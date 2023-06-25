Cillian Murphy on moving his family back to Ireland: ‘We wanted the kids to be Irish’

Cillian Murphy covered a recent issue of Rolling Stone UK, mostly for some early promotion for Oppenheimer (where he plays the lead role), but he’s also promoting the Irish film industry. He’s a producer now and he was interviewed on the Irish set of Small Things Like These, a film about the Magdalene Laundries (you can read the Wiki page here). Cillian and his family lived in London for years, but as his kids started growing up (with English accents), he and his wife moved back to Ireland, where they live a mostly private and quiet life. In this piece, Murphy talks about Catholicism, Ireland, Christopher Nolan and everything else. It’s a great piece, honestly. Some highlights:
The story of the Magdalene Laundries. “Everyone in Ireland that you talk to, of a certain generation, more or less has a story. It’s just in Irish people. What happened with the church, I think we’re still kind of processing it. And art can be a balm for that, it can help with that.”
On Christopher Nolan: “I was a Chris Nolan fan. That’s how I was when I met him for the first time, because I’d watched Following, I’d watched Memento, I’d watched Insomnia. And I met him for Batman Begins, and I met him on the basis of being a fan. So, it feels absurd that I’ve been in six of his films.” At the height of his Peaky fame, Murphy took time to appear in Dunkirk in a cameo as a ‘shivering soldier’ with combat shock, a rather unshowy and minor role. As Murphy points out, “I’d always show up for Chris, even if it was walking in the background of his next movie holding a surfboard. Though… not sure what kind of Chris Nolan movie that would be. But I always hoped I could play a lead in a Chris Nolan movie. What actor wouldn’t want to do that?”
On the process of acting: “Joanne Woodward said acting is like sex: you should do it and not talk about it. And that’s why on set, with a good director, you rarely talk about the actual work. You talk around it, what you’re going to do next. I can do an immense amount of preparation, but then a lot of the action happens to you in real time. So, there is no value, really, in intellectualising anything.”
On Catholicism, religion in general: “My family wasn’t particularly religious, but I was taught by a religious order. The Irish school system was almost exclusively controlled by the Catholic Church, and still is to a large degree. And I went to church and got, you know, communion, confirmation and all of that. I have no problem with people having faith. But I don’t like it being imposed. When it’s imposed, it causes harm. That’s where I have an issue. So, I don’t want to go around bashing the good things about institutionalised religion, because there are some. But when it gets twisted and f–ked-up, like it did in our country, and imposed on a nation, that’s an issue.”
On brilliant scientists: “In Sunshine [Danny Boyle’s 2007 sci-fi movie], I played a physicist. I spent some time with [the physicist] Brian Cox, and he was a brilliant teacher. I’m never going to have the intellectual capability — not many of us do — but I loved listening. I enjoyed being around these insanely intelligent men and women and going for dinner to talk about normal sh-t… With that intellect — which I think can actually be a burden — you’re not seeing stuff in the normal plane that we do. Everything is multifaceted and about to collapse. It’d be a terrible way to buy milk or cut the grass, I’d say.”
Moving back to Ireland: “We had 14 years in London. But I feel like as you hit your late 30s and have kids, living in a major metropolis is less exciting. And then also, you know, we’re both Irish. We wanted the kids to be Irish. I think it’s the best decision we made. They’re really good boys. We have a laugh. We don’t do ‘Dad’s Movie Night’, but they like some of my films. They say all my films are really intense.”
On fame: “Fame evaporates with regularity. I’m around here all the time and no one gives a f–king sh-t. Nobody cares. I go to the shop. It dissipates. But if… one of the guys from Succession walked in here, I’d be all intimidated and shaky. When you’re confronted with someone you’ve invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange…”
He doesn’t play the fame game: “I don’t really partake. I don’t go out. I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote. I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me…”
He’s fragile: “I’m totally fragile and insecure, like most actors. It’s putting your head over the emotional parapet. It’s f-ckin’ hard. It’s a vulnerable place to be.”
This was honestly the most in-depth interview I’ve ever read with Murphy and he comes across so well. There are so many actors who talk out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to art vs commerce, fame vs privacy, but I genuinely believe that Murphy is just these quiet, slightly offbeat guy who does his work and doesn’t want to be bothered. I was reminded of Daniel Day Lewis halfway through this piece, only I think Cillian has a much healthier work-life balance and he can walk away from his work with more ease than DDL ever could. I also appreciate that he’s sh-t talking Catholicism, and specifically what monstrous things the Catholic Church did in Ireland.
What did the catholic church did? Was it like in Canada with the Natives? I’m ashamed to say that I don’t know a lot about Ireland’s history, besides the famine that drove them to emigrate. On topic, this is a very good interview!
LE: I read the wiki link you provided! Such a horror show… it’s going to be a tough movie to watch. I cried watching the Native Indian scrnes from 1923, knowing that that was truly happening then…
It was quite similar. And mass graves like what was found in the US and Canada were found in Ireland as well.
To promote education and awareness… in Canada we refer to Indigenous peoples as just that. There are some distinct groupings including First Nations, Metis and Inuit. But all together we refer to the original people of the land as Indigenous Peoples.
Never “native”.
That’s different in the US where Native American is used I believe (but my knowledge base is Canada).
My great grandmothers cousin was sent to a laundry as a teen. She was never seen or heard from again. My great grandmother lost touch with that part of the family when her and her brother immigrated to NYC. If you want to watch a movie about the laundries I suggest “The Magdalene Sisters”. Acting is phenomenal and it really shows the horrors of what occurred.
As someone who lives in Dublin I can confirm he acts like a non-famous person and just lives his life with family. It’s exactly as he says
Yeah for real, I live on the south side and am in DL quite often and I’ve never even seen him. My colleagues who have say they only realized afterwards it was him because he’s so lowkey and chill. To be fair, even when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were in town there wasn’t much fanfare from what I remember, people here just seem chill around Hollywood personalities 😅.
Even to this day the Catholic Church/Vatican refuses to take responsibility for what happened in those laundries to both the mothers and children – they literally SOLD babies that they forcibly removed from the mothers who actually wanted to keep the children. Then there are the mass graves, where they literally dumped the dead babies many of whom they let die after being neglected.
But as always the Catholic Church gets away with it.
I thought he went kinda easy on the Catholic Church. I’m part Irish and a recovering Catholic. But I would think twice about moving to Ireland with young kids. The Church retains enormous power there. He acknowledges as much.
@ DG, they have been a blight upon the world throughput history and they still are committing horrific atrocities and crimes to this day!!! The centuries of their horrific actions, encouraged and supported, has NO place in today’s society and still turns a blind eye whilst still committing crimes. The entire Catholic Church should be condemned and wiped from its very existence as they still refuse investigate, change OR create a restitution for all of the victims that they preyed upon.
Cillian Murphy has long fascinated me, he is so beautiful but there’s something “off” or a bit menacing about his features, I can’t quite put my finger on it. Yet, he has this ability to meld into the character he’s playing and his “beauty” almost disappears, not completely but it seems to fade into the background.
Agreed! He is eerily beautiful and slightly frightening, it’s the dead eye stare he has with those intense blue eyes.
I’m English and no direct magdalene laundry stories but my boyfriend is Irish and he and his sister were adopted from the nuns (different birth parents) after his mother had a series of miscarriages following the birth their first son. This is 1979 and 1984, not ancient history and while my boyfriend never responded to attempts by his birth mother to contact him, his sister has met hers and it’s the classic young, unmarried woman, forced to give her child away. His sister seems to have had a great life and his parents were wonderful to all three kids but there’s a sadness I feel when I think about what Irish society, driven by the church, forced so many people to go through. One of my mum’s close friends growing up was an Irish woman who had come to the UK when she was 19 and pregnant as she refused to give her (biracial – to add to the pressure put on her at home) baby up so she had him and raised him here.
He’s such an interesting actor and this was a great interview.
I’m pretty sure there are gonna be more by the end of the year because I just don’t see how he is not gonna have a Oscar run.
@ Ditto 🔉🔉!!! Murphy is an exceptional actor whose choices have served him well and he is an exceptionally gifted actor. I still remember his role in Dunkirk which was telling of HS brilliance! I do hope that their move to Ireland is everything that they could have asked for and more!!
Cillian Murphy is a terrific actor.
Peaky Blinders was outstanding, entire cast was excellent.
Oppenheimer will be a very well made, quality movie but, for me, I have no interest in seeing it.
Dark subject is too much.
Real life has been more difficult and dark on a daily basis since before lockdown.
I went to read the entire interview. Interesting.
I was raised Roman Catholic, entire family attended Catholic schools, (US) mass, generations of my family, etc.
Not one of us attends or follows the Catholic religion any longer, nor our children or grandchildren. The sins of the church are many, vile and continue.
Bring the truth forward. That is why it is so important to tell the history, inform people so they can make their own decisions.
I love this man, as a very intersting human being, as an actor and his emotional intellect. I saw him twice on the stage, freaking AMAZING! Totally underrated, beatiful inside and out, It seems.
The Catholic Church has so much to answer for.
I haven’t seen Peaky Blinders but sounds like I need to.
Small Things Like These is a lovely book. Almost a novella and a quick read. I loved it.