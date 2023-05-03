Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle made their Met Gala debut



WNBA star Brittney Griner finally came home in December after being detained in Russia for 10 months. She and her wife, Cherelle, had a busy past couple of days during which they attended the White House Correspondent’s dinner as guests of Gayle King and then made their Met Gala debut. The couple walked the carpet together in custom Calvin Klein.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner made their Met Gala debut on Monday! Brittney, 32, and Cherelle, 30, walked the carpet at the exclusive event in New York City side-by-side, just months after the WNBA star returned home from Russian imprisonment. The couple coordinated in custom Calvin Klein. Brittney — who previously told Elle in 2013 that she vowed to never wear a dress again after her high school graduation — wore a long beige coat, matching trousers and a sheer top. Cherelle, though, opted for a gown — a white strapless one with silver statement earrings. “It is dripping off of us right now,” Brittney said of their looks for the exclusive affair. When speaking with La La Anthony on Vogue’s red carpet livestream, Cherelle took a moment to remember the hardship the couple faced one year ago. “This time last year, I was missing my wife, so to have her right here, to be in this moment — breathtaking,” she said. “It’s everything just to be here with my wife and just able to be here,” Brittney added. “It means so much. Get to see this event a lot and actually live it. It’s amazing.” Both Brittney and Cherelle were dressed in custom designs from Calvin Klein for the evening, who also styled the couple for Saturday’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington, D.C. Brittney and Cherelle were invited as guests of CBS and Gayle King to the event, where the WNBA star was able to thank President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the administration’s efforts toward her release from Russia last year.

Both Brittney and Cherelle look classic in their Calvin Klein. They also look luxe and expensive, which is definitely the Karl Lagerfeld way. The couple spoke to LaLa Anthony on the red carpet and Brittney talked about how happy she was to be home and with her wife and talked a bit about the Bring Them Home Campaign, for all Americans detained overseas. Last month, Brittney announced that she’ll tell her story about her experiences in Russia in a memoir, to be published next spring. It will probably be distressing for her to relive that, but may also help with processing what happened and shed light on the conditions she experienced. Brittney’s had such a rough go of it, it’s nice that she’s happily back with her family and playing basketball. And while her work with the Bring Them Home Campaign and her book will also raise awareness, it’s nice that she’s getting to just relax and enjoy fun events like the dinner and gala with her wife too.

