Everyone is talking about the cockroach on the Met Gala carpet

Every show needs a star. And for the Met Gala, that star was Carl. Not Karl Lagerfeld, the man they were supposed to be honoring, but Carl the Cockroach, who saw his moment and Took. It. on the dull white carpet Monday night.

Tragically, Carl’s life was cut short when he was murdered by his nemesis, The Shoe, linked to none other than photographer Kevin Mazur of Variety. Kevin was documenting Carl’s glorious moment in the spotlight when The Shoe took him unaware and snuffed Carl to the horror of actors, models and fashionistas alike.

Roach Roacherson was Carl’s stage name. Most are still reeling from the brief but dynamic life Carl led. The profound impact he left will leave a mark on us all… and that carpet.

I don’t know what it says about the enthusiasm about this year’s Met Gala, but so many outlet’s picked up the roach story. You can hear the press box going nuts for this guy. These are folks covering Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman and Michaela Cole, and they are losing their minds for a cockroach. Maybe Anna Wintour wants to give a little more thought to next year’s theme. Blake Lively is sitting at home right now with a sh*t eating grin thinking if she doesn’t show up, the only thing interesting to talk about is a scampering bug.

What did they expect to happen with a carpet that looked like toothpaste? Carl thought he’d come to dine. And as Kaiser pointed out, the color choice was wrong not only for the disservice it did to the gowns, but because things like roaches stand out. But it’s a roach, in New York City, on a Monday evening – que sera, sera. He didn’t deserve to die.

So RIP, old friend. We barely knew you. And yet, you provided every media outlet, apparently, with so much joy for the brief moment that was your 15 seconds of fame. I’m sure there will be a book out about Carl before we know it. #JusticeforCarl

