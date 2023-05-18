Tominey: Prince Harry & Meghan were ‘safer’ when they lived in Windsor

Yesterday morning, we were still in the glow of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Ms. Foundation event on Tuesday night. Meghan and Harry looked amazing, Doria Ragland looked proud of her daughter and son-in-law and we believed everything was great. That was before we learned about the near-catastrophic paparazzi chase. But going back to the hours before the Sussexes’ spokesperson made that statement, I found it strange that there was barely any commentary from the British papers. The Mail and Express posted photos from the chase, then quickly deleted those stories, but there was no onslaught of nasty commentary from the peanut gallery of royalist clowns. Part of me now wonders if they were mad that the British tabloids’ operation in New York had gone sideways, to the point where the NYPD got involved.
Keep in mind, whenever Meghan and Harry breathe, the Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror run dozens of stories about how the Sussexes are disgusting for stealing everyone’s air. Not only was there a distinct lack of commentary before we learned about the pap chase, there’s also been a great deal of silence in the British tabloids over the past 18 hours or so. The official word seems to be to discredit the Sussexes’ story, to treat the dangerous pap chase as some kind of Sussex fantasy designed to… what, exactly? Get attention? They were already getting plenty of attention for their appearance at the awards ceremony.
Well, Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph is one of the few commentators brave enough to do the nasty work of undermining and lying about the Sussexes. She wrote a piece published last night that the pap chase story was all about Harry suing the Met Police for the right to reimburse them for police protection when he’s in the UK. Tominey also suggests that the Sussexes would be “safer” in the UK.
A cynical observer might question the timing of their bombshell statement, however, coming just a day after Harry’s lawyers appeared in the High Court arguing that it was not only wrong of him to be stripped of his armed Metropolitan Police protection when he is back in the UK, but unfair for him to have been denied the right to reimburse the taxpayer for it.
Those familiar with the actions of the paparazzi in the US – compared with the rather tame behaviour of their British counterparts these days – may also have been given pause for thought.
In their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan repeatedly complained of being doggedly followed wherever they went.
There doesn’t appear to be any footage of the latest, two-hour, chase.
After what happened to Princess Diana, no one would condone the paparazzi pursuing celebrities in vehicles, not least when there were ample opportunities to photograph the couple at what was a well-publicised event.
But as Harry pursues his case against the Home Office while suing no less than three British newspaper groups – it may be worth reflecting that their safety was never compromised when they were living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.
“There doesn’t appear to be any footage of the latest, two-hour, chase” – there is plenty of footage, but the Sussexes’ legal team have clearly warned photo agencies not to buy the videos and photos. I’ve already seen videos of the paparazzi closing in on the taxi and photos of the Sussexes leaving the 19th precinct. Plus, Harry and his security were reportedly recording their own footage too.
“The actions of the paparazzi in the US – compared with the rather tame behaviour of their British counterparts these days” – while I have no evidence of this at the moment, I would be willing to bet that most of the paparazzi chasing the Sussexes were not Americans. And I notice how carefully Tominey worded that as well – probably because she knows that the British media contracted out or shipped in these people.
“Their safety was never compromised when they were living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.” Yeah, all that happened when they lived in Windsor was a wall-to-wall hate campaign in the British media, the objective of which was to drive Meghan to suicide. Still, the Sussexes knew that Frogmore Cottage was secure, which is why they paid millions of dollars to keep their lease on it, only for King Charles to evict them and offer Frogmore to Prince Andrew free of charge.
She is making it sound more as if the royals are behind the pap chase. Do they think if they scare them badly enough they will return to the UK and be under KC’s control? That he could keep them at Windsor and only allow security to leave when it benefited him?
The minute harry and meghans statement came out i just knew that this would be the talking point of the bm. That’s the reason isn’t it. They want them back in the UK so that can continue with the palace sources stories.
This is wishful thinking on their part and a very poor attempt to rewrite history, the Sussexes will not return to the UK so that they can be the objects of hate to sell newspapers to nutters.
As you well observed that this is a talking point, not based in factual reality but semantics, in a catastrophic (pun intended) attempt to own and change the narrative.
They’d be prisoners. These people (BRF, BM) are sick.
Not only would they be prisoners but this nasty btch is lieing AGAIN! Last year when Harry attended the well child awards, the press chased his car after he left the event, so she is doing her usual thing, talking out of her arse and NOT PRINTING FACTS
My thoughts exactly. The BRF and the British Media are sick sick sick.
They create a problem and conveniently have the solution to it if only the Sussexes would allow themselves to be prisoners driven to suicidal ideation again.
Yeah, they would be prisoners. Did you know that technically KC has custodial rights over Archie and Lilibet?! (In the UK in any case?) It’s really a very good thing that H&M are far away from Windsor.
“This means Charles technically has custody of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” From this article: https://www.insider.com/rules-and-laws-that-british-royals-are-allowed-to-break-2020-6?amp
@ML – I’ve said this already on CB and on Twitter, but the US government would have something to say about this. Archie and Lili are US citizens. There is a 0% chance that M&H haven’t arranged a will that explicitly says who Archie and Lili go to. Charles couldn’t take the children without legal issues on an international scale.
@ML That was a royal prerogative from King George I in 1717. It is not a law created by Parliament. The odds of it holding up, even in a UK court, are slim. It definitely wouldn’t hold up in the courts of other countries.
Shawna and Equality, I truly hope that you both are 100% correct.
I live in the NLs and due to extremely tragic circumstances, my husband and I with close friends of ours went to a lawyer and had a guardianship contract made up for in the event our or their kids were to become orphans. Thankfully, we have never needed it. However, if our families were to fight the custodianship, they probably would win. Legally it is extremely difficult to choose someone who is not immediate family and make it binding after your death.
I’m afraid that a very powerful British family, in which those kids are in line to the throne, might successfully fight H&M’s wishes. I hope that this id never needed!
Didn’t Harry get chased by paps after the Diana statue dedication? Yeah, he’d be a lot safer there…:P
The first thing that popped in my head was Charles words that going ahead with the lawsuit was a “suicide mission dear boy”. I realize now this was not just a phrase Chuck used but an actual threat.
Right? I wasn’t the kind of person who thought ‘the royal family had Diana killed.’ But when I see stuff like this, it makes me think that the BRF was, at the very least, reckless. In the context of the invisible contract, a dangerous car chase involving Diana’s son like this seems like a threat.
And for Tominey to jump in with this “they were safer when” nonsense sure makes it seem like both the media and the BRF get that, and are acting intentionally.
They may have been safe from the paps but, it doesn’t stop the Basher Prince popping over and using Harry as a punch bag.
They weren’t safe from the paps in the UK either. Harry has been fighting with them for all his life. They harassed his former girlfriends and there were times he had to hide in the boot of the car to escape them.
When harry and meghan just wed they had a home in the cotswolds until paps took pictures of that house with their drones, coming as close as the bedroom.
And when harry went to the UK for diana’s statue unveiling he was involved in a car chase as well.
What happened to them on Tuesday evening was scary but harry and meghan have been able to move relatively peacefully for the most part since moving to the US.
Oh and let’s not forget the amount of times the Wales family has been papped the past few years. All in the UK
Meghan didn’t feel she could leave the house, even at Frogmore. Remember when she says (in Oprah maybe?) that her mom was like “lets go get a coffee down the street” and Meghan was like oh no, I can’t do that. She felt like a prisoner at Frogmore because of the British press.
She’s such a smug liar.
She is the WORST, because she lies with such slick unblinking ease. She’s not unhinged like Piers or drunky like Angela Levin. She’s such a fucking viper with her little “let’s be reasonable” tone while she pushes yet another racist garbage agenda.
This is the clearest example yet of gaslighting and goal post moving: it’s your fault you’re in danger bc you left. Even though we picked at you mercilessly, told you to leave, took away your house so you have nothing to come back to. And you’re in danger over there from the people we sent. But you know you would have been safer here right?
Yes, she IS unhinged. She is delusional and a shameless liar. She is revolting. She said the Sussex Squad sent her death threats and couldn’t back up the lie. And how would Harry and Meghan be safer in the UK with all the death threats they received? How this lying hack has a platform is beyond me.
Nasty, nasty, piece of work. All of them. This hate for hire campaign may work in the UK, but all of these fools have underestimated what it will do for the reputation of the British royal family on a global stage. They are plotting their own demise. And it can’t come too soon.
The British Press don’t care about the monarchy. They care about making money. If taking down the monarchy will make them rich. Then the monarchy better watch out. They didn’t make much on the coronation. And Harry slipping in and out didn’t help them get rich. So now there coming to the U.S. to harass them. And unfortunately for H&M the press only know where they will be if its announced. Which means this will happen anytime they try to go and do something for charities.
No they were closer and could be watched and stories could be leaked. They were not safer there.
Wait didn’t these same people go into hysterics when that guy with the bow and arrow got onto the Windsor grounds? Or that fake priest got into where the guards stay? This bish is the worst so no wonder she’s a palace shill. Harry and Meghan would be prisoners in Windsor, although its funny how William wanted them “exiled” previously. Now they would be so “safe” if only they were “home”.
It’s victim blaming. If they’re not home where it’s safe, then it’s their fault and they’re asking for whatever they get. If only they’d stayed working royals so they could be abused and driven to suicide. Then the BM could make their money and the public could vicariously punish Meghan for whatever’s going wrong in their lives. Cost of living crisis? No food? Blame Meghan. Don’t blame the Windsors or the politicians or the media. Just her.
And definitely don’t blame yourselves, British citizens who voted for Brexit….
Well, they’re telling on themselves already. These were British paps, or at least hired by British organizations, whose intent was to make life a living hell for the Sussexes and…get them to think life in Britain ain’t so bad, so come back so we can abuse you in the peace and comfort of our own homes? They’re so bad at this.
And let’s be clear: New York paps have never behaved like this, except for that one guy on the bicycle whom everyone hated. If you’re going to try to pin the blame on New Yorkers, you better come correct.
If you come for the (good) King (harry) you best not miss!
NYers aren’t this aggressive or sloppy.
I hear you. Come correct indeed.
I agree that this looks more like revenge for suing the British tabloids. I’m sure paps in NYC are like LA paps. I drive by Nobu often and you see the little group standing on the sidewalk waiting for someone to leave. Chasing people around in SUVs with tinted windows doesn’t sound like US photographers.
Their safety was never compromised when they were living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.”
That’s only true if you don’t consider being driven to suicidal ideation as a threat to your safety. I commented this yesterday but I’m sure it got lost in all the comments on the main article. But before this entire story broke there was a article in Newsweek basically saying the same thing. That Harry and Megan need to come back and be working royals because they can only be protected in England. I feel like there is a bunch of different strands going on but I am absolutely sure that the British media realizes that no one is talking about a historic coronation two weeks after it happened. And Meghan showing up in a gold dress at a private event got worldwide attention in 2 hours.
It’s finally just hitting them that they’ve chased off the only people in that bland ass family that were the least bit interesting, and since they can’t seem to beg, plead and cry for William to apologize and “make amends” to get Harry back across the pond, they’ve decided on this. It’s disgusting.
Their safety was compromised as Peggy was allowed to flounce over there whenever he wanted to physically assault Harry and the RPO’s didn’t bother intervening.
I’ve always wondered. If Harry had fought back. Would they have arrested him?
Robert, l wouldn’t put it past William to have his brother arrested and maybe he was hoping Harry would hit back just so that he could do it. It’s very likely William had his RPOs outside that door. At the very least, he could have accused Harry of being unstable for hitting him, and who would take the word of the spare over the heir as to who hit first.
“They would have been safer at Windsor.” And we’re going to prove it by trying to kill them.
EXACTLY. This has UK media all over it. IDC IDC IDC.
Tominey cannot live if she’s not lying. I truly believe in karma and her trash eating ass will get it right in her face.
From your keyboard …
I will dance if that ever happens. She is a loathsome, hateful creature.
What happens if they wanted to leave Windsor Great Park? It sounds like they want to keep the Sussexes prisoner on the grounds.
Just Harry.
They want him in their designated role for him…..
How dare he refuse to make money for them – the media..
Why does he not allow himself to be William’s nothing??
Remind me why Harry no longer has the keys to that home in great Windsor park that he was gifted then paid several million dollars for and where he was so safe.
Yup. This! I read that bit, waiting for the next, very obvious, follow-up sentence. But there wasn’t one.
Omg, you’re right! Cherry on top of this insane sundae.
What planet is Camilla Tominey on? The fact is the British press sending out paps to get pictures of Harry and Meghan in the US. Furthermore, when they visited the UK and stayed in Windsor, the press stalked their every move. Harry was prompted to ask for the judicial review after he was followed by paps when he visited in August 2021. Even if they were return to the UK where would Harry and Meghan live, Charles has taken away Frogmore Cottage from them. The ultimate goal of the press is to force them back to the UK so they can stalk them there.
“They were safer in Windsor and we’re gonna try our best to make living in the US a living hell till they come back.”
Exactly.
Did she really try to claim that the British paps are more tame than the American?!
These royal rat arguments make no sense. On the one hand, they say the event didn’t happen and there’s no proof – on the other, they say H&M would be safer at Windsor. If they would be safer at Windsor, then the event happened – if it didn’t happen, then it doesn’t matter where they are
So safe that white powder was sent to Meghan just before the wedding. So safe that two guys were sent to jail for plotting to harm Harry because he was a “race traitor” in their mind. Harry got chased after a charity event he did while in town for his mom’s statue unveiling.
Yes, the country where two neo-nazi teenagers called Harry a race traitor and threatened to kill him, where there had to be snipers at their wedding, where alt right podcasters were calling for Harry and his son to be prosecuted and “put down”, where security threats were so high that the met police official said Meghan was constantly fearful for her life, where even the police officers that were supposed to protect were posting racist imagery about Meghan is completely safe. Whatever you say Cameltoe.
A very callous piece from Tominey. Worse from Jennie Bond and Dan Wotton is inhumane.
Wonder why the Sussexes released a statement. They should have kept quiet and let the police investigate first. Only their lawyer should do the talking instead of their security guy.
They should have kept quiet…? Their lives, their choice.
Keep quiet and let the tabloids do the talking? Yeah that always works out great. Harry and Meghan are done being silent and “silenced”. And I’m sure someone will be hearing from their lawyers and soon.
Then this is nothing new..
It is on brand for callous Tominey, inhumane Wotton and empathy-lacking Bond so why make any decision on any potential reaction from them and their ilk??
They want them in England so bad. Reason number 1 not to go to England.
They wants are their problem, in this case it will remain theirs to infinity….
Let’s let everyone know, for sure now, that by sending their men in black, they’re trying to trigger H, further scar M and recreate a threatening moment which calls upon Diana from the grave. I’m so deeply disturbed and disgusted, I have no words. This is an abomination.
The footage is EVIDENCE. It’s not going anywhere for anyone’s entertainment or curiosity (even ours). The only people who need to have the footage are lawyers, judges, police officers, detectives, etc.
Cameltoe, we know exactly what your type is doing. Those were no paps, paps don’t blacken windows and cover license plates. That was a concerted effort to frighten or kill Harry, Meghan and her mother. Those men in gray suits are responsible for Diana’s death and you all thought you’d get away with again. It didn’t work because this is beneath contempt and many of us have had you figured out for many years. Your government is in this up to their teeth.
Don’t underestimate the people of the United States. We don’t approve of making war against small children and abusing their parents.and we don’t make good enemies. My greatest hope is that Harry will become a dual citizen.
They’re not coming back to England. No one in their right mind would want to spend time there, and sadly I once loved England, but now I wouldnt set foot in that country.
Good luck with your contemptible “royalty” and news outlets. And please remind William that threatening and wanting American citizens dead is against the law
here. Reminder, 4 of the 5 people being targeted Saturday night were American citizens. And also remember that we won the war against George Iii. Boston Tea Party!????
Seriously, I can’t believe the Rota/Men In Gray are crazy/stupid enough to pick this kind of fight–and apparently escalate it. The international ramifications alone if this mess went pear-shaped (and it would) would be a nightmare. How do they think they could cover this up?
Same Diana playbook, but different country. They wouldn’t dare attack Harry on their shores, but had the opportunity in the US this time instead of France. Because I’m at this point now where I really believe the RF was behind Diana’s death. And had anything fatal happened to the three of them, I don’t think it would have been easily swept aside as a tragic accident as it was with Diana.
These people are so ill and desperate all at once.
Or just evil and vile.
I,for one,am glad the BM is trying to put the blame on the American Media. For over six years the AM has mostly stood by and let the BM drag an American citizen for profit and hate. Too frequently the AM has participated in this dragging. They have hired these rota rats, reprinted their disgusting articles, and bigged up the BRF. The AM is complicit with the BM dirty deeds. I hope the BM keep putting the blame for those paps activities on the AM. Let the AM get a taste of what Meghan has been put through. Much of this is partly their fault for not practicing in journalist due diligence. The giant AM needs to stop acting like they are scared of that tiny island and stop putting profits before principles
Unfortunately, a lot of “American” media is Murdoch media so it might as well be coming from the UK.
I’m unsurprised that the narrative is “you should let yourselves be abused by the British media while living in the UK so that you aren’t terrorised by the British media while living elsewhere”.
We know they want them back, but a tragedy would serve them well. After all, they helped Diana’s death and the British media has been making money of her ever since.
The lack of photos or videos, as you say, probably signifies the lawyers are on it. Let’s hope so. Let’s hope they have enough evidence for criminal charges so that papparazzi are less willing to try again. And if it was something even more sinister let’s hope the evidence helps Harry with his lawsuits and gives him enough proof to destroy the tabloids and everyone involved in it.
Ace, there was a video I saw last night. The man was not present when this all happened, but he was either in charge of the private security and/or owner of the agency. He said that he talked by phone to one of the people on the security detail with H&M&D. He is a former Secret Service agent and he named him. Yes, he named him. He went on to say that the former SS agent said he had never seen anything so chaotic before. He said the entire event went from 10:00 to midnight. I don’t know whether this was to get a message to the people behind this, or what, but I believe that this is not over. I suspect there is an investigation, and it may not just be the police. I don’t think the Sussex’s private security is going to let this go. This is the type of threat they protect against. The more they know, the more they can protect people. No, this isn’t over.
That ship has sailed. They are done with UK life and that part of their life seems so far away now. What happened in NYC was harrowing but while rattled, they were working with their team and NYPD the whole time to stay calm and get out of the situation. As bad as it was, there were no crashes or injuries. We may not know of it but the Sussexes probably have plans for the next several months and they need to support themselves. I honestly wouldn’t know what they would even do in the UK at this point.
what Exactly is this disgusting subhuman talking about a woman from twitter admit to get into the grounds of Frogmore cottage and taking pictures. Meghan was send white powder before the wedding Harry was the target of a plot by two man white man to kill him for being a race traitor . Those two man were sentenced to prison the met police captain who was fired for advocating for more people of color on the police said that the threats against Meghan were real and credible. So what exactly is this racist vile subhuman talking about the danger the Sussex’s and the children are in is because of her and her kind Spreading hate and lies about Meghan and Harry for the past seven years. If anything was to happen to them or their children it would be the royal family and the British media tabloid fault they have created a dangerous situation for Meghan and Harry .
I don’t have air for this rancid B. So I will get to the point. F right off you lying racist piece of dog droppings
So safe Meghan wanted to kill herself. So safe Harry’s vehicle was chased threw London. So safe the press have to check every private plane coming from LA. It’s really safe.
Tominey will write anything to brainwash her readers. Anyone who has a brain doesn’t believe the crap she writes.
They have never been chased here in LA or other times in NYC. Majority of people here in the US knows the British paps are just hungry for HM because their own royal family is super boring. This is the reason why they’re thirsting for Any HM photos for their own survival. Pathetic really . Btw – let me remind them again , they’re the ones that told Meghan to go back to America – as a result of their envy because of her growing influence . So She came back home and is successful without the need for the BRF or the BP.
Not so veiled threat: Come home, Harry, or you are putting yourself and your entire family into jeopardy. Of course, there is no place for him to live, so they’d begin the abuse/snubbing immediately, while not meeting him at the airport.
Anyone else not like where all this is headed? It feels a train running at full speed and about to barrel out of control. No one is trying to stop it because those powerful enough are choosing not to see it or encouraging it…i feel like we are really small voice in this tryin to stop the train.
If the US media starts acting like the British media..yeah this is getting dangerous!
Lots of gaslighting going on.
Did Harry mentioned her by name in ‘Spare’? She clearly is still miffed at the lack of acknowledgement.
I think Harry referred to her in Spare as someone who always got the story wrong. Not too surprising seeing as how she’s proudly said she has princess kitty-katty’s phone #.