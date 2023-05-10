Georgina Bloomberg admits that her British mother despises the Sussexes

This story explains a years-long mystery for me. When Prince William’s advisors started Earthshot so that William could have a “big project,” one of the billionaires who put money into it was Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and head of his own media/financial empire. Since then, Bloomberg has gone out of his way to align himself with William and the staid “royalist” side of the soap opera. It was always a question for me – like, why would Mike Bloomberg even care enough to pick a side? Now we know – he was married to a British royalist who raised their three daughters to love the Windsors. Huh. Georgina Bloomberg is one of those daughters, and she shared her specifically anti-Sussex mindset last week:

Another famed American dynasty has come out to voice its dislike of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marking another clear sign that the Sussexes’ popularity in the US is seriously starting to wane. Billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s daughter has revealed her family is also firmly in the anti-Sussex camp. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com at the Rescue Dogs Rock NYC Cocktails for Canines event in New York, Georgina Bloomberg, 40, suggested that it will be impossible for the Sussexes to reach the upper echelons of philanthropic success in the US – at least where her family is concerned. When asked whether she would ever team up with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation as part of her own charitable endeavors, the showjumper and author was quick to say ‘no’, admitting: ‘My mother would never forgive me.’ Georgina’s mother, Susan Brown, is British and – according to her daughter – raised her children in a very ‘traditional British way’, while also passing down her personal dislike of the Duchess of Sussex. Indeed, when asked if her mother was ‘anti-Sussex’, Georgina said emphatically: ‘Very.’ While many Americans initially threw their support behind Meghan and Harry, the showjumper noted that her mother had her concerns about the relationship ‘from day one’. Georgina’s 81-year-old billionaire father Michael – who served a the mayor of New York City for three terms, from 2002 to 2013 – has actually met Prince Harry in the past during a 2008 trip to the UK, where the pair had a 30-minute private conversation about the royal’s Sentebale charity. But it seems that chat did little to improve his family’s feelings about the Sussexes, particularly where his ex-wife Susan – who was born in Yorkshire – is concerned.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, I have to point this out because it keeps happening, all the time, at every event. The Mail and other British outlets get media-credentials to cover various red carpets, premieres and charity events, and the first question out of their mouths is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. IT IS INSANE. The British media’s Sussex obsession is oozing out everywhere. Secondly, it’s not actually something to be proud of, to proclaim that your mother hated Meghan from the very beginning and “had concerns from day one.” As for the rest of it… Georgina can feel however she likes, so can Mike Bloomberg. If they want to align themselves with royalism and environmental busy-work, so be it. It literally does not matter? That’s what the British media doesn’t understand – no one was waiting to hear what Georgina Bloomberg thinks about anything.