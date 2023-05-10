Georgina Bloomberg admits that her British mother despises the Sussexes

This story explains a years-long mystery for me. When Prince William’s advisors started Earthshot so that William could have a “big project,” one of the billionaires who put money into it was Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and head of his own media/financial empire. Since then, Bloomberg has gone out of his way to align himself with William and the staid “royalist” side of the soap opera. It was always a question for me – like, why would Mike Bloomberg even care enough to pick a side? Now we know – he was married to a British royalist who raised their three daughters to love the Windsors. Huh. Georgina Bloomberg is one of those daughters, and she shared her specifically anti-Sussex mindset last week:
Another famed American dynasty has come out to voice its dislike of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marking another clear sign that the Sussexes’ popularity in the US is seriously starting to wane. Billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s daughter has revealed her family is also firmly in the anti-Sussex camp.
Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com at the Rescue Dogs Rock NYC Cocktails for Canines event in New York, Georgina Bloomberg, 40, suggested that it will be impossible for the Sussexes to reach the upper echelons of philanthropic success in the US – at least where her family is concerned.
When asked whether she would ever team up with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation as part of her own charitable endeavors, the showjumper and author was quick to say ‘no’, admitting: ‘My mother would never forgive me.’
Georgina’s mother, Susan Brown, is British and – according to her daughter – raised her children in a very ‘traditional British way’, while also passing down her personal dislike of the Duchess of Sussex.
Indeed, when asked if her mother was ‘anti-Sussex’, Georgina said emphatically: ‘Very.’
While many Americans initially threw their support behind Meghan and Harry, the showjumper noted that her mother had her concerns about the relationship ‘from day one’.
Georgina’s 81-year-old billionaire father Michael – who served a the mayor of New York City for three terms, from 2002 to 2013 – has actually met Prince Harry in the past during a 2008 trip to the UK, where the pair had a 30-minute private conversation about the royal’s Sentebale charity. But it seems that chat did little to improve his family’s feelings about the Sussexes, particularly where his ex-wife Susan – who was born in Yorkshire – is concerned.
First of all, I have to point this out because it keeps happening, all the time, at every event. The Mail and other British outlets get media-credentials to cover various red carpets, premieres and charity events, and the first question out of their mouths is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. IT IS INSANE. The British media’s Sussex obsession is oozing out everywhere. Secondly, it’s not actually something to be proud of, to proclaim that your mother hated Meghan from the very beginning and “had concerns from day one.” As for the rest of it… Georgina can feel however she likes, so can Mike Bloomberg. If they want to align themselves with royalism and environmental busy-work, so be it. It literally does not matter? That’s what the British media doesn’t understand – no one was waiting to hear what Georgina Bloomberg thinks about anything.
This is exactly why your father spent 500 million to run for President and not get 1percent of primary votes, being comically out of touch. Telling the world that you had “reservations” about a relationship with people you don’t know from the beginning only leads people to make conclusions about what those reservations are based on. I’m sure they’re plenty other philanthropists in the US and worldwide who were raised with cough ” traditional ” cough ideas, and I’m sure the Sussexes know not to waste their time.
I totally forgot about his presidential run and how much money he sank in it. That’s how influential they are (not).
I wonder how Georgina would feel to have people she didn’t know, but had money and a press office, comment about her life? Did she ever think of that? That these are people who deserve to love and live their lives without interference?
Pretty sure Mike Bloomberg’s very competent PR machine has already told this nepo idiot to STFU immediately. Bloomie is going to be pissed now that he’s going to be continually asked for years about his feelings on the Sussexes.
she really had no problem outing all of them as racist, not that it’s a suprise. but bloomberg likes to pretend that he’s different so i can imagine he’s ticked. and she kinda looks like she’s trying to look like Meghan but is way too plain and full of ears to get there. it wouldn’t surprise me to see her style-stalking Meghan.
@josephine. This is the first blatantly racist answer I have heard. The bm can kinda hide behind views/clicks. Georgina answer is pure racism. We know her mother doesn’t have problems with divorce. There family tried to be famous so they don’t have a problem with megan being an actress. So what’s left. They think she’s too short. I really can’t believe the heir to Bloomberg newsgroup didn’t stop herself from “going there”.
His whiny voice whenever he opens his mouth is enough to nope out of him being president, then you pile on his views and politics and you really go Hard Nope. All of them are irrelevant clout chasers.
The word ‘Royalist’ is bull. They would not support an African Royal family. They like that they can look up and see white people in a powerful position which in turn make them feel more powerful. That is what Trump, the British Royal and people like those represents for them.
They hated and hate the idea of Meghan been a symbol of power for black people.
Wow what a good point. That is so true LOL.
Great point! Saying you’re “royalist” is really saying you’re racist.
Yes !!!! Royalist is just another way of saying “ I need to uphold white supremacy in all of its forms .”
So…rich white racist hates the Sussexes? That’s some kind of gotcha for the British media? They are determined to make Americans hate the Sussexes, and refuse to realize they have no power to do so. All they are doing is tainting the royal family, and showing how complicit the royals are in British media racism.
The Bloombergs aren’t exactly the best allies for the royals, anyway. They are another set of slimy robber barons.
next the DM is gonna interview ppl on the streets in NYC and print “Mary Beth from the UES does not like the Sussexes”. Anything for clicks.
Agreed. If you had concerns from day one, there’s only one concern you could have had. F her and her concern trolling.
I guess she didn’t have any concern for the Argentinian guy that walked out on her when she was nine months pregnant and never turn back 😏😏
Who? A rich establishment spawn doesn’t like the Sussexes because mummy doesn’t. Next.
I didn’t know she existed till this moment. Her anti Sussex stance means I still don’t care she exists. Racists gonna racist.
💯
Plus, every time the Fail or some other British rag comes out to proclaim the unpopularity of the Sussexes, they win another award or make some huge connection. With, you know, the NAACP or the Kennedys or WME. I’m not worried about the Sussexes
Also, this chick is 40. Meghan came on the scene 5 years ago. Are you really telling me that at 35 you’re still so impressionable that whatever your mum says, goes?! Congrats, I guess, for publicly outing your family as racist.
Who?
I think that says it all.
My exact thought.
I had the same thought.
The obsession that w hite people have with Meghan is deeply disturbing and makes me very uncomfortable.
You nailed it. It’s more than tabloid fodder fever. They’ll probably post a poll for Americans soon. You know, for statistical accuracy.
This ^ and the fact that they can’t figure out that hating someone on sight, because reasons, says more about them than the other person. You’d think they’d learn to just keep their mouth shut instead of proclaiming their racist hatred so publicly.
It’s fundamentally a British/snob/racist white person thing. Most normal white people don’t think about Meghan in any way other than once and like- “oh cool an American, she’s cute, wow she dresses great, they live here now, that’s kind of neat…okay back to life.”
I agree with HeyJude, the dislike is mostly coming from British BRF-supporting people.
I was incredibly surprised to hear in the last 2 weeks that all my surviving relatives in Italy (including a 97-year-old aunt) are team Harry/Meghan.
There is a certain type of person that hates Meghan as they feel she “tricked” them, even momentarily, as she can pass for white to them. They feel hoodwinked that they almost accepted her as being like them, when really, to them, she had no business being in their sphere. I love that her just living her life is exposing the trash among us.
I seriously think you have nailed it.
That’s the thing. They don’t know her. They didn’t know her from the start and they sure as hell don’t know her now, after years of being a tabloid punching bag. It’s deeply uncomfortable.
“The Mail and other British outlets get media-credentials to cover various red carpets, premieres and charity events,”
I’m hoping WME takes care of this and get these tabloids banned from and red carpet involving their clients.
This was my first thought too. I can’t wait to see the influence of WME in responding 💪🏽
*not in responding to this woman specifically, but just seeing the power of their protection and influence in making these sorts of stories go away (keeping RRs out of events) or punishing those who denigrate/lie/libel the Sussexes.
F Bloomberg is what I’m thinking. I know he’s big behind anti-gun legislation, etc. But I’m going to make sure my paltry anti-gun $$ don’t go the same way his do based on his daughter’s professed Sussex hatred. You’d think people working towards limiting gun proliferation in US would be more careful about publicly outing their hatreds. Any how, Willy’s Earthspit prize is a pale imitation of Goldman Prize.
Also, I NEVER click on DF articles, even within Apple News, or as links on this site.
You can block channels in Apple News! I have all the tabs blocked.
Why do we care what this female elf thinks about the Sussexes?
Exactly. Little Miss Rich Nepo Baby can go whine about it to her horse loving friends. Who cares what she thinks of them??
Elf?
And yet, NOBODY is going around asking “Do you give a fig about Georgina Bloomberg” or her British mother. Most people have no idea about either of them. And, it just sounds gross to say that you wouldn’t partner with another charity if you had a mutual interest and people could actually benefit.
Imagine having such low esteem that you feel compelled to slam on people you don’t know just because your mommy dislikes them (most likely for racist reasons) and you feel compelled to say those things to reporters.
Honey, slamming on the Sussexes isn’t going to fill the void in your soul.
These homely- looking yt women are always so triggered by Meghan. Anyway, I had no idea who this chick was until reading this piece. Pretty pathetic to be known by your father who was one of the most disliked mayors in modern history who spent nearly a billion dollars to run for President and get less than 1% of the vote.
Speaking of Bloomberg’s politics, he spent decades as a Republican. Then, he drifted into calling himself an Independent. Finally, when it became politically convenient, he called himself a Democrat. So, a man of principle.
Oh, I know. He only flipped to Dem because he thought it would win him the Presidency.
Who cares what Georgina, or anyone else in the Bloomberg family thinks? They’re perhaps more impressed with themselves than they should be. I didn’t have the vaguest idea who Georgina was until I read your blurb and I STILL don’t care what she thinks. Maybe jealousy on their parts?
Georgina went to The Spence School, an upper-crust old prep school in New York, so she was likely steeped in the remnants of a faux-aristocracy that imbued the upper crust of New York historically. And while I absolutely have not moved in those social circles, from just the proximity that the average person would have, it seems to me that those types (like Georgina and her mum) all they have is their perception of social status in conjunction with their own social status. (I admire people like Prince Harry and Diana who though born to royal/aristocratic social status have a genuine core of humanity and are noble souls.) I see people like Georgina as mere ‘wanna-bes’ and trans-atlantic-social climbers who have no idea what true nobility or regality is.
Incidentally, there is a PBS documentary called The Gilded Age that focuses on this New York faux-aristocratic set during the turn of the 20th century. They had mad aspirations to the British aristocracy since they were “new money”. In another documentary “Grey Gardens”, the protagonists Little Edie and Big Edie (Edith Bouvier Beale) were related to Jackie Kennedy and were part of the New York “aristocracy” (Little Edie also attended The Spence School). They were “punished” for bucking social conventions which led to Big Edie’s father disinheriting her, which led them to financial ruin. Little Edie said in that documentary, ‘..the hallmark of aristocracy is responsibility’. Georgina doesn’t get this and is a fake aristocrat who has no idea – especially since she said she would not team up with the Sussexes for a charity effort which could benefit many.
Hey lady you “ain’t all that.* if you and your family want to align yourself with the British trash media, that says more about you than Harry and Megan. So your mother was Racist from day one of Harry and Megan. Well SHAME ON HER AND YOU. Maybe look at the court cases past and present against the Mucky Mail and see just who you have got into bed with. It’s true what they say, “money doesn’t mean class”, and you have just proved that point.
Well, I guess that explains a little bit of why Bloomberg is/was backing Earthsh!t. But Bloomberg isn’t exactly a stranger to backing the wrong side – he also used to be a republican, remember? And he self-funded a pretty disastrous presidential campaign that nobody wanted, too.
Georgina obviously has an agenda in sharing this with the DM. She wanted to be talked about AND she wanted to play both sides of the fence to see where she would land. Since she’s saying her racist mother is the one who doesn’t like Meghan. Not HER, but her mom. So this may give her room to push it on mom if she gets pushback. And she may get to cozy up to Waity and Wiilly.
This Georgina person is ONLY 40 years old?
Huh. Her saying this isn’t doing what she thinks it’s doing. It’s just showing that she and her mom are sketchy racist snobs.
And Joe Biden’s mother raised him to dislike the British royal family. Joe is President of the United States and this trick’s father is not. Hating the Sussexes got the Bloombergs absolutely no where.
I am so hoping we see Dr Biden (and the Second Gentleman?) at this year’s Invictus Games. Or maybe the Obamas? Can’t wait.
The British media are doing a great service for us all: getting racists to out themselves on the record.
So this is what they been reduced to? Asking random Americans what they think of the Sussex’s family and print this as exclusives? Who gives a 💩 about what this chic or Bloomberg think? Lol is gotten really ridiculous how they trying to convince themselves and the public that the Montecito royals don’t matter. They truly obsessed with them and can’t let them go. They quit you over 3 yrs ago , you crazy f*ckers!
There’s a great tik tok by a user called hamgoneham that talks about how not liking Meghan Markle is a litmus test for who is racist and who is not.
I would say “having concerns” about Meghan from the beginning is very much saying the quiet part out loud.
It’s interesting— and sad — to hear these views so enthusiastically and publicly shared by the horsey-set Georgina. I vividly remember the very public prejudices and denigration that her Jewish dad faced at one point when he and his new money began to work their way into some of the NYC social scenes. It’s unfortunate that instead of learning compassion, Georgina’s takeaway seems more in line with a “very traditional British way” of insular thinking, quite aligned with the DM.
The opinion of a billionaire’s half British family has absolutely no bearing on how the rest of America feels about the Sussexes. Once again, the British media is cherry picking in order to advance the narrative that they are not popular here.
Not exactly unpopular, but an unspoken popularity that is “seriously starting to wane.” It’s always “starting to” lessen, you know, this popularity that the BM never acknowledged in the first place. How many articles like this do they need to write, and always the same high school thing.
I’ve been finding out that a lot of the rich establishment on the East coast are royalists thus it stands to reason that some of the daughters had dreams of marrying Harry. Hence the unhinged behaviour from people like Georgina Bloomberg. I have no doubt that the DM will be sending someone to the Ms Foundation event last week.
@Amy Bee – see my reply to 15, up thread, as to why there may be some royalists in the East Coast establishment.
Harpo, who is this woman? Never heard of you. She’s not a celebrity. Just another NEPO baby. Who cares what she thinks
It’s not a huge surprise that the Bloombergs of the stop and frisk policy is racist, but thanks for putting it on record I guess.
WTF is the upper echelons of philanthropic society? They’re best friends with billionaires Oprah and Tyler Perry. Oooh you mean rich white New York socialites. My bad. Hey, you know who was part of that society until recently ? The Trumps. So maybe don’t act like it takes some kinda moral standing to join your little club.
Yeah, gone are the days when NY socialites and their husband’s deep pockets were the apex of philanthropy in the U.S. That ship sailed sometime in the early 90’s. Good riddance.
She seems inordinately proud and eager to display her racist asshole credentials. Who does that? As a public figure, people are usually a tad more circumspect in how they announce their opinions. The ease, certainty and smugness with which she denigrates a woman she doesn’t know and never met says so much more about the type of person she is than anything else.
I don’t think this says anything about anything. Bloomberg divorced Susan Brown 30 years ago and he’s been with his current American partner for the last 23 years. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ number one focus is on climate change, which is not the primary focus of Archewell, and, even so, his involvement in Earthshot is a drop in the bucket compared to his larger environmental funding.
And, once again, the DM shows it knows nothing about the US, nor does it care.
This makes Georgina Bloomberg’s comments look even more foolish.
She might be speaking truthfully, if irrelevantly, about her mother’s feelings. And , in this piece, she hasn’t actually said what she personally thinks about H&M. I guess my point is that whatever she thinks about H&M doesn’t actually say anything about what Bloomberg himself might think. The DM is just projecting and we’re falling into that trap.
@Eurydice I don’t think we’re falling into any trap. Her father was the mayor of one of the largest cities on earth for a decade She definitely knows how to say no comment. For whatever reason she chose to say this, her mom is not being interviewed she is. She could have said I don’t have feelings either way or not said anything at all. Maybe she’s straddling the fence, but if it’s an interview about me I’m not going to talk about how my mother feels about someone else unless I feel that way too and I’m just looking for cover.
@Dee(2) – The trap I’m talking about is the one where we ascribe opinions to Bloomberg based on something his daughter said about her mother/his ex-wife. This is a DM tactic – to take one thing and then create a bunch of generalizations from it, like their assumption that because Bloomberg Philanthropies helps to support Earthshot that means US philanthropies in general don’t like H&M. They know it’s not true, but they encourage the faulty logic to bolster their narrative.
Well I try to look on the bright side ; – )
Maybe Michael Bloomberg will make a nice donation to environmental-related Travalyst. Since M. Bloomberg had presidential aspirations he may be inspired by a most noble moment from Abraham Lincoln when he said in a speech “With malice toward none with charity for all ..” (.i.e. you can support both brothers in their environmental efforts,)
If the fallout of Georgina’s statement would be a donation to Travalyst, to quote another prominent sage, Bobby Hill (King of the Hill) “That’s what the elves call, justice of the unicorn.”
I have never heard of her before. Nepo baby is right, if Bloombergs name wasn’t in the headline no one would have clicked. So tired of idiots getting 2 minutes of fame.
Considering I’d never heard of Georgina Bloomberg til this article, yes, I agree, it really does not matter to me what she thinks.
But NY socialites know who she is and they imagine their world as the one everyone wants to join. Me? I imagine it as adult gossip girl, all eating disorders and getting shanked by your besties. I’m good. Also, news flash, anyone can be a philanthropist within the means you have. And fancy parties where no one gets their hands dirty and no one really cares about the cause isn’t true philanthropy anyway.
WHO?! Lol these cows are nobody’s without Meghan’s name in their mouth lol why are Georgina’s always such tools
That was a huge mistake on Georgina’s part.
The big issue that Georgina Bloomberg and her ilk have with Meghan is that Meghan doesn’t know her “place” and superseded them. In part it’s plain old jealousy. Then the racism and classism comes into play and makes the jealousy amped and uber-toxic.
I already commented but I will add this. A lot of these white American (some aristocrats) who are Duchess Meghan’s age are straight up jealous. Meghan is everything in terms of what the ideal human should be right? A smart, kind educated woman who puts her money where her mouth is. Volunteering for both her country and for other charities. And she’s the black girl who fell in love and married the British prince, one of Diana’s sons.
This Georgina person rides horses and does God knows what else. And has a little boy with a man who is not day-to-day in the boy’s life. While Meghan is married to a man who loves her, left his birth country to enjoy and protect his wife and his children.
The jealousy is palpable.
Careful Idol worshipping not a good thing
You would know.
I don’t think it is jealousy it is straight up racism.I used to love this you tube channel with this older America lady on thrifting until she pivoted for some odd reason from that topic to weekly hate rants towards Meghan and Harry.Has labeled them the Sock Puppet and Nutmeg.I don’t know what her issues are with them but I can’t watch her anymore the rantings are intolerable even if you are kinda Meh about the two.But she is really too old to have a jealousy thing going which leads me to believe she is racist
Why not both? I really do think many of these women are bitter about not getting the fairytale they think Meg got. And top off the fact that she’s bi-racial then it all makes it worse for them.
Word. Any black woman who has dated a handsome white man can attest to this. Date a handsome white man. Attend a social event. Talk to random white woman at said social event. have a nice conversation. Mention boyfriend in casual conversation. Point to him across the room. watch white woman’s eyes narrow as she says “he’s…your boyfriend?” Feel the temperature drop 10 degrees.
There’s an entire class of white women, particularly well-to do white women who consider themselves progressive, even feminist, who absolutely cannot countenance a black woman partnered with a man they find desirable. In their lives as main characters, black women are neck-rolling “you go girl!” sidekick friends. They stand to the side and clap as Main Character gets carried out of the room by Romantic Hero a la Officer and a Gentleman.
That, in a nutshell, is what Meghan has contended with on a global stage. It’s nothing new at all. Meghan “stole” one of their most prized men. She will always be hated for it.
If her father had succeeded in his presidential campaign, it would have been a disaster to give her any diplomatic post. If she wanted the world to know her mother’s allegiances it would only be necessary to say they were raised staunch royalists. Wonder if her mother still lives in N.Y. or has she returned to the homeland? This woman is an equestrienne.
I think Susan Brown has a place in Manhattan and a “farm” in Westchester. I don’t know about “staunch royalist.” I was a client of Bloomberg’s back when he was starting his financial information business – I vaguely remember that his wife was from a middle class British family and that she was working as a secretary at Salomon Brothers when they met. Not sure why she decided to come to the States.
Some people who aren’t “born-in” but want to be “in” are the worst bigots. Susan Brown was a middle-class Brit with all that implies as far as being ultra aware of the ancient aristocratic tradition over there. So maybe she thinks with the money she can flex her wanna-be muscles. Also might explain part of why Kate was such a toad to Meghan when she should have been more welcoming.
The simple fact that she said her mother never liked Meghan for day one confirmed racial bias . No one really knew anything about Meghan in the early days you only knew about Meghan If you watched suits her mother was being typical Karen . Her openly saying this doesn’t any her look any good either . Harry loving Meghan has shattered the white woman dreams every where their hate for Meghan is rooted in nothing but good old fashion racism and jealousy.
Exactly. Conservative, royalist, whatever: this is something to be utterly ashamed of. It’s mind-boggling that she would tell something like that to the press without thinking twice.
Well she very loudly showed her hand and never has to turn up at any events they’re at. In fact hope she’s barred. Did she think she’d earn brownie points for this? Apart from her father, who is she? Incredibly tacky and amateur.
I say this as a horse girl with a huge forehead:
tHe ShOwJuMpEr
Stfu, Fivehead.
They think we’re as preoccupied with social status and “class” as the Brits are, and that we care what some rich guy’s daughter thinks about anything.
So now he’s taking orders from his daughters? He’d better stop with this b.s. since most New Yorkers, hell, most Americans, prefer the Sussexes. He’s betting on the wrong horse.
I don’t know who she is. I’d never heard of her before. I just think she wants publicity and this was a way to get it. She comes across racist.
The conservatives in the US are making a concerted effort to go after Harry and Meghan(esp.Meghan).They can cause trouble when it comes to charity donations,if they don’t open up to them and trash talk them.They all have one goal… to get rid of the biracial Meghan.They will do what ever they have to.
Who is she?!? Never heard of this woman before today🤷🏽♀️
By her own logic its because her mom is British. 40 year old still letting mommy tell her what she can do, isn’t the flex she thought it was. So who cares what her ancient mom thinks. Most aren’t British and she just outed her mom as a racist. Not sure if the very classy and star powered H&M care for their sort of “upper echelons of philanthropic success”. The fact alone that this quote lives gives H&M more power. She should really stick to doing whatever the hell he does and no worry about H&M they will be fine and in much finer circles then hers in no time.
Also, Harry is a Royal Prince and a Duke from her mother’s home country, so she can take every seat on what she thinks is “upper echelons of philanthropic success” lol idiot she doesn’t know how that works.
The lack of actual quotes makes me inclined to believe the Daily Fail is spinning tall tales from a few short answers. They’re asking about the Sussexes in a charity event for canines.
They’re definitely seems to be a generation (or two) of British people who have this extremely toxic sense of ownership over the BRF, because they do, after all financially support the BRF!
It is SUCH an unhealthy dynamic, and I really think that a lot of (mostly older) Britons think “How dare Harry leave??? We didn’t say he could!” And “How dare he marry a mixed race American??? She’s NOTHING like me/my daughter/my granddaughter….. etcetera ”
When the boomers die off, I think we will see a huge drop in this type of attitude. Thank god.
She seems nice.
As a lifelong NYer please understand no one knows who she is, and those of us that do… don’t care.
What is her problem. Is she trying to get favorable press from the dm or something
Even though many Americans know who her father is , I’m sure majority of Americans don’t know who she is. This is my first time hearing about her. A lot of people wouldn’t even care who she is if they saw her walking in the street. The US is so big and diverse, that not everyone thinks the same. Heck California attitudes are so different from NY and Florida, etc. The BRF and BP must still be hurt that the coronation had low ratings and their own A-list celebs didn’t even want to perform in a concert in what the Variety said was a “ sorry sales pitch for a new king”.
Never heard of these people and they sound like idiots. Why do some rich white people seem to think that they can say such horrible comments about others and think it’s acceptable. They need to get over themselves. Their money clearly didn’t buy them any class. Meghan and Harry are worth 100 of them.