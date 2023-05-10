Princess Kate repeated an Elie Saab look for a palace garden party on Tuesday

Didn’t you think that the Prince and Princess of Wales would need a month-long holiday to recover from their exhausting coronation schedule? They had to work five days in a row! Well, make that SIX days in a row. Seriously, Peg and Buttons are working themselves to the bone this month. I can only imagine how many separate “events” will be counted in this work blitz. In any case, on the sixth day of keenery, my keen love gave to me: a pussybow at a palace garden party! On Tuesday, William, Kate and the Edinburghs hosted a garden party in sunny weather at Buckingham Palace.
Kate and Sophie both repeated blue dresses which they had previously worn at Royal Ascot (on different years). I remember Kate’s Elie Saab look from 2019 – I called it Edwardian cosplay at the time, and I can’t say that I like it more after four years. It is just so fussy, the combination of the high neckline with the bow, plus the lace and the tea-length skirt. It’s too pinched – one of those details needed to be edited out, probably the bow. Of course, Kate looks positively modern (for the early 20th century) compared to Sophie’s deeply unflattering ruffled catastrophe. I remember this look too – she just wore it at Ascot last year, and I still haven’t found a designer ID for it. No designer wants to claim it.
Since there’s nothing else to talk about, let’s keep talking about Kate’s style. She didn’t even bother styling the Elie Saab differently this time around – she literally pulled out the same pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps in silver, with the same Philip Treacy hat from her 2019 Ascot appearance too. I double-checked the 2019 photos – she’s even carrying the same Elie Saab clutch!! The only difference: the earrings. In 2019, she wore aquamarine-and-diamond drop earrings (which looked much better with the dress). On Tuesday, she wore blue topaz hoop earrings by Kiki McDonough. Who convinced her that a pale blue dress (with sparkles) needed matching silver accessories?
Also, why is Kate repeating an Elie Saab dress at the palace? I thought royals were only supposed to wear BRITISH LABELS. What’s that? Oh, I’m being told that rule only applies to Prince Harry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party in celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Pictured: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Sophie, Duchess of Ed
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Sophie, Duchess of Ed
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Pictured: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
They look so stuffy and stupid. The lot of them.
And those shoes look like they belong on someone from The Wizard of Oz.
I was coming to say the same thing. How stupid everyone looks. They look like bad costumes to a musical I never want to sit through. Kate looks like a villainous school marm.
It really emphasizes how out of touch they are. They don’t live in a real world when the rest of the country is suffering badly.
Oh dear Lord. Frump and Frumpier! Those looks should come with warning labels…
K&W look soooo much bigger than E&S in that first photo, it’s comical. Kates head looks enormous compared to Sophie.
I remember the first time around my calling Kate’s dress the “Gatsby” dress, not because it resembles The Great Gatsby fashion, but because it looks like something from a period piece play. It still does. It’s pretty, but she looks like she’s wearing a costume. My feelings on Sophie’s dress haven’t changed either. She still looks like she’s wearing a sewing bag from 1983. But sure, this is a modern monarchy!…okay 😀
It’s a nice color, but the dress itself is just awful, and so is the hat, which looks like an upturned plate anchored in place with an oversized flower. Particularly unflattering.
They were about to go to a party and none of them could summon up a smile? Even Ed, who usually looks cheerful, isn’t smiling while posing with W&K.
They always have those serious faces when the anthem is played.
If that’s when it was the photographer should have been standing at attention instead of snapping photos. Seems rather rude to choose that moment.
Haha that top picture of the Waleses and the Edinburghs looks like something out of an Old West reenactment – like right out of Oregon Trail.
Very “Little House on the Prairie”.
I said that to my friend yesterday— that the Sophie’s neckline was giving off “teacher on Little House on the Prairie” vibes. Although I don’t even think they were quite so prim.
(Also I actually liked the teachers on LHOTP and don’t want to insult them)
Come play with us. Come play with us, Peggy. Forever… and ever… and ever.
It’s not my style but I think Kate’s dress is quite appropriate for a palace garden party, and very much her style. I also wish she had styled her accessories differently to freshen it up.
Why on earth is Sofiesta dressed like a sister wife? If I were Kate, I’d be furious at the color match because it makes her dress look worse and the two couples look ridiculous. If there were ever a time to coordinate outfit planning, this was it.
Yeah, I thought that they (allegedly) always color-coordinated in advance? I guess not, or maybe Kate and Sophie think that this IS a flattering combo!
I wondered if they were still doing the matching color thing. Like they did with the burgundy brigade to counter what Meghan said in spare about thinking she couldn’t show up in the same color.
I’m sorry, but both of these outfits are hideous. They look like sister wives. I was going to say they were a throwback to the 1950s, but no one back then would have worn something this ugly. Amazingly, the Princess of Wales, who has unlimited resources, still has such terrible taste sometimes. The earrings don’t even go with the outfit! I will say that the color of Kate’s dress is lovely.
Little house on the prairie chique!
Honestly i don’t like her nor do I like Sophie’s dress.
Ya kates look is bad but Sophie’s is just horrible.
It’s like a Lanz flannel nightgown with a belt.
Lol, I was going to say Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.
Both blue dresses struck me as being out of the 1970s, looks for Stepford Wives. And those morning suits are not well tailored; don’t they use Savile Row tailors?
None of them seem to belong in 2023.
What the Little House On The Prairie hell are Sophie and Kate wearing
It reminds of the gatherings of the stepford wives in that film
The looks are nice if you’re time-traveling in the 1930s, I guess. Which, come to think of it, they are.
Do they have a contract with the people who make the flower peekaboo hats? I’m sick of them. There are so many pretty and interesting hats in the world. I would think people who wear hats frequently for “work” would have a nicer collection.
I love the hat, but as an overall look I disliked this in 2019 and I dislike it still. I will never, ever understand the choice of shiny silver pumps for a daytime event…?!?! It makes me cringe!
Wee Willy’s pants are a wrinkled mess. I’m just relieved they’re not too tight.
She and Sophie look way too matchy matchy for it not t be a coincidence, right? “I’m going to wear my ugly blue lace dress with my big hat with a flower above my left ear.” “OMG ME TOOOOOOO!”
the weird thing is that I remember HAAAAAATING this dress when she wore it the first time and objectively I still think its ugly – but at least its typical Kate and not some Meghan or Diana or Rose cosplay.
That’s the best thing I can say about it, too— it’s very Kate, she’s for sure not copying anyone here!
I had the same reaction. Sophie looks like the frumpier version of Kate. Sort of like a side kick copying the queen bee. Bad bad bad.
Omfg, that pic of the 4 of them looks like some kind of dystopian Westworld/ Get Out nightmare. And these are supposed to be the “young royals”?! Full heebie jeebies.
They are the “young ones!” Good work, everyone.
(I was going to say “Good work, Chuck,” but really, driving the Sussexes out of the country was a group effort. The family came together for once! Heartwarming.)
Kate’s dress looked awful then to see these up close pix and it’s even worse! So maybe Kate and Sophie have bonded over horrible fashion besides tormenting Meghan.
Eliza Doolittle Realness
This!
Kate’s dress – meh. The usual. But what in Holly Hobbie’s name is Sophie wearing?! She should really be better at this by now.
Sophie…yikes.
Does anyone else see anything weird with the picture of Edward and Sophie. They look like the camera has elongated them. Anyway, Saab is fussy, so I think Kate looks fine and he’s definitely her style. In contrast, the fabric of Sophie’s dress looks too thick and heavy and I feel hot just looking at it. Maybe Sophie’s dress is just some anonymous High Street brand. Although Sophie does seem to wear as much designer wear as Kate. They are both wearing the same style of hat, and with both dressed in the same colour scheme, I think they’re twinning. I must say, Kate looks better though. Don’t forget Harry’s morning suit was designed by an English person working for a French design House, just like Meghan’s wedding gown was designed by an English woman working for a French design House. Perfect marriages all around I would say.
This soft, belted silhouette actually works on Kate. It has added shape and it smooths her disproportionate figure. Maybe a different fabric, neckline, color though! Sophie’s hat makes it look as though the top of her head was lopped off!
Wow! Awful dresses ( both). It’s ridiculous to dress like that in 2023 … something nice? I like the color.
I wonder if they are wearing these repeats due to all of the complaints about the 250 mil spent on the Chubbly? Anyway these two awful dresses should go to the back of the rotation. Especially Sophie’s dress.
Very BigLove vibes with both these ensembles…yikes
I especially enjoyed how their Twitter post said something “Celebrating people who do extraordinary things” and then they just had a bunch of photos of themselves.
I like Kate’s dress (minus the bow)! It gives her the illusion of a waist.
Have you ever met one of those mean girls who only wants frumpier women as her bridesmaids because she knows she’s average looking and feels she will look better and “shine” by surrounding herself w plain women? So Kate.
I don’t understand why the Princess Royal is never at the forefront to greet the guests at the garden party together with the Dukes and the married in.
Please be upstanding for the blue sister-wife salute.
At least Sophie has “nothing to see here” vibes. Kate’s all about the camera.
One of these days, Kate’s going to have a fly fly into her gaping mouth.
Kate needs to stop the open mouthed.gurns
Is there any reason they have to dress up so out of date to meet their subjects? Why pretend it’s still 1950 and that they are mini Queen Elizabeths? Celebrate today, instead! Kate looks like she wandered off the set of a period piece being filmed elsewhere at BP.
On another note, Cams has to be cackling knowing she assigned the Lazy Ones another day of work!! Meanwhile, she and CRex hightailed it off for some R&R at Sandringham.