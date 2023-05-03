Everyone is talking about the cockroach on the Met Gala carpet

Every show needs a star. And for the Met Gala, that star was Carl. Not Karl Lagerfeld, the man they were supposed to be honoring, but Carl the Cockroach, who saw his moment and Took. It. on the dull white carpet Monday night.

Tragically, Carl’s life was cut short when he was murdered by his nemesis, The Shoe, linked to none other than photographer Kevin Mazur of Variety. Kevin was documenting Carl’s glorious moment in the spotlight when The Shoe took him unaware and snuffed Carl to the horror of actors, models and fashionistas alike.

Roach Roacherson was Carl’s stage name. Most are still reeling from the brief but dynamic life Carl led. The profound impact he left will leave a mark on us all… and that carpet.

I don’t know what it says about the enthusiasm about this year’s Met Gala, but so many outlet’s picked up the roach story. You can hear the press box going nuts for this guy. These are folks covering Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman and Michaela Cole, and they are losing their minds for a cockroach. Maybe Anna Wintour wants to give a little more thought to next year’s theme. Blake Lively is sitting at home right now with a sh*t eating grin thinking if she doesn’t show up, the only thing interesting to talk about is a scampering bug.

What did they expect to happen with a carpet that looked like toothpaste? Carl thought he’d come to dine. And as Kaiser pointed out, the color choice was wrong not only for the disservice it did to the gowns, but because things like roaches stand out. But it’s a roach, in New York City, on a Monday evening – que sera, sera. He didn’t deserve to die.

So RIP, old friend. We barely knew you. And yet, you provided every media outlet, apparently, with so much joy for the brief moment that was your 15 seconds of fame. I’m sure there will be a book out about Carl before we know it. #JusticeforCarl

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Everyone is talking about the cockroach on the Met Gala carpet”

  1. LooneyTunes says:
    May 3, 2023 at 7:08 am

    Another win for Hecate. 🤣😅

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment