daisy Edgar-Jones
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
I don’t like that hair color on Jessica! Or all the ruffles on Salma’s dress.
Julia Garner for the win!
Yes, Julia looked amazing, possibly my overall favorite of the night! The cape really helped liven up the nude dress. So many nude dresses that were so blah but hers really worked.
Totally agree with you about the hair color.
Salma said she wore red b/c Karl always told her red looked good on her. Agree, this dress was amazing!
Julia also looked incredible and the contrast between the white dress, black cape, and pink lining was *chef kiss* perfect.
Halle was radiant. Daisy’s dress wasn’t my favorite but she rocked it. As they used to say back in the ’90s, get it, Gucci girl!
I had no idea who Jessica even was at first. She looked fantastic! (My money is on it being a weave… there may be or a new project we haven’t heard about yet. But that level of bleaching is srs bidness if it is her hair.)
I think Gucci knocked it out of the park. All these ladies look lovely. I really dislike Jessica’s blonde hair, though. I hope it is for a role.
All these ladies look amazing. Really beautiful.
I went through 150+ photos and most of the celebs and non celebs looked incredible. These women are no exception and I have never seen a famous event where people are dressed so beautifully and where I loved so many of the outfits.
I agree. Looking at pictures and videos last night, I was struck by how pretty everyone was. The clothes. The styling. Most nailed the Line of Beauty theme. A lovely tribute to Lagerfeld
That hair colour really doesn’t work. That whole look would have been glorious with her flaming red hair.
Please tell me it was just a Met gimmick!
Those three look amazing – Jessica has worn better, I can’t even begin with Salma’s…
Jessica’s Broadway show “(A Doll’s House”) is still running, so I think this must be a wig!
Julia and Jessica absolutely nailed it
It looks like a wig from where I’m sitting but regardless, that’s not the right shade for her skin. Maybe that’s on purpose.
I remember last year the cast of House of the Dragon talked about how you can’t just throw a blond wig on someone, everybody needs a different shade of blond. We can debate whether the show got it right (I think mostly yes) but that statement is correct. And not every skintone can do the bleached look. I certainly couldn’t.
I looked at the first photo and really thought Jessica was Gwen Stefani. She’s beautiful as a blonde too, I just think red hair makes her stand out more.