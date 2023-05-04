The first ‘Dune 2’ trailer is here: are you excited or is it like ‘oh, great, more dunes’?

Okay, true story, I’ve never read any of the Dune books, and I never watched the first film adaptation either. Before my time. Which meant that I went into Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation with a clear mind and an open heart. I don’t really care about what was left out – what made it into the first Dune movie was great. I loved it. I thought it was gorgeous and well-acted. That scene where Oscar Isaac has been captured and they striped him naked on the chair? Holy sh-t. Timothee Chalamet kills it as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson is great as his witch mother and…yeah. It was just an enjoyable film.

I will go into the second film the same way – I don’t need to know the backstory or what happens in the books. People are excited to see the big new cast additions and I guess I am too. Florence Pugh has come on board as Princess Irulan, daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. Austin Butler plays Prince Feydh-Rautha, who is apparently some kind of psychopath and serial killer. Lea Seydoux and Javier Bardem are also part of the cast now. Josh Brolin is back, as is Stellan Skarsgard, Zendaya and Dave Bautista. Here’s the first trailer for Dune 2: Bigger and Dunier.

So riding the dune worm is the equivalent of Neo dodging the bullets? It proves that Paul is The One? Some of the shots remind me of Daenerys Targaryen’s best “mother of dragons” scenes, especially Paul walking out on that cliff. Don’t tell me what happens! I want it to wash over me as I’m watching the movie. I was surprised by how much I loved the first film.