Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are divorcing but they still live together

Embed from Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s gold leafed love story is coming to a close. Or rather, Kim is slamming that book shut and tossing it in a drawer before the feds can find it. Kim and Kroy have been married for almost 12 years. During that time, they have inundated us with their over-the-top lifestyle on their reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, selfies with them hanging all over each other and protestations that they are totally in lust with each other, dammit. And now we find out that maybe their union wasn’t as rock solid as Kroy’s impressive biceps? Color me shocked.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s marriage is reportedly over. The Bravo stars called it quits after nearly 12 years of marriage, according to TMZ. The pair’s date of separation has been listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by TMZ. In the filing, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star described her marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name. Zolciak-Biermann previously denied reports of trouble in her marriage with Biermann in 2016 when rumors of friction surfaced after the now-retired NFL player was cut from the Buffalo Bills. “These f—ing idiots that write this s— in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website,” she said at the time. “You say that Kroy and I are ‘at war’ because he’s home with me so much? Newsflash, a–holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years so he’s always been f—ing home! Yahoo!” She added, “On a more serious note, I really don’t appreciate people talking s— – especially s— that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world.” Zolciak-Biermann even said she was “married to the king,” also calling Biermann “the most incredible human that’s ever walked this planet.”

[From People]

Even though Kim filed because her marriage was, “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” Hollywood Life reported that the couple is still living in that big ol’ Atlanta manse they’re clinging on to by claw or by crook. There’s plenty of room, I’m sure they just pick a room and shout MINE! Plus, they probably had to sell off all their belongings to keep the house, so there’s nothing to throw at each other.

This is about money, too. Kim’s filing is very specific. She filed on May 1 and cited April 30th as their separation date. Guess what else got filed on May 1? A $1.1 million tax bill the couple owes to the IRS. The IRS doesn’t care if you’re a Bravolebrity, just ask Al Capone. So even though Kim and Kroy pulled some grift to get their mansion off the auction block, they aren’t dancing around that tax bill. And that isn’t the end of their issues. They owe the state of Georgia $15,000 as well. Apparently Kroy was the family’s manager. So with Kim’s filing dates, it looks like she’s trying to legally maneuver herself away from some of the fiscal responsibility. But Kroy’s petition just dropped and his said that Kim “must maintain all financial documents… including all income records, tax records, expense records and more.” So they are blaming each other. Plus they both want sole physical custody of their minor kids, they have Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, Kroy, 11, Kade, 10 and twins Kaia and Kane, nine. Kim wants joint legal custody and Kroy wants sole legal custody. This is getting messy fast.

Kroy hasn’t been scrubbed from Kim’s Instagram… yet

Embed from Getty Images