The first ‘Dune 2’ trailer is here: are you excited or is it like ‘oh, great, more dunes’?

Okay, true story, I’ve never read any of the Dune books, and I never watched the first film adaptation either. Before my time. Which meant that I went into Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation with a clear mind and an open heart. I don’t really care about what was left out – what made it into the first Dune movie was great. I loved it. I thought it was gorgeous and well-acted. That scene where Oscar Isaac has been captured and they striped him naked on the chair? Holy sh-t. Timothee Chalamet kills it as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson is great as his witch mother and…yeah. It was just an enjoyable film.
I will go into the second film the same way – I don’t need to know the backstory or what happens in the books. People are excited to see the big new cast additions and I guess I am too. Florence Pugh has come on board as Princess Irulan, daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. Austin Butler plays Prince Feydh-Rautha, who is apparently some kind of psychopath and serial killer. Lea Seydoux and Javier Bardem are also part of the cast now. Josh Brolin is back, as is Stellan Skarsgard, Zendaya and Dave Bautista. Here’s the first trailer for Dune 2: Bigger and Dunier.
So riding the dune worm is the equivalent of Neo dodging the bullets? It proves that Paul is The One? Some of the shots remind me of Daenerys Targaryen’s best “mother of dragons” scenes, especially Paul walking out on that cliff. Don’t tell me what happens! I want it to wash over me as I’m watching the movie. I was surprised by how much I loved the first film.
Photos courtesy of Dune/Vanity Fair Instagram.
My dad told me the story of Dune when I was 3 in the early 80’s. He just passed on Christmas. Thanks for the love of Dune, and sci fi in general.
I am more :/ at the fact that they couldn’t cast MENA actors for an epic set in the desert. At least one?
I do remember liking the books as a kid.
I love the books (well, the first two) but haven’t seen the first movie yet. The first picture with the slightly sparkly blue eyes made me laugh. Paul riding the worm is a test that all Fremen boys (rolls eyes) pass when they become of age, if I remember correctly. For Paul it was also a rite of passage, as it would symbolize he’s no longer a stranger, one of them, blah-blah. That in itself was not a big deal, but afterwards things got going.
Florence Pugh is BEC for me so I might skip this one.
It’s also the size of the worm he calls that is important. It’s the biggest one ever seen/ridden if I remember correctly.
Dune was written in 1965, and when I was 10 (in 1995) I read them all. It looks fantastic! And to be honest…
Watching that trailer makes me really really really want to read them again lol
I must confess the Bene Gesserit stuff was my favorite stuff in the books. After the third book or so skipped through them only reading the Bene Gesserit chapters. Saw the David Lynch adaptation opening night. Loved the new version. Am really looking forward to the second part of this one. He actually managed to make the story coherent.
Oh, so this might explain the so called :relationship” between TC and KK. TC had Dune coming up. He needed some promotion.
I liked the original adaptation but this is on a whole other level. The story is interesting but I loved the first movie (of this generation). Even without the story and the characters, it’s just beautiful. The scenery, the music, everything. Even if the dialogue was gibberish, I’d still watch it again.
I loved the movie. So much so, that I watched it twice in the cinema. Currently reading the books and I can not wait for the next part.
@Kaiser, don’t feel obligated to read it – life is short and there are so many good (better) books. For my generation, “Dune” (also “Steppenwolf”) was like the “Harry Potter” of its day. I haven’t seen the new ones, but the original movie was very true to the book, and thus a surefire cure for insomnia.
If you feel the need for sci-fi in your life, read some Connie Willis! (You’re welcome!)
It’s so fun seeing so many Dune fans here in the comments!
My mom got me to read it when I was young and I’ve read them all, even the newer ones from Brian. My husband and I bonded over a shared love of the books and our daughter’s name is Leta.
I loved the first movie and how subtle some things were. I feel like a lesser director would have crammed it so full of action it would have stripped away the meaning of the moments. I can’t wait for the new one!
I LOVE DUNE! I saw the movie when it came out and loved it in the theater, even though I didn’t really understand it. I read the book later, saw the movie again, and thought it was ridiculous. Then I read all 6 books, loved the way the Paul story, which is a basic “revenge tale,” was swallowed into a bigger story of power and governance of a planetary empire, via the all-women Bene Gesserit. I love the way that we don’t end with the standard revenge plot ending–Paul’s triumph and leadership of the Fremen creates an entirely new set of problems. I was always the kid who wondered what happened after the story was over, especially the stories that gave a “happily ever after” ending. Dune explores all of the consequences of assuming power over a galactic empire, how difficult it is to hold that empire together, and how easy it is to become trapped by the very myths you fought so hard to create.
I advise anyone who has read the first book (and liked it–fine if you don’t) to definitely read books 2 and 3: Dune Messiah and Children of Dune, to see the complete arc of Paul’s story. I also advise people who are still interested in the world of Dune after that (and many aren’t) to slog your way through book 4: God Emperor of Dune–which may seem like a chore–it was for me at first, but I came to appreciate it much later, and then read 5 and 6–which is the story of the latter day Bene Gesserit in a fight for their very existence. Skip all the Brian Herbert books (the new Dune Universe books)–they are just cash grabs–poorly written and bad world building. The 6 Dune books stand on their own.
I LOVED the books but am still not on the Timothee as Paul train – lets see how he pulls off this part of the story. The rest of the cast is pretty much spot on – am just depressed as Oscar Issac won’t be in it.
I haven’t read the books but really enjoyed the first film, even though I watched it on a plane. The new trailer looks amazing, can’t wait!