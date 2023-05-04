Ed Sheeran says if he loses his ‘Let’s Get it On’ copyright case he’ll quit music

Ed Sheeran has been sued multiple times for copyright infringement on his hit songs. He’s settled once, won once, and had to retroactively award credit another time. The case for which he is in court currently is for similarities between “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On.” During hearings, Ed was asked by his own lawyer what he would do if the court didn’t find in his favor and Ed said if that happens, he’s done with music, but he didn’t elaborate further.
Trial reconvened Monday as Ed Sheeran spent his fifth day in court, where he is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud” and expressed his frustrations.
Launched by Structured Asset Sales — who purchased a third of the shares of the song from the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, in 2018 — the suit alleges that Sheeran’s hit took elements directly from the song.
During the hearing, Sheeran, 32, took the stand and was questioned by his lawyer Ilene Farkas. At one point, he was asked what he would do if the court finds “Thinking Out Loud” to be too similar to “Let’s Get It On.”
“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” Sheeran said.
“I find it to be really insulting,” he added. “I work really hard to be where I’m at.”
A rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for clarification.
Later in the hearing, the “Lego House” singer was questioned by the plaintiff’s lawyer Robert Frank. After offering up some stern responses, Sheeran complained about his line of questioning.
“You’re trying to diminish my success,” he said. “‘Thinking Out Loud’ was my first Grammy.”
Amy Wadge, Sheeran’s co-writer for “Thinking Out Loud” also took the stand and explained to jurors that the song’s tune sounded more like Van Morrison’s “Have I Told You Lately,” as it has the same chords in a different key. She also reflected on how she felt about being accused of copying “Let’s Get It On.”
“It was pretty devastating and pretty frightening because it’s something we did not do,” said Wadge.
Ed has said in the past that he now films his songwriting process after the multiple lawsuits. This isn’t a new lawsuit since those comments, but maybe these lawsuits have disheartened him enough that he’s going to step away from music if this one doesn’t go his way. (I also don’t think the co-writer’s comments that “Thinking Out Loud” actually sounds like another song is the defense she thinks it is.) The article characterized him as stern and complaining and the quotes they choose definitely come across that way, but maybe he’s just really down about this. I don’t really know that stepping away from music is the answer? Is his reputation or popularity as an artist taking a huge hit because of this? Anyway, I’ve made clear in the past that I’m no fan of Ed’s, but if he quits doing something he loves because he’s disheartened that makes me feel a bit bad for him. Also, Ed had his docuseries come out and it sheds light on some of his personal issues, like his wife’s cancer diagnosis and the death of his close friend. The weight of those struggles is probably also at play here with the comments about quitting.
Photos credit: Udo Salters/startraksphoto.com and Getty
Yea, that sucks. Having to spend all the time filming the process, archiving the footage, setting up cameras, etc. just so you can write a song and win the eventual lawsuits for having written it ruins the fun of it so I can understand why he’s like: I’m done. And that kind of weight will carry through to his music as well cause it’s affecting him. It’s worse than a listener not paying for a copy. It’s knowing that someone will try to own what you’re creating before it’s even finished. That blows.
There is a Gogo cover over Thinking Out Loud that sounds so good and it transitions back and forth to Let’s Get It On seamlessly. I had no knowledge of this lawsuit until today but… the semblance is absolutely there.
I would feel bad if he drama quit over this, just a little bit, and I have very little knowledge of music rights but I also… don’t feel bad because he wouldn’t be the first to lift heavily from a black creator and profit from it so…
this is the second time there’s been a lawsuit saying that a popular song ripped off one of Marvin Gaye’s songs, and I don’t hear it at all either time. and honestly, unless it’s incredibly blatant, these lawsuits are silly and frivolous. there’s only so many chord progressions!
I completely agree. When I saw this story last week about Marvin Gaye’s family suing Ed Sheeran, my first thought was “Do they not have jobs? They just go around suing musicians to pay their bills and live off the legacy of their family member?” It’s really gross to me.
I feel bad about his personal struggles but, you can’t continually steal from black musicians and think that it’s okay…
The issue in copyright law right now though is that they broadened the definition of a contributing or derivative work in music so much in a few decisions (that even plaintiffs’ lawyers agree at times are impossible to understand or follow) so that artists are being sued by the estates of singers in situations where the similarities come down to (a) the artist being sued liked the other artist and (b) there’s only so many chords in the world.
His co-writer’s defense actually IS a defense because that band hasn’t sued them.
The issue isn’t that he should be allowed to steal from Black creators; he obviously shouldn’t. But, he’s fighting lawsuits that absolutely *will* blowback on creators with less power, including Black creators. He and Taylor Swift and a few other artists just have deeper pockets so they can afford to fight lawsuits but I am sure suits are being settled right and left because of how broad these recent rulings are. It’s far more damaging to the music business as a whole than even the sampling controversies from the 90s.
Except he’s not stealing. The suit is literally over a chord progression. It’s not alleging theft of lyrics, composition or arrangement.
As much as I would love for the music world to be rid of Ed, this suit has no merit.
The Blurred Lines lawsuit set a terrible precedent. They set the number of notes/chords repeated way to short. Imagine if the Happy Birthday songwriters could sue everyone who used the phrase Happy Birthday. Or if, as a writer, you could get sued by the heirs of Agatha Christie for plagiarism because you used the phrase “I feel bad for him” in this article? That’s how ridiculous these lawsuits are. All of the “original” songs could be found to have similar copying from earlier songs. There just aren’t that many chord progressions that are pleasing to the ear. The creativity is in using them in new combinations, not coming up with ones that have never been used before.
Its causing a genuine crisis in copyright law that even many plaintiff’s lawyers admit is way too broad. It is almost impossible to predict which songs will result in lawsuits, which ones are likely to be successful, and a huge number of nuisance suits.
People like Sheeran and Taylor and a few others who have fought back are using their deep pockets not just to protect themselves; their defenses will benefit smaller bands who may still get sued but don’t have the money to fight.
Ed has had these allegations against him more than other artists who are very succesful, and… where there’s smoke, right?
That said, I’m sure it’s not easy to not be unconsciously influenced by catchy tunes, but, as has been mentioned already, why is it always Black artists that have their intellectual property rights violated?
And, as I’m not a fan, I’m probably not qualified to judge, but I find Ed’s music very repetitive. It all sounds somehow the same.
Lawsuits over any creative intellectual property are so fraught and subjective. The price of success, I guess, is that the legal trolls come out from under the bridge.
Speaking of trolls, though, and WAY more important (not), does he not look like a Muppet? So wide-eyed! So tousled! So nonthreatening!
a lot of musicians have been disappointed by the previous thicke lawsuit. this new lawsuit alleges basically the entire song is plagiarized (melody, rhythm, baseline, drums, backing, looping etc). first, song isn’t even in the same key. second, this is basically saying chord progressions and tempo that are shared by many many songs are copyrighted, which is insane. finally, musicologists have already looked at the songs at Berkley and have already said there’s not a lot of similarities. basically if they win this case, then musicians can just copyright a musical style and no one else can use it. yea i would be disappointed if i was Ed too.
There are but a handful of chords and limited number of chord progressions. Look at this video and just listen to the number of songs that follow the very same chord progression
https://www.tiktok.com/@oldiesbutgoldies1/video/7171407369308589317
Also, I saw on TV this morning a snippet of an interview where Ed had written a song for someone but when he was done, being in this state of mind with the lawsuits, he though one section sounded like a Coldplay song so he called up Chris Martin and had him listen to it.
Per the interview, Chris said something like, “Nah man. I know the process of song writing. You’re good.”