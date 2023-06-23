“ASAP Rocky called Rihanna his ‘wife’, so did they get married?” links

ASAP Rocky called Rihanna his “wife” and now there’s speculation that they got married secretly at some point. Sure, I would believe that. [LaineyGossip]
I would be surprised if they did. Riri got some smart people around her.
Maybe a very strong prenup is in place if they did.
I find it hard to believe she would marry him.
If/When she legally marries I certainly hope she has an Iron Clad PreNup in place.
Iron Clad.
Why would she marry tho?
In her position, I would not.
Maybe he said it as a term of endearment since they have a child and one on the way. Or, they’re married.
My guess is not married but using the term to signify their commitment/ exclusivity. In my line of work I see this a LOT. Btw it can really screw things up legally when couples confuse actual legal marriage for calling each other husband and wife. I don’t judge people who do but they need to be really clear with professionals about this technicality!
I think they are planning a wedding. At the LV show in Paris, Rihanna said she loved that choir and wanted it…(and then stopped what she was about to say)…ASAP Rocky then said “yeah we want that choir everyday”. Makes me think she was about to say “I want that choir at my wedding”. I think they will get married after the baby is born.
Embee, you are correct. I’ve looked this up before. In maybe 3 states, if you call yourself married to others, you can claim common law marriage (forgot the states).
Shouldn’t both people in the relationship have to call each other married for this law to be enforced? If only one person is saying it, does it still imply they are married? That is a very odd law.
You might be able to call yourself “married” in some states, but when push comes to shove, you still need the piece of paper for various legal purposes in the US. Social Security benefits is the big one – my parents were married for 50+ years, Mom still needed to produce her marriage license and Dad’s military discharge papers to get his Social Security survivor’s benefits. There might be a way around producing the original piece of paper, but it would be difficult and I don’t think Social Security recognizes common-law marriages.
@liz, I know two people who each received a portion (or all?) of a boyfriend /girlfriend’s social security disability payments when the partner died. They were also allowed to stay in their deceased partners federally subsidized housing. This was also in Oregon which, at least at the time, does not recognize common law marriages. In both instances they did not consider themselves spouses; however, after the death of their partner they found out they could get at least part, if not all, of the deceased’s disability payments – if they claimed that it was a common law marriage. The only thing they had to show was the requisite length of time living together. I can’t remember if it was seven or 10 years. I remember finding this really pretty shocking at the time, particularly since I had my suspicions about one of the deaths.
ME, I believe you are right. The couple has to be perceived as a married couple and portray themselves as such.
Liz, I don’t know all the particulars you mentioned (which are very important) but I just looked it up again and 8 states recognize common law marriage. Neither New York nor California are amongst these states
Yes I believe in anything that’s comfortable so I would wear those kitten heel mules.
Liz, interestingly, the AARP says Social Security DOES recognize common law marriage IF it occurs in one of the 8 states in which it is legal AND the couple lived in one of these 8 states when the marriage began.
I didn’t see your response before I posted mine above, sorry. Yes, it is my understanding that social security does recognize common law marriages but the interesting thing is that I referenced two situations in Oregon which, at least as I understood it, at the time did not recognize common law marriages. Perhaps the laws / regulations have changed either under federal or Oregon law but I remember being very surprised.
Edired to just add that I checked and Oregon is still not a common law marriage state but a partner can get a deceased partners payments if a years-long requisite is met.
May, Yes it is surprising, very. I think more progressive states like New York and California have outlawed common law marriage (New York, I believe, in 1932). But states like Utah and Texas (and 6 others allow it). The law can have many “interesting” twists and turns, right? Also, you are right. Oregon does not allow common law marriage. Colorado, New Hampshire and Rhode Island also allow it, so it’s all very strange.
Lastly, sorry for the spiel, the IRS DOES recognize common law marriages for their purposes, BUT only in the 11 (not 8) states that allow it (or if the marriage began in one of those states).
Those new hate groups founded by so-called “mothers” are truly frightening. Conservative white women and that trad trash are sickening. They really don’t care if other kids die so long as their precious, racist angels are protected against anyone who is exactly like them.