Serena Williams wore Gucci & announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala

Amazing news, everybody! Serena Williams is pregnant! Serena welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017. Serena retired from tennis last year specifically because she wanted to expand her family, because Olympia was begging her parents for a little sister (Olympia isn’t interested in a little brother). Well, now it’s all happening. I mean, we don’t know if Serena is expecting a girl or boy, but Alexis knocked her up!

Serena made the announcement on Instagram shortly before she and Alexis arrived on the Met Gala carpet. She wrote on IG: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.” She confirmed the news in multiple interviews on the carpet, and she’s just so excited. Everyone is so happy for them!

Fashion notes: Serena wore Gucci, in a customized piece on the Karl Lagerfeld-theme. I love how many women interpreted the theme as black-and-white-and-pearls. This absolutely has a Lagerfeld feel and a Chanel feel. Serena looks great!

5 Responses to “Serena Williams wore Gucci & announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala”

  1. JohnstonB says:
    May 2, 2023 at 5:54 am

    In a previous article on Met Gala on this site, some commenters was saying that this year’s list was not promising. In hindsight, this is really a premature statement. Quite a few big names coming this year. And it makes sense. The parent company that hosts Met Gala also is now the owner of Warner Bros Discovery. Stars might want to think twice before they decide to snub an invite from the Gala.

    Reply
  2. Booboochile says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:23 am

    What is up with Serena’s makeup….she looks like a lioness. She does this all the time. I find it weird.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:35 am

    I really really loved her look here. Her fashion can be hit or miss for me, I don’t always love it, and this was a big hit. And the pregnancy announcement just added to it obviously.

    Reply
  4. one of the marys says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:49 am

    I love the opulence of the pearls

    Reply

