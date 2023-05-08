Princess Kate wore a £298 Reiss blazer & sneakers for the coronation ‘big lunch’

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at the “coronation big lunch” on Sunday. They went out to greet some crowds in Windsor and they appeared to have a drink or something. Kate wore a blue linen blazer from Reiss which retails at £298. She paired the blazer with black trousers, a white t-shirt and white sneakers. A few years ago, this would have been a “jeggings and wedges” event for her, come on. We haven’t seen those dreadful wedges in a while, I hope someone burned those hideous things. Her earrings were £425 pearl drops by Annoushka Ducas, just FYI. Camilla really is withholding the Royal Collection jewels, huh?
Kate happily posed with “fans” and she gave a little kid a hug. At one point, Kate posed with a young woman and the woman put her arm around Kate’s shoulder and put her hand in Kate’s hair. The British papers were in a tizzy about it, and they claim the fan is an American. I have no idea, but I know that woman is rude and gross. Whatever I think of Kate’s character, she’s not an animal at a petting zoo. People have gotten way too comfortable with grabbing and putting their hands on absolute strangers. Do not grab someone, do not touch a stranger’s hair, even if you’re doing a selfie.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
The Prince of Wales, holding a can of Organic Coronation Ale, and the Princess of Wales during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
The Princess of Wales during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
The Princess of Wales during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held.
Catherine Princess of Wales greets members of the public on the Long Walk
wait, I thought royal selfies weren’t allowed. When did that rule change?
It changed as soon as they ran Meghan out of town. Same with “protocol” about colored nail polish, appearing on reality TV, having cameras follow you around (even on palace grounds, shock horror!) to make a documentary about yourself, etc etc.
Meghan wearing jewelry on a walk vs. Kate. Kate is praised, Meghan is not.
And she is being touched (clutching my pearls and gasping). I hope that woman went home and washed that hand.
It was quite a scandal.Apparently it was american girl that grabbed her when taking pictures together, but princess was cool as cucumber and security was all over it to take hands off her lol.
That blazer look so much nicer on photos in RL tv it was ugly colour, kind of cloudly sky blue.
@chisey It was never a rule. I heard a former US ambassador to the UK (during the Obama years) speak on his book tour and he said that it was originally a cute story he shared (which he shouldn’t have because the conversation happened during a private meeting with QE2) about how he asked her about the crowds and she said she missed seeing people’s eyes in crowds with the advent of camera phones because the phones were in front of people’s faces. The British press twisted it into “QE2 forbids royals to take selfies”.
I have a god-awful theory about Kate this past weekend: I think she was sedated on Saturday. As someone with severe social anxiety, I also take medication at big social events so I could be projecting but I really don’t think so. The way she moves in all the photos and her eyes just screams sedation to me. If she needs that kind of thing to get through events like this, more power to her.
That’s really interesting, K8erade. I very rarely, thankfully, have to take tranqs for my epilepsy and recognise the slow moving/coasting you’re talking about. I also look a bit glazed. I tend to stay at home and sleep, which is pretty much what these drugs are intended to do in my case (everyone’s different), but I can easily tweak the levels to function amongst other people pretty much under the radar, except to the expert eye. Another reason for her relaxed behaviour is, I’m sure, the reassurance that her photographer/photoshopper has fully committed to this whole wretched weekend. She is always happier at the big events, because he is full-on attentive.
What? Some of you guys project so much on both women I am baffled.
With you, DC! The painful analysis and exploration of Shoegate is what really got me today.
Fortunately, I think most of the commentators here are smart and fun enough to acknowledge the tongue-in-cheek aspects of this conversation.
Ooh yikes what is that woman doing?? That’s not cool at all. I’m not into the whole class system thing, but if there ever were a moment for Kate to lean into the whole “don’t touch me” thing, it would be this situation
That woman is ridiculous and extremely invasive. I wouldn’t even touch someone I DO know in that manner just for a picture. She has no manners.
My immediate reaction as well. It’s a general rule. Don’t touch strangers, doesn’t matter who they are. People have also abandoned the “no handshake” rule it seems. Drives me nuts, it was the one good thing that came out of Covid. But that girl is pulling a move that I would honestly find invasive from anyone except the person I’m in a romantic relationship with and ONLY in the context of … I don’t know, kissing? Yiiiikes.
Totally on Kate’s side here. That’s not okay.
It looks like she grabbed Kate by the neck! Not cool! I will say, Kate handled being grabbed by the neck a lot better than when the Jamaican minister tried to–what was it? touch her arm? her hand? I hope her security detail was on it.
That lady is actually holding Kate’s neck for a selfie. Is that allowed now? Did that lady feel the wiglet clips when she mulled her?
That eyebrow is really lifting higher and higher again.
She was checking if it felt like real hair or acrylic.
Nice! Ha ha.
Brillant!
Lmao! Great comment.
That’s the first thing I thought! She was doing a “track check”.
I actually like this blazer a lot. And it’s a nice laidback look. About Camilla withholding the royal jewels. That could be. But i think kate simply has been freely spending some duchy of Cornwall money on some new jewelry
Chloe- I could be totally wrong, but I just have this impression of Will as being SUPER tight fisted with Duchy money, especially when it comes to Kate……..
Those Van Cleef & Arpel pieces ain’t cheap, & I think they’re within the last year purchases, so Katie Keen’s been shopping since becoming POW and Duchess of Cornwall & Cambridge.
Me too! And it’s a lovely colour on her.
I’m biased as an unabashed blazer lover, but I like the outfit on Kate!
And yeah that woman’s got some nerve putting her hand on Kates head like that, good for Kate for keeping it together in that moment.
Kitty ain’t as special as she thinks
It’s a great workaday outfit that Kate could easily incorporate more into her life. Way better than whatever that getup was for her photo op with the Scouts. Not that this blazer & slacks would have been good for that, but I think it would have been way better to wear on the subway trip to the pub photo op than her fancy outfit with heels.
I’ve got about three pairs of veja#s. Whenever she wears some, I throw mine to the back of the wardrobe for next year!
I like my Vejas, too, but this recent pair of running shoes squeak with every step! They’re going to Goodwill, I’m sure somebody won’t mind the noise. The others sit in my closet for plane-wear.
And full confession, I bought my first pair after seeing Meghan wear hers. Oh good gad, am I like Kate?? 😉
I will give Kate credit, the moment with the little girl where she hugged her was very sweet. The girl was in tears, I think from being nervous, so the hug was adorable and probably made her day. The woman grabbing Kate by the hair was gross and definitely overstepping boundaries. And lastly, all I will say is…Meghan shoes #3 for the weekend. Kate really needs to just stop it already.
Am surprised her security didn’t yank her away from kHate as normally they are all over that – there is a clip on SM of a woman grabbing the pope and yanking him towards her and he turned around and slapped her hand away telling her off.
Am sure this woman wouldn’t have like it if some stranger came up to her and yanked her by the hair/neck for a selfie. She was rude and deserves to be called out for it.
If security had intervened you would be all bashing Kate because she doesn’t want to be touched by a peasant…
@P HA! so true. there would be comments like poor miss wiglet orders security to slam spectator for daring to touch her. what an un-relatable B compared to princess M
Security did intervene. Video shows security reach in and remove her hand from Kate’s neck.
There seem to be way too many of you we hate Meghan, Kate is the best stans floating around the past few days. Can’t you all make your way back to DListed where they call Meghan and Harry the Harkles, how they are divorcing, how terrible she is, and how she only wanted him for his money.
This is @P and Emily.
@ChillingDC, there’s always a few floaters who make their way here during big events. Look, I even paid Kate a compliment (something Kate stans are incapable of doing for Meg) and they’re still not satisfied.
@Emily and P. Oh puhleeze! All this praise for Kkkhate! I remember how she visibly RECOILED when the Jamaican politician touched her arm. Yet she’s all polite smiles when a white woman’s all up in her wiglets.
Yeah, tell us again how Kkkhate isn’t an anti-Black bigot.
Funny part is so many had posted that the woman had crossed a line in grabbing Kate’s neck and yet these trolls pretend comments were approving of the aggressive behaviour.
The black heels, the Vega sneakers what’s the 🥉
I’ll agree 💯 keep your hands to yourself. The purse the baby took looked empty the way he was playing with it. For whatever reason, trolling Meghan was the theme for Catherine and at 41, jealousy not a nod, not style tips, not mirroring. It’s purely jealousy
yeah the way she is grabbing Kate’s hair/neck is weird and not appropriate.
Kate looks fine. Better than jeggings and wedges of doom lol.
My take exactly.
Kate looks fine. Grabbing someone’s head is not.
Yeah not only was it rude it was also a security issue – not suggesting that the woman would have done anything but she could have easily yanked the wiglets off. I saw people on twitter complaining that their security was pushing people back, I think at one point they were swarmed and people were getting a bit pushy/grabby. This is one of the reason i feel sorry for celebs as they are treated like public property as if they are animals in the zoo to be petted.
They started doing selfies and talking to people on the phone when H&M started doing it.
That’s such a weird thing to do, it looks like she was trying to get her in frame for the selfie, but come on this isn’t your best friend you don’t know her, paws off. Although I see they had to find a way to make their anti-Americanisms into the article, doesn’t matter what the nationality of the person is rude behavior is rude.
She looked great. It was a good weekend for her and her family.
I’m glad it’s all over though.
1. I actually like Special K’s blazer/color of the blazer.
2. I’m tired of the constant anti American tone in every article. We get it. You only like our money. And how did they know that woman is an American unless they prescreened her? Terrible manners are unacceptable regardless of nationality. But that’s a move someone makes (usually a man though) to check to see if a woman’s hair is real. Apparently, Special K didn’t glare at or menacingly move towards this disrespectful fan and she would have been justified. Interesting…
Kate is starting to look like she’s using that illegal concrete filler in her cheeks, they’re so dappled and dented.
And I’m bored even talking about that.
That made me laugh! I know how you feel. How many times can we say, this woman is ordinary, pumped full of filler and botox, and photoshopped to the max. I find myself on repeat and want to stop, but all the “isn’t she beautiful” does my head in and I feel a kneejerk need to point out the facts.
I’ll give props to Keen’s theme dressing.
White to the coronation.
Blue to this event.
Red to the concert.
Flag dressing mode activated!
Oh my word! Yep, that’s intentional alright. Not bad at all.
I don’t get how people think Kate is wonderful. She is not a nice person imo
Queen camilla got a new trusted gatekeeper for the late Queen’s jewelry vault. Kate has hard access now.
Did the woman dislodge Kate wiglet? Asking for a friend
We might all take a different view of Kate copying Meghan’s clothes, ( I don’t think Kate manages to copy Meghan’s style) if Meghan were still part of the royal family and Kate were not so nasty to her. It might be seen as Meghan’s modernizing influence. So here we are, talking about how Kate copies what Meghan wears, but it’s still just Kate wearing Meghan’s choices. Kate’s innate style hasn’t changed- and that style to most of us is conservative, a bit frumpy and very staid. However, I think Kate looks good in her numerous iterations of the coat dress, and she should stick to it-that is the style she has chosen. And Kate strikes me as never really having fun with fashion, or playful with it, as Meghan does. As for the shoes, I think the black pumps with the bow at the back is just a beautiful shoe and lots of women like it, and have bought it. As it turns out, Meghan was the first to pick it and wear it. I’ve bought shoes that a friend has bought first because I liked them so much, and she doesn’t consider me trolling her. But I know there are some women who would be peeved if a friend bought the exact same thing that she has.
Kate should take lessons from Macron’s wife. (At the coronation) She did a coat dress where the buttons were a beautiful detail and not some awful, garish accent.
Just looked up First Lady Macron….she looked very elegant, and the color suited her too
If kate hadn’t kept false stories accusing Meghan of making her cry and helped feed the media stories to attack Meghan to the point where Meghan is suicidal, then maybe copying her sister in law would be seen as cute. But when you are silent as you know your own sister in law is suicidal, pretending that everything she does breaks protocol, then she’s just a vampiric sociopath copying obvious style points first worn by Meghan and attacked by the press for it.
oof very uncool of that girl to grab Kates head during the selfie. Say what you will about Kate but that’s weird and I’d be alarmed if someone did that to me.