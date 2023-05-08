Princess Kate wore a £298 Reiss blazer & sneakers for the coronation ‘big lunch’

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at the “coronation big lunch” on Sunday. They went out to greet some crowds in Windsor and they appeared to have a drink or something. Kate wore a blue linen blazer from Reiss which retails at £298. She paired the blazer with black trousers, a white t-shirt and white sneakers. A few years ago, this would have been a “jeggings and wedges” event for her, come on. We haven’t seen those dreadful wedges in a while, I hope someone burned those hideous things. Her earrings were £425 pearl drops by Annoushka Ducas, just FYI. Camilla really is withholding the Royal Collection jewels, huh?

Kate happily posed with “fans” and she gave a little kid a hug. At one point, Kate posed with a young woman and the woman put her arm around Kate’s shoulder and put her hand in Kate’s hair. The British papers were in a tizzy about it, and they claim the fan is an American. I have no idea, but I know that woman is rude and gross. Whatever I think of Kate’s character, she’s not an animal at a petting zoo. People have gotten way too comfortable with grabbing and putting their hands on absolute strangers. Do not grab someone, do not touch a stranger’s hair, even if you’re doing a selfie.