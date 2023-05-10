“Rihanna’s maternity fashion involves faux fur these days” links

Rihanna is doing faux fur faux-maternity looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Riri has not yet reached the peak of NFG Mountain but this look is definitely base camp level. Still gorgeous.
I must be there already cuz I friggin’ love this look. First of all, I’m a ridiculous vegan loving faux fur. I love faux leather too. Being vegan is way more fun in the era of not having to wear hemp. But I digress. I wanna wear this! I’m not pregnant or young or a billionaire, but I actually have no FTGs at all.
I love Rihanna; she’s always a hoot. But is it faux-maternity if she’s actually pregnant?
Two days ago they were saying Tucker Carlson was going “to hit Fox hard” to get out of his contract. Now they’re saying he’s going to “hit Fox hard” to stay at Fox. So, which is it?
No disrespect to Rihanna but just looking at that shirt is giving me underboob sweat.
I hate her maternity style. I said what I said.
ITA. This is hideous
I hate her maternity style too. It’s the same thing over and over. It’s the same as when Kim k kept wearing the same bodysuit with the connected gloves and boots but just in different colors.
I love Rihanna’s outfit and I especially love that it’s faux fur. I worried that it might not be. She is looking AMAZING!
F*ck Elon and his false flag BS. I live in the area and it is devastating. I haven’t heard anyone talk about it, but the only white person killed was a security guard trying to get folks to safety. Two little girls the same age as mine, gone. A six year old boy is the only survivor of his family.
We were actually across the highway about an hour after everything happened, and had no idea that it was going on because the local news didn’t alert my phone. If we had missed our exit, we would’ve seen the aftermath. A friend of a friend knew the family of the little boy who’s been orphaned.
And still the Texas legislature slow walked the bill to raise the age for buying an AR 15 from 18 to 21. I don’t know if it will make it to the floor or not because at 945 last night (there was a 10 pm deadline), the speaker of the house and the head of the calendar committee were pointing fingers at whose responsibility actually walking the bill to the correct place for it to move forward was. I haven’t had them heart to check.
You said it was disgusting and yet I clicked. My fault.
I vote Nope to this look w/fake fur.
Also I wish cotton could somehow be thought of as fashionable, Ri could make that happen.
Breathable natural fabric is my choice.
Yeah, when I saw what an entitled POS Chat Hanks turned into, I started wondering about the rosy and friendly picture we all have of Tom Hanks. Not to mention, he pissed off (allegedly) the ACTUAL nicest guy in Hollywood, Henry Winkler. And there was that time he got Conner Ratcliff fired from Band of Brothers for having “dead eyes.” And how he flipped out on paparazzi getting too close to his wife.
NOT saying he’s a demon or anything, just a human being. And I can’t watch any movies with him in a “fatherly” role these days, because I think of Chet (tho, yeah, Colin seemed to come out ok).