Serena Williams wore Gucci & announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala

Amazing news, everybody! Serena Williams is pregnant! Serena welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017. Serena retired from tennis last year specifically because she wanted to expand her family, because Olympia was begging her parents for a little sister (Olympia isn’t interested in a little brother). Well, now it’s all happening. I mean, we don’t know if Serena is expecting a girl or boy, but Alexis knocked her up!

Serena made the announcement on Instagram shortly before she and Alexis arrived on the Met Gala carpet. She wrote on IG: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.” She confirmed the news in multiple interviews on the carpet, and she’s just so excited. Everyone is so happy for them!

Fashion notes: Serena wore Gucci, in a customized piece on the Karl Lagerfeld-theme. I love how many women interpreted the theme as black-and-white-and-pearls. This absolutely has a Lagerfeld feel and a Chanel feel. Serena looks great!